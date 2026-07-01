ADVERTISEMENT

‘You had one job!” We’re all familiar with this sarcastic phrase meant to express surprise and disappointment at someone who, for some reason, managed to fumble the one simple task assigned to them. 

These fails can either be frustrating or hilarious, depending on how you look at them. The following photos on this list, however, may have you chuckling as you scroll through. 

Here’s something to make your day less boring. As always, don’t forget to upvote those that made you cackle the most.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A metal push-door bar on a train in Finland, featuring a golden hand design with six fingers, showcasing a design fail.

Lady_von_Stinkbeaver Report

6points
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe they're trying to make 6 fingered people feel included? 😁

1
1point
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    A storm drain surrounded by hexagonal pavers is submerged in standing water, illustrating a You Had One Job fail.

    pacinopiggy Report

    5points
    POST
    #3

    A door handle hitting the door frame due to incorrect installation, highlighting a 'You Had One Job' fail.

    1NS1GN1USPH Report

    5points
    POST

    There are a few possible reasons why someone could botch even the most straightforward tasks. One of them is procrastination, which, according to Very Well Mind, is driven by present bias, or the desire for immediate gratification. 

    When we chase instant results, we tend to take shortcuts. This may result in half-baked efforts that are often unsatisfactory.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    A manhole cover not aligned with a circular stone design on a pavement, showcasing a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    #5

    A traffic light displaying a green walking person, but a red hand for cars, a ridiculous you had one job fail.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    A poorly painted blue wall with a d**d plant in a pot, demonstrating one of the “You Had One Job” Fails.

    Report

    4points
    POST

    We generally lump mistakes into one concept. But according to board-certified psychiatrist Dr. Frank John Ninivaggi, there are three cognitive levels in which errors arise: 

    The first level is slips (or slip-ups). As Dr. Ninivaggi explained, these happen when a sound plan falters in the execution phase. An example he gave was pressing “reply all” instead of “reply.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    A washing machine filled with clothes and a large block of melted cheese, a ridiculous laundry fail.

    gomenstruation Report

    4points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The key word here is "again". I want to know how this happened in the first place, let alone multiple.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #8

    Melted food cooking directly on a gas stove burner with no pan, a ridiculous cooking fail.

    ichor7.0 Report

    4points
    POST
    #9

    Blue slides with the words LEFT and RIGHT swapped, an example of a “You Had One Job” fail.

    sackofkittylitter Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The second level is lapses, which happen when we forget a crucial step in the process or lose track of the goal at hand. An example Dr. Ninivaggi gave is forgetting to turn off the stove. 

    Mistakes are at level three. This is when we choose the wrong solution to an already flawed problem, often rooted in misunderstanding.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    A poorly designed clock with numbers scrambled, representing a “You Had One Job” fail.

    This clock at the house i was babysitting ... there’s not even a 9.

    violet_ab Report

    4points
    POST
    #11

    A modern staircase with a handrail that stops short, revealing a You Had One Job design flaw.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    #12

    A basket full of apples mislabeled as Bananas for 99 cents, a funny common sense fail.

    Report

    4points
    POST

    The photos on this list involve relatively menial tasks, which is why we find these fails hilarious. However, some job environments require their employees to be highly reliable because an error can be disastrous. 

    Some examples include air traffic control systems, aircraft carriers, hospitals, and nuclear power plants. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A ceiling fan installed precariously in a room corner, demonstrating a ridiculous common sense fail.

    albert_in_vine Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Kitchen drawers installed facing a wall, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    A newly paved sidewalk abruptly ends and deviates, creating a clear example of a You Had One Job fail in construction.

    Tim Pendergast Report

    4points
    POST

    Fortunately, we don’t need to work in such job environments to achieve high reliability. According to Dr. Ninivaggi, it is all rooted in a shift in awareness. Instead, the mindset becomes, “things will go wrong unless continuously monitored and managed.” 

    “It reflects a mind attuned to how errors incubate: through overconfidence, distraction, fatigue, or social pressure,” he explained.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A narrow sidewalk with cutouts for trees, one of which is empty, showing a You Had One Job fail in urban planning.

    Basxt Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Two doors for disabled access at the bottom of a steep staircase, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail.

    Sometimes disability is seen as an extreme sport.

    EndersGame_Reviewer Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    A toilet in a bathroom with the toilet paper dispenser inconveniently located behind a wall, a common sense fail.

    Koker93 Report

    4points
    POST

    Another piece of good news: you can build your own high-reliability system to minimize the likelihood of avoidable errors in your daily life. Dr. Ninivaggi shared the four-step process: 

    1. Identify where errors tend to occur, which include weak points such as missed deadlines, communication gaps, and impulsive reactions. 
    2. Assign ownership and take responsibility for fixing what’s yours to fix. 
    3. Define measurable goals and replace vague intentions with concrete targets. 
    4. Design feedback loops that enable tracking progress, reviewing results, and refining the necessary steps.
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    A kitchen sink with the faucet installed off-center and far from the basin, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    #20

    A brick pillar wrapped in plastic at a storefront, a clear instance of You Had One Job Fails.

    Many_Lion_1145 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    A wavy and incorrectly painted crosswalk line on a road, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail due to lack of common sense.

    Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    A misspelled tattoo reading All you need is loved instead of All you need is love, a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    A cutout of a man with a missing face, a ridiculous you had one job fail showing common sense isn't common.

    Imnotalreadydeadyet Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    A hand holding a paper plate with colorful floral designs, an example of a common sense fail.

    Harriett David Report

    3points
    POST
    #25

    A toy package labeled Police Car displaying a helicopter toy inside, highlighting a ridiculous common sense fail.

    Xm2Master Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    An Amazon package with a large yellow sticker covering the recipient's name and address, showing an Amazon fail.

    Rob_Ockham Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    A hamburger with a Michigan produce sticker still on its onion, a you had one job fail.

    sandwichmagazine Report

    3points
    POST
    #28

    A Happy Fathers Day mug in a box, with a smaller image of a Fathers Day mug on the box, a “You Had One Job” fail.

    NBL_123 Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    A poorly made Hermione Granger toy in a clear plastic package, showing a funny production fail.

    Harry Potter "Hermione" official figurine.

    android752000 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    A hand placing trash into a recycling bin with labels in the wrong order, showing a You Had One Job fail.

    koutelitis Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    A billboard showing a woman wearing poorly fitting glasses, a ridiculous you had one job fail for an optician advert.

    _Professional_Idiot_ Report

    3points
    POST
    #32

    A set of stairs with a short, steep ramp that ends abruptly, showcasing a You Had One Job fail in accessibility.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    A bathroom with a toilet paper holder installed on the wall too far from the toilet, illustrating a one job fail.

    OreganoFlakes Report

    3points
    POST
    kngross avatar
    Niki
    Niki
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I'm not talking to you!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    A sidewalk with a poorly laid pattern of circular bricks, illustrating a You Had One Job fail in construction.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    A store sign with a major common sense fail, proclaiming to be open 9 days a week.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #36

    A package labeled Forks containing a spoon and two forks, an obvious You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    A box of Crayola crayons that says 64 colors, but all crayons are orange, a You Had One Job fail.

    Tosh.0﻿ Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A door security latch is installed on the door frame next to a decorative door stopper, a clear You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    A tin can with two pull tabs, one broken and one intact, showing a You Had One Job fail with common sense.

    rp11738 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A construction banner with a glaring typo, exemplifying a You Had One Job fail due to common sense lacking.

    Tooleater Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    A shovel handle protruding from a pothole in a road, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail that lacks common sense.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    A burger with cheese placed incorrectly, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail due to common sense not being common.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Two plush toys of Nala with poorly stitched eyes, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail showcasing lack of common sense.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    A glass door with conflicting signs: DO NOT ENTER and Enter Only, showing a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    A pavement fail where a stop sign is posted, but the word STOP on the asphalt is misspelled as SOTP, showcasing a common sense fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    A yearbook fail with multiple duplicate photos of the same person appearing under different names, showing a common sense oversight.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    A blue backpack featuring Superman with the word BATMAN printed below, a clear You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    A white ceramic mug with the handle on the inside, demonstrating a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    A large billboard displaying a poorly aligned image of a woman, a classic 'You Had One Job' fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    A brown t-shirt with a map of Africa and the word 'Asia' printed below it, a 'You Had One Job' fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    A hand holding a bronze medal that incorrectly reads '3st', showcasing a 'You Had One Job' fail.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    A building with two green doors and diverging staircases, a clear example of 'You Had One Job' fails.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    A basketball hoop with a broken backboard, patched with a large sheet of paper, a classic You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    A stone wall with the words FIR and EXIT separated, a ridiculous you had one job fail showing common sense isn't common.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    A coffee mug with a dog's face where the handle makes the ear, a ridiculous you had one job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    A white baby onesie with a red Santa Claus image and text that mistakenly reads “My 1rd Christmas”, a “You Had One Job” Fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    A bathroom sink faucet installed backward, a ridiculous you had one job fail showing common sense isn't common.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    A ceiling fan with one blade hitting a metal beam, a you had one job installation fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    A screenshot from The Last of Us showing 10 Miles West of Boston in a mountainous forest, a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Birdseed packaging listing a squirrel as a bird it attracts, highlighting a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    A hand holding a puzzle piece that clearly doesn't fit into the designated spot on the page, a funny fail.

    QasimTheDream Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Four mismatched superhero statues, including Captain America and Hulk, demonstrating a humorous common sense fail.

    Avengers at my local pool park!

    blenkz29 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    A laptop keyboard with the Enter key incorrectly placed, illustrating a ridiculous manufacturing fail.

    You don’t know how many times I press that key and enter at the same timeù.

    AL_O0 Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    An oddly designed, triangular-shaped staircase with an upstairs landing, highlighting a ridiculous construction fail.

    unknown / reddit Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    A projector mounted directly in front of a ceiling fan, proving common sense isn't common.

    ErrorACOGNotFound Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    A shelf with several ceramic cow figurines facing the wrong way, a ridiculous you had one job fail.

    blue_sword456 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Road with painted arrows indicating turn left, but the text beneath says TURN RIGHT, a common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Several heads of cabbage incorrectly labeled as butternut pumpkin in a grocery store, showcasing a one job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    A street sign indicating a one-way street, but installed upside down, showcasing a one job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    A meme of Loki saying You had one job below a headline about a pizza festival with no pizza, highlighting a common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    An invisible fence sign attached to a visible chain-link fence, demonstrating a common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    An orange tabby cat wearing a vest labeled POLICE DOG, a humorous You Had One Job common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    A person loading printer paper upside down into a copier, demonstrating a You Had One Job moment.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    A retail rack clearly labeled SKIRTS but displaying only belts, a humorous common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    A package of hot dog buns with only two buns, a packaging fail that lacks common sense.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    A wavy and broken yellow line painted on a road with potholes, a clear You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    A juice carton with an upside-down opening, showcasing a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    A person crouches next to road markings that say RIGHT TURN ONLY with an arrow pointing left, a funny You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #79

    A children's slide with steps on the wrong side, an amusing You Had One Job Fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    A handrail on a tiled wall that ends too early, showcasing a You Had One Job Fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    A car crashed into a pole in a parking lot, a perfect example of You Had One Job Fails.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #82

    A concrete pillar blocks a sidewalk and stairs, an example of You Had One Job Fails.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #83

    A man from behind wearing a t-shirt with the word SECUTIRY misspelled, illustrating a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    A person holding an ice cream cone that looks nothing like the one on the package, a ridiculous You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    A concrete staircase with a handrail that stops abruptly mid-air, a clear “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #86

    A parking barrier blocking a path next to the road, demonstrating a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #87

    A display of bagged corn mislabeled as onions, highlighting a “You Had One Job” fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    A condiment dispenser fail where the labels for ketchup, mayonnaise, and mustard are mismatched with the actual condiments, a funny common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    An Animal Planet toy package for a tarantula that surprisingly contains a large cockroach toy, highlighting a ridiculous common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #90

    A toilet seat fail where the seat is positioned incorrectly and won't stay up, demonstrating a humorous common sense fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #91

    A display for a phone that floats on water, with the phone submerged in an aquarium, a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    A DVD cover for the movie 48 Hrs. with Eddie Murphy and Nick Nolte, showing a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    A can of Fanta orange soda on a table, illustrating a You Had One Job fail.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow