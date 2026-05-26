However, have you ever considered that the experience could be surprisingly human, awkward, emotional, funny, comforting, or actually strange? When people who’ve actually spent time in psychiatric wards started sharing their experiences online, the responses ranged from heartwarming acts of kindness to stories so wild they sound completely made up.

Hearing real stories from strangers online sometimes instantly pulls you in, especially when the topic is something most people only see in movies or dramatic TV scenes. Psych wards tend to come with a lot of stereotypes. You see fluorescent lights, dramatic breakdowns, and nurses chasing people down hallways with syringes.

#1 I went on my own volition to a psychotherapy rehabilitation center. I thought I'd be in and out in 2 months cause I'm not as sick as others... I stayed 4 months. It was very helpful, pretty much changed my life but 4 months isn't enough to resolve every issue. It just kickstarted my mental health journey.



What I really liked there is that it was okay to be not okay or to make jokes about our own "craziness". We didn't have to worry about unknowingly offending someone or say the wrong things because we could openly talk about all that. This never happens in the real world.

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#2 It was like summer camp, but with a lot of mentally ill people.





-Some girl thought she was a werewolf and would wander up and down the halls all night howling





-Another girl would walk inside of the toilet, like literally in the toilet, then complain about not being allowed to wear wet socks





-A lot of people wanting to start fights with eachother





The main thing I remember was this overwhelming sense that things weren’t going to get better for a lot of these people, which made me really sad.

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#3 I detoxed from alcohol in a psych ward. It was terrifying at first, and I would’ve sold my soul for a drink, but the staff and other patients were super helpful.



I actually got schooled on my alcoholic thinking by a huge schizophrenic guy in a bathrobe haha. He was very insightful, and saw where I was trying to justify my drinking.



The orderlies at the ward confiscated the Stephen King book I was reading when I checked in, though. Super bummer, it would’ve been a nice distraction from my skin crawling and the walls moving.

A lot of people grow up thinking psych wards look exactly like they do in movies: chaotic hallways, constant screaming, violent patients, and dramatic restraints happening every few minutes. However as La Amistad Behavioral Health Services explains, that image is heavily exaggerated by pop culture. In reality, psychiatric units are typically structured hospital environments focused on safety, monitoring, and stabilization rather than punishment or nonstop chaos. Daily life is often surprisingly routine, involving meals, medication schedules, therapy sessions, check-ins with staff, and quiet activities like reading, puzzles, or recreation time. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Horrible!!! They knew on top of other issues I have PTSD from an evil stepfather and asked to please not let men come into my room especially at night. The male employees kept coming into my room at night to “check that I was sleeping” didn’t sleep for 4 nights straight and only fell asleep because they gave me a sleeping pill. Hated it and didn’t get help really. I did get a nice big bill that I’m still trying to pay, and this was 12 years ago.

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#5 It was honestly terrifying. I was locked into a ward full of strangers with no way if contacting friends or family beyond 5 minute calls during a short time period each night. I literally just sat around reading the books I brought with me, and i had to go through withdrawal from my medication since they had to take me off it.



I would spend so much time in my room reading, they wouldnt call me for meals and just threw away my food.



I was technically there voluntarily but I was given the choice of "either you go voluntarily or I will force you to go" by a crisis counselor. Even being there voluntarily didnt mean I could leave whenever. When I kept asking to leave to be with my loved, they kept saying I would be kept longer if I didnt stop asking.



I would wail through the night because of how scared I was (also a withdrawal symptom) and a nurse came in and was like "can you stop?"



I would never go back.

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#6 For someone whose problem was figuring out what was real and wasn't, it was horrible. Left me questioning my life.

Experiences inside these facilities can vary widely depending on why someone was admitted in the first place. Mission Connection Healthcare notes that some people voluntarily seek inpatient care when they feel overwhelmed, disturbed, emotionally exhausted, or unable to function safely on their own. Others may need more intensive support than outpatient treatment can provide, especially during severe mental health crises. Involuntary admissions, meanwhile, usually happen when someone is considered an immediate danger to themselves or others, or is too impaired to make safe treatment decisions at the time.

#7 I was never admitted into one. My cousin was and I hadn’t spoken with him in a while. He told everyone he only wanted to talk to me. I went in there and I had one hour to talk with him. My aunt and uncle were heartbroken, and they asked me to ask him some questions for them. It was hard. It was kind of a reality check for me as I had just gotten out of high school and I’d never experienced something like this. My cousin was pretty messed up, and without going into too many details, it was very difficult to have a conversation with him. Kinda put things into perspective that mental illness isn’t a joke or an easy thing to deal with. Overall, my experience was like having my reality turned upside down on me. I was raised by parents who wanted to shelter me, and this whole psych ward thing was quite the game changer for me.

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#8 One of the scariest most traumatic experiences of my life.



I truly believed life was a lie, that everybody was an actor playing a role to mess with me. I mean everybody, from my mum crying during a visit because I didn't believe it was truly her, to the random workers and in-patients who were clearly making underlying threats and hidden meanings with every word they spoke. To vincent Kompany the Manchester City footballer on Match of the Day that night who was speaking to me through the TV after winning the league that day.



It was a real-life Truman show/ Shutter Island and the only outcome I could see was my own demise. I didn't trust anything or anyone and to this day I still have lingering doubts and bouts of paranoia.

This was in 2012 whilst I was suffering from D**g-induced Psychosis after a weird session of w**d smoking. I was only an in-patient for 2 nights but the after-effects are probably life-long unfortunately.

#9 I spent a week in one a little over a year ago, the actual psych ward was really interesting, we were just a bunch of people that were really quirky with some super nice nurses that just wanted what was best for us. I was the youngest person on the ward(at 22) and three older black ladies that were also patients became surrogate aunts to me during my time. The bad part was the waiting period before I got moved up to the ward. No real beds, no real anything and crappy food for 56ish hours, thankfully at least one of my parents got to be there the whole time for that part or I would have gotten significantly worse.

Many former patients also describe psych wards as feeling strangely disconnected from normal life. HelpGuide explains that repetitive routines, limited outside contact, and constant observation can create a distorted sense of time where days start blending together. At the same time, people often form unusually fast and deeply personal friendships because everyone is sharing vulnerability in such an intense environment. Patients also tend to become hyper-aware of small details, from staff behavior and unit rules to noises, nighttime checks, and the emotional state of others around them.

#10 It was simultaneously a wonderful break and a stressful nightmare.



I got to stay in my pj's all day, didn't have to wear shoes, I could read and draw and talk with the other kids there. Its where I learned origami. I very much needed it and it helped me a lot. Also the bacon was delicious and there was a cool orderly who took us outside to see the snow and played Modest Mouse for us.



On the other hand, every day was a reminder of why I was there. No razors, no privacy, and sometimes the other kids there would have outbursts that frightened me. You know those heavy weighted plastic chairs? My first night a girl threw one across the room in the midst of her rage. I couldn't call anyone but my parents who told me to stop feeling sorry for myself. I knew if I exposed the depths of the problems I had I wouldn't be able to leave, so I just scratched the surface in order to get out within a week.



Overall, Springwoods juvenile unit gets a 5/10 from me.

#11 It was scary. Technically, I was in a 3-day detox program (for d***s), but it was in the same wing as the psych ward. We were pretty much treated the same. Bars on all the windows, s*****e proof rooms, and medication for the purpose of sedation. I’m three years clean now, and that experience was enough to help me stay on the right track from now on.

#12 More trauma than the original thing that brought me there



I went on a weekend first mistake!

They were only 20 beds and 107 people were in the ward. I began crying. One of the aids got aggravated because I kept crying and told the nurses the noise was annoying and they put me to sleep. I was so doped up I repeatedly peed on myself. Aides got mad and basically drowned me in the shower. And dressed me infront of everyone (this ward was coed) I hated every bit of it. I would never go again





My mom requested me to be moved EOB pediatric since I just turned 18 4 days before. That was actually an amazing experience everyone is so much nicer in pediatric.

Even after leaving, the experience can continue to affect people in unexpected ways. The American Psychiatric Association states that psychiatric hospitalization still carries a strong social stigma because many people associate it with instability, danger, or "losing control", rather than seeing it as a medical response to a crisis. Former patients may worry about how friends, coworkers, or family members will view them afterward, making decisions about who to tell, and how much to share, feel surprisingly stressful. Even when a hospital stay was helpful, public attitudes toward mental illness can leave people carrying shame or fear long after they’ve been discharged.

#13 Went to the ER, asked for a specific doctor, she was on the Psych ward that evening. It was surreal as i didn’t understand what was going on around me. This is the ER right?



Room next door had a woman sitting outside the door, every time the patient did something wrong, she reminded him he wasn’t allowed to do whatever it was he was doing.



She yelled at him all night to stop it.



Upon discharge, the discharge nurse asked why I had been admitted to psych? The rest of the weirdness became clear all in that one moment.

#14 I’m a schizophrenic. I’ve been a*******d three times in the mental hospital. One girl I met said, “I just got out of jail and jail was better than this place.” And that was by far the nicest mental ward I’ve been in. The others were pure hell. I’d rather be insane outside the hospital than in a place that’s dangerous. The only reason someone should be in a mental ward is if you’re s******l or homicidal, as it’s difficult to carry out those things in an environment where you have limited access to things.

#15 Absolute garbage.



The psych was rude to me. Said that there was no way I was uncontrollably violent, I was either choosing to do it or I had no idea what I was doing. (This is false, I legitimatley could not stop.) She diagnosed me with BPD because I refused to talk to her. (Ironically, 5 years later, the possibility of me having BPD is back on the table, but with actual good help now.)



They didn't let us keep contact info of the other patients, which, okay I guess. Whatever. But I wrote it in my notebook hidden among a bunch of other s**t, and one day I found the pages torn out. So that was awful for my paranoia issues. I'm glad I didn't use that notebook to write about personal stuff, god f*****g d**n.



The social worker they assigned me took my a*****e mother's side and when I got back home I found out my mom went through ALL my stuff.... which again, was horrible for my paranoia issues. The social worker supoorted this.



Anyway that place is the reason I'm very scared of therapists, and why my paranoia spikes HARD when I leave home for an extended period of time. F**k psych wards.

I think at the end of the day, psych wards are rarely as simple as people imagine them to be. For some, they were a turning point that offered some form of structure, support, and a much-needed pause from the outside world. For others, the experience was uncomfortable, surreal, or filled with moments they still don’t quite know how to process. Mental health experiences are deeply personal, and no two stories are exactly alike, and that's why almost everyone walked away with a story they’ll never forget. Curious to see the full range of experiences people shared online? Keep reading for stories that are emotional, funny, shocking, and occasionally so absurd they sound like scenes from a dark comedy.

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#16 A guy walked past me laughing and said, “Satan is awesome.”

Another time a woman looked at me and said “your husband beats you doesn’t he?” I was 19 and single.

#17 I'm a veteran and a 20 year firefighter(retired). I was taken to the V.A. mental hospital after having a breakdown at work. I went in completely broken. I had seen so much d***h and suffering in my life that I physically and mentally could not funtion. I will say that it did help. Not completely but enough to allow some semblance of normal. Most days were very heavy on coping mechanisms and how to realize where you are at mentally. Everything was done in group sessions. Of course everyone there was a veteran, so it was geared towards military experience s. Throughout my stay the doctors and therapists used the usual medicines and adjusted them accordingly. I was there 6 weeks and have been back once.

#18 I kept to myself but it was very scary. People worse off than me terrified me cause I worried I'd end up like them. I had attempted s*****e with a bottle of sleeping pills woke up there was confused till I remembered what I did. It's scary I'm a person who enjoys his privacy and not being around other people but in there you have 0 privacy and always in groups.

#19 Absolutely awful. It actually gave me PTSD that I struggled with for years, and I still can’t have my blood pressure taken without tensing up because it reminds me of them checking vitals every four hours.



But, I’m alive today, and if I hadn’t gone there I probably wouldn’t be, and for that I’m thankful. Even if your reason for not k*****g yourself is just that you’re scared you’d f**k it up again and get thrown back in a place like that, it’s a reason.

#20 Obligatory not me but my cousin worked there . She distinctly remembers four cases :



1) A girl of 14 who had to leave school because she was obsessed with doing things a fixed number of times. For example : Brush 5 times , Bath 5 times etc.



2) A girl who would slam her head on wall when you weren't looking. Other wise was normal.



3) A guy who returned from London and smoked so much w**d there that his normal state became that of a high.

#21 My mom worked local hospital psych wing when I was a kid. She's a nurse. A few people got violent and one punched a nurse (not mom). Lots of teens with s******l ideation. She said the weirdest thing was a guy who blew out a long stream of mucus and stood in front of mirror to watch his reflection....just let it hang there. She said she wondered what was going on in his head.



I have a friend who worked in a state hospital for awhile when he was younger. He's got stories: guy who repeated everything in threes, couple guys who kept trying to OD on water, assaults on staff and one guy who explored his backside rather thoroughly and suffered a cardiac event.

#22 I don’t really speak about this experience often but I think it’s important to raise awareness about what actually happens when you “get help”.



Years ago I was experiencing s******l thoughts and did what they tell you to do, I went to the local emergency room because I was afraid I would hurt myself.



From that point on I was treated like a criminal. My personal belongings were taken from me. I had to stay overnight in ER triage were I had to be supervised.



In the morning I was transferred to a mental health facility, where I was left alone in a room for most of 3 days. A doctor would come in and ask how I was feeling, I would tell them I was no longer s******l and ask if I could go home, at which point I was told i needed to be observed for 72 hours. I spoke to a doctor maybe 5 minutes each day I was there. The only other human interaction I got was a nurse who would check to see if I was still alive periodically.



I couldn’t use the phone. I couldn’t watch tv. I could just look around the room and count all the ways I could k**l myself and think if I could realistically pull it off.



The other people at the facility varied from serverly handicapped, to people who were experiencing psychosis, I kept to myself for the 3 days, with the exception of during meal times.



They let me leave after my 72 hours was up. I felt like I was “punished” for being s******l.



After that, I promised myself if I would never “get help” again.

#23 B******t. I was 15 and they made me feel like I was faking my mental illnesses. I was released to my mother after screaming how I didn’t want to go home.

#24 They are horrible. I went to 1 after an attempt at s*****e and they just fed me pills while we all sat in a room doing nothing. We weren't allowed to talk to each other or anything. We had no windows and couldn't even go outside. The staff there word watch you use the bathroom and shower. On top of that we would get d**n near zero food. For breakfast we got a slice of cold toast and 2 small sausages. That's it. It definitely isn't a good environment especially when your s******l.

#25 I was in a juvenile psych ward and it really is like prison. You can't come out of your room until a certain time, everyone goes in at a certain time, I was allowed to have a book, my teddy bear. Food was served on tan trays, food was bland. Group therapy every day, pet therapy. Individual therapy was b******t: random guy asking me when was the last time I thought about k*****g myself, that's about it.

#26 Saved my life, the madhouse often felt less mad than the world.

#27 It was like hanging out in a room with 30 people who just farted while pretending it wasn't them and the don't smell it.

#28 My best friend has been in a psych ward twice for s*****e but the first one was when he was under 18 and in our state anyone under 18 with mental illnesses is placed in the same facility. He was just your average kid but severely depressed. His peers in there were d**g addicts and kids with really bad mental illnesses. His roommate for example was this big kid, he would scream at night, get violent (never towards my friend). But they'd have group sessions and some kids were like 'I ran out of m**h and tried to smoke the bed bugs' 'I had s*x for d***s' mind you these are kids under 18. And then my friend would say he was there for trying to commit s*****e. Then the kids with with the severe chronic illnesses. He said it was pretty eye opening as well as frightening and made him feel better about himself.

#29 Watching the George Lopez show while wearing those stupid grippy socks.

#30 I got out today after 14 days in a ward. This is in Sweden though.



I am so glad I got to go there. They really helped me turn my life around (yes, in only 14 days) and even if I have a long way to go before I am free from my depression I am no longer s******l and I can see the way forward out of my current situation.



Super friendly and helpful staff, they really care about you. What has been written in previous comments about opening up to the other patients is very true.



I brought a PC and a 4G modem so we could stream netflix, wound up having really nice movie evenings with the other patients.



The best days of 2020 so far has been the ones I spent in the psych ward....

#31 When I was 14 I was forced to go to the psychological department of my local hospital. I didn’t belong there whatsoever but the police thought I was s******l (I wasn’t). I kindly asked the officers to not bring me there, to which they responded they had no choice. I was put in the back of the police car and handcuffed for the duration of the ride. The first night I was locked in a cold room with a metal bed and padding on the walls. It resembled a jail cell. After eventually falling asleep they transported me to a traditional hospital room and kept me there with a guard at the door for a whole day. I just watched tv for 3 days after that and had occasional meetings with a psychologist, whom I told I had no business being there as a misunderstanding had taken place. Guess he finally believed me cause I eventually went home. It was stupid.



This whole situation didn’t cause me any psychological damage or anything, I’m fine and find it more annoying and embarrassing than anything.

#32 I know that when I went, it was probably one of the best and worst things that could've happened to me.

#33 Scary. I went to see a friend who had a nervous breakdown. I was walking down the hall and just felt weird. I turned and a lady that was coming up behind me fast almost went to a d**d stop. Two seconds later same lady attacked a nurse. Never visited again.

#34 It was actually pretty nice. We were like a little family there.