If you're a horror movie fan, you probably think that nothing good can come from rummaging about inside the walls of an old house (remember The Conjuring or The Boy?). Luckily, we're here to change your mind!

You see, some folks have found some pretty fascinating and interesting antiquities in their attics, basements, or some old forgotten closets. There's a group on Facebook titled "Things Found in Walls - And Other Hidden Findings" where people share all kinds of unique finds, not just those that come from inside their home's walls.

If you're a lover of antiquities, strange objects, and family heirlooms, scroll down to see the most fascinating entries from the group's community!

#1

Not Found In A Wall But Found Elsewhere. Anyone Know Any Info On The Serial Number On Back? I Know It’s A Pb Key, Just Looking For More Info

Silver key with a bunny logo on a ball chain resting on a brown fabric, one of the things people found in their walls that confused them

Josh Blair Report

It's a playboy bunny club key, the number on the back is the membership number - they are no longer used, but you can sell it on ebay

    #2

    I Found This On The Curb. I Has A Signature But I Can't Find Anything With The First Name Just The Last Name

    Framed vintage painting of a young girl with a small dog, an unexpected item found in walls or other places.

    Katt Ramirez Report

    #3

    My Boyfriend Found This A While Ago And It’s Been Sitting In His Closet For Years, We Thought It Was An Old Mirror

    Vintage photo of a woman in 19th-century attire found in walls, an intriguing discovery that really confused people.

    Tonight he says “oh I never noticed the lady in there”
    Turns out it’s a Victorian era daguerreotype

    Chelsea Catherine Report

    Hiding items in the walls of a house may seem bonkers, but it's actually a practice that has a long history behind it. As Joseph Heathcott, an architectural historian and urbanist who teaches at the New School in New York, explained to the New York Times, this practice is called 'immurement'.

    It's an ancient practice that stretches across many different cultures and civilizations. "The history of Freemasonry traces its origins to the rituals of concealment by masons, sealing up secrets in their buildings," he explained. Take the artifacts Egyptian Pharaohs entombed in pyramids, or ritual objects in the walls of Roman villas.
    #4

    Found This Cursed Mirror In My Designated Haunted Basement Laundry Room. No Copyright Visible So It Must’ve Been Some Kid’s Ia Project

    Framed vintage Black Sabbath artwork featuring a grim reaper and pentagram found in walls or other places confusing people.

    Ian Cashman Report

    #5

    Hello Guys, Can Anyone Help Me Know If This Pocket Watch Has Any Value Today?

    Hand holding an antique pocket watch with visible gears, one of the surprising things people found in their walls.

    Benjamin Mendez Report

    #6

    Found In An Office I Was Cleaning Out. Google Lense Says Antonio Deviti?

    Vintage framed painting found inside a wall depicting a rainy city street scene with people walking and old buildings.

    But Is It? The Paint Is Thick In Some Olaces. No Signature Though That I Can See, Although The Painting Seems To Be Stuck To The Frame.

    Sara Luther Randall Report

    Granted, immurement also meant burying a person alive, sometimes as a form of torture and punishment. However, sometimes it was performed on purpose or for ascetic reasons, with people even volunteering to be buried alive.

    In Ancient Rome, the Vestal Virgins were immured if they broke their chastity vows as form of punishment. In 1660, Indian prince Shah Shuja and his family were "closely confined in their apartments" and left to pass away from hunger. 
    #7

    I Pulled This Old Frame Out Of The Trash And When I Turned It Around Saw This - Andrew Whyeth Print Of Marsh Hawk, Signed

    Vintage painting of old farm wagons and buildings, an example of things people found in their walls that really confused them

    Leslie Walker Kallen Report

    #8

    Found Under The Trim Of A Home I'm Remodeled. Sterling Silver

    Close-up of a hand holding an old college ring, one of the surprising things people found in walls or other places.

    Travis Gerk Report

    #9

    While Moving Your Couch I Put A Golf Ball Size Pole In Our Hallway Wall

    Small toys, candy, and random items found inside a wall opening, illustrating unusual things people found in their walls.

    I was missing a set of keys and thought my kids might have dropped them in the hole, I cut a lower hole and found all this, no keys but it made my day.

    Daniel Kitchel Report

    In Mongolia, people used immurement to bury their Khan. According to the traveler Ibn Battuta, "a large sepulcher was dug for him under the earth, in which a most beautiful couch was spread, and the Khan was with his weapons laid upon it. With him they placed all the gold and silver vessels he had in his house, together with four female slaves, and six of his favorite Mamluks, with a few vessels of drink."
    #10

    I Was Cleaning Out Behind My Washer An Dryer

    Old yellowed newspaper found inside a wall, showing vintage ads and schedules, surprising discovery in unexpected places.

    Noticed A Piece Of Paper Balled Up So I Gave Them A Pull An Found 4 In Tack Pages Of The News Paper Published Sunday, Friday March 19 1976 Also First Time Poster So Super Excited Also Thought Some Of You Older Folks Would Love This Just As Much As I Did Finding It.

    Chase Nielsen Report

    #11

    Another Great Hoarders Home Find

    Ceramic green face sculpture with detailed eyes and teeth found among unusual items people discovered in walls or other places.

    Amanda Panda Report

    #12

    Not Found In A Wall But Found In A Hoarders Home

    Tarot cards found inside walls or other hidden places, showcasing detailed vintage illustrations on fabric.

    Amanda Panda Report

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Antique Tarot cards; might be worth something to a collector.

    But enough of this nightmare fuel—let's explore some of the things these people found in their houses, shall we?

    First off, the physical Playboy Mansion key that one person found in their home. Did these really exist? Yes, up until 1966 Playboy made metal keys shaped like a rabbit head. Apparently, they're worth a pretty penny too, since you can buy them. Some are worth $690, while others are worth a mere $115
    #13

    Found In An Old Shed Very Heavy , Embossed Aluminium ? What Is It ?

    Old royal crest plaque found hidden in wall, an unusual thing people discovered that really confused them.

    Sharon Mcneish Report

    #14

    Another Shed Find: 1934 Wm A. Rogers "Malibu" Design, Silver-Plated, Slotted Pie Server

    Vintage silver serving utensil with decorative cutouts found in a hidden wall space, surprising and confusing the owner.

    Not Worth Much On The Collector's Market, But I'm Keeping It Anyway Because I Love The Art Deco Design.

    Bonnie Coffey Cannone Report

    #15

    Anyone Good With Antiques, Typewriters Specifically, On Here?

    Old dusty Remington noiseless typewriter found in an unexpected place, a surprising thing people found in their walls or home.

    I Have A Company Here Doing The Insulation In Our Attic And They Needed To Cut Some Access Holes In The Closet Upstairs For, I Don't Know What For, But Anyway, Look What They Found In The Wall!

    It's filthy, but it looks like it's just dusty, not rusty. I think it's amazing, but how do I go about cleaning it so that I can get it appraised ? I wonder what year it is, I looked it up, it looks like the 1920's possibly. I can't find a serial number yet, just the patent number. This sucker is HEAVY and filthy. Looks like I have a project on my hands, so fun !! But I need some advice on how to go about cleaning it.

    Tracey Tipton Morales Report

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe I saw an HGTV show where a decorator actually bought one of these antique typewriters for her client who happens to be a playwright... So clean it and sell it!

    In the 60s, the keys became keycards. They had the name of the member of the club on them and granted access to all Playboy clubs. All you had to do was present the key to the Door Bunny and you would be let inside. For some, owning the key was merely a status symbol. Only 21% of the key holders ever went to a club.

    #16

    My Grandmothers....is There A Market For This?

    Vintage metal dispenser found inside a wall, one of the things people found in their walls or other places that really confused them.

    Jen Rodriguez Report

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Moonshine...Just kidding! If there isn't a market for this, there ought to be!

    #17

    This Was Just Found In Between Two Walls At 72nd And Second Avenue When They Tore A Building Down

    Faded vintage advertisement painted on urban brick wall, an unexpected thing people found in their walls that really confused them.

    Sadly some overly zealous builders couldn't wait to start painting over it with the gray paint. Pearline Washing Compound was made from 1857 to 1926. It looks to me like it's been hidden since maybe the 1880s or 90s.

    Richard Kuekan Report

    #18

    This Was Found In A Friend Home They Bought

    Mural of three men by the water at night surrounded by plants, depicting a confusing discovery scene indoors or outdoors.

    It Was Actually In As The Flooring Facing Down Along With At Least 2 More. Old Shotgun Style Home In Florida. Oh Yeah Its Painted On A Piece Of Plywood.

    Russell Renninger Report

    Another person found a curious face jug at a hoarder's house. Historians call them 'face vessels'. According to the Smithsonian Institute, they originated in the South and were made by black slaves who worked as potters in the Edgefield District of South Carolina. 
    #19

    Curious If Anyone Knows The Artist. Thank You

    Colorful abstract painting of houses hanging on a wall, an example of things people found in their walls that confused them.

    Roberta Schwartz Report

    #20

    I Bought These Two Aquarelle Paintings 30 Yrs Ago At The Estate Sale In Los Angeles Area And Changed The Frames Few Years Later

    Framed watercolor painting of a Parisian arch found hidden in walls, showcasing unique things people discovered in their walls.

    Dimensions 48x44. Since the frame is changed I would need to completely take it apart in order to see the real backing. I am affraid It could damage the picture as I tried and all seems to be sealed together. If this is acceptable I would like to know more on the artist if possible. Thanks for your help.

    Selma Muftic Stevanovic Report

    #21

    While Cleaning Out Our Mom’s House We Found This Buried In The Laundry Room. Not Sure This Stuff Was Drinkable Back In The Day

    Old dusty Falstaff beer bottle found in unexpected places, one of the confusing things people discovered in walls or other spots.

    Ritch Montgomery Report

    Historians say that their makers weren't skilled, and today, we can't identify who exactly made them. Some speculate that they may have been used in burials or for religious practices. The potters also could've been inspired by "the complex responses of people attempting to live and maintain their personal identities under harsh conditions."
    #22

    My Electricity Was Out Yesterday So I Decided To Pull Out A Book To Read To Save My Phone Battery

    Old and rare vintage currency found hidden in walls, showcasing confusing historical banknotes from different countries.

    I had bought the book at a used bookstore some time ago. I discovered this old money among the pages of the book.

    Susan Kennedy Stover Report

    #23

    Hair Barrette

    Small blue cat figurine playing with ball found among textured wood surfaces, an unusual thing people discovered in their walls.

    Amy Butt Report

    #24

    Found In The Basement Of Our Old Farm House

    Brown Britannia the Bear collectible toy with UK flag, found among things that confused people in walls or other places.

    David Mass Report

    One person in the group may have even found a painting by the Italian artist Antonio DeVity. DeVity wasn't a world-famous painter, but his paintings are making the rounds in art auctions. His real name was Umberto Marone, and he's credited as one of the most important Neapolitan artists of the 1950s and 1960s. The prices for his paintings range from $15 to $1,854. 
    #25

    Amber Glass Marble. Found Under Dirt Just Outside My Basement Door. Was Gardening, Found It Sitting Right In Front Of Me After A Good Rain

    Close-up of a person holding a glowing, translucent amber-like object found in their walls, sparking curiosity and confusion.

    Kaija Bretzius Report

    #26

    Found In An Old Building My Husband Demoed. 12 Months Of The Year Bears. Each One Is Dressed Like A Holiday Or Theme Of The Month. I Am Not Looking To Keep Them

    Small figurine of a bear holding a pumpkin wrapped in plastic, one of the confusing things people found in their walls.

    Jodi Ford Report

    #27

    When My Dad Passed Away Recently, I Found These Things. They Belonged To His Older Sister That Passed Away At The Age Of 16 In 1940. I’ll Show You Guys More Later If You’d Like

    Vintage fabric doll with braided hair and patterned outfit found among other items, a curious discovery in walls or hidden spaces

    Tony Brown Report

    Another member of the group found a row of pennies stuck into the floor's baseboards. While it may seem like a silly teenager's way to cure boredom, some people actually do it out of superstition or as a tradition. Apparently, putting coins in the foundation can bring luck to those who live in that house.
    #28

    I Found These In The Attic Of My Old House About 15 Years Ago. I've Just Refound Them In A Drawer In My Current Attic. Bonus

    Vintage camera with leather case and a green ceramic object, one of the unusual things people found in their walls or other places.

    Howard Mcshane Report

    #29

    I Always Wondered Where My Drill Went, 25 Years Ago, So Happens The Contractor That Built Our Front Porch Took It Upon Himself To Borrow It From My Garage And Not Return It. I Can Finally Sleep Now

    Cordless drill hidden under wooden stairs discovered among 80 things people found in their walls or other places that really confused them

    25 Years Ago, So Happens The Contractor That Built Our Front Porch Took It Upon Himself To Borrow It From My Garage And Not Return It. I Can Finally Sleep Now.

    Chris Daley Report

    #30

    Newspapers From 1892 Hidden Under Attic Board's

    Old, torn, and stained newspaper pieces found inside walls, a surprising discovery that confused many homeowners.

    Dennis Frame Report

    What do you think of this collection of collectibles, Pandas? Have you ever found something interesting or bizarre where you live? Share your finds with us in the comments! And if you'd like to see some astonishing things people have found in their old houses, head over here
    #31

    My Son Found This Thing In A Wall Vent At His University (UK). Any Idea What It Is Please?

    Colorful vintage spiral souvenir found in walls or hidden places that really confused people, showing wear and details.

    Mandy O'Malley Report

    #32

    I Was Helping A Buddy Of Mine Remove Some Dirt In Their Basement And Make It Level So They Could Put A Vapor Barrier Down There. In The Dirt We Have Found Numerous Things From The Past

    Burnt vintage comic pages found inside walls, showing colorful illustrations and aged paper with worn edges.

    The comic is burnt on the edges. im not sure if it was deliberately done like that. but the dates are from 1946 and 1947. sorry if the pics arent that clear.

    Donatello Hendrix Report

    #33

    Found Under Porch

    Vintage Ridz dog repellent can found in an old wooden shelf, one of the surprising things people found in their walls.

    Tim Lindquist Report

    #34

    Found In A Hoarders Home. Does Anyone Know Anything About These Dolls? Check Out The Desks. They Are Gorgeous. Just Gotta Get To Them

    A collection of vintage cloth dolls found hidden in unusual places, confusing those who discovered them.

    Amanda Panda Report

    lvndr73 avatar
    Dee Rutherford
    Dee Rutherford
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Take them to an antique dealer. They will know more about them.

    #35

    Found With Father In Law’s Belongings. Tried Google Lens. Does Anyone Know What These Are? We Are Thinking Some Sort Of Asian Or Gaming Token

    Silver coin with a mysterious Viking or warrior face design found in walls or other places that really confused people

    Elizabeth Bansemer Conn Report

    #36

    Found In The Shed, Inside A Bag Of Personal Items Of Deceased Prior Residents. (Spoiler Alert: 99.9% Sure It's A Knock-Off)

    Close-up of a gold and silver Rolex watch found inside a wall, a surprising item people discovered in hidden places.

    Bonnie Coffey Cannone Report

    #37

    1920 Penny I Found While Exposing The Original Flooring

    Old one cent coin found in walls, one of the surprising things people discovered in hidden places around their homes.

    Bonnie Coffey Cannone Report

    #38

    Moved Into A New Place Back In October And While Organizing My Daughter's Closet I Found Tons Of Pennies Shoved Into The Baseboards

    Stack of coins hidden under baseboard molding on wooden floor, one of the surprising things found in walls or other places.

    Anyone Know If This Is Some Type Of Superstition Or Something.... Or Maybe Just A Bored Kid Who Found Some Pennies?

    Jessica Nowicki Report

    #39

    Found In An Attic Of Old Warehouse, I Can Only Find Paper Posters Of This. Nothing As A Wooden Plaque. Any Idea Of Its Value?

    Vintage Gladiator Paris cycles tin box found in an unexpected place, an intriguing item from hidden walls or spaces.

    Roger Hayslip Jr. Report

    #40

    Found This Today In My Dead Husbands Things, Can Anyone Tell Me What It Is Or Who It Could Belong To?

    Federal Emergency Management Agency commemorative coin found in walls, surprising and confusing discovery for homeowners.

    I am in Australia, my husband was New Zealand born but an Australian citizen, hence my question about how he could have possibly come to have this in his possession.
    Apologies for not making that clearer when I first posted.

    Kelly Gilham Report

    #41

    20 Year Old Candy Cane Found In A Old Box Of Christmas Ornaments

    Hand holding a damaged candy cane found among things people discovered in their walls or other places that confused them.

    Angie Loyd Report

    #42

    I Found This Guy's Prison ID From 1988 Wich Was Soon After He Was Convicted Of Murder

    Inmate ID card found hidden in a wall, one of the surprising things people discovered in unexpected places.

    It was hidden under the attic stairs in an old apartment building I bought. I'm guessing he lived in the apartment after he was paroled. My worker remembered the crime well and told me how he was helping search crews look for the body pretending to be good citizen. Gave me the chills when I confirmed it was him.

    Steve Cutter Report

    #43

    Cleaning A House We Just Bought. Found This In The Attic

    Person holding a small vintage collectible token found in walls or other places that really confused them.

    Derek Droge Report

    #44

    I Found Many Old Baseball Cards In My Ceiling Today!

    Vintage 1968 baseball card found among tools, one of the things people discovered in walls that really confused them.

    Sean Carter Report

    #45

    Found At Meriwether Lewis At Natchez Trace Parkway Creek Bed, Several Years Ago

    Close-up of a mysterious stone fragment with unusual markings found in walls or other places that really confused people.

    Wendi P Butler Report

    #46

    Not Found In A Wall But In A Box That Was My Momma's From Her Momma. They Are Now Both Gone, Momma 3years Now

    Small vintage gold pendant with a blurry portrait found in walls or other places that really confused people

    I have most of her stuff and this was in her momma's( my grandma's box of fake jewelry). One side says " I have a dream Southern Christian Leadership Conference" and on the other side a picture of Dr. MLK.

    Josephine Rickenberg Report

    #47

    Long Time Member First Time Poster. I'm Excited To Finally Have Something To Post

    Framed vintage cityscape painting found hidden in a wall, surprising people with an unexpected art discovery.

    While this wasn't found in a wall, but inside a local thrift store.

    I husband and I live in Canada in the same city that he grew up in. He and I were in a local thrift store a few weeks ago looking for things for our home. He stops infront of me and says "holy s***"! I look up to see this picture.

    He goes on to tell me that his mother used to have this hanging on her wall when he was growing up. He took this picture and sent it to my brother-in-law, who showed my mother-in-law. Low and behold it's the same exact picture. Same frame, same wire on the back, everything.

    This picture was a wedding gift to my mother-in-law and went missing about 25 years ago.

    Robert Newart Report

    #48

    Found This Gem In South Florida

    Peeling wall revealing vintage wallpaper with fruit basket design, one of the surprising things found in walls or other places.

    Allen Stevens Report

    #49

    My Nephew Found This Massive Stone “Thing” Lying Along The Shoreline, Several Feet Away From The Seawall

    Old concrete slab with circular holes and a rectangular cutout, found outdoors, measuring tape showing its size - things found in walls.

    Dimensions are about 3 ft x 5 ft and probably 10 inches thick. One square opening and numerous circular openings. The circular openings are about 4” diameter. This was found in Barrington RI. Thank you for any ideas. I’ve tried goggle lens with know luck. He has walked this area for 19 yrs and today was the first time he saw this.

    Teri Bell Report

    #50

    When The Walls Consists Of Things

    Two men standing next to a small house made of ammunition boxes, an unusual thing found in walls and other places.

    From a Norwegian newspaper in november 1947. Roughly translated: "In a time with few houses, one must make do with what is available. In the US empty ammunition boxes are sold for 24 cents a piece to war veterans. For a price of 3000 dollars one can build a practical four rooms house. Here are some carpenters building a house of boxes."

    Wonder if any of those houses are still standing? 3000 USD in 1947 is about 41k USD today.

    Tormod Christiansen Report

    #51

    I Was On A Moving Job Late 1970's

    Small worn wooden figurine found in unusual places, showing detailed painted robe and blurred floral background.

    We had to remove a door and frame to get a piece of furniture from inside a 300 year old house, when I found this sitting inside the wall. Approximately 2.5" tall. Exactly as it was found. The paint and details on the head was completely worn smooth and looked shiny polished. The hands were also missing paint I am assuming someone back then was rubbing it for some reason.

    Donald Bangert Report

    #52

    Random Find Many Years Ago

    Abstract painting of confused figures at a table, representing things people found in their walls or other places mystery.

    Sivar Legg Report

    #53

    My Father Got This From An Estate Sale In The 1970’s

    Oil painting of colorful flowers in a blue vase, an unusual thing people found in their walls or other places.

    The canvas was hand nailed to the frame so I am guessing it’s pretty old? It was in a cabin on the yellow river in Lithonia, Georgia. Everything in it was very elegant and expensive. The 22x18.5” painting was in a huge gorgeous gold frame that he removed and reused. I kept the painting when he was going to throw it away. Any ideas on the painters name? The letters aren’t legible to me.

    Christina Britt Triplett Report

    #54

    Found This Guy In The Ground, About 9 In. Deep, At A Farm Built In 1806, The Back Of The Bottle Is Stamped 1818, I Cleaned It Out In The Duck Pool, Still In Really Good Shape

    Hand holding a small vintage glass bottle found in walls or other places that really confused people.

    That is a crown on the front with a 1/10pt. Impression as well.

    Does anybody have any ideas or information?

    Krystal McMurray Report

    #55

    Husband Is Taking Out Our Old Fence And Replacing It. He Found This In The Ground. Tried Googling It But No Dice. Anyone Know What It Is?

    Long rusted metal object with multiple large teeth, an unusual item found in walls or other places, puzzling people.

    Summer K Murphy Report

    #56

    Any Ideas? I Can't Find Any Exact Matches

    Old worn coin or medallion found in walls or other places that really confused people, showing a profile of a person.

    Joshua Turner Report

    #57

    Can Anyone Please Tell Who This Is? She Is Made Out Of Cement.i Found It In The Attic Of My House When We Moved In

    Weathered stone sculpture of a confused face surrounded by abstract shapes found in walls or other places.

    Kelly Jo Mazur Report

    writevalda avatar
    SpiderWoman13
    SpiderWoman13
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She looks like a Goddess -- but this isn't cement. It's some sort of stone. It's some sort of carving. You can't carve cement; why would someone pour cement in a statue's mold? Plus...Cement doesn't age this way.

    #58

    Found This Beaded Collar While Bottle Digging

    Old fabric with attached blue and white marbles found in a wall, surprising people with unusual hidden items.

    I am time after time awestruck by how well-made everything was in the past ❤️❤️❤️
    Today if I bought a beaded collar top - it would be missing 3 beads after first wear!!!

    Amy Butt Report

    #59

    A Few Of The Dropper Bottles I Have Dug!

    Old glass dropper bottles with worn rubber tops found in walls or other hidden places that really confused people

    Amy Butt Report

    #60

    Found These Presidential Coins In An Attic Along With The Previously Posted Prince Albert Can. All Coins Are There That Were Issued At That Time

    Collection of vintage president coins found in walls, showcasing unique designs and numbers on each coin.

    Jodi Ford Report

    #61

    Found These Things At The Flea Market!

    Hand holding a vintage red gemstone class ring found in walls among things people discovered that really confused them.

    Once I opened them and found a century of family documentation, I knew I had to find its owners. They sold me everything for 8 bucks, I only found a few names to work off of in the photos and papers.
    It dates possibly anywhere from the 1800s to 1970s. The seller said they bought storage that wasnt paid after a woman passed away and it wasnt paid, her son refused to talk with anyone and they were informed he was a paranoid crackhead- which is normal for this area.
    So Im trying for other family members. Anything would help!
    Update: The great great grandaughter of the owner to those photos was found! She was incredibly gracious and said she never knew they existed. They are calling a family meeting and gonna try to find out more! Wild she lived 9 minutes away
    She took my name and number too in case they need more info

    Kyle Kowalevicz Report

    #62

    One Of The Loveliest Things I've Found So Far Not One But 2 Four Leaf Clovers Pressed Into A Book That's More Than 100 Years Old

    Opened old book with a rusty gardening tool found inside, an unusual discovery that confused many people in their walls or other places.

    Using the trench art letter opener I found for scale

    Jen Syme Report

    #63

    Was Cleaning Out My Neighbors House And We Noticed His Medicine Cabinet Was Loose And Pulled It Out

    Small horse figurine on a decorative dish found in a wooden cabinet as a confusing unexpected discovery inside walls or places

    K.R. Haley Glass Company pacemaker horse ashtray with painted pale green tray and dark grey horse made in the 30s-40s behind it with a bunch of old newspapers

    Linda Moore Report

    #64

    Found Some Photos At My Mom's House, We Have No Idea Who Some Of The People Are, But This One Has The Name Eddie Phillips Written On It. Anyone Recognize This Young Man With Some Attitude?

    Black and white vintage photo of a boy on a bicycle, illustrating people found in their walls or other places.

    Judy Lynn Report

    #65

    Found This Under A Floorboard Whilst Renovating A House, Approx 5" In Length, It Looked So Familiar And Drove Me Mad For Days What It Was, Then It Suddenly Came To Me

    Metal object found inside walls, one of the many things people discovered that really confused them.

    See if anyone can work it out, clue - 50 years ago almost every household contained one of these, now hardly any do

    Rodger Gray Report

    lungtamtn avatar
    Mtn Lungta
    Mtn Lungta
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Record player center spindle to stack and play records automatically one at a time.

    #66

    Found This In The Ceiling At My Mom's House. Wish We Still Had These Bottles

    Old dirty Pepsi bottle found in unusual place, one of the confusing things people discovered in their walls or other spots

    Renee Fuson Report

    #67

    Found At A Goodwill In Nc!

    Wooden carved face sculpture found in walls or other places that really confused people with its detailed expression.

    I cannot find any info on it, or the brand on the bottom. I think it’s a signature? It also swivels at the base, so it’s head turns. I love it, and just wish I had more info!

    Keighan Van-Vida Report

    #68

    Another Clay Marble Surfaced In The Dirt Outside My Basement Door After A Long Rain

    Small mysterious object found in hand, one of the surprising things people found in their walls or other places.

    Kaija Bretzius Report

    #69

    Another Find !

    Hand holding a 1909 one cent coin found in walls, one of the things people found that really confused them.

    Allan Urrutia Report

    #70

    I Pass By This Old Mailbox Every Day

    Old rusty mailbox attached to a tree with hidden compartments, one containing a secret stash discovered by confused people.

    The old rusty box is nailed to an oak that has to be 150 years old. After years of passing it by, I decided to open the box to see if anything was inside. After all, there isn’t even a house nearby to which it could serve anyway. Any home it serviced long ago is torn down, I’m sure.
    I noticed an old letter inside, as you can see in picture #2. I looked at the postmark date, and it said July 7, 1903! Due to age and moisture, the addressee on the envelope was not readable, so I opened up the envelope hoping to find some local history and a good story I could share with you. Here is what the letter inside said. “We have been trying to reach you about your vehicle’s extended warranty.”

    Shattelle Shelly McLin Report

    #71

    Replacing The Deck On Our House And Found This In The Dirt. Any Idea What It Is? It’s The Size Of A Large Coin

    Old worn coin found in walls or other places that really confused people, showing intricate designs and symbols.

    anon Report

    #72

    Gotta Say, This One Really Spooked Me Out!

    Partially buried old doll head with moss growing on it, one of the strange things people found in their walls or other places.

    Amy Butt Report

    #73

    Just Found This Odd Fork (?) Anyone Know Anything About It? Thanks For Any Help!

    Old rusty hand cultivator found in an unexpected place, one of the strange things people found in their walls or other spots.

    Amy Butt Report

    #74

    A Couple Of The Vintage Dish Soap Bottles And A Jets Scouring Pad Dish I Found

    Old green plastic bottle with a red cap, one of the unusual things people found in their walls or other hidden places.

    Amy Butt Report

    #75

    My Dad Found This In An Old Pocket Door Of Our 1910 Home

    Carved wooden object found in walls or hidden places, sparking curiosity and confusion about its purpose and origin.

    I love it. We no longer own the house but I wish I did. My parents put so much sweat into it. It’s beautiful on the inside with stained oak hardwood everywhere.

    Summer K Murphy Report

    #76

    “Do You Have Prince Albert In A Can? Well You Better Let Him Out!” Found In An Old Attic

    Vintage Prince Albert tobacco tin found inside a wall, a surprising item that confused many during hidden discoveries.

    Jodi Ford Report

    #77

    Well The Treasures I Found Have Been Put Back Where I Found Them💜 I Also Added A Little Something Of My Own!

    Hand holding vintage Mary Kay compact and heart-shaped key with engraved message found in walls or other places.

    My moms Mary kay pin that found it's way home to me after 18 years, the night before I found out i had earned my Founders spot💜 I lived that many years without it, it came home for a reason and she'll always protect & watch over us. 🥰
    And the 1st ever little piece of costume jewelry Ghislain gave me when I was only 16 years old. It holds alot of sentimental, value, I've always kept it in my jewelry box, this is our home we plan to retire in together so it now holds something special from us💜
    Cheers to the next owners in finding the treasures of our home when we're no longer here

    Maria Goyette Report

    #78

    This

    Vintage toy collection found in walls and other places surprising people with unique discoveries.

    Caryn Wolfe Higgins Report

    #79

    On A Beautiful Empty Beach. It Was A Dump In The 50’s. Old Cars Sticking Out Of The Cliff Part. And We Dug And Found Bottles. Lots Of Treasures

    Old rusty vintage soda bottles found in walls and other places, covered in dirt and weathered with age.

    Karyn Tannahill Blackburn Report

    #80

    Found This Old Pic Of My Dad From The 60s. Any Guesses What It Was For???

    Black and white vintage mugshot photo of a young man, an example of things people found in their walls that confused them.

    Chad A Murdoch Report

