This Is How The “Perfect” Female Body Has Changed In 100 Years
Woman with long blonde hair wearing a corset-style dress, representing changing ideals of the perfect female body.
This Is How The “Perfect” Female Body Has Changed In 100 Years

Throughout the 20th and 21st centuries, the mainstream idea of the “perfect body shape” for women has shifted almost as often as fashion trends. The contrast in who’s considered the “perfect woman” between decades is shocking and speaks volumes on public attitudes at the time. Current beauty standards always depend on whether or not people think it’s acceptable for women to have curves.

Countless fad diets, pills, and celebrity icons later, we’re still headed in the wrong direction in 2025 by encouraging women and girls to compare themselves to others and strive for the “perfect body,” rather than loving each body in their own right. At the very least, however, we’ve progressed past relying on questionable beauty trends like cigarettes and Wonder Bread to slim down.

    The changing body trends over the years

    Take a walk back in time with us and marvel at the varyingly ridiculous expectations of the body types (female figures) over the years. Scroll down just a bit and see for yourself. 

    More info: (h/t: Vintage Everyday, DM)

    1910s: Gibson girl

    Illustration of the 1910s Gibson girl showing the changing shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

    Illustration of the 1910s Gibson girl showing the changing shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Camille Clifford

    Black and white photo of a woman in an elegant dress showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

    Black and white photo of a woman in an elegant dress showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

    Image credits: Draycott Galleries

    1920s: The flapper girl

    1920s flapper girl with svelte legs and slim shape illustrating how the perfect female body has changed in 100 years

    1920s flapper girl with svelte legs and slim shape illustrating how the perfect female body has changed in 100 years

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Alice Joyce

    Black and white photo of a 1920s woman in a beaded dress illustrating the perfect female body shape changed over 100 years.

    Black and white photo of a 1920s woman in a beaded dress illustrating the perfect female body shape changed over 100 years.

    Image credits: Bain News Service

    1930s: The siren

    1930s female body shape illustration with emphasis on curves and iconic movie star Jean Harlow as ideal form.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Jean Harlow

    Black and white photo of a vintage woman smiling, showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

    Black and white photo of a vintage woman smiling, showing the perfect female body shape from 100 years ago.

    Image credits: ECO DEL CINEMA

    1940s: The screen queen

    1940s female body shape illustration and photo reflecting changes in the perfect female body over 100 years.

    1940s female body shape illustration and photo reflecting changes in the perfect female body over 100 years.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Katherine Hepburn

    Woman in a vintage black gown representing the changing ideals of the perfect female body over 100 years

    Image credits: Getty Images

    1950s: The curves

    1950s perfect female body with curves highlighted by Marilyn Monroe as an iconic shape in the shape perfect body changed 100 years series

    1950s perfect female body with curves highlighted by Marilyn Monroe as an iconic shape in the shape perfect body changed 100 years series

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Elizabeth Taylor

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in a white bikini top, illustrating the changing shape of the perfect female body.

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman in a white bikini top, illustrating the changing shape of the perfect female body.

    Image credits: George Stevens Productions

    1960s: The petite

    1960s female body shape illustrating the petite figure trend in the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

    1960s female body shape illustrating the petite figure trend in the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Twiggy

    Slim woman sitting against yellow background, illustrating changes in the shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

    Slim woman sitting against yellow background, illustrating changes in the shape of the perfect female body over 100 years.

    Image credits: flickr.com

    1970s: The 70’s pin up

    1970s female body shape with wider shoulders and thinner hips representing the changing perfect female body standards

    1970s female body shape with wider shoulders and thinner hips representing the changing perfect female body standards

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Farrah Fawcett

    Woman with voluminous hair in a vintage swimsuit, illustrating the changing perfect female body shape over 100 years.

    Woman with voluminous hair in a vintage swimsuit, illustrating the changing perfect female body shape over 100 years.

    Image credits: Los Angeles magazine

    1980s: The supermodel

    1980s female body shape representing the perfect female body with tall, athletic supermodel look trends

    1980s female body shape representing the perfect female body with tall, athletic supermodel look trends

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Elle MacPherson

    Model in a pink swimsuit posing at the beach, illustrating the perfect female body shape changes over 100 years.

    Model in a pink swimsuit posing at the beach, illustrating the perfect female body shape changes over 100 years.

    Image credits: Victoria’s Secret

    1990s: The waif

    1990s perfect female body showing thin, androgynous waif shape popularized by h****n chic trend on catwalks.

    1990s perfect female body showing thin, androgynous waif shape popularized by h****n chic trend on catwalks.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Kate Moss

    Black and white image of a woman in revealing denim clothing illustrating the shape of the perfect female body changed over 100 years.

    Black and white image of a woman in revealing denim clothing illustrating the shape of the perfect female body changed over 100 years.

    Image credits: W magazine / Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott

    2000s: The tone

    2000s female body shape with visible abs and spray tans representing the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

    2000s female body shape with visible abs and spray tans representing the perfect female body changed in 100 years.

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Christina Aguilera

    Young woman with slim figure and long hair wearing a black glittery dress, illustrating the perfect female body trend changes.

    Young woman with slim figure and long hair wearing a black glittery dress, illustrating the perfect female body trend changes.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    2010s: The bootylicious

    Female body shape in the 2010s featuring curvy frames and big booties, reflecting how the perfect female body changed in 100 years

    Female body shape in the 2010s featuring curvy frames and big booties, reflecting how the perfect female body changed in 100 years

    Image credits: Leo Delauncey

    Kim Kardashian

    Woman in a form-fitting dress showcasing the modern interpretation of the perfect female body shape today.

    Image credits: Getty Images

    2020s: The Ozempic body

    Finally, we’ve made it to the 2020s. The current obsession seems to be the “Ozempic body,” or extreme thinness yet again. Since 2021, Ozempic, or semaglutide, has become increasingly popular amongst those in the spotlight. Though it was originally created to help people manage or prevent type 2 diabetes, it didn’t take long for users to notice that it often leads to weight loss. And suddenly, it seemed like everyone in Hollywood was using it, whether they wanted to admit it or not.

    This revival of glamorizing skinniness comes on the heels of the body positivity movement, which hit its peak during the 2010s. During this time, society appeared to finally start accepting all sorts of body shapes and sizes, and the pressure on women to be thin was slowly easing up. Of course, this movement has not completely fizzled out, as plenty of people are still advocating for the celebration of all bodies. 

    But as Ozempic and other similar medications have become more accessible, the media has gone right back to promoting extremely small bodies. And unfortunately, women are under almost just as much pressure as they were 20 to 30 years ago to be as thin as possible.  

    Christina Aguilera

    Woman in a green corset dress and thigh-high boots at public event highlighting perfect female body trends.

    Woman in a green corset dress and thigh-high boots at public event highlighting perfect female body trends.

    Image credits: Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

    Meghan Trainor

    Woman posing in embellished pink outfit showcasing the evolving perfect female body shape across 100 years.

    Image credits: meghantrainor

    Is there really a perfect body shape?

    As you can see, body trends over the years have changed according to society’s perception of the perfect body. It makes you realize that there’s no such thing as the so-called perfect female body type. Every body is unique and should be cherished just as it is, rather than trying to force it to fit arbitrary societal norms. Wouldn’t you agree? Let us know in the comments!

    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Greta Jaruševičiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Greta is a Photo Editor-in-Chief at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.In 2016, she graduated from Digital Advertising courses where she had an opportunity to meet and learn from industry professionals. In the same year, she started working at Bored Panda as a photo editor.Greta is a coffeeholic and cannot survive a day without 5 cups of coffee... and her cute, big-eared dog.Her biggest open secret: she is a gamer with a giant gaming backlog.

    Read less »
