Tattoos are all the rage right now – even your grandma might have one. Some ink can be gorgeous: you might see the intricate details, the craftsmanship, or simply an idea behind a tattoo and instantly want to ask its owner all about it.

Other tattoos, however, give you the opposite reaction. 29% of Americans without tattoos do, after all, say that tattoos give them a negative impression of a person. Whether it's the execution or the idea itself, we all probably have tattoos we don't like.

One person on the Internet had the same idea when they asked other netizens: "What tattoo is a turnoff?" Folks had a lot to get off their chests as they shared their tattoo icks; from misspellings to evil clowns, from tramp stamps to face tattoos – many tattoos would make these people run, not walk from the other person.

#1

Tattoo artist inking floral design on an arm, focusing on tattoo attractiveness and detail. Anything pro white supremacy.

jsabo , Lucas Lenzi / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #2

    Person with tattoo on arm holding a smudge stick by the window. Praying hands.

    Icy-Pain-3572 , Alina Vilchenko / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #3

    Side profile showing a lip print tattoo on a person's neck, linked to perceptions of unattractive tattoos. Lip print on the neck.

    amandamaniac Report

    #4

    "Name tattoo 'Ernesto' on skin; some find name tattoos unattractive." Having an ex's name inked on your skin! That's like having a constant reminder of a chapter you'd rather forget. It's tough when tattoos carry emotional baggage.

    babyishoxygen , Ernest James / Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #5

    Arm tattoo with the phrase "God Can Judge Me" in cursive script, highlighting unattractive tattoo choices. Misspelled words.

    srgtyuirtyju , fasterfester (not the actual photo) Report

    #6

    Abstract tattoo on a person's stomach, showcasing an example of tattoos that some find unattractive. Stuff that looks like it was inked in some guy's kitchen after too many drinks.

    shuubro , greenfuzzysweater (not the actual photo) Report

    #7

    Tattoo of a monstrous face on stomach, illustrating unattractive tattoo choices. A life-size tattoo of Krang on your belly that makes it look like he's living inside you.

    Poorly-Drawn-Beagle , endlesswaveofwhat (not the actual photo) Report

    #8

    Heart tattoo on lower back, someone wearing a blue floral bikini. Can’t lie…I still like a tramp stamp.

    Public-Equipment-35 , JV & Lynda / Wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #9

    Person with extensive tattoos on face and chest, wearing a beige blazer in a bright indoor setting. 99% of face tattoos.

    drcarus01 , Ivan Samkov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #10

    Tattoo artist with safety gear working on a client's arm in a tattoo studio. Ex's name.

    0wurmhure0 , Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #11

    Man with facial tattoos, including a teardrop and provocative words, illustrating tattoos that people find unattractive. I saw a picture in Pinterest of a guy who has a tattoo in the moustache area with the words "p**sy eater".
    If I see some tattoo like this I stop all and leave.

    anon , anon Report

    #12

    Tattoo of an eagle with an American flag and flames, highlighting aspects some find unattractive in tattoos. I'm honestly sad about some of these replies in here "women shouldn't get tattoos cuz they'll look ugly at an old age" "I've never seen dumb people without tattoos or smart people with them" are y'all 50 year old mormons living in a small village in kazachstan?


    To answer the question tho, anything that's visibly poorly made, politics or just all around patriotism related, or is trendy on social media even though it doesn't have a meaning or looks particularly good (that being subjective tho, it may not be for me but if you like it good for you)


    Don't really care too much about position either I think face tats can look really good too as long as you don't have entire sentences or faces on there lol. And don't really understand the hatred towards Neck/back/throat/feet tattoos either tbf, what matters to me is that it looks good in context.

    PutTheMoneyInMyAzz , TheeErin / Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #13

    Wolf tattoo on a person's back, illustrating unattractive tattoo designs. Any one that clearly wasn't done by an actual artist.

    sacredknight327 , The-Iron-Chaffy (not the actual photo) Report

    #14

    Basically anything on the face.

    anon Report

    #15

    Tattoo artist inking a colorful design on a client's arm in a studio session. Except for the obvious exampls, for me it's something sexually explicit, something that is unpleasant and too much. I mean like genitalia, detailed sexual scenes or some disgusting phrase.

    Creative-Mirror-2532 , José Pinto / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #16

    Tattoo with misspelled text "Only God Can Juge Me" on skin, highlighting unattractive ink design. “Only god can judge me”.

    anon , Emily_lovesmetal (not the actual photo) Report

    #17

    Navel sun tattoo design under the word "Benevolence," highlighting unattractive tattoos. A guy with a tribal sun around his belly button.

    amandamaniac Report

    barbaraburns_1 avatar
    Barbara Burns
    Barbara Burns
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    #18

    Lion tattoo design featuring a lion's face, clock, and silhouettes, discussed as an unattractive tattoo choice. the clock/rose/lion combos.

    TastyComputer3257 , jovan curayag / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #19

    Person showing a "No Ragrets" tattoo on chest, symbolizing unattractive tattoos. No Ragrets.

    bitchy_kazim Report

    #20

    Tattoo artist with gloves creating intricate design on arm, highlighting tattoos' impact on attractiveness. Political s**t.

    Ambidravi , Allef Vinicius / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #21

    Back view of a person with a tattoo, highlighting controversial ink choices and attractiveness. Ones done in a foreign language when you dont know the language or have any cultural identity with it.

    Fluffy-Hotel-5184 , Andreas Cappell / Flickr (not the actual photo) Report

    #22

    Neck tattoo with bold "MAGA" text in red, associated with unattractive tattoos. MAGA

    Racism.

    OnTheList-YouTube , depressedsinnerxiii / not the actual photo) Report

    #23

    Hand with a black tattoo of a bunny logo on the palm, considered unattractive by some. Playboy Bunny. Imagine having that on you as a 90 year old. (Lookin at you Felicia).

    North_Temperature_56 , Puzzleheaded-Elk3983 / (not the actual photo) Report

    #24

    F**k off tattooed across the forehead can be a bit unwelcoming.

    Spin_Critic Report

    #25

    Bald man with facial and head tattoos, wearing sunglasses, showcasing intricate designs. A name, any designer brand or anything on the face.

    Obibrucekenobi , Donald Teel / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    rickseiden avatar
    Rick Seiden
    Rick Seiden
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the exception to the tattoos on the face would be cultural tattoos like the Māori.

    #26

    Really bad artwork and misspelled words.

    BlueLady452 Report

    #27

    Back view of a person with a large tribal tattoo, wearing a black martial arts headgear. I don't like cursive writing, the 90s style tribal tattoos, barbwire chain, clouds, or anything done poorly.

    Cheetodude625 , cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The thing about 90s tribal is how hard it is to change. The patterns are so big and black that the removal or coverups are stupid expensive.

    #28

    Almost all facial tattoos. There's already eyes, nose, and lips that the tattoo has to compete with for attention. They just look weird and out of place.

    cowboys4life93 Report

    #29

    Tattoo on lower back labeled "Boner Garage," surrounded by jewelry, illustrating unattractive body art. #BONER GARAGE.

    anon Report

    #30

    A tribal tattoo design on a person's back, showcasing distinctive ink patterns. 90’s “tribal” and a lower back tattoo. Your dead grandma or your child. Imagine being in the moment and seeing some guy’s dead sister on his chest. 90’s bear paw prints in current year. A giant homemade tattoo on your chest of you and your karate teacher from 8th grade.

    anon , Darko Monteiro / Wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

    sparklystuffbyrae avatar
    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still like all of these, but that's probably because so many people I know have them. Edit to clarify I do NOT like homemade tats.

    #31

    Person with a lion tattoo sleeve on their arm, leaning against a wall, wearing a yellow top. Luckily most heavily tattooed individuals don’t care about what the mass majority of people think of them. do what makes you happy. unless it’s a black and grey realism lion with blue eyes. please don’t do that.

    Tricky-Coffee1399 , Sam2piccs / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #32

    Any of them that make one’s belly button look like an animal’s a*****e.

    anon Report

    #33

    Guy I knew seemed totally normal until I got his shirt off and there's an evil clown tattooed on his shoulder. Should've left right then and there. Wish I would've.

    anon Report

    #34

    Lion tattoos on a person's arm reflected in a mirror, outdoors among trees. A lion, misspelled words, stupid s**t, cyber sigils, cultural tats that you’re not of that culture.

    mekishizu , Anastasia Lashkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo) Report

    #35

    Female lower back tat stating “I Love A**l”.

    anon Report

    #36

    Simple outlined Gucci logo tattoo on skin with two smaller tattoos, including one that says "pink." Oh god i can’t believe i have to say it but Logos.

    Seen the Gucci logo tattooed on someone and i have seen an LV logo tattooed online somewhere.

    And it’s clear the brands are definitely not sponsoring these people.

    noone_me_ Report

    kayleighhaigh1987 avatar
    Bigmomma
    Bigmomma
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't have a logo but I do have a football badge tattoo on my arm the best partbis I don't support said football team and my husband hates it too will be getting it covered tho things you do when young and dum for a bet

    #37

    Tattoo of cursive text on a person's stomach, with colorful tattoos on the side, illustrating unattractive designs. A woman I know has her name tattooed next to her pubic bone...

    pralineislife , Mattilda / Wikimedia (not the actual photo) Report

    #38

    Tattoo of a skull in a hat and vintage microphone on an arm. Motivational phrases

    Trash polka

    Tacky or poorly done skulls.

    StaringBlnklyAtMyNVL , Yurii Stupen / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

    #39

    This guy i used to date had his moms eye tattooed on his chest..that was the thing that always made me feel awkward ,weird and basically a turn off every time we were to do anything tgt.

    Emergency_Link_5873 Report

    #40

    Exes name.

    wetlettuce42 Report

    #41

    Bible verses.

    Sad-Swimming9999 Report

