So Bored Panda just put together for you a selection of the most popular, weird and creepy stories from the original thread, and now please feel free to scroll to the very end, tag your favorite submissions and, of course, tell your own stories in the comments below. At least now you know exactly who you're gonna write if there's something strange in your neighborhood...

Humanity has come a long way through evolution since those distant times, when the night was dark and full of terrors, when there were so many completely incomprehensible, and therefore frightening, things around. Now we already know so much, we can explain almost any natural or psychological phenomenon... and still, as soon as the sun goes down, our primal fears wake up, and we realize how much we really don’t understand yet.

Let us ask you just one question: if there's something strange in your neighborhood, who are you gonna call? No, in fact, it will most likely be one of your relatives or friends, and not ghost busters at all, but in any case, you will remember this moment for a long time. For a long time, if not forever.

#1 I have a friend who once told me about a time when he was in his teens. He slept in a bunk bed with his brother in the lower bunk.



He said he dreamt a demon wearing the skin of a man threatened to [take his brother's life]. In order to save him, he somehow managed to procure a knife and put the knife to the neck of the demon. The demon tells him, "the only way to rid evil is through evil". He hesitated and woke up to find he was pressing a butcher knife under the neck of his younger brother.



He was still sleeping, fortunately, but when he awoke, he told the same dream exactly, except he was attacked by his brother in the dream and said the exact same thing, "the only way to rid evil is through evil".



Nothing similar happened after that and it gave him some serious issues that led him to go through psychotherapy for a while.



I can't say if it's true or not. As far as I know he made the whole thing up, but I don't think so as he was reluctant to mention it.

#2 I was 6 and my brother was ten. We had a 21 year old foster brother who lived with us off and on. One night I woke up to see him standing in the doorway of my room, checking on me. I said his name in a questioning voice. He said, “It’s okay. Go back to sleep.”



Around the same time, my brother woke up in tears. He said he’d had a dream about a knight standing on a hill, and it made him feel very sad.



Turns out our brother died in a car crash that evening.

#3 I saw my mom holding my baby sister in her arms and taking her to bed. Not weird, right? My mom was still pregnant with my sister at that time. I went to kitchen and saw her still in there. Still pregnant. I didn't even bother going to bedroom to see who just went in there. Just nope. Stay in living room and mind my own business.

#4 Every year on my birthday for the first 20 years of my life I woke up at the exact time I was born. 5:56am EST.



When I was stationed in the UK I woke up at 10:56am and thought, "huh, broke the streak..." until I realized I was 5 hours ahead...

#5 Ghost car.



I worked the overnight shift at an AM radio station back in the 90s. Saw a car come down the driveway to the parking lot. Went out to see who it was and the car was just gone.



I would have seen if it had turned around or backed out.



Thought I was going nuts until the announcer strolled out of the studio and said "What happened to that car?".



#6 Let me preface this with my morning routine: Wake up at 4:30 am. Out the Door by 5:15 am. Clock in at work 5:5x am. Never fails unless major traffic incident on the highway. Anyhow, one morning this past August, I am out the door as usual, minimal traffic on the road. Boss calls half way through my commute, "Hey, you coming in?" and I say "Yeah, why do you ask?". Boss "well its 6:30 am and you usually call if you're going to be late". I look at my dashboard and yup. It's 6:30am. Somewhere between leaving my door and getting on the road I lost about 1 hour.



Edit: Alright guys, your replies are scarier. Absence seizures, Carbon Monoxide, Secret DST, Alzheimer’s.

Edit 2: Not Daylight Savings. Happened this past August.



Edit 3: I am taking your advice and visiting my GP for a check-up and referral.

#7 Growing up my brother beat the s**t out of me constantly. Like, cut eyes, bloody noses, police called beatings.



One day at the library I was reading a book about some tribe who believed you could go into people's dreams and cast a sickness on them. So I did all the pre-dream ground work described in the book and that night I went to sleep and had a dream.



In the dream I was at one end of a long road and my brother was at the other end. I lifted my hand and pointed at him, "I cast a sickness on you."



The next day we're watching TV and he said, "I feel like s**t."



"You have mono." I don't even know why I thought of that, but it was the first thing that came to mind.



"F**k you b***h" was all he said and the conversation was over.



A week later it turns out he DID HAVE MONO.



I was freaked out. I was pretty sure I was a witch and would burn in hell.



Now that I'm not 15 and an idiot, I assume it was just the creepiest coincidence ever.

#8 When I was a child, while waiting for the bus I was very nearly attacked by the biggest, blackest, meanest dog I have ever seen, until an equally big white dog came out of nowhere to my defense while I ran back inside. It has made me think a lot about angels and demons, and I have never been sure what to believe since it happened.

#9 My close friend lived in NYC, and she was driving with some cousins and got in an accident. This is about 2 am Sunday morning, I'm dead sleep. I dreamt the entire crash, and the scream from when they hit the median woke me up. It sounded like she was right next to me, screaming in my ear. As i got my phone to call her and check, she called me. I told her bits and pieces of what i had seen, but she figured i had guessed everything.



Until i described the dress she had on, and she freaked out because she had never shown me the dress, she had just bought it, and i even knew there's was a tag still on it.

#10 Nothing too crazy, but definitely creeped my wife and I out:



We have a Wii. The sensor bar is on the TV stand directly in front of the TV... as is anyones...



We dont have the cord wrapped up or anything it just hangs behind the TV in a jumble.



One night we were watching TV cuddling on the couch, when suddenly, the Wii sensor bar literally flies across the room til it got to the end of its length and fell to the floor.



Like someone had grabbed it and chucked it across the room.



We could find no explanation for this whatsoever. We had a cat and a dog at the time but cat was sleeping in another room, and dog was on the couch with us.



We did have several birthday cards on top of the TV on display and one of them was on the ground, so the only thing I could think was that somehow we missed the card falling and it hit the cord and viola!



I tried for 10 minutes to throw that card as hard as I could at that cord and it didnt even move the bar from its place on the TV stand.



Eventually we just chalked it up to "WTF?!" and moved on, but it was definitely weird.

#11 My wife calling my name, nothing unusual about that, except that I did not hear it with my ears, as I was listening to Led Zeppelin's "In My Time Of Dying" on the stereo, and it was cranked up. I heard it in my mind. I walked to the bathroom as I knew my wife was taking a bath. I found her face down in the water, she was unconscious, having suffered an epileptic seizure. Fortunately, I found her in time.

#12 I driving down the highway about 3am when a semi truck pulled alongside me then swerved into my lane running me off the road and down a very steep incline. I remember going over I gunned the engine Why I don't know), but as I was going downhill I kept telling myself to step on the break. I couldn't move it was like someone was holding my foot down. Then I heard this voice tell me ok now you can step on the break. Neither my infant daughter nor myself were injured and the only damage to the car was a hole in the oil pan. Both the tow truck and the highway patrol officer was incredulous that I didn't roll the car. They told me if I had tried to stop any sooner than I did I would have probably [end] us both.

#13 5 friends and I we're playing flashlight tag/hide and seek and his huge farm. Across the pond, he has nothing but forest. We're all playing, and two of us (my friend and I) have these sweet walkie talkies. Both of us, plus another were afraid to go into the forest, but the 3 of us decided to go in since we could hide forever in there. We go in, and split up. Me by myself, and the two others together. With the walkie talkies, we were talking for maybe 30 minutes back and forth, pretty stoked about our hiding spots. I even went up a tree and bit and found the perfect little nook to just chill in. About another 20 minutes goes by and I haven't heard from them. I walkie in, and nothing. Ok, maybe he didn't hear it. I walkie again. This time, I get a beep back. It stayed live for about 5 seconds. Are these things working? I tried again, and this time, I heard a distinct breathing. Alright well they have to be messing with me. Even so, it was freaking me out. I hop out of the tree and start heading back towards the house. As soon as I get down, I start hearing a howling. I thought it was coyotes but there was something off about it. It sounded just like someone in the distance howling, like a coyote. I was starting to get really freaked out by this point so I high tail it back towards the house. I kept hearing the howling and could swear it was getting closer. I picked up pace and started running towards the edge of the tree line. As soon as I crossed it, the walkie sounded again and there was a cackle. Like, Witch cackle. I have never ran faster up to the house. Once I was back up, I met up with one of the friends who were "seeking" and told them about it. "Dude ___ and ____ are still out there, they definitively freaked me out." He goes "uhh they're back here, they said they lost track of you and just came back thinking you already came back." Turns out, they came back but lost the walkie coming back. So, something found the walkie. Or I was just hearing things.



TL;DR: Went into woods with friends and walkie talkies. Witch found walkie and f****d with me.

#14 When I was 19 and my best friend was 20 (we are nearly 40 now), we were driving back to my house after visiting someone at work. We were on a somewhat busy road. It was getting dark but wasn't quite dark yet. There were street lights and business lights everywhere so visabilty was still great. This road was 3 lanes in each direction and there was a concrete median dividing the traffic. I was in the left lane next to the median, and a traffic light was coming up. I saw a man standing in the median a good way before where the cross walk for the light would be. It instantly made me nervous. As soon as I thought that, he stepped out to cross the street. My best friend and I both instantly braced for impact as I slammed on my brakes. We went through him. We didn't hit him and because there was a car to my right I wasn't able to swerve out of my lane to avoid hitting the man. I looked in my rear-view and there wasn't anyone there. I had come to a complete stop and we physically turned around in our seats to see how he had jumped out of the way. There was no one there and no way he could have ran off or hidden anywhere that fast. We both turned toward to each other and almost in sync asked each other "did you see that man". We both saw the same thing. A man(couldn't decribe his face, but it was a man's form and both of us remember being confused as to why be was wearing a white robe, and both being terrified that he stepped out in front of us, like he was commiting suicide. I had a baby in the back seat. She was about 3 months old. She had been crying diring the drive and went silent when we came to a screeching stop which added to the weirdness of it all. We still bring it up occasionally and neither of us can come up with an explanation for what we saw other than something supernatural. Also, we both saw the white cloth fling across the windshield, like he was hitting it. But there was no impact, nothing. It was like he went through the car.

#15 I walked the two miles home from my closing shift at taco bell, the whole time I felt uneasy. When I get home I have a brief moment of relief as I shut and lock the door. I still lived with my folks back then in their split-foyer house, the basement on the front of the house was half underground, while the back is not.



So at the entryway I turn on the basement light for a second, to make sure the floor is clear of my brothers toys, after confirming it was I turned off the light and walked down the stairs.



Sometimes you get that sensation in the corner of your eye, that something's there, and before you realize what's going on, your staring some*thing* outside the window. I only saw red, glowing red eyes, staring back at me.



I was frozen, it had to've been over seven feet tall, then I bolted into my room, got under the covers and stayed there for a few minutes hoping I was just imagining it.



Then the back porch door opened, and my dog who was kenneled right next to the inside door to that same porch starts going apes**t. Thank God for that, I thought, as I heard the porch door open and close again.



TL;DR: when I was a kid, a monster almost got me, but my dog chased it off.

#16 When I was younger I was really into looking at creepy places with my friends. Mostly would find nothing, just strange shadows or sounds that we would convince ourselves was much more.



One night we went down to [Witch road] as we heard there was a strange cabin in the woods that was supposedly terrifying. Generally we did a lot of research on these places to learn about them, what other people have seen or experienced, but this time we did none of that.



Found the address, printed out the mapquest directions and took on the road. The road is truly out in the middle of nowhere surrounded by woods. It was about 8:15 midsummer when we parked on the side of the road just as it was turning dusk. We got out of the car and headed to the trunk to get our flashlights and backpacks.



We rounded the end of the car and I saw the cabin. I gestured to my friends to look at the cabin. Just then we saw what looked to be an orb that was slowly moving towards us. It was far enough in the distance that we couldn't make out distinctly what the shape was. It wasn't scary, didn't make me anxious, it did the opposite I was incredibly intrigued and curious. I started walking into the woods, leaving behind my backpack and flashlight, my friends closely followed.



Breaking the silence we heard a crashing through the woods as a man appeared running towards us holding a lantern and telling us that we had to leave. We asked no questions and headed back to the car. The adventure was over.



We were all silent and in a daze driving away. Until my friend said, wait did that guy have a f*****g lantern? What year is he from?



Still a strange weird moment in my life.

#17 Six years ago, I was hanging out with my siblings in our yard during a clear, sunny day around high noon, and I suddenly caught something moving in the sky out of the corner of my eye. When I turned to get a better look, I couldn’t reconcile what the f**k I was seeing. It was a metal cube just ... gliding through the air pretty high up. I proceeded to absolutely lose my s**t and my sibs saw it as well before it disappeared behind some trees. We ran to the other side of the trees but it was already gone. Still creeps me out to think about. We did live right next to a military base so ... make of that what you will. Thing had all the aerodynamics of a literal brick though.



#18 I stole a picture from one of the historic houses in old town San Diego on Halloween for fun with my girlfriend. Picture was painted in the 1800's. It was Jesus praying in a hallway, upon closer examination there was an alternate black devil looking Jesus hidden I the shadows of the painting. Took it home and put it in the closet.



Randomly on nights I would smell the worst smell in the world and wake up and see what looked like a black smoke cloud. I moved three times and still saw the same shut. Finally my roommate saw the same thing so I knew I wasn't crazy.



Long story short. I brought the picture back to where I got it and told one of the employees what I did and apologized and she replied "don't worry they always come back to us"

#19 Background: There’s a compound near where I grew up that is a (supposedly decommissioned) AT&T Cold War communications center. It sits at the end of a dead-end road isolated from any houses nearby. On the outside it looks like a small, mundane 2-story building. Nothing exciting at all..until you find out the building is actually many stories...deeper. The entire building rests on a bed of springs to absorb shock from explosions and features an underground parking structure adjacent. Over the years there have been theories that it was a missile silo, UFO research center, and something about a dark cloud full of lightening hovering just above it on an otherwise clear day.



The X-Files part: Prior to decommission, you could drive down that road until you almost reached a guard station. I say “almost” because doing so resulted in being engulfed in flood lights with a military-type security team armed with assault rifles demanding you turn around immediately. As far as I know, no one to this day knows what really went on there or what the inside looks like.

#20 Drove down this dirt road once. About 15 miles down the road a black SUV pulled out of nowhere. A few mins of driving later I seen another black SUV parked a ways ahead. I turned my s**t around and bailed.

#21 Oh okay. This one scarred me for a couple of months.



When I was in high school, a guy and I got into an argument, he socked me in the jaw, and started to fall to the floor. When I hit the floor, I instantly transported to a dinner table at which I was an adult. There was a woman sitting across from me, with a toddler boy and a preteen girl. I got a good look of my surroundings; a relatively modern house, with what looked like two floors. I felt like I belonged here, like I had some sort of emotional connection with all the people in the room (especially the kids). Then, the woman (my wife?) asked me a question. When I opened my mouth, I threw up all over the table and woke up in a stretcher in an ambulance.



Hours later, I found out I just had a minor concussion. For a while, i felt like I left a part of my life behind; even if it was only for a bleak moment in that world. To this day, I can still clearly remember all their faces and what the house looked like.

#22 We were working in a fairly secure oil field in texas, and they were like "DO NOT EXPLORE, GO STRAIGHT TO YOUR DESTINATION, IF YOU DIVERT YOU WILL BE BANNED FOR LIFE" - so we asked our buddy if they were hiding big foot or chupacabra and he winked at us..... the truth is out there people!

#23 I was sitting out back at my old place at about 4am during the summer. There were some railroad tracks behind the apt buildings. I was sitting parallel to the tracks, just drinking beer and listening to music through some headphones. All of the sudden I see something in my peripheral vision. I turn my head and see this gold glowing humanoid figure is walking on the tracks. It looked like a human, but with no discernible features. And it was glowing gold. I had my eyes on it for about a second before it went behind some trees. It’s the only paranormal experience I’ve had that I haven’t been able to find an explanation for.



Then again, I was pretty sauced by this point so it takes away from my credibility. But I usually don’t see glowing figures while drinking.

#24 Lost time.



My brother was helping me across the country. We borrowed a van and loaded everything up for the last trip. Just before we left I checked my watch and called my gf that we would be hitting the road soon. My brothee checked the kitchen clock but only told me later he did.



We set out but couldn't do more than 80 km/h because of the load. When we took the offramp of my new city my brother told me he couldn't remember the trip, when I thought about it, neither could I. We both thought we where tired and thought nothing of it. However when we arrived at my new house my gf asked if I broke the speedlimit because we where almost an hour early. When retracing the route, my brother and I both agreed that we can remember passing a certain gasstation and nothing thereafter, until the offramp.



To this day we have no clue what happened during that hour we're missing or how we could have traveled that fast. Not with any car or van atleast.



Now at the beginning I wrote we both independently checked for time, this is important for us because one time source could have been wrong but not both. Also I called before we left which limits the time we could use to travel.



Since then we have never experienced any weirdness like it or otherwise. I don't have any weird memories or dreams, no piece(s) of metal lodged under my skin, etc. Just an hour I lost.

#25 One day I'm over at a friend's house and we go in to the kitchen to do something, both him and I are moving around the kitchen All of a sudden we hear a pop and then there is a small spot of orange gooey stuff on my friends shirt. To this day we have no idea what it was. Looked around the entire kitchen and didn't find anything that looked similar to the goo. We just chalked it up to an inter-dimensional being jizzing on my friend.

#26 We're all convinced that something is going on in the flat above the one my parents have lived in since 2002. For starters, all of us (me, my siblings, our parents, as well as some of our neighbors) occasionally heard furniture being dragged across the floor when no one was currently living there. Sometimes we'd hear the footfalls of a running child as well. There is also the fact that in the years since we moved there, two different married couples lived there, both divorced within a year. A third couple came the brink of divorce to the point where they stopped living together for a while (she went to her parents' home I think and he also went to stay somewhere else), apparently in their time away they mended things and, after hearing stories about that flat, decided to move out (no idea if they're still together as of now). Actually before I moved out in 2009 a couple was remodeling it, apparently spent a ton of money on it but their relationship fell apart and they never got married.



#27 When I was a freshman in high school I was up early to get ready for school. My brothers slept till 730 but I was dressed by 7:15 or something. Call it me trying wayyy to hard. We live in the middle of no where, on my family farm. My neighbor is my grandma and the other my aunt. Each a good half mile apart.



I was putting on my make up, the sun was up and I was 100% awake. I saw something outside my window. One of the blinds had been tilted so you could see out even with the blinds pulled. I thought it was our cat so I peeked out the blinds to be sure, I was going to pull the blinds open and scare it, but when I peeked out I saw a boy. He had blond hair, wore a white long sleeved shirt like some under shirt from the 18th century and tan pants. I watched him look toward the sun, look left then over his shoulder. At that point I got mad. I thought this kid couldn’t be more than 12 or 13 and here he was trying to peek in on me.



I stomped out side ready to grab this little s**t by his ear and find out who he was and what he was doing. I get out side and he’s gone. There’s not many places he could hide but there weren’t any foot prints in the dew covered grass. I started to think about it and the kid wasn’t tall enough to reach the crooked blind and there wasn’t anything for him to stand on. I quickly went around the well house, and tried look for foot prints anywhere but saw no trace of the boy.



I went in the house and back to my room and passed my brothers room and saw they were both still asleep. They both have dark brown almost black hair.



It’s been almost 20 years since that happened but I’ll never forget that kid. I also can’t remember his eyes when I tried to picture them. So in my memory his eyes are black. I do remember how he stood slightly crouched, his clothes, his hair, even how he turned but never his eyes....

#28 There are two.



And if I told people who know me this, they would just laugh and think I was pulling their leg.



When I was a little kid I could see into the hallway that connected my room to the house. it was a short hallway, maybe 8 feet long.



I just happened to wake up for whatever reason, and an orb of light SHOT down the hallway, literally in a flash. It was so fast, all I could tell was it was an orb of light.



At first I thought it was a reflected car headlight or something, but we live WAAAYYY out in the country and there were no cars in the drive where. Plus there was no way light could reflect back into that hallway (three walls of the house are embedded in the hill, very energy efficient).



The 2nd was about 8 years ago. I had a job as a security guard in a hundred plus year old building. A cop had been shot to death on the stairs 60 years ago, and the stairs are about 6 feet from my watch desk in the center of the middle floor of this building.



We were open until midnight each night, and usually no one came in, but the staff sometimes worked late. So when I heard someone walking down the stairs (HUGE wooden stair well that terraces and splits to go up another level) I didn't really think anything of it.



The footsteps stop at my desk, so I close my shift report and look up. Nothing. No one, no thing, no change, nada....



I thought I was hallucinating due to lack of sleep, so I played along with my delirium. I went back to filling out my report. On a lark I said " I have no idea what you looking to do, but were both stuck here. If you don't mind, I have a report to fill out, please excuse me."



About ten seconds later, the steps started away from me going back up the stairs. I was terrified, way to scared to actually look back up.



But after that, I never had another issue in the building. Weird.



Was I freaking out, or did I crack up a 60 year dead cop ghost? Who knows, really....

#29 In my hometown area there is a ghost story about a large grey bull that roams the local farms and bellows when seen only to vanish into thin air.



When I was a boy in the scouts I heard that story at a meeting and it made my blood run cold and gave a distinct taste of salt in my mouth. One of my earlier memories was being in the bottom of our fields at home and walking back uphill towards our house, I looked up and in front of me was a gigantic greyish-blue bull standing between me and the house. I had never seen it before and we didn't have cows, so when it bellowed I turned tail and ran down through the field. When I looked back behind me, in a wide open field with nowhere to go, it was gone. My grandmother didn't believe me of course, but years later she was our den mother, and when that story was being told I looked up at her across the room and she was already looking at me and white as a ghost.

#30 Another time when my friends and I were playing a camo late night version of hide and seek and we see a weird neighbor with her arms stretched wide staring at the sky for at least 10 minutes not moving. One of the creepiest things I’ve ever seen

#31 It's been long said that there is a curse on my family. Sometimes, I'm inclined to believe it. We've had countless tragedies. One night, I had a dream that I was picking wild flowers in a field. Four tornados from every direction came at me. I woke up with a fever. I started having lady pains that my doctor thought was a uti, I was given rounds of antibiotics. I'd get better and then get sick again. I started wasting away until the day my sister came over got me cleaned up and carried me to her car and brought me to the hospital. They did an ultrasound and found a large mass on one of my ovaries. Surgery was planned immediately.



I remember waking up in the hospital room and all around me were shadows, but comforting ones. The doctor came in and was dumbfounded as to why it happened, he said it was like concrete around my ovary. I went home but I couldn't sleep. My mother still felt something was off. She made an appointment with a medicine man, we are indigenous.



He knew nothing before hand and smoked a pipe and prayed. He said a dark woman threw tobacco she cursed in my path and I stepped on it. He pointed to my left side which is where the infection was. He said you still feel it don't you? I said, yes. He had me lay down and used these bones and placed them over my left side. He started to vomit a yellow substance. He smudged me with sage and gave me teas to drink. It was over.



The weirdest part? The doctor told me the infection over my ovary was yellow in colour. I never had problems like that again. That night I went home and slept for 12 hours.



Our family knows who did it, their family have hated ours for many decades. It was over a man. The woman who did it is now dead. Good riddance.

#32 Driving south down a back road parallel to a bunch of farm fields that end about 3 or 4 miles at a heavy pine treeline and the road curves hard to the left (east). It was about 8pm when I was on my way home from work so the sun was setting to my right (west); I was probably listening to music just zoning out waiting to get home when just past the treeline I saw this smallish orange ball of light(?) rise up from behind the trees pretty slowly and came to a hover about 1 or 2 finger thicknesses above the tree tops from where I was. INSTANTLY I'm thinking this isn't the sun because when I looked to my right the sun was setting. Now my eyes are f*****g glued to this thing and the whole time I'm hoping my car isn't going to mysteriously shut down either but while I'm thinking that this orange ball is getting bigger and turning yellow while another smaller ball of orange light starts rising up next to the first one and the second begins to get bigger and turn yellow as well. I can't f*****g believe what I'm seeing and don't think anyone else will either all the while trying to make sense of it. These two yellow balls of what I assume are light are now hovering above the treeline that I'm heading reluctantly toward but once the second had matched the first in shape size and hovering height they both just seemed to move south as they got smaller and smaller until I couldn't see them past the horizon. There was no sound that I could hear from it/them either. Military VTOL or otherwise I still really want to know what it is. I personally think it was something(s) hovering up to takeoff level (being in a forest that's really the only way) and the color plus size change was the engines warming up before it/they finally left.





tl;dr driving at sunset and saw two extra balls of light.



#33 I'm not quite sure what to classify this as. People I've spoken with about this experience have theories that it could be anything from a lucid dream, to the bizarre and supernatural.



My in-laws annually rent a cottage in the summer for the whole family to come together. My wife is from a family of 3 boys and a girl, and most everyone is married with kids. Needless to say the cottages are typically quite large, and even then things get cozy.



That said it was just another night in a new place. The bedroom we had faced the front of the house, and was right above the porch. it was one of those structures where the steep slant of the roof affected the upper rooms, and we were right under the steeple. It's well after midnight and everyone is settling down for bed. I think my wife had dozed off an hour or so prior (as she usually does), and I was left to my own devices.



I was feeling tired after reading and decided to tuck in for the night. Lights out, book down - good night. Here's where things that a bit odd.



A handful of hours later, likely in the 3am 4am time slot I woke up with a start. Not entirely unnatural as I fall into either a feather light sleep, or the type of sleep that could survive a Tornado. Across from me, tucked in just under the lowest part of the roof slant is a large man. Now my youngest brother-in-law stands at 6'4" and is a heavy-set dude. At a glance this is who I thought was standing in the room.



I sit up in bed and look at him. Confused I say "Andy, what are you doing in here?" The longer I look at this person the more I realize it couldn't possibly be my brother-in-law. Forget the creep factor of if it was him, this would then be a completely different story...



The reasons I concluded that this was not him were as follows:



1. The angle of the roof appeared to intersect with the upper torso of the figure, yet I somehow felt as if I could perceive the entire figure. It was like looking at a really trippy optical illusion. I could see the full person, but my brain also in some way identified that it was impossible to visualize someone as large as I thought I was seeing, when the only clearance that portion of the room offered was 4 feet max.



2. The second reason was that the clothing was off, the face was heavily bearded, and....well s**t the face looked like it was decaying. The second I became aware of this I felt a wave of incredible terror wash over me. I swear to whatever God you do or do not believe in that this thing turned toward me in what seemed like slow motion - and then faster than I could perceive it was right next to the bed. I remember nothing more of the night after that.



Want to up the creep factor? Sure why not.



My mother-in-law a true blooded Hungarian, whom I often jest is a gypsy - is sitting across from me having breakfast the next morning. She looks at me and quietly asks "What can you tell me about your visitor last night?"



I had no words. I eventually told her what little I remembered, and she just smiled and nodded. We never spoke of it again.



**tl;dr - either ghosts are real or I'm crazy as f**k! Also gypsy mother-in-laws are not to be trifled with.**



**edit:**



Several folks wanted some follow up with the MIL, and as promised here are the new details.



She originally asked me about the visitor because (she swears she told me this, and may well have, as I mentioned it was at a cottage and after this experience copious amounts of alcohol was relied on to ensure I slept soundly for the remainder of the week) she saw the visitor too.



She has worse eyesight than me, and what she describes to me is more of a vague silhouette than what I saw. Apparently shortly after seeing this she heard me speaking in my room (that would have been me asking what I thought was my BIL what he was doing in my room). Her "gut feeling" was that I saw what she saw.



She is searching for the address to look into it further, but her gut tells her that something happened in the house. Now I say gut but she's a big believer in the supernatural. The first day we met she commented on my "aura", and regularly spouts feelings of some sort or another on future events. Sometimes she right, sometimes she's not. I tend not to judge and just accept her beliefs as a part of who she is.



#34 Every once and a while I'll look back and in the distance is a man in the shadows smoking.

#35 I had a scary experience when I was a kid, I was 8 and fast asleep in bed I suddenly woke up to my dog (who was also in the room) barking and viciously growing at the corner of the room, id never seen him or heard him like this he was a cool as a cucumber laid back pet he didn't have a nasty bone in his body so it instantly freaked me out. it was dark I couldn't see anything there, my eyes started adapting to the light and I could see him snarling n barking the hairs on his back were standing on end but there was nothing there that I could see. My mum came rushing in and turned the light on there was nothing there she tried calming him down and moving him away from the corner but he kept going back, she ended taking him out of the room made sure I was ok then shut the door, I kept the lamp on I was s**t scared at this point then a few minutes later benji was back at my door crying and scratching to get in, he'd been our family pet since I was born and he'd never done this before either, I let him in and got him on the bed with me, he sat on the end of the bed all night ears pricked staring at the same corner of the room, it never happened again nothing like that ever happened again but that night damaged me mentally because even now at 34 years old when I sleep alone I can't go to sleep without the tv being on.

#36 When I was a teenager, multiple times I could've sworn that I heard a woman calling for help during the evening while I would be standing outside of my parent's house. It was always just loud enough though that I would stop what I was doing to listen and then dismiss it after I didn't hear anything else. I mentioned it to my friend at the time in passing, he got all serious and told me he had thought he heard the same thing on multiple occasions while leaving my parent's house. We got all freaked out and were thinking it was some weird x-files thing. Now that I'm older, know how f****d up the world is, and reflect on the fact that my hometown had meth problem I feel like it's much more probable that it was actually domestic violence. Now I just feel bad that I may have heard someone who actually needed help and dismissed it as "just hearing things", and I feel even worse thinking about the fact that I probably couldn't have done anything to help even if I had taken it seriously.

#37 When I was very young my family lived in the middle of nowhere in an old, two story house and for almost a year weird stuff would happen. My older sister and I shared a room upstairs and sometimes we'd wake up to things crashing downstairs. Our parents would run upstairs top check on us because the kitchen would be trashed, pots and pans flung everywhere, and they wanted to make sure we were okay. Apparently they'd find me talking to nobody often and I would tell them about my friend who was another little girl that lived in our house with us. I would explain to them she lived there before us and she was mad we were moving before mom was having the baby. They thought I just had an imaginary friend but the wall paper in the bathroom would be torn and dishes all over the floor in the morning. I don't remember any of this but the mess and a faint memory of what a girl looked like that I know I didn't go to school with. My mom swears she saw the girl I described standing in our kitchen one night looking very sad. I don't know if my parents were messing with my sister and I or what but they waited for my brother to be born before we moved so who knows.