We also included some expert tips on managing the stress that comes with adulting. And you'll find those between the images.

Bored Panda has gathered the best answers for anyone needing to save time, money, avoid arguments, be a better human or just get a grip on the chaos. So keep scrolling, take notes and prepare to upgrade your operating system. Don't forget to upvote your favorites, and feel free to share your own personal 'cheat codes' in the comments section below.

As they say, "Ask and you shall receive." And one netizen recently did just that - much to the delight of many of us who have merely been limping along in this thing called life. The person wanted to know, " What is the 'cheat code' you discovered in real life that actually works? " and more than a thousand souls came to the rescue.

Thankfully, every now and again, someone stumbles upon a tip, trick, habit or hack that's so simple, yet effective, that it almost feels like they've discovered a secret cheat code. They're practical shortcuts, clever workarounds, mindset shifts or even basic one-liners that somehow help to make adulting noticeably easier, better or more efficient.

Many of us are out here winging it, trying to balance work, relationships , health and money, while struggling to be the best versions of ourselves and keep our mental health intact. Let's not forget that never-ending to-do list of 'extra stuff' that seems to mock us every time we attempt to tackle it.

Wouldn't it be great if life came with an instruction manual? But alas, it doesn't. And that means adulting can be damn hard at the best of times.

#1 Treat everyone equally. Bin men, people on checkouts, the guy that mutters to himself at the bus stop, your doctor... everyone.

If you don't feel stressed out now and again, who are you even? The American Institute of Stress (AIS) notes that stress is "an unavoidable consequence of life." And according to the 2024 American Psychiatric Association Annual Mental Health Poll, 43% of adults reported feeling more anxious than the previous year. 53% of those surveyed said stress had the biggest impact on their mental health, while 40% blamed a lack of sleep. Experts at the AIS say that some sources of stress are inescapable, but there are others you can do something about. Yet, many of us never bother to distinguish between the two...

RELATED:

#2 Being actually nice, i know its cliché but it works.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Make a list of things that you find stressful in your life and divide them into these two categories so that you can concentrate your efforts in areas where they are most likely to achieve results," suggests the AIS. "Don't waste your time and energy in a frustrating attempt to influence things you can't possibly change." The institute adds that if something that bothers you seems beyond your control, learn to avoid or accept it. "If there is something you can do, do it - instead of complaining, worrying, and suffering needlessly," advise the experts.

#3 Sleep, literally fixes 80% of my problems.

The AIS says the most important thing that you can learn about stress is to recognize that often it is not external events that are stressful, but rather how you perceive them. The institute adds that learning to say "No" when necessary is one way to avoid feeling stressed out. ADVERTISEMENT "It's just not possible to always please everybody," notes the site. "No one will respect you unless you respect yourself and your personal time."

#4 If you admit fault for something you’ve done, it blows over way quicker. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Listen a lot.



Talk a little.

When it comes to managing stress, there is no "one size fits all," says the AIS. While things like meditation, muscular relaxation, aerobic exercises, jogging, yoga, and sport can be very effective, you'll have to experiment to find what works for you. ADVERTISEMENT 51% of people polled by the American Institute of Stress said they prayed in private as a way to manage stress. 24% admitted to playing online games as a stress-buster. 22% turned to sports, and 18% prefer some retail therapy as a good pick-me-up.

#6 Document everything lol.

It often helps to let sh*t slide. Ask yourself, "Will this matter five years from now?" If not, don't beat yourself up about it or let it get to you too much. Of course, we are still going to have moments where stress takes over. And there are some simple things you can try on the spot to help you calm down. "Curl your toes against the soles of your feet as hard as you can for 15 seconds, then relax. Next progressively tense and relax your leg, stomach, back, shoulder, and neck muscles in the same fashion," suggests the AIS. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Throwing out all your socks and buying all the same kind. Never need to match socks again.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 Committing to only saying the truth. It is hard at first but with time you actually stop getting yourself into situations which would make you have to lie. Life becomes much simpler and easier.

You could also listen to music that helps you relax and lift your mood. Or, if possible, you can go for a brisk ten-minute walk to clear your mind. ADVERTISEMENT Deep breathing is another option. "Try to relax as much as possible in a comfortable, quiet environment with your eyes closed," suggests the institute. "Breathe quietly in a slow rhythmic fashion. With each exhalation, repeat a simple word or sound softly or even silently."

#9 In school, if you volunteer to answer questions, you’ll never be first on the pecking order to be called out randomly.

#10 Call the company. This one has worked for me for a long time. Cell phone bill too high? Call the company. Going out of town for more than a week? Call the garbage pickup company. Any paid service will usually give you a deal if you call. The trick is be nice. Most calls are from angry folks who want huge discounts. If you give a call center rep a good experience and say, in the case of garbage, “we are going to be out of town for these pick up dates. Any way I can cancel or not get charged?” and you are really nice, they will waive the fee. My cellphone family plan went from $150/month to $95 with one phone call. .

ADVERTISEMENT

What if you can't close your eyes during a stressful moment? The AIS suggests picking a spot about 10 feet away to look at, and letting it go slightly out of focus. "Say the following phrases to yourself: 'My arms are heavy and relaxed.' As you say this relax your arms and shoulders as much as possible, wait until you feel the tension leave. 'My legs are heavy and relaxed.' As you say this relax your arms and shoulders as much as possible, wait until you feel the tension leave. 'My mind is calm and quiet.' Try to rest your mind, imagine a quiet pool with no thoughts rippling to the surface," advises the AIS site, adding that you should repeat these two or three times until you feel notably relaxed. ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Just ask.



Ask for what you need. Ask for what you want. Ask for directions. Ask for help. Ask the question.



Most people want to help you.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 People only dwell on their own embarrassment. You got to get it over embarrassing yourself and learn to laugh about it. I am not the center of the universe.

You can also try visualizing that you are on a beach, listening to the waves coming in and feeling the warm sun on your back. "Try to make the sounds and sensations as vivid as possible," suggests the site. "Concentrate on the pleasure and peaceful reaction it induces." Of course, it doesn’t have to be a beach. Pick any place that relaxes you, but make sure to include all of the sensuous details.

#13 You get a lot further in your career by being likeable than being good.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 If you want to accomplish something, visualize it in detail first.



It sounds silly, but it really is one of the biggest keys to success at anything.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Be absolutely phenomenal at work for a month then cruise about for the next two by doing the bare minimum. Rinse & repeat for life.

Most importantly, always make time for yourself. "Satisfy your personal needs. Make it a point to take 30 minutes a day to do whatever you want - including nothing at all," the institute advises. "Pampering yourself is a powerful stress reliever." And if you're feeling so stressed that you just can't cope with life, never be afraid to reach out to a mental health professional for help! ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Bidets. They are literally a life changer.

#17 When trying to form positive habits, focus on the "easy" version first, and just start. "I'll go for a 10 minute walk." might quickly turn into a 60 minute walk once you're out there.

I used to hate exercise, but was fine with walking. Walking turned to runinng, turned to weight training.



If you're trying to change your diet, cut out the 'meh' foods. If the fries don't travel well, don't get fries. If the burger sucks, don't get the burger. Focus on the junk that actually makes you happy, and find healthy foods that don't repulse you.



I'm 42 and in the best health I've ever been.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Realizing defeat is a temporary thing that ends as soon as the next battle. When you get defeated, take your lesson, learn from it, and then try again. Failure is only possible if you fail to keep going and keep trying. And if the defeat is our final one, and we’re finally freed from our selves, we will have known that we were on the right path because we followed our victories despite our mistakes and went forward and prospered.



lol this is some good s**t man. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When someone is super cranky unreasonably, give them some food. Whether its your boss, your wife, your baby, your friend, it always works.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 You ever fill up at a gas pump that plays video advertisements, with sound?



The mute button is the selection button that is second from the top, on the right side.

#21 Fiber supplement for hunger control.



If you're dieting to lose weight and you aren't using fiber supplement you are playing on hard mode.



Take after a meal to feel full twice as long. Take after eating high carbs or sugar to reduce rebound hunger caused by blood sugar/insulin spike.

#22 Having rich parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 Learn to say NO is the best cheat code.

It works everywhere, in personal life or professional life.

#24 If something needs to be done and it takes less than 2-5 minutes to do, do it immediately.

#25 Do the thing first then talk about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Drink more water.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Quit drinking alcohol. Drink more water.



I sleep better and I don't feel like s**t all of the time.

#28 Travel websites with "Budget Hotel" deals, like Hotwire's Hot Rate Hotels, don't have to be random or a "surprise". Cross-reference the number of reviews with the other hotels on the list. If their 3-star deal has 1226 reviews, and you see that there's a Comfort Inn with the same 1226 reviews, that hotel is currently the "Hot Rate".





IF YOU RELY ON HOTELS FOR WORK, OR LIVING:



HOT RATE DEALS HAVE THE SAME ROTATION EACH WEEK.



I put that in all caps because that's why and how I learned this. I was homeless, severely underemployed, and sleeping out of my car. I could afford a hotel room for a night or two each week, which was my opportunity to do laundry, shower, and get a real, good night's sleep. I didn't always book at the same time, because I didn't know. One day, I decided I needed some stability in my life, so I started doing things on a schedule, including booking my room each week. I eventually noticed that my pattern synced with their pattern, and I was getting to stay at the same hotel. Eventually, as I began to make more money (I went from working in one kitchen to two, and later front and back of the house at one establishment), I could afford a room for a whole week at a time, as long as I ate ramen and my shift meals. It was so nice to just be able to walk down to the office once a week and sign a new registration card, get my key remagnetized, and go back to my room. It changed my life and helped me to get back on my feet that much more easily and peacefully.





Everyone deserves stability, and everyone should be able to afford a roof over their head. I hope this helps, even if it's just for a better weekend away with your s/o, but for anyone who is homeless or at risk, I hope this helps you find peace and get back on your feet!

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Just relax your face, not smile, but just activate the happy smiling muscles in your face rather than the grumpy ones. Then people will want to talk to you and just be more relaxed around you, provide you better customer service and so on.

#30 Being nice to people that you work with.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Remember someday that you will be dead and very little of all this b******t matters.



Works wonders on stressing out about stupid s**t, work, embarrassments, minor setbacks. So many little unimportant things drive us crazy, and for what? Find out what really matters to you, and let the rest slide.



The less f***s you give, the better life you will live.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 When someone shows you who they are, believe them.

#33 I don't know exactly how to put it so that it will click with everyone else who is reading. Because i don't exactly know why it eventually clicked for me when it did:

But one day i eventually just sort of "realized" that there is nothing actually stopping me from obtaining any of the skills i always wished i had.



I grew up fairly poor, so college was never a real option for me. (In America). Once i hit adulthood, in my mid 20s, i started feeling like there were all these things in life i "wish" i could do. I wished i could play an instrument. I wished i had proper education for game design and programming. I wished i knew more about relevant historical information so i could form better political positions and arguments. And so on and so on.

And for some reason, all those things just kind of remained as wishes. I always just kind of thought "well, im poor, can't afford college, i guess i just don't really get to have those things."



And then one day, in my mid 30s, i was watching some Youtube videos of someone playing piano. The instrument i always wished i had the chance to learn when i was younger. I remember thinking how much i envy these piano players. And how special they felt to me. And then it hit me, for some reason: What makes them special? And for some weird reason, i changed in that moment. I suddenly for some reason realized... they aren't special. They never were special. They just "did" things and got better at it. And then i realized, all i need to do is just... start doing things, and it will be the same for me. There is literally nothing that those piano players have that i do not have.



And so, i bought myself a piano and began teaching myself. There are unlimited amounts of online resources to learn anything you want in today's world. And even though when i first sat down with the instrument, i couldn't do ANYTHING with it, within only a few days, i was able to see my progress begin right in front of my eyes.



After that, i taught myself programming, i taught myself game design. I started "actually" reading about relevant history and scientific data.



It probably sounds silly to some people, people who may have figured all this out when they were young, or had parents who instilled it into them. But even though i was told again and again as a child "you can do anything you want" it never really clicked for me until my 30s. There is literally nothing stopping you from starting to learn/do whatever it is you always wished you could do, except you. And the people who are already doing the things you wished you could be doing are not special. If someone else can learn x, you can learn x. It's as simple as that.



My second cheat code i could suggest is for people to start reading and implementing some Stoicism into their life. Even if only a little, i think the general idea goes a long way in helping people reduce stress and become much more emotionally stable which will increase your productivity and contentedness in life immeasurably. Stoicism and Meditation (together) will absolutely eliminate stress and unhappiness if you properly accept it into your life. Learn to accept circumstances for what they are instead of being upset that things aren't different. Learn to let go of materialism and focus on your inner self instead and you will learn that all those things that upset you, make you unhappy, or stressed out, don't actually matter that much at all, in the grand scheme of things. It's not a spiritual thing, its a psychological thing. Meditation is not magic voodoo, it is simply learning to control your thoughts instead of letting them control you. And Stoicism is learning to control your emotions instead of letting them control you, by putting yourself and the universe in proper perspective at all times.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 If you are on a road trip and need to use the bathroom look for a name brand hotel (not motel). They will always have bathroom off of the lobby and hotel see this as a first customer impression and they will always be cleaner and safer than some truck stop.



Definitely more important for women (most men will be fine peeing on a garbage can behind a crack house).

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Remember peoples names and call them by their name often.

#36 Freeganism is a thing if you don't give a f**k about what other people think.

In fact, life's biggest cheat code is not giving a f**k.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Being nice costs nothing. And maybe only others will benefit. But that's OK.

#38 You would not believe how many phone numbers I've gotten from the cute girl working at the local Walgreens, grocery store, mall and number of dates I've been on just by having a few quick, normal conversations and not being creepy. The conversation usually goes like: *"Hey look, I know you're working and this is a little inappropriate... but I like our little chats and would like to speak with you some more."* then I take out my pocket notebook and give them my phone number, snapchat, and Insta and say *"It's up to you if you want to reach out, I dont know your story and i wont be mad if you don't. have a good day."*



This means being respectful and accepting it then moving on immediately if they say no and leaving immediately when you go back to that store to buy something. After they reject you you're not there to talk to the girl or convince her to go on a date anymore, you're there to buy milk or some s**t and that's it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 Floss your teeth.

#40 Counting calories.



I did the no carbs thing, I exercised, tried to eat healthy whole foods. I didn’t bust my a*s or anything but I tried things here and there to lose weight and nothing worked.



Then I downloaded an app to help me count calories with a goal weight and goal time to get there and it was like a lightbulb moment. It was like, oh, that’s it? If you’re in a calorie deficit and getting even just sufficient exercise, you don’t need to do anything else. You don’t need to k**l yourself at the gym. It’s literally just eating less and learning where all your wasted calories were coming from. You realize how important protein is to make you full so you don’t have to keep eating to fill up and waste calories. A protein and fiber heavy meal will sustain you for so much longer.



Anyway, it’s an annoying answer, I know. But once you do it, you never go back to how you used to eat. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 I go through this checklist a lot:





"Does this need be said?"





"Does this need to be said, BY ME?"





"Does this need to be said BY ME, RIGHT NOW?"





I've kept myself out of a lot really pointless, stressful, irritating arguments/discussions/conversations by just keeping this in my mind.

#42 Write that s**t down. Get a notebook. Write down your to-dos, your projects, your plans. Get the stuff out of your brain and onto paper. Then follow the checklist.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 Ask questions. People generally love to talk about themselves. Ask questions and be curious and everyone will want to be your friend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 You don't need to have an opinion on everything .

#45 Don’t put it down, put it away.

#46 Be attractive, even if unconventionally so.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 Never miss an opportunity to admit fault and apologize, even if it is something minor.





It shows people you have humility and a sense of accountability. It can also make them feel slightly morally superior which can often lead them to give you more of the benefit of the doubt than they would otherwise. .

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Being kind, following up, and showing up on time—people seriously underestimate how far that combo gets you.

#49 Prioritize getting a full night of sleep.

#50 Don’t announce what you’re going to do as if it’s a given that it’s going to actually be done. Do it first and shut up even after it’s done. Bask in the completed task rather than the rush of the virtual applause you get for stating what you intend to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 Wear sunscreen.

#52 Do the hard thing. Almost nobody does, and you'll stand out when you do.



It doesn't even take that long either.

#53 If you’re ever feeling lonely, see if you can pass gas. Whenever I think there’s nobody around and I let one go, someone ALWAYS comes around.

ADVERTISEMENT

#54 Compound interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 When you are anxious or heart is beating really fast, take a really deep breath and right when you can’t breathe in much more take one little breath in. Hold it for a sec then exhale slowly from your mouth. Heard it in an Andrew Huberman podcast and it has helped my anxiety tremendously.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 If you cant open a jar, tap hard all around the lid withe the back of a butter knife. It'll loosen the seal then you can open it.

#57 Under promise, over deliver.



If you set expectations low, achieving a moderate standard looks like high achievement.



Perspective is all about perception, which you can manage.

#58 Marry the right person!! #1 Cheat code by far!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 Use a paper clip to wedge down the control key so MS Teams will always show you in green. Also take a screenshot shot of a Teams meeting and set it as your background. This way if someone walks by it looks like you are in a meeting and they won't bother you.

#60 Wash your hands more often than you think necessary.

#61 You're only late to work if your boss sees you come in late (unless u have to clock in).

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 Its costs 0 dollars to be kind to people.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Asking ChatGpt for discount codes when buying online.

#64 There’s only one thing I know that feels like a literal cheat code.



If you are talking to/being interrogated by a cop, all you have to say is “I want to speak to a lawyer” and they legally have to stop asking you questions.



They can’t speak to you about anything except logistics, like telling you to put your hands behind your back, or “place your finger on this fingerprint scanner”.



And if they do ask you anything, your answer is null and void in the court.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 1) Live below your means. Too many people get into trouble trying to pay for things they can't afford, which actually don't make them any happier.



2) There are four dimensions of success in your job: intelligence, experience, likability, and effort. You're probably not going to get any smarter than you are, and experience comes naturally with time, but likability and effort are completely in your control. Focus on maxing those out as much as possible for continued success.

#66 When I am anxiously ruminating on something embarrassing I said, I remind myself that no one else remembers this brief interaction but me.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 Stop trying to multitask. Our brains aren’t designed for it. Do one task then do the next. Multitasking just makes all the tasks take longer and do a crappier job.

#68 If you get drunk at work, they let you go home early!

#69 Someone recently told me about a trick to find sleep :

Think about a short word, about 5 (different) letters long. Take the first letter and mentaly list words starting with this letter. When you run out of words, take the next letter of the word.



At first I thought it was Just one of those useless technique. It's been a few months, I've had a few sleepless night moments, each time I used the trick I was asleep before reaching the word's last letter. I wish I knew of that sooner in my life ...

ADVERTISEMENT

#70 At the beginning of the year, turn all of your clothes hangers backwards in your closet. When you wear, wash, and rehang the item - turn it the other way.



At the end of the year - sell or donate everything that is on a backwards hanger.

ADVERTISEMENT

#71 Smilling goes a long way.





Knowing when to shut up too.

#72 Walking for 20-30 minutes directly after any meal results in significant weight loss when coupled up with strength training and eating clean in a deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 When you are a grown up you can just go buy candy if you want to. Stores literally have it. Cake too. There doesn’t have to be a celebration to buy cake. Want cake on a random Tuesday in May? Sure!

#74 Expect the best from people. Before saying anything to a person, imagine them smiling their best smile. In my experience, seeing them at their best, even if it's not something they're presenting at the moment, makes a ton of difference.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 Be in a happy receptive mood and the world and everything in the world are happy n giving goodness.

ADVERTISEMENT

#76 Being interested in others and talking less about yourself, this has helped me a ton networking in the music industry, I've gotten label releases as a nobody musician mostly for being friends with someone.

#77 Don’t make funny/snarky comments at work. It will be repeated.

#78 Stop using your phone as much as possible. Your brain will start becoming incredible at memory, feeling calm, and your ability to focus will 10x.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#79 When being served in a restaurant or bar, most people tip very well IF they get exceptional service.



If you tip them very well at the beginning, you are guaranteed exceptional service along with a bunch of free stuff that will exceed the tip you give them during your visit.



Also, when you come back, they will remember your name.

#80 If a lot of worries in head, keep it in head and don’t act on them at night.



When you wake up the next morning, worries usually not so serious and grave anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 If you want someone to like you, ask them for help (even if you could do it yourself) and praise them for how much you value them.



And I'm not talking weaponised incompetence, don't push your luck. Just one little simple thing.

#82 Smile at people you meet. I work downtown at a decent sized city and, if someone smiles at me, it makes my day. So I try to smile at everyone I meet.

ADVERTISEMENT

#83 Don’t give a f**k what others think, it’s your life :).

ADVERTISEMENT

#84 Set yourself up for the morning. The night before leave out the dishes you need for breakfast, pick your clothes, pack your bags. It works wonders.

#85 Write your to-do list right before you start your day and immediately jump into the first task.

#86 Kid throwing a tantrum? Have someone ask them what color shoes they're wearing. Works often. Not always. Turns their analytical mind on and distracts from the tantrum.

ADVERTISEMENT