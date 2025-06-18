So when someone online asked , “Have you ever slept with your friend’s SO, ex, or even their parent? How did it happen, and what came next?”—well, the internet did not disappoint. From explosive fallouts to shocking romance plots you’d expect in a soap opera, the responses were wild. Some were full-blown heartbreak stories, others spiraled into emotional wreckage, and a few? Let’s just say nobody involved came out completely clean.

#1 I had an on-and-off affair with my friend's dad for almost 3 years. Started when I was 17 and he was... mid-40s, idk his exact age. Not proud of it. I'm a guy and he was married to a woman, so we kept it hush-hush for a lot of reasons. They lived down the street from my parents so that made it convenient I guess. This friend and I were never super close and as far as I know, no one ever found out. I broke it off when I was around 20 because the guilt finally caught up with me. About a year later he called me to tell me he was getting divorced because he found out his wife had cheated on him (couldn't help but laugh at the irony there). He wanted me to be a shoulder he could cry on (and probably wanted us to pick up where we left off) but I shut it down pretty quickly. I'm almost 30 now and haven't heard from him in years, but my parents still see him around town. Apparently he's openly gay now, so in spite of everything that happened between us, it still makes me happy that after all these years he's finally comfortable being himself.

#2 I slept with a childhood friend's dad while visiting my hometown. Long story short he's bi and divorced and I was browsing on a gay hookup app (it's a small countryside town so the only things to do are ketamine, s*x or leave), he messages me and he clearly doesn't recognise me because I don't look the same as I did a decade ago. I recognise him and the entire time i'm thinking "this is really weird" but i'm bored and he's relatively handsome and charming (as far as charming goes on Grindr lol) so I figure hey why not.



And hindsight is 20-20 because the s*x was fun but the entire time i'm thinking "this is my friend's dad he has literally driven me to school before". Just left an overall odd feeling.



My friend doesn't know and it's going to stay that way because we don't really talk whatsoever now and it'd be weird to just pop up like "your dad jackhammered my prostate and it was kinda weird".

#3 Obvious throw away and I’m sure this will get buried but anyways.



Met this guy at the beginning of college. Dated all through college. Anyways my boyfriend at the time (the son) became super controlling, manipulative and borderline a*****e, which all came to a head when his parents years long divorce was finalized.



Dumped the boyfriend, he moved out of state and the dad still lived close by. Stayed in contact with the dad and many other people from his family. Eventually the dad asked how my dating life was an I took it as an opportunity to complain about how I was having a hard time finding people who I had sexual chemistry with. Turned into a conversation about kinks and eventually (over a few months) the tension just kept building. To be blunt. We were both h***y, lonely and knew the other person was into the same things so we started a fwb type relationship. Helped that the dad was young and aged wonderfully.



Eventually it ended, on good terms. We both met other people. We both pushed the other to date other people. Find something long term and more fulfilling then cheep s*x.



From what I know no one knows, I never told and he didn’t either. We were just lonely, needed some s*x and wasn’t about to have casual s*x with randoms. Might as well be someone you know that will be happy for you once you find the right relationship. Ya it was slutty of me and maybe I’ll regret it in the future but at the time it was amazing s*x with a good looking person I trusted.



And and FYI the dad never hit on me while I dated the son. To my knowledge anyways.

#4 Super drunken college party.



I had recently had my heart broken, shattered. I was with friends and their larty and honestly not really in the mood but drank some anyway. Was hitting on, essentially telling a friend he had a free pass. He chose the younger, skinnier, sluttier girl.



I was too drunk to drive home, as were many people. Including friend's dad. Arrangements worked out that we bunked together. Super drunk me is always handsy and down for s*x, and friend's dad figured it would be a good time.





For the record, I did not feel taken advantage of, he did not pressure me in any way, I initiated everything, he stopped and asked multiple times if I was sure/ok/wanted to continue. He was very respectful and it was not a bad experience in any way.





Next morning he and I were the first to wake, I started cleaning my friends' house. Eventually everyone woke up, we went out for breakfast, friend's dad picked up the tab. We all hung out the next day and I helped finish cleaning the house. We all said goodbye to friend's dad as he was just in town visiting. We all continued on with life. Saw him one more time at friends wedding.



Hung out with others who were at the oarty and also talked with friend's dad. One person knew we slept together because friends dad told him, one knew because I told him. It wasn't ever made a big deal.

#5 When I was in high school, a guy I didn't know too well started dating his girlfriend's mom, who was also a teacher at our school.



I'm not sure how it affected the mother and daughter's relationship or the guy and his now ex - girlfriend, but a couple of years after high school, my girlfriend and I saw the mom and boyfriend playing tennis at a local park, so it seems like it worked out for those two.

#6 I had s*x with one of my best friends mom. It was Thanksgiving and I was driving her back home and she confessed that she didn't have s*x in years since she was a widow. I told her that I didn't have s*x in months since I was moving. We talked a bit more and we sorta flirted and once we got to her house, she asked me to come inside and we did the deed.

#7 A friend of mines mom basically hit on a number of us in the group and sadly it just became kind of a matter of time before one of us caved and it eventually happened. He saw it coming I feel bad for him.







Recently divorced mid 30s hot mom and a group of 18 yr olds. It wasnt me who did it.

#8 When I was 20, I got accepted to university in Canada (I’m a French guy) and my mum put together a BBQ to celebrate it with my best friends, among which was my actual best friend (girl my age), who lived far so she would stay the night.



My mum and dad were already getting divorced and sleeping in separate rooms back then, so there was no doubt they will ever get back to normalcy in terms of their relationship.



After most people left (and I was drunking my way around talking about Canada with another friend), my (now former) best friend and my dad made sure my mum went to bed and carried on drinking together.



All I remember after is me trying to figure out where the hell my friend was in the morning as the guest room was empty. It took so much fighting denial to realize she had been sleeping with my dad all night... Mum was destroyed, so was I, they both denied it and said they « just talked ».



I still cannot believe this happened but with retrospective my dad has been such a c**p dad to his kids and wife and that friend has not been nice to me either.



EDIT: wow, I did not expect this story to go that far! Thank you for the awards and the heartwarming comments. First time sharing something that personal so publicly but I am glad I did!

#9 I had s*x with a good friends mom. Looking back, it’s really messed up. She had been working on me for months. I was only 18. I’m ashamed of it, fortunately the friend never found out. But as an adult, I now look back at it and realize that I was in over my head and she should have known better.



Edit...

Wow everyone, I appreciate the sympathy. Let me just tell you a little more so you don’t worry about me.

Was I groomed, maybe looking back, I was. But I was certainly no virgin. The reason I feel ashamed of it is because it was my friend’s mom. I could have had her anytime and she offered pretty often. So one night (I decided) to take her up on it.



This doesn’t affect me today, probably never did an any deep way, except feeling like c**p because it was a betrayal of my friend.



But as an adult, I find her decisions disgusting. And as an adult, I realize that my 18 year old self didn’t know anything about life and rarely thought of anything beyond getting laid. I’m not hard on myself about it these days, but I was for several years.

#10 One of my first girlfriends in high school. Her mom used to seriously tell her that she should give me her virginity. Often.





Then mom started flirting with me.





One day while at their house mom grabbed me in the hallway and kissed me. After we split up mom used to still call me every now and then. One time asked if I wanted to come over and hang out. I did and mom got my virginity.

#11 Well, I was a h***y guy, and my friend's mom was... well, available, really. I'm not proud of it, it just kind of happened sometimes, and every time I felt shame. I don't know, like I was betraying my friend's trust? Worse thing was, she was actually a friend of my mom too, so I kinda saw her on a regular basis....

#12 A friend at school's mum was pretty hot. She was relatively young compared to most of our mums and his Dad was quite a bit older and absolutely minted. When we were young teenagers it was a bit of a running joke to give him s**t about his hot mum or how his Dad was her sugar daddy.



Fast forward to the end of sixth form (end of high school for US readers) when we were all 18 and he was having a party at his massive house to celebrate. Most people were outside getting drunk in the garden but I'd had a bad few months (family stuff) so wasn't really feeling it.

I decided to go and chill inside for a bit and in the kitchen I found his mum just drinking wine and looking forlornly out the window. I asked if she was ok and she pretty much unloaded her issues! She was miserable, she hated his Dad, she'd settled down without having a life first, felt trapped because she couldn't afford to leave, loved her kids etc.

I opened up about my issues too with my family and it actually felt good to talk to a relative stranger about it. I now realise I should have been seeing a therapist.

Anyway one thing led to another and she started making out with me. I didn't stop her. She then led me upstairs and the rest is history.

On the one hand, it was pretty awesome, she was smoking hot, I was pretty inexperienced, and she really knew how to communicate in the bedroom. On the other hand though, I knew I was betraying my friend (and f*****g up his parents' marriage) plus I could hear all my friends laughing and partying outside!



A few months later they got divorced and I understand she got a bit shafted in the deal because she'd cheated on him. I don't know if that was me or she did it with someone else too.



I am pretty ashamed about it but I also realise she was using me too. I was never under any illusion we had some special connection or anything but I can see she just wanted to f**k *someone* out of catharsis or frustration and maybe, subconsciously, to force the problems in the marriage into the daylight so she could finally get out.



TL;dr: Friend's mum was hot but miserable in her marriage. F****d 18yo me at a party to feel younger (and probably to sabotage her marriage).

#13 A good friend of mine had this happen to her back in high school. She caught her (also high school aged) boyfriend sexting her 40-something year old mother and it led to her mom and her step dad’s divorce. All while she was 17 years old.





She still has a strained relationship with her mom to this day, we are 25 now so this happened almost 10 years ago. I don’t think you can ever get over that kind of betrayal by your own mother..... I believe she still has a good relationship with her (now ex) step dad though.





Her mom is now dating a man her age, but she will always be a predator in my eyes that seduces her daughter’s boyfriend. So gross.

#14 My brother's best friend from highschool dated my Mom in his 30's.



She had my brother really young, when she was barley 15, so when his friend was in his 30's, she wasn't yet 50.



I will always remember the night he found out. They fought, and my brothers friend left the house, and got into his car. My brother followed him out, and punched him in the head *though the driver side window*.



He managed to go through the window and still connect with enough force to knock him out cold.

#15 I went to a party with a friend who introduced me to a young lady a couple years older than me, we kinda hit it off with conversation. She explained to me how her and my friend knew each other and how frequently he’d hang out at her house. Explained how here and her Mom basically lived alone because her Dad was bed ridden on a machine in one of the upstairs bedrooms.



Long story short, she came home early one day to find that my friend was there having relations with her Mom.



That pretty much ended our newly budding romance and my friend is now heavy into the church.

#16 My partner had s*x with her friends mom.



This was years before we met, but the way she tells it is that she was basically propositioned by her friends mom as her mom had never been with a woman and wanted to give it a go. My partner obliged and said that her friends mom was cool with it but realized she was definitely straight. They said goodbye, it never happened again, and my partners friend will never know.

#17 I have slept with two of my Moms friends. The first one she just asked if I wanted it and it happened. The second one, I went to her house which was a couple of hours away to do some handy work. Next thing I know we’re drinking and we ended up having s*x. It went on for about six months after that. I’m not allowed to meet her friends anymore, which is okay because I’m happily married now.

#18 Ah Jesus christ why...alright, so it was this past summer. My buddy had a storage unit. I'm a guy, he's a guy. We were fixing something in his storage unit one weekend and I had left some tools there. He wouldn't give them back after weeks of asking so I went to his house where he lives with his parents. His dad opens the door and I am him if I can see his son.



I go downstairs, this kid is passed out from drinking all night and ripping bongs. Useless. I tell his dad I have tools to grab from the storage unit (its a family storage unit).



Let me break in here and say I'm gay, this father knows I'm gay, he's also very religious.



So he's gives me the key to the unit and whispers "ill meet you there" and I was like ok. Whatever.



I drive to the storage unit, grab my tools and see him pull in. Were talking and talking and he get onto the topic how he has always wanted to try new things.....ummmm. he closes the storage unit door while we are both inside and im like accepting my fate here. Hes telling me how he's always wanted to be f****d but has been afraid to come out about it and simply asked, "are you able to help me with that?"



I was flabbergasted. BUT this guy is.....so hot. I have had fantasies about this i swear to God and its literally happening. I said sure and we went at it.



We wrapped up, he said thank you and I havnt talked to him since. Soooooo weird. But it was a legit dream come true



Edit grammar.

#19 Yeah. I’m a guy and I hooked up with my ex best friends dad. Friend and I were super close but when I came out as gay he started being distant and we grew apart sadly. I’d know this friend for years since I was a teenager but by this point I was early 20s. I was always at his dads house when I visited him and his dad and I always chatted. One time we were talking about taking a trip and he said if he ever went there again he would hit me up. So a few months later he told me he was gonna be there for a week and he had a hotel room I could stay in. To be clear I wasn’t sure he was interested and he didn’t even know I was gay at this point but I kinda felt a vibe and we had always hit it off. I said sure and flew out there. When I got there, there was only one bed in the hotel room. So I was like sure whatever. A couple drunken nights later we were sleeping and I kinda snuggled up to him. And then it was just on.com. To be honest it was super hot and a long time fantasy. We hooked up the whole week I was there and it was one of the best trips. I felt kinda guilty but said friend had been my best friend and then shunned me for being gay after knowing me most my life so f**k that guy.

#20 Slept with my best friend’s stepdad. I was going through some years where I didn’t give a s**t about anything, but walking out of that hotel I couldn’t believe the choice I’d made and regretted it deeply. I fell out with my best friend soon after about something else, I don’t know if she knew.



I’ve changed for the better since, but it’s my biggest regret to date. I’m sorry Mel.

#21 Okay so, when I was 19 and I was dating this guy, he lived alone with his dad. I used to stay over when my bf was working and anyway it just kinda happened. Then kinda happened two more times on other occasions. His dad was basically a twenty year older version of him, right down to body type and anatomy.



Eventually I told him what happened, but he said he was always doing that, which made me overthink everything about the both of them. Long story short, that relationship didn’t last very long after that confession. I just wanted out.

#22 My brothers baby momma slept with our dad, while my brother was in the hospital and near death. My dad was still married to my mom too. My mom and dad have since divorced, and my dad is engaged to my brothers baby momma. Yes, my brother and my niece are pretty screwed up from it. My niece can’t have friends over because as soon as their parents found out, they refused to even let their kids be friends with my niece. Luckily my sister and fiancée try to do things with Ava when they can.

#23 I hooked up with my student's mom. I was teaching an after school program so I saw her almost every week at pickup (sometimes her husband would pickup, yes she was married) and we would talk a lot to the point that we became friendly. Well, I was going through a divorce and happened to bring that up one time and she very quickly gave me her phone number, put her hands on me, she was not being shy about it. Something like out of a movie. Next time I saw her she asked me out to lunch and I said sure. We met up, had lunch (she paid), and she went on to tell me about how her and her husband were not sexually involved with each other and they were free to see other people. We went back to my place and the s*x was wild. That was the only time we hooked up though, as I started dating someone shortly thereafter. Her kid was one of those "I'll f**k your mom" Xbox live kids, so I would just chuckle to myself when I saw him.

#24 This reminds me of the mom of my cousins wife. When her kids were younger they used to bring home kids from school that had it really rough in their life. She would talk with them and help them, but one thing that was interesting she mentioned was that she was glad to have parrots around who would initiate physical contact with them. She said she knew these youngsters needed physical contact since some of them had been feeling lonely or mistreated for a while, but she said she couldn't be the one giving it to them. Now reading these comments, I understand what she meant by that.

#25 I slept with my friend's mother at a music Fest was very high on acid. We were all hanging out, me, my two friends who were dating we'll call them David and Claire, and Claire's mother. Claire doesn't feel too hot, so David takes her back to the campsite and me and her mother are just left to the festival.



We get some drinks in, do some dancing, one thing leads to another...and yeah. Afterwards we just sort of chilled in my tent for a few hours before hitting the party tent, having a wee cuddle.



Claire actually walked in on us after we had

..finished and I was so high I didn't even really know what was happening, I just knew that I had done something very wrong. So the festival ends and we all go home and of course the sensible thing to do, would've been to try patch things up with Claire and never talk to her mother again.



You will find however, that I am not a sensible man, and proceeded to not only see her again, but date her on and off for 4 years. I have, so many stories about those four years.

#26 In my late 20s, I had a friend in a small mountain town in the Western US. His Mom gets separated, moves in with him. She's mildly flirtatious with me, no big deal. Not enough to raise any red flags. Job changes and I move to the city, 90 miles south. He comes on weekends to party a few times, normal stuff. Then he comes to party and brings her. At her request we have a late night f**kfest while he's passed out in the next room. Major violation of bro code by me, but she asked nicely. No surprise we weren't friends after that.

#27 Here we are.... the post I've been waiting for.



I sucked my best friends dad's d**k.





EDIT: I have a mix of shame and pride for my awards you beautiful bastards.



Me and my friend (B) had been preparing to go away on holiday, to work. We were at her Dad's house whilst we had been packing/preparing, B and her step mum needed some kind of sun tan lotion (not too sure) and other bits so stated they would go to the shops whilst I stayed back to finish off and hang out (I am a guy).



Me and B's dad were just chatting and joking (all aware I am gayish) playing on his pool table/sharing a beer. He started given me a jokey chat about looking after B as she'd hadn't been away by herself (we were maybe 17 at the time).



- B's dad was semi-famous for 2 things; supposedly how he would "go down on big birds for hours" (that's Brit slang for larger ladies) and his massive d**k.-



B's dad and I were sat down in his conservatory, I was sat on the sofa and he was sat across from me. He had been wearing these short shorts and at the angle I was at I could see his d**k popping out. I evidently had made it obvious and he starts jokingly telling me to stop staring. I try to laugh it off, fein embarrassment when really my mouth is starting to water haha.



I started asking how big it actually is and if it was hard etc. He was laughing and saying no, it was very jokey 'laddy' at this point. He then started teasing me if I wanted to see it, after a back and forth he pulled his short shorts down really quickly and then back up.



- After that I was enthralled. It still remains the biggest d**k I've seen in real life, and I've had a**l with a 10" d**k, his was bigger. -



The next part is fairly embarrassing and awkward but effectively I kept asking him if I could see it again as I was "shocked". Then I asked if I could touch it, which he said everyone always does.... then it got somewhat intimate as my lips were around his head....... the rest of that would be a trade secret haha.



The worst part came about 18 months later when we all met up for a lunch. He kept teasing me about stuff in front of B and boyfriend, her mum, his then wife and other family about me being "camp" and my weight etc. I remember feeling like I could be a total c**t and out the secret but i loved the rest of the family too much.



-He was fairly masculine and played on being a man's man, that wasn't ever the case, but at the lunch he had got a new ear piercing and the older family had been teasing him about beung soft-



Towards the end of the lunch I got a bit of confidence and responded to one of his jibes by making a a comment about his earring making him look like George Michael and would he prefer it if my mouth was full. Safe to say he was very quiet haha.



Besides me and him, you guys and some people I've told as I got older and moved away nobody knows. So, a fair few people know.....

#28 My mum had a friend, and I was friends with her son. I had turned 16 in November, and went to their house for a party over christmas. I got drunk and passed out on the couch in the living room.



I woke up to the house empty, apart from my friend's mum sucking my d**k.



That turned into a "relationship" for about 18 months.



One afternoon my mum is telling me how s**t I am, and how none of my friends can be trusted, so I asked her if she could trust all her friends. When she says yeah, I asked "even margaret?" And then the truth came out. Most of truths anyway.



Never spoke to my friend again, but I did have to fight some d**g dealer friends of his. Apparently margaret came round to my mum's house the day after and got a mouthful of abuse. I don't know what was said, but I'll guarantee that it was more about the breach of trust between her and my mum, and less about the sexual a*****t.



My mum has never really forgiven me for it.



BTW, I'm UK and age of consent over here is 16.

#29 Interesting that the top twenty or so comments are younger male with older female (and one older male). Is that really that much more common, or is it more that young men like to brag about it while a woman feels shame for hooking up with a dad?

#30 So the setup is I (20s) worked with a guy (40s) that got cancer. We work in a trade, paid by commission. To keep money coming in for bills during his treatment his son (20s) came in and started working under his dad's employee number so his dad would have some income. Bonding over work, football, booze, girls, and respect for his dad he and I became pretty good friends. After his dad passed he moved back to his hometown (3 hrs away) but we stayed in touch and every other weekend I'd make the trip to his place and we'd drink and chill.



He lived with his mom (40s) whom was f*****g everything that had a p***s, I'm assuming as a coping mechanism for losing her husband. She had made a few passes at me which I ignored out of respect for my friend and former coworker. Just shrugged it off, no big deal. One night we had a bigger drinking group than usual, like 8 people total. One of them knew the mom had made passes at me, so when we played drunk truth or dare I was of course dared to make out with the mom. This was repeated 3 times, I guess this group of friends got off watching us make out or something. Either way...



End of night, everyone is passed out, I'm the last person standing. All the beds, couches, and recliners are spoken for other than next to the mom in her bed. I didn't feel like sleeping on the floor so I jumped in bed with her to grab some zzz's. Next thing I know she's giving me head and the rest is history. The friend didn't care I f****d his mom, just called me a w***e and moved on.



In the years since she's tried multiple times to make it happen again but I don't let myself get that sloshed anyone and as I rule I now only pick "truth" while playing truth or dare with them. I don't regret or feel bad about it, just not something I'd ever want to repeat.

#31 My brother's (ex)wife went there with our dad. Needless to say it ended in two divorces and a permanent split in our family.

#32 Not the same, but my friends dad was released from prison and then was sending me DMs. He was in his late 30s, and he'd try to get me to meet up with him. I was 15. My friend never told me why his dad was in prison, but a few years ago I googled it and it turns out he was locked up for sexual contact with a minor. I was lucky I didn't meet up with him.

#33 Well I guess I’m late to the game... but anyway, I’m in a relationship with my friend’s dad. It’s been like 3ish years now? Obviously we have s*x. It started when my friend told me her dad was hiring at his small business. We met, I was hired, for a year there was nothing but professionalism between us (I was in another relationship that was gradually on the outs). Broke up with boyfriend of the time, boss man had become genuinely good company and was there for me in a non creepy way. Never hit on me or suggested anything. We would just stay up all night talking about everything. We’re both artists with some quirks so in the aftermath of a depressing breakup it was nice to find validation in another person sharing a certain type of worldview. One night he kept complaining about his shoulders hurting. I was thinking “wow, is this an attempt to flirt? Ok I’ll bite...” so I rubbed his shoulders a bit while we watched a movie and afterwards he said he was going to bed and I could sleep on the couch if I was too tired/tipsy to drive. For some reason, I did not like that option. I pretty much called him out, telling him he could at least invite me up to spoon. For a while it was just that, I’d spend the night in his bed but nothing would happen. Then we eventually made out one drunken evening, and a few months later started hooking up. It was kind of open ended and label free for a while, but now we live together and our dogs are best buds so life is pretty good. He is the best, kindest, most empathetic and brilliant person I know. He’s sleeping next to me right now and I love waking up next to him every morning. Even if sometimes it’s because his farts wake me up but waking up laughing is the best.

#34 In my 20s, it seemed like every recently divorced mother of a friend was an available option. I even had a legit shot at a couple of my former-stepmother's sisters, at least two of them (I called them "Aunt" in my youth). Women who were in a long term relationship, especially unhappy relationships and suddenly free seemed to be attracted to young men. Maybe because young guys were not serious about relationships or because they are less threatening somehow, or maybe because they are thrust back to their single youth mentality? I don't understand the psychology of it but these opportunities were available to most guys I know. (Maybe not former Aunts but the divorced Moms) None of us are especially attractive but youth is beauty once you reach a certain age. I think young guys are a safe step back into the dating scene.

#35 A friend of mine was seeing this girl for 3 months a long story short ended up seeing her twin sister at the same time. The twins mum found out and he bedded the mother as well to keep her quiet.



Mum of twins at the time was 37 twins were 18 he was 20. Twins dad had died in a car crash 2 years earlier.



We found out when he told us his dilemma and his exact words were"I poked the hole from where my girlfriends came out of."



This was 20 years ago.

#36 Honestly, it's not much of a story. An older ex of mine ended up marrying very young to the dad of one of my classmates. It took me off-guard, but it's whatever at this point. Is the whole thing weird and iffy? Yes, but no part of it is illegal, as far as I know.

#37 Compared to all this s**t, my story is vanilla. Lmfao. Met a friend in College (we were 21 & 22), her dad was only 13 years older than we were. He was d**n fine. We flirted a few times, she knew, we didn’t make it obvious or gross. We ended up going on a few dates and had some fun. I never told her about the time I spent with her dad, don’t think she’d have cared to know one way or another. It was fun, he was fun. She and I still chat to this day, I’ve seen him once or twice. Nothing weird, everyone’s cool. Hot dad was hot 🤷🏻‍♀️.

#38 I met their dad first before I met them. Ex’s dad was my sugar daddy...and then I met the son

#39 Drinks and consolation basically. My girlfriend cheated on me, I told her dad, who was single because her mom cheated on him. He pulled out the alcohol, we both got VERY drunk. (Just as a little backstory, I had a better relationship with her parents than she did. She was a terrible person). I woke up next to him naked, and pieced it together.



Edit: we’re both guys and identify as bisexual