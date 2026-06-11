To help silence those doubts, we put together a list of people's most memorable first times. Whether it's going to college, owning a pet, or simply following a new recipe , these moments remind us that every expert was once a beginner and that you can learn a lot about not just yourself but also the world if you put yourself out there.

Out of all the voices competing for our attention in the back of our heads, there's a really critical one. It's telling us that we're not good enough, that we'll embarrass ourselves if we try something new, and that we should just close ourselves off from everyone in our own little bubble.

#1 1.5 Years, First Time He Ever Jumped On My Lap

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#2 First-Time Cat Owners. We Feel Like We Struck The Lottery With Our Boy, Gus

#3 This Felt Like Belonging Bought these Tru-Colour bandages almost as an afterthought at the online FSA Store months ago, spending down the health care money my employer thankfully provides. Don't know enough about the manufacturer to fully vouch for them, but I truly appreciate how valued their product made me feel.



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#4 Many Years Ago, My Great-Grandmother Made A Promise That If She Made It To Her 100th Birthday, She Would Ride Her First Motorcycle; That Day Has Come

#5 My Son’s First Time In The Snow

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#6 My Boyfriend Never Had A Dog Before I Came Along

#7 My Grandma Got To Vote For The First Time Ever After Becoming An American Citizen Just A Month Ago

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#8 My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Attempt At A Selfie

#9 Proud Of Myself. Did My First Vinyl Wrap Today, Only Had One Bubble

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#10 After 2 Years Of IVF. First Attempt And First Time With A Positive Result

#11 Great Job To You And The Entire Team On The Great And Informative Commentary

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#12 Had Someone Tell Me I Was “Thin” For The First Time In My Life Weird experience. A casual acquaintance said that she hoped she was “thin” like me someday.



She meant it as a compliment, but it was just weird. Took me by surprise. Said friend is already well beyond what I would consider “thin”, and it was jarring to see the look in her eyes when she explained that she “needed” to lose weight, and compared herself to me.



I was 450lb for a huge chunk of my life, and I’m constantly surprised by how “normal” sized people view themselves.



#13 I Came In 2nd Place In My First-Ever National Art Show Submission! I’m Beyond Stoked

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#14 First-Ever Tomato Of My Lifetime. She Was Born From A Seed 170 Days Ago

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#15 Today I Got My First Car Ever. I'm 32 Years Old. I'm Over The Moon. Called My Family And Friends, And Everyone Is Very Happy For Me

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#16 My Blind Friend’s First Time Holding A Cat

#17 Today I Held My Children’s Book With My Right Hand For The First Time

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#18 96-Year-Old Grandma Playing VR

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#19 The Most Nervous I Have Ever Been Was Leaving The Hospital For The First Time With Our Baby

#20 I Sold Out My First Market, And The Entire Building Cheered For Me

#21 I Ran My First Race Today! It Was A 6.5 Km, And I Did It In 44:27! I Trained For Two Months (And Lost Nearly Three Clothing Sizes), Having Never Been A Runner Before I’m so proud of myself!



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#22 Tried Painting For The First Time In My Life At A Local Brewery Event. Was Told It Was Awesome. Felt Great

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#23 An Act Of Kindness From A Compassionate Gentleman

#24 Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

#25 Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild He loved it. He likes games where he can relax and explore. He was never forced to battle unless he absolutely had to, and when he did, he was able to come up with crafty ways of beating enemies without having to fight them one-on-one. As you can see from the video, he isn’t great with the controller. He could spend hours just exploring and hunting and be perfectly ok. A good starting game for anyone at any age.



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#26 This Is So Adorable

#27 My Dad Decided To Build A Brick Walkway For The First Time Ever At His Home. He Turns 70 This Month He used to work on airplane engines behind a computer screen. He’s just one of those guys who can do/build/fix anything. Without a doubt, he has those super dad powers.



#28 At The Age Of 33, I Bought My First Ever Plant Never really bothered with getting plants before, but my desk was looking barren compared to everyone else, so I went and bought this.



Quite like the little guy, might give him some water or something.



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#29 My First Attempt At Snow Carving

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#30 My First Attempt At “Shaving” My Head. Been At Work For Two Days Like This And Didn’t Even Realize Until A Coworker Asked, “Are You Okay?”

#31 I’m A First-Time College Student At 50 Years Old I decided to skip college after high school as I was more interested in illegal substances, art, travel, and music. 30 plus years, 3 ex-wives, and raising 26-year-old twins, I’ve decided to start a whole new chapter and get out of retail grocery as a career! Seemed like the perfect time in my life, and now that community college is free for most folks in MA, I’d be silly not to give it a shot! Computer systems engineering technology associates is the goal! Picked up my ID today and signed up for a summer STEM boot camp ( all sorts of cool support stuff, as well as my first math and English classes). I’ve been smiling all day!



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#32 My Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time, And After Asking For An Update, I Sent Her This I will say I should have picked a different game because it turns out RISK takes forever, even if you aren't playing.



I'm getting a lot of questions:

1. "Are they triplets?" Yes, identical boys. Pretty rare, happens about 5 times a year in the USA.

2. "Are you tired?" Yes.

3. "How are they propped up?" Bumbos! About 5 seconds after this picture was taken, they were NOT happy.

4. "Who won?" I did, they are terrible at Risk

5. "CHOKING HAZARD MUCH" I know, I literally risked their life playing this game, but they couldn't even raise their arms, much less pick up a little piece. It was worth it; get ready for the risk.

6. This isn't answering a question; I just wanted to shout out my wife, she's amazing.

7. "Are you tired?" Yes, I'll answer this again.



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#33 First Time Making Quiche Lorraine. What Do You Think?

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#34 First Time Visiting Family In Vietnam. Look At All The Food They Prepped For My Arrival I'm in a rural town off of Hanoi called Duy Tien!



You can't tell from the picture, but there were currently 10 people sitting around at the time of the pic, and that's not to mention the 4 kids that ran off to go play after they finished eating. Perhaps the angle was a bit off, but I would say even for American standards, it was a massive amount of food.



Yeah, I was blown away by the cultural difference between the US and Vietnam. You literally have tons of relatives and in-laws just casually walking up to your house just to sit down and chat over a meal or tea.



#35 I Tried Bleach Painting On A Shirt For The First Time, And I'm So Proud Of It For my friend's birthday, we decided to all try bleach painting for the first time, and this was the shirt that I came up with! I'm an oil painter usually, but I found this to be very similar to watercolors! I made a stencil using a big piece of cardstock paper, cut it out, and then went in with a brush for the rest of the details. Hope you guys like it!



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#36 Harvested My First Carrots. The Good News Is They Tasted Great! Banana For Scale My mom tried to tell me that fancy restaurants would want them for overpriced micro-food.



I live in Las Vegas, and we had a heat wave that fried everything. I assumed that with everything dead above ground, I needed to pull the dead greens out, and these all came out with them. It’s very hard to grow things here.



#37 First Time In My Life Not Living Paycheck To Paycheck. Got My Parents An Early Christmas Present. They Deserve Much More, But It's A Start

#38 My First Ever Professional Cake Everything is homemade; it was my first time doing all of this! I’ve never iced a cake before, done a crumb coat, made a homemade cake, all of it! I took my time and really tried to educate myself before executing this, and it worked out wonderfully!



The only thing I didn’t like was the colors, but now I know it’s something I have to improve on.



It’s a chocolate cake with crumbled Oreos between the layers and vanilla/chocolate buttercream!



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#39 My First Suit Ever Made Hello! I just wanted to share the first fursuit I've ever made. I just finished making this fursuit. It took me about two months to make. I'm really proud of it! I'm really scared of showing this here, but I really wanted to show it off somewhere. I'll be taking this suit to my first-ever furry convention in February. I'm considering getting into fursuit making as a side hobby. So I am interested in some feedback regarding my suit. Please be gentle! This is my first fursuit ever, both in regards to being handmade and just simply owning one. Yes, I am aware of the holes in the flippers. They are there so I can slip my hands in and out. I'm going to add snaps so they aren't constantly open.



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#40 It Was My Son’s First Time At A Theme Park. He Was Pretty Stoked And Wouldn’t Stop Talking To The Staff

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#41 My First Pajamas I bought the fabric and cut the pieces four years ago. I finally got around to finishing it, and my goodness! I made a ton of errors. Half the top is cut upside down. The pants are right way up, but I cut two right legs instead of mirroring the piece. (Ergo, the pink left leg). The pockets are wrong side out. And getting the elastic in was an adventure.



All told, I'm thrilled with my first set of Carolyn Pajamas.



#42 First Attempt At Muffins. I Might’ve Overfilled Them A Little. At Least They Tasted Good With Some Raspberries On Them

#43 I Took My Daughter Sledding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp

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#44 I Needed A Stocking This Year. First Time Sewing Something, And I Love Dinosaurs

#45 My Niece Just Got Her First Car And Was Excited To Decorate The Interior. My Niece Is Mimi Bobeck

#46 Dad Here, First Time Stylist, Be Honest, Please I have zero experience, but I think it looks good. Trying to get into helping my daughters with their hair. It's literally the first time, but I really want to get some skills down to help before school starts. Nothing crazy, but learning so cool braids would be awesome. Advice appreciated, and thank you for the help!



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#47 Tried CrossFit For The First Time, Literally The First Day I Went, & Ended Up With Rhabdomyolysis I thought I would be fine doing CrossFit (even though I was reluctant to try it in the first place, I got convinced by my boyfriend) because I was already in shape & worked out regularly. I just really pushed myself way harder than I should’ve because I assumed I could handle it, but I was definitely wrong!



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#48 Thought I’d Try A Tanning Booth For The First Time. Did Not Notice The Cardboard That I Laid On

#49 First-Time Flyer I turned my friend in for being a first-time flyer, and look what the Delta crew put together for him! So cool, I was only hoping for wings, but this is so special.



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#50 I Had My Photo Taken Professionally For The First Time Ever

#51 My Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12-Year-Old For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

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#52 First Bubble Bath In Nearly 35 Years. I Think I Did Something Wrong?

#53 For The First Time In My Life, Someone Told Me I Smelled Amazing And Asked Me What I Was Wearing

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#54 I Took A Selfie On My First-Ever Vacation As An Adult. Probably The First Ever Selfie In San Francisco, the public transportation was great! And the wine. And the sushi! And the views! It's a nice city!



#55 It’s Not Much, But I Caught My First-Ever Fish Today

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#56 We Were Really Excited To Use A Lime From Our Lime Tree For The First Time

#57 My Daughter Bought Her First Pizza With Her Own Money Yesterday. Woke Up To This This Morning. The Note Says Don’t Eat. The Knife Says It’s Not A Suggestion

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#58 There Are Two Types Of Kids On The First Day Of School

#59 I Moved To Tokyo Earlier This Year At The Ripe Age Of 21. This Is My First Time Living Alone, So I Get To Do This

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#60 A Few Days Ago, I Mistook The Wrong Train & Got Out Of My Hometown For The First Time In My Life In my entire life of 19 years, I've never really gone out of my state, as I said in the post's title. In fact, there are not more than 5 cities that I have travelled. And honestly, I wanted to keep it like that till late 2027, when I'll graduate. I planned to go on a full tour of my country all by my own right after my graduation, solo. That day, although it was just for 30 or so minutes, I, by mistake, went out of state. Not much of a big deal, but it's just that I wanted to do it after my grad. Anyways. Doesn't bother me, but yeah.



Immediately got off at the next station and took another train to get back home. clicked this pic while returning when the train stopped at a random place, and I found this beautiful scenery in front of my eyes.



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#61 Got Funky While Building My First Staircase

#62 My First (And Probably Last) Cake Ever Didn’t get the opportunity to do more than a crumb coat. I am devastated. I think it was the bottom layer - I may have undercooked it, and it disintegrated.



I can confirm, it tastes delicious. Everything was made from scratch, including the strawberry jam.



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#63 My First Attempt At Making Sushi

#64 Just Tasted Monster Energy For The First Time

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#65 Tried A Century Egg For The First Time I decided that I'd take a chance and try these century eggs that I've seen and heard of. Sometimes I take a trip to my local Asian market to see if there are any interesting foods to try. I finally got a small pack of century eggs. I was definitely afraid to try them, but I knew that their appearance shouldn't be what deters me. The yolks were actually surprisingly delicious. I scooped them out and enjoyed them very much. I was not a fan of the gel-like outside. But it definitely did not disappoint me, and I'm glad that I gave it a try.



#66 My First Time Eating Eggs From The Amish Probably the best-tasting eggs I've ever had. Is it the type of hen or what they feed them, or both, that the eggs are this color?



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#67 Tried A Banana For The First Time

#68 My First Attempt At Making Lemon Tea

#69 I Think My First Attempt At Sourdough Belongs Here The process behind this was: I used my starter that I had started roughly 10 days ago (14 now), - add the flour and water (4 cups flour, 1 cup water, and slowly added teaspoons of more water as I needed), but I also added the starter and salt at the same time. I had no idea salt could deactivate it and that I needed to wait - proof for 5 hours with stretch and folds every 30 minutes - preheat at 450 - bake for 20 minutes, check, turn oven to 375, bake for an additional 20 minutes. Let’s not do what I did.



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#70 First Attempt At Spoon Failed Miserably

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