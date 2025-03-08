One person on the Internet had the same idea when they asked other netizens: "What tattoo is a turnoff?" Folks had a lot to get off their chests as they shared their tattoo icks; from misspellings to evil clowns, from tramp stamps to face tattoos – many tattoos would make these people run, not walk from the other person.

Other tattoos, however, give you the opposite reaction. 29% of Americans without tattoos do, after all, say that tattoos give them a negative impression of a person. Whether it's the execution or the idea itself, we all probably have tattoos we don't like .

Tattoos are all the rage right now – even your grandma might have one. Some ink can be gorgeous: you might see the intricate details, the craftsmanship, or simply an idea behind a tattoo and instantly want to ask its owner all about it.

#1 Anything pro white supremacy.

RELATED:

#2 Praying hands.

#3 Lip print on the neck.

#4 Having an ex's name inked on your skin! That's like having a constant reminder of a chapter you'd rather forget. It's tough when tattoos carry emotional baggage.

#5 Misspelled words.

#6 Stuff that looks like it was inked in some guy's kitchen after too many drinks.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A life-size tattoo of Krang on your belly that makes it look like he's living inside you.

#8 Can’t lie…I still like a tramp stamp.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 99% of face tattoos.

#10 Ex's name.

#11 I saw a picture in Pinterest of a guy who has a tattoo in the moustache area with the words "p**sy eater".

If I see some tattoo like this I stop all and leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I'm honestly sad about some of these replies in here "women shouldn't get tattoos cuz they'll look ugly at an old age" "I've never seen dumb people without tattoos or smart people with them" are y'all 50 year old mormons living in a small village in kazachstan?





To answer the question tho, anything that's visibly poorly made, politics or just all around patriotism related, or is trendy on social media even though it doesn't have a meaning or looks particularly good (that being subjective tho, it may not be for me but if you like it good for you)





Don't really care too much about position either I think face tats can look really good too as long as you don't have entire sentences or faces on there lol. And don't really understand the hatred towards Neck/back/throat/feet tattoos either tbf, what matters to me is that it looks good in context.

#13 Any one that clearly wasn't done by an actual artist.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Basically anything on the face.

#15 Except for the obvious exampls, for me it's something sexually explicit, something that is unpleasant and too much. I mean like genitalia, detailed sexual scenes or some disgusting phrase.

#16 “Only god can judge me”.

#17 A guy with a tribal sun around his belly button.

#18 the clock/rose/lion combos.

#19 No Ragrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Political s**t.

#21 Ones done in a foreign language when you dont know the language or have any cultural identity with it.

#22 MAGA



Racism.

#23 Playboy Bunny. Imagine having that on you as a 90 year old. (Lookin at you Felicia).

#24 F**k off tattooed across the forehead can be a bit unwelcoming.

#25 A name, any designer brand or anything on the face.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Really bad artwork and misspelled words.

#27 I don't like cursive writing, the 90s style tribal tattoos, barbwire chain, clouds, or anything done poorly.

#28 Almost all facial tattoos. There's already eyes, nose, and lips that the tattoo has to compete with for attention. They just look weird and out of place.

#29 #BONER GARAGE.

#30 90’s “tribal” and a lower back tattoo. Your dead grandma or your child. Imagine being in the moment and seeing some guy’s dead sister on his chest. 90’s bear paw prints in current year. A giant homemade tattoo on your chest of you and your karate teacher from 8th grade.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Luckily most heavily tattooed individuals don’t care about what the mass majority of people think of them. do what makes you happy. unless it’s a black and grey realism lion with blue eyes. please don’t do that.

#32 Any of them that make one’s belly button look like an animal’s a*****e.

#33 Guy I knew seemed totally normal until I got his shirt off and there's an evil clown tattooed on his shoulder. Should've left right then and there. Wish I would've.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 A lion, misspelled words, stupid s**t, cyber sigils, cultural tats that you’re not of that culture.

#35 Female lower back tat stating “I Love A**l”.

#36 Oh god i can’t believe i have to say it but Logos.



Seen the Gucci logo tattooed on someone and i have seen an LV logo tattooed online somewhere.



And it’s clear the brands are definitely not sponsoring these people.

#37 A woman I know has her name tattooed next to her pubic bone...

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Motivational phrases



Trash polka



Tacky or poorly done skulls.

#39 This guy i used to date had his moms eye tattooed on his chest..that was the thing that always made me feel awkward ,weird and basically a turn off every time we were to do anything tgt.

#40 Exes name.

#41 Bible verses.