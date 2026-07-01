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‘You had one job!” We’re all familiar with this sarcastic phrase meant to express surprise and disappointment at someone who, for some reason, managed to fumble the one simple task assigned to them.

These fails can either be frustrating or hilarious, depending on how you look at them. The following photos on this list, however, may have you chuckling as you scroll through.

Here’s something to make your day less boring. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that made you cackle the most.