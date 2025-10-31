This Is How The “Perfect” Female Body Has Changed In 100 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, the mainstream idea of the “perfect body shape” for women has shifted almost as often as fashion trends. The contrast in who’s considered the “perfect woman” between decades is shocking and speaks volumes on public attitudes at the time. Current beauty standards always depend on whether or not people think it’s acceptable for women to have curves.

Countless fad diets, pills, and celebrity icons later, we’re still headed in the wrong direction in 2025 by encouraging women and girls to compare themselves to others and strive for the “perfect body,” rather than loving each body in their own right. At the very least, however, we’ve progressed past relying on questionable beauty trends like cigarettes and Wonder Bread to slim down.

The changing body trends over the years

Take a walk back in time with us and marvel at the varyingly ridiculous expectations of the body types (female figures) over the years. Scroll down just a bit and see for yourself.

1910s: Gibson girl

Illustration of the 1910s Gibson girl showing the changing shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

Camille Clifford

Black and white photo of a woman in an elegant dress showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

1920s: The flapper girl

1920s flapper girl with svelte legs and slim shape illustrating how the perfect female body has changed in 100 years

Alice Joyce

Black and white photo of a 1920s woman in a beaded dress illustrating the perfect female body shape changed over 100 years.

1930s: The siren

1930s female body shape illustration with emphasis on curves and iconic movie star Jean Harlow as ideal form.

Jean Harlow

Black and white photo of a vintage woman smiling, showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

1940s: The screen queen

1940s female body shape illustration and photo reflecting changes in the perfect female body over 100 years.

Katherine Hepburn

Woman in a vintage black gown representing the changing ideals of the perfect female body over 100 years

1950s: The curves

1950s perfect female body with curves highlighted by Marilyn Monroe as an iconic shape in the shape perfect body changed 100 years series

Elizabeth Taylor

Vintage black and white photo of a woman in a white bikini top, illustrating the changing shape of the perfect female body.

1960s: The petite

1960s female body shape illustrating the petite figure trend in the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

Twiggy

Slim woman sitting against yellow background, illustrating changes in the shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

1970s: The 70’s pin up

1970s female body shape with wider shoulders and thinner hips representing the changing perfect female body standards

Farrah Fawcett

Woman with voluminous hair in a vintage swimsuit, illustrating the changing perfect female body shape over 100 years.

1980s: The supermodel

1980s female body shape representing the perfect female body with tall, athletic supermodel look trends

Elle MacPherson

Model in a pink swimsuit posing at the beach, illustrating the perfect female body shape changes over 100 years.

1990s: The waif

1990s perfect female body showing thin, androgynous waif shape popularized by h****n chic trend on catwalks.

Kate Moss

Black and white image of a woman in revealing denim clothing illustrating the shape of the perfect female body changed over 100 years.

2000s: The tone

2000s female body shape with visible abs and spray tans representing the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

Christina Aguilera

Young woman with slim figure and long hair wearing a black glittery dress, illustrating the perfect female body trend changes.

2010s: The bootylicious

Female body shape in the 2010s featuring curvy frames and big booties, reflecting how the perfect female body changed in 100 years

Kim Kardashian

Woman in a form-fitting dress showcasing the modern interpretation of the perfect female body shape today.

2020s: The Ozempic body

Finally, we’ve made it to the 2020s. The current obsession seems to be the “Ozempic body,” or extreme thinness yet again. Since 2021, Ozempic, or semaglutide, has become increasingly popular amongst those in the spotlight. Though it was originally created to help people manage or prevent type 2 diabetes, it didn’t take long for users to notice that it often leads to weight loss. And suddenly, it seemed like everyone in Hollywood was using it, whether they wanted to admit it or not.

This revival of glamorizing skinniness comes on the heels of the body positivity movement, which hit its peak during the 2010s. During this time, society appeared to finally start accepting all sorts of body shapes and sizes, and the pressure on women to be thin was slowly easing up. Of course, this movement has not completely fizzled out, as plenty of people are still advocating for the celebration of all bodies.

But as Ozempic and other similar medications have become more accessible, the media has gone right back to promoting extremely small bodies. And unfortunately, women are under almost just as much pressure as they were 20 to 30 years ago to be as thin as possible.

Christina Aguilera

Woman in a green corset dress and thigh-high boots at public event highlighting perfect female body trends.

Meghan Trainor

Woman posing in embellished pink outfit showcasing the evolving perfect female body shape across 100 years.

Is there really a perfect body shape?

As you can see, body trends over the years have changed according to society’s perception of the perfect body. It makes you realize that there’s no such thing as the so-called perfect female body type. Every body is unique and should be cherished just as it is, rather than trying to force it to fit arbitrary societal norms. Wouldn’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

