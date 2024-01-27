Woman Is Regifted The Same Present She Gave Her BF’s Mom, Others Share Similar Stories Online

ADVERTISEMENT

We all know holiday shopping can be stressful, so if you find a shortcut that can help lighten the load of playing Santa Claus, you should take it! Just make sure that you’re sneaky enough to pull off whatever you’re planning…

Below, you’ll find a post that was recently shared on Reddit detailing how one woman caught her boyfriend’s mother regifting her a present, as well as a conversation with gift giving expert Leah Inman!

Holiday shopping can easily become overwhelming

But this woman was not expecting to receive the same exact present that she previously gave her boyfriend’s mom

“I personally would never regift an item to someone within the same circle that the gift was received from”

To learn more about how appropriate regifting is, we reached out to Leah Inman, creator of Leah’s Gift Guide. Leah was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda, noting that she believes regifting can definitely be appropriate under the right circumstances.

“Here are some informal ‘gifting rules’ that would give me a pause before regifting,” she shared. “I personally would never regift an item to someone within the same circle that the gift was received from (family members, specific friend group, coworkers at the same company, etc.).”

“If the item is handmade or personalized, it’s better to not regift it,” the expert continued. “If the item is not in its original packaging- I would avoid regifting. If the item is super special and the giver of the gift will likely check in on the item- it’s better to hold on to the item for a season or two to show appreciation.”

“As long as the top four rules are taken into consideration, and the gift actually makes sense for the person you’re going to give it to, I believe regifting should be harmless,” Leah added.

The best way to find the perfect gift is to listen closely to your loved ones

Being on a tight budget might be one reason why gifters are inclined to regift, so we asked Leah if she could share some tips for gift giving without breaking the bank. “My favorite tip is to make a list and to shop all year,” she says. “If you hear your loved one mention that they have had their eye on something specific, add it to a list in your notes app. Then, throughout the year, you can keep your eye out for that item on sale.”

“I keep a note full of my family members’ preferences, sizes, favorite colors, brands, and items they have their eyes on,” the expert continued. “Then, any time I’m at the store and I see an item that would make a great gift within my budget, I go ahead and pick it up. This spreads out the spending and gives you the opportunity to find the items on a great deal!”

As far as shopping to ensure that the presents we give don’t end up being regifted, Leah says the best way to find the perfect gift is to listen to your loved ones. “If you listen closely enough, they will drop the perfect hints- and it won’t even be on purpose,” she told Bored Panda.

“You can’t control how someone feels about the gift you got them, but you can control the thoughtfulness of the gift you pick out”

“Last year, in spring of 2023, my dad mentioned under his breath that he really wanted a safari hat,” Leah shared. “Then, come Christmas time, he opens one of his gifts from my husband and myself, and it was a safari hat! He looked at us and said, ‘How did you know I was looking for one of these!?’ He had no idea that he had literally told us what he wanted. This is why it’s so important to take notes, and it’s never too late to start.

The expert also says that we shouldn’t be too hard on ourselves when it comes to gift giving. “I think people feel great pressure to find the ‘perfect’ gift for their loved ones year after year,” Leah noted. “In reality- this can turn a time of giving and gratitude into a time of stress and pressure.”

“If you find yourself roaming the aisles of your local stores and you see an item and think ‘Oh! This reminds me of *Name*,’ that’s a pretty good indicator that it would make a great gift for them. Gifting is a way to show someone you know them and that you care,” she continued. “The cliche is true, it’s the thought that counts! You can’t control how someone feels about the gift you got them, but you can control the thoughtfulness of the gift you pick out.”

If you’d like to gain more advice for giving presents, be sure to visit Leah’s Gift Guide! And we would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever regifted a present to someone else? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in checking out another Bored Panda article discussing gift giving, we recommend reading this piece next!

