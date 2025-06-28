If you're a lover of antiquities, strange objects, and family heirlooms, scroll down to see the most fascinating entries from the group's community!

You see, some folks have found some pretty fascinating and interesting antiquities in their attics, basements, or some old forgotten closets. There's a group on Facebook titled "Things Found in Walls - And Other Hidden Findings" where people share all kinds of unique finds, not just those that come from inside their home's walls.

If you're a horror movie fan, you probably think that nothing good can come from rummaging about inside the walls of an old house (remember The Conjuring or The Boy?). Luckily, we're here to change your mind!

#1 Not Found In A Wall But Found Elsewhere. Anyone Know Any Info On The Serial Number On Back? I Know It’s A Pb Key, Just Looking For More Info Share icon

#2 I Found This On The Curb. I Has A Signature But I Can't Find Anything With The First Name Just The Last Name Share icon

#3 My Boyfriend Found This A While Ago And It’s Been Sitting In His Closet For Years, We Thought It Was An Old Mirror Share icon Tonight he says “oh I never noticed the lady in there”

Turns out it’s a Victorian era daguerreotype

Hiding items in the walls of a house may seem bonkers, but it's actually a practice that has a long history behind it. As Joseph Heathcott, an architectural historian and urbanist who teaches at the New School in New York, explained to the New York Times, this practice is called 'immurement'. ADVERTISEMENT It's an ancient practice that stretches across many different cultures and civilizations. "The history of Freemasonry traces its origins to the rituals of concealment by masons, sealing up secrets in their buildings," he explained. Take the artifacts Egyptian Pharaohs entombed in pyramids, or ritual objects in the walls of Roman villas.

#4 Found This Cursed Mirror In My Designated Haunted Basement Laundry Room. No Copyright Visible So It Must’ve Been Some Kid’s Ia Project Share icon

#5 Hello Guys, Can Anyone Help Me Know If This Pocket Watch Has Any Value Today? Share icon

#6 Found In An Office I Was Cleaning Out. Google Lense Says Antonio Deviti? Share icon But Is It? The Paint Is Thick In Some Olaces. No Signature Though That I Can See, Although The Painting Seems To Be Stuck To The Frame.



Granted, immurement also meant burying a person alive, sometimes as a form of torture and punishment. However, sometimes it was performed on purpose or for ascetic reasons, with people even volunteering to be buried alive. In Ancient Rome, the Vestal Virgins were immured if they broke their chastity vows as form of punishment. In 1660, Indian prince Shah Shuja and his family were "closely confined in their apartments" and left to pass away from hunger.

#7 I Pulled This Old Frame Out Of The Trash And When I Turned It Around Saw This - Andrew Whyeth Print Of Marsh Hawk, Signed Share icon

#8 Found Under The Trim Of A Home I'm Remodeled. Sterling Silver Share icon

#9 While Moving Your Couch I Put A Golf Ball Size Pole In Our Hallway Wall Share icon I was missing a set of keys and thought my kids might have dropped them in the hole, I cut a lower hole and found all this, no keys but it made my day.

In Mongolia, people used immurement to bury their Khan. According to the traveler Ibn Battuta, "a large sepulcher was dug for him under the earth, in which a most beautiful couch was spread, and the Khan was with his weapons laid upon it. With him they placed all the gold and silver vessels he had in his house, together with four female slaves, and six of his favorite Mamluks, with a few vessels of drink."

#10 I Was Cleaning Out Behind My Washer An Dryer Share icon Noticed A Piece Of Paper Balled Up So I Gave Them A Pull An Found 4 In Tack Pages Of The News Paper Published Sunday, Friday March 19 1976 Also First Time Poster So Super Excited Also Thought Some Of You Older Folks Would Love This Just As Much As I Did Finding It.



#11 Another Great Hoarders Home Find Share icon

#12 Not Found In A Wall But Found In A Hoarders Home Share icon

But enough of this nightmare fuel—let's explore some of the things these people found in their houses, shall we? First off, the physical Playboy Mansion key that one person found in their home. Did these really exist? Yes, up until 1966 Playboy made metal keys shaped like a rabbit head. Apparently, they're worth a pretty penny too, since you can buy them. Some are worth $690, while others are worth a mere $115.

#13 Found In An Old Shed Very Heavy , Embossed Aluminium ? What Is It ? Share icon

#14 Another Shed Find: 1934 Wm A. Rogers "Malibu" Design, Silver-Plated, Slotted Pie Server Share icon Not Worth Much On The Collector's Market, But I'm Keeping It Anyway Because I Love The Art Deco Design.



#15 Anyone Good With Antiques, Typewriters Specifically, On Here? Share icon I Have A Company Here Doing The Insulation In Our Attic And They Needed To Cut Some Access Holes In The Closet Upstairs For, I Don't Know What For, But Anyway, Look What They Found In The Wall!



It's filthy, but it looks like it's just dusty, not rusty. I think it's amazing, but how do I go about cleaning it so that I can get it appraised ? I wonder what year it is, I looked it up, it looks like the 1920's possibly. I can't find a serial number yet, just the patent number. This sucker is HEAVY and filthy. Looks like I have a project on my hands, so fun !! But I need some advice on how to go about cleaning it.



In the 60s, the keys became keycards. They had the name of the member of the club on them and granted access to all Playboy clubs. All you had to do was present the key to the Door Bunny and you would be let inside. For some, owning the key was merely a status symbol. Only 21% of the key holders ever went to a club. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 My Grandmothers....is There A Market For This? Share icon

#17 This Was Just Found In Between Two Walls At 72nd And Second Avenue When They Tore A Building Down Share icon Sadly some overly zealous builders couldn't wait to start painting over it with the gray paint. Pearline Washing Compound was made from 1857 to 1926. It looks to me like it's been hidden since maybe the 1880s or 90s.

#18 This Was Found In A Friend Home They Bought Share icon It Was Actually In As The Flooring Facing Down Along With At Least 2 More. Old Shotgun Style Home In Florida. Oh Yeah Its Painted On A Piece Of Plywood.



Another person found a curious face jug at a hoarder's house. Historians call them 'face vessels'. According to the Smithsonian Institute, they originated in the South and were made by black slaves who worked as potters in the Edgefield District of South Carolina.

#19 Curious If Anyone Knows The Artist. Thank You Share icon

#20 I Bought These Two Aquarelle Paintings 30 Yrs Ago At The Estate Sale In Los Angeles Area And Changed The Frames Few Years Later Share icon Dimensions 48x44. Since the frame is changed I would need to completely take it apart in order to see the real backing. I am affraid It could damage the picture as I tried and all seems to be sealed together. If this is acceptable I would like to know more on the artist if possible. Thanks for your help.

#21 While Cleaning Out Our Mom’s House We Found This Buried In The Laundry Room. Not Sure This Stuff Was Drinkable Back In The Day Share icon

Historians say that their makers weren't skilled, and today, we can't identify who exactly made them. Some speculate that they may have been used in burials or for religious practices. The potters also could've been inspired by "the complex responses of people attempting to live and maintain their personal identities under harsh conditions."

#22 My Electricity Was Out Yesterday So I Decided To Pull Out A Book To Read To Save My Phone Battery Share icon I had bought the book at a used bookstore some time ago. I discovered this old money among the pages of the book.

#23 Hair Barrette Share icon

#24 Found In The Basement Of Our Old Farm House Share icon

One person in the group may have even found a painting by the Italian artist Antonio DeVity. DeVity wasn't a world-famous painter, but his paintings are making the rounds in art auctions. His real name was Umberto Marone, and he's credited as one of the most important Neapolitan artists of the 1950s and 1960s. The prices for his paintings range from $15 to $1,854.

#25 Amber Glass Marble. Found Under Dirt Just Outside My Basement Door. Was Gardening, Found It Sitting Right In Front Of Me After A Good Rain Share icon

#26 Found In An Old Building My Husband Demoed. 12 Months Of The Year Bears. Each One Is Dressed Like A Holiday Or Theme Of The Month. I Am Not Looking To Keep Them Share icon

#27 When My Dad Passed Away Recently, I Found These Things. They Belonged To His Older Sister That Passed Away At The Age Of 16 In 1940. I’ll Show You Guys More Later If You’d Like Share icon

Another member of the group found a row of pennies stuck into the floor's baseboards. While it may seem like a silly teenager's way to cure boredom, some people actually do it out of superstition or as a tradition. Apparently, putting coins in the foundation can bring luck to those who live in that house.

#28 I Found These In The Attic Of My Old House About 15 Years Ago. I've Just Refound Them In A Drawer In My Current Attic. Bonus Share icon

#29 I Always Wondered Where My Drill Went, 25 Years Ago, So Happens The Contractor That Built Our Front Porch Took It Upon Himself To Borrow It From My Garage And Not Return It. I Can Finally Sleep Now Share icon 25 Years Ago, So Happens The Contractor That Built Our Front Porch Took It Upon Himself To Borrow It From My Garage And Not Return It. I Can Finally Sleep Now.



#30 Newspapers From 1892 Hidden Under Attic Board's Share icon

What do you think of this collection of collectibles, Pandas? Have you ever found something interesting or bizarre where you live? Share your finds with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see some astonishing things people have found in their old houses, head over here!

#31 My Son Found This Thing In A Wall Vent At His University (UK). Any Idea What It Is Please? Share icon

#32 I Was Helping A Buddy Of Mine Remove Some Dirt In Their Basement And Make It Level So They Could Put A Vapor Barrier Down There. In The Dirt We Have Found Numerous Things From The Past Share icon The comic is burnt on the edges. im not sure if it was deliberately done like that. but the dates are from 1946 and 1947. sorry if the pics arent that clear.

#33 Found Under Porch Share icon

#34 Found In A Hoarders Home. Does Anyone Know Anything About These Dolls? Check Out The Desks. They Are Gorgeous. Just Gotta Get To Them Share icon

#35 Found With Father In Law’s Belongings. Tried Google Lens. Does Anyone Know What These Are? We Are Thinking Some Sort Of Asian Or Gaming Token Share icon

#36 Found In The Shed, Inside A Bag Of Personal Items Of Deceased Prior Residents. (Spoiler Alert: 99.9% Sure It's A Knock-Off) Share icon

#37 1920 Penny I Found While Exposing The Original Flooring Share icon

#38 Moved Into A New Place Back In October And While Organizing My Daughter's Closet I Found Tons Of Pennies Shoved Into The Baseboards Share icon Anyone Know If This Is Some Type Of Superstition Or Something.... Or Maybe Just A Bored Kid Who Found Some Pennies?



#39 Found In An Attic Of Old Warehouse, I Can Only Find Paper Posters Of This. Nothing As A Wooden Plaque. Any Idea Of Its Value? Share icon

#40 Found This Today In My Dead Husbands Things, Can Anyone Tell Me What It Is Or Who It Could Belong To? Share icon I am in Australia, my husband was New Zealand born but an Australian citizen, hence my question about how he could have possibly come to have this in his possession.

Apologies for not making that clearer when I first posted.

#41 20 Year Old Candy Cane Found In A Old Box Of Christmas Ornaments Share icon

#42 I Found This Guy's Prison ID From 1988 Wich Was Soon After He Was Convicted Of Murder Share icon It was hidden under the attic stairs in an old apartment building I bought. I'm guessing he lived in the apartment after he was paroled. My worker remembered the crime well and told me how he was helping search crews look for the body pretending to be good citizen. Gave me the chills when I confirmed it was him.

#43 Cleaning A House We Just Bought. Found This In The Attic Share icon

#44 I Found Many Old Baseball Cards In My Ceiling Today! Share icon

#45 Found At Meriwether Lewis At Natchez Trace Parkway Creek Bed, Several Years Ago Share icon

#46 Not Found In A Wall But In A Box That Was My Momma's From Her Momma. They Are Now Both Gone, Momma 3years Now Share icon I have most of her stuff and this was in her momma's( my grandma's box of fake jewelry). One side says " I have a dream Southern Christian Leadership Conference" and on the other side a picture of Dr. MLK.

#47 Long Time Member First Time Poster. I'm Excited To Finally Have Something To Post Share icon While this wasn't found in a wall, but inside a local thrift store.



I husband and I live in Canada in the same city that he grew up in. He and I were in a local thrift store a few weeks ago looking for things for our home. He stops infront of me and says "holy s***"! I look up to see this picture.



He goes on to tell me that his mother used to have this hanging on her wall when he was growing up. He took this picture and sent it to my brother-in-law, who showed my mother-in-law. Low and behold it's the same exact picture. Same frame, same wire on the back, everything.



This picture was a wedding gift to my mother-in-law and went missing about 25 years ago.

#48 Found This Gem In South Florida Share icon

#49 My Nephew Found This Massive Stone “Thing” Lying Along The Shoreline, Several Feet Away From The Seawall Share icon Dimensions are about 3 ft x 5 ft and probably 10 inches thick. One square opening and numerous circular openings. The circular openings are about 4” diameter. This was found in Barrington RI. Thank you for any ideas. I’ve tried goggle lens with know luck. He has walked this area for 19 yrs and today was the first time he saw this.

#50 When The Walls Consists Of Things Share icon From a Norwegian newspaper in november 1947. Roughly translated: "In a time with few houses, one must make do with what is available. In the US empty ammunition boxes are sold for 24 cents a piece to war veterans. For a price of 3000 dollars one can build a practical four rooms house. Here are some carpenters building a house of boxes."



Wonder if any of those houses are still standing? 3000 USD in 1947 is about 41k USD today.

#51 I Was On A Moving Job Late 1970's Share icon We had to remove a door and frame to get a piece of furniture from inside a 300 year old house, when I found this sitting inside the wall. Approximately 2.5" tall. Exactly as it was found. The paint and details on the head was completely worn smooth and looked shiny polished. The hands were also missing paint I am assuming someone back then was rubbing it for some reason.

#52 Random Find Many Years Ago Share icon

#53 My Father Got This From An Estate Sale In The 1970’s Share icon The canvas was hand nailed to the frame so I am guessing it’s pretty old? It was in a cabin on the yellow river in Lithonia, Georgia. Everything in it was very elegant and expensive. The 22x18.5” painting was in a huge gorgeous gold frame that he removed and reused. I kept the painting when he was going to throw it away. Any ideas on the painters name? The letters aren’t legible to me.

#54 Found This Guy In The Ground, About 9 In. Deep, At A Farm Built In 1806, The Back Of The Bottle Is Stamped 1818, I Cleaned It Out In The Duck Pool, Still In Really Good Shape Share icon That is a crown on the front with a 1/10pt. Impression as well.



Does anybody have any ideas or information?

#55 Husband Is Taking Out Our Old Fence And Replacing It. He Found This In The Ground. Tried Googling It But No Dice. Anyone Know What It Is? Share icon

#56 Any Ideas? I Can't Find Any Exact Matches Share icon

#57 Can Anyone Please Tell Who This Is? She Is Made Out Of Cement.i Found It In The Attic Of My House When We Moved In Share icon

#58 Found This Beaded Collar While Bottle Digging Share icon I am time after time awestruck by how well-made everything was in the past ❤️❤️❤️

Today if I bought a beaded collar top - it would be missing 3 beads after first wear!!!

#59 A Few Of The Dropper Bottles I Have Dug! Share icon

#60 Found These Presidential Coins In An Attic Along With The Previously Posted Prince Albert Can. All Coins Are There That Were Issued At That Time Share icon

#61 Found These Things At The Flea Market! Share icon Once I opened them and found a century of family documentation, I knew I had to find its owners. They sold me everything for 8 bucks, I only found a few names to work off of in the photos and papers.

It dates possibly anywhere from the 1800s to 1970s. The seller said they bought storage that wasnt paid after a woman passed away and it wasnt paid, her son refused to talk with anyone and they were informed he was a paranoid crackhead- which is normal for this area.

So Im trying for other family members. Anything would help!

Update: The great great grandaughter of the owner to those photos was found! She was incredibly gracious and said she never knew they existed. They are calling a family meeting and gonna try to find out more! Wild she lived 9 minutes away

She took my name and number too in case they need more info

#62 One Of The Loveliest Things I've Found So Far Not One But 2 Four Leaf Clovers Pressed Into A Book That's More Than 100 Years Old Share icon Using the trench art letter opener I found for scale

#63 Was Cleaning Out My Neighbors House And We Noticed His Medicine Cabinet Was Loose And Pulled It Out Share icon K.R. Haley Glass Company pacemaker horse ashtray with painted pale green tray and dark grey horse made in the 30s-40s behind it with a bunch of old newspapers

#64 Found Some Photos At My Mom's House, We Have No Idea Who Some Of The People Are, But This One Has The Name Eddie Phillips Written On It. Anyone Recognize This Young Man With Some Attitude? Share icon

#65 Found This Under A Floorboard Whilst Renovating A House, Approx 5" In Length, It Looked So Familiar And Drove Me Mad For Days What It Was, Then It Suddenly Came To Me Share icon See if anyone can work it out, clue - 50 years ago almost every household contained one of these, now hardly any do

#66 Found This In The Ceiling At My Mom's House. Wish We Still Had These Bottles Share icon

#67 Found At A Goodwill In Nc! Share icon I cannot find any info on it, or the brand on the bottom. I think it’s a signature? It also swivels at the base, so it’s head turns. I love it, and just wish I had more info!

#68 Another Clay Marble Surfaced In The Dirt Outside My Basement Door After A Long Rain Share icon

#69 Another Find ! Share icon

#70 I Pass By This Old Mailbox Every Day Share icon The old rusty box is nailed to an oak that has to be 150 years old. After years of passing it by, I decided to open the box to see if anything was inside. After all, there isn’t even a house nearby to which it could serve anyway. Any home it serviced long ago is torn down, I’m sure.

I noticed an old letter inside, as you can see in picture #2. I looked at the postmark date, and it said July 7, 1903! Due to age and moisture, the addressee on the envelope was not readable, so I opened up the envelope hoping to find some local history and a good story I could share with you. Here is what the letter inside said. “We have been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty.”

#71 Replacing The Deck On Our House And Found This In The Dirt. Any Idea What It Is? It’s The Size Of A Large Coin Share icon

#72 Gotta Say, This One Really Spooked Me Out! Share icon

#73 Just Found This Odd Fork (?) Anyone Know Anything About It? Thanks For Any Help! Share icon

#74 A Couple Of The Vintage Dish Soap Bottles And A Jets Scouring Pad Dish I Found Share icon

#75 My Dad Found This In An Old Pocket Door Of Our 1910 Home Share icon I love it. We no longer own the house but I wish I did. My parents put so much sweat into it. It’s beautiful on the inside with stained oak hardwood everywhere.

#76 “Do You Have Prince Albert In A Can? Well You Better Let Him Out!” Found In An Old Attic Share icon

#77 Well The Treasures I Found Have Been Put Back Where I Found Them💜 I Also Added A Little Something Of My Own! Share icon My moms Mary kay pin that found it's way home to me after 18 years, the night before I found out i had earned my Founders spot💜 I lived that many years without it, it came home for a reason and she'll always protect & watch over us. 🥰

And the 1st ever little piece of costume jewelry Ghislain gave me when I was only 16 years old. It holds alot of sentimental, value, I've always kept it in my jewelry box, this is our home we plan to retire in together so it now holds something special from us💜

Cheers to the next owners in finding the treasures of our home when we're no longer here

#78 This Share icon

#79 On A Beautiful Empty Beach. It Was A Dump In The 50’s. Old Cars Sticking Out Of The Cliff Part. And We Dug And Found Bottles. Lots Of Treasures Share icon