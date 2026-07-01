93 Ridiculous “You Had One Job” Fails That Prove Common Sense Isn’t All That Common
‘You had one job!” We’re all familiar with this sarcastic phrase meant to express surprise and disappointment at someone who, for some reason, managed to fumble the one simple task assigned to them.
These fails can either be frustrating or hilarious, depending on how you look at them. The following photos on this list, however, may have you chuckling as you scroll through.
Here’s something to make your day less boring. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that made you cackle the most.
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Maybe they're trying to make 6 fingered people feel included? 😁
There are a few possible reasons why someone could botch even the most straightforward tasks. One of them is procrastination, which, according to Very Well Mind, is driven by present bias, or the desire for immediate gratification.
When we chase instant results, we tend to take shortcuts. This may result in half-baked efforts that are often unsatisfactory.
We generally lump mistakes into one concept. But according to board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Frank John Ninivaggi, there are three cognitive levels in which errors arise:
The first level is slips (or slip-ups). As Dr. Ninivaggi explained, these happen when a sound plan falters in the execution phase. An example he gave was pressing “reply all” instead of “reply.”
The second level is lapses, which happen when we forget a crucial step in the process or lose track of the goal at hand. An example Dr. Ninivaggi gave is forgetting to turn off the stove.
Mistakes are at level three. This is when we choose the wrong solution to an already flawed problem, often rooted in misunderstanding.
This clock at the house i was babysitting ... there’s not even a 9.
The photos on this list involve relatively menial tasks, which is why we find these fails hilarious. However, some job environments require their employees to be highly reliable because an error can be disastrous.
Some examples include air traffic control systems, aircraft carriers, hospitals, and nuclear power plants.
Fortunately, we don’t need to work in such job environments to achieve high reliability. According to Dr. Ninivaggi, it is all rooted in a shift in awareness. Instead, the mindset becomes, “things will go wrong unless continuously monitored and managed.”
“It reflects a mind attuned to how errors incubate: through overconfidence, distraction, fatigue, or social pressure,” he explained.
Sometimes disability is seen as an extreme sport.
Another piece of good news: you can build your own high-reliability system to minimize the likelihood of avoidable errors in your daily life. Dr. Ninivaggi shared the four-step process:
- Identify where errors tend to occur, which include weak points such as missed deadlines, communication gaps, and impulsive reactions.
- Assign ownership and take responsibility for fixing what’s yours to fix.
- Define measurable goals and replace vague intentions with concrete targets.
- Design feedback loops that enable tracking progress, reviewing results, and refining the necessary steps.
Harry Potter "Hermione" official figurine.
Avengers at my local pool park!
You don’t know how many times I press that key and enter at the same timeù.