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Out of all the voices competing for our attention in the back of our heads, there's a really critical one. It's telling us that we're not good enough, that we'll embarrass ourselves if we try something new, and that we should just close ourselves off from everyone in our own little bubble.

To help silence those doubts, we put together a list of people's most memorable first times. Whether it's going to college, owning a pet, or simply following a new recipe, these moments remind us that every expert was once a beginner and that you can learn a lot about not just yourself but also the world if you put yourself out there.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

1.5 Years, First Time He Ever Jumped On My Lap

1.5 Years, First Time He Ever Jumped On My Lap

Forward-Rule-1699 Report

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romanarendt avatar
Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a moment you will remember for the rest of your life. Treasure it!

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    #2

    First-Time Cat Owners. We Feel Like We Struck The Lottery With Our Boy, Gus

    First-Time Cat Owners. We Feel Like We Struck The Lottery With Our Boy, Gus

    Fittytwister Report

    17points
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    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    WDYM owners? But then, it's your first time, so you're yet to feel the true power and might of our feline overlords!

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    #3

    This Felt Like Belonging

    This Felt Like Belonging

    Bought these Tru-Colour bandages almost as an afterthought at the online FSA Store months ago, spending down the health care money my employer thankfully provides. Don't know enough about the manufacturer to fully vouch for them, but I truly appreciate how valued their product made me feel.

    ApollonTweets Report

    17points
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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "But isn't it woke to want a bandaid that cannot be seen on first glance?" I wish I was making this up... 🙄

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    #4

    Many Years Ago, My Great-Grandmother Made A Promise That If She Made It To Her 100th Birthday, She Would Ride Her First Motorcycle; That Day Has Come

    Many Years Ago, My Great-Grandmother Made A Promise That If She Made It To Her 100th Birthday, She Would Ride Her First Motorcycle; That Day Has Come

    unknown Report

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    #5

    My Son’s First Time In The Snow

    My Son’s First Time In The Snow

    Buck_j Report

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    #6

    My Boyfriend Never Had A Dog Before I Came Along

    My Boyfriend Never Had A Dog Before I Came Along

    PhotographyByAdri Report

    16points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like a Samoyed... They're the best of the good bois.

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    #7

    My Grandma Got To Vote For The First Time Ever After Becoming An American Citizen Just A Month Ago

    My Grandma Got To Vote For The First Time Ever After Becoming An American Citizen Just A Month Ago

    bigbekka Report

    16points
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    jr_15 avatar
    PrettyJoyBird
    PrettyJoyBird
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh wow I went to school with her, small world.

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    #8

    My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Attempt At A Selfie

    My 83-Year-Old Grandma's First Attempt At A Selfie

    Foolish_guillemont Report

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    romanarendt avatar
    Roman Arendt
    Roman Arendt
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her first attempt definitely went better than mine. And I was maybe 30...

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    #9

    Proud Of Myself. Did My First Vinyl Wrap Today, Only Had One Bubble

    Proud Of Myself. Did My First Vinyl Wrap Today, Only Had One Bubble

    Jhn1203 Report

    15points
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    #10

    After 2 Years Of IVF. First Attempt And First Time With A Positive Result

    After 2 Years Of IVF. First Attempt And First Time With A Positive Result

    WelshJaz Report

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    #11

    Great Job To You And The Entire Team On The Great And Informative Commentary

    Great Job To You And The Entire Team On The Great And Informative Commentary

    LeahCheshier Report

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    #12

    Had Someone Tell Me I Was “Thin” For The First Time In My Life

    Had Someone Tell Me I Was “Thin” For The First Time In My Life

    Weird experience. A casual acquaintance said that she hoped she was “thin” like me someday.

    She meant it as a compliment, but it was just weird. Took me by surprise. Said friend is already well beyond what I would consider “thin”, and it was jarring to see the look in her eyes when she explained that she “needed” to lose weight, and compared herself to me.

    I was 450lb for a huge chunk of my life, and I’m constantly surprised by how “normal” sized people view themselves.

    bigredsbiglife Report

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    #13

    I Came In 2nd Place In My First-Ever National Art Show Submission! I’m Beyond Stoked

    I Came In 2nd Place In My First-Ever National Art Show Submission! I’m Beyond Stoked

    Taco-Starlight Report

    15points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's beautiful and you deserve the win

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    #14

    First-Ever Tomato Of My Lifetime. She Was Born From A Seed 170 Days Ago

    First-Ever Tomato Of My Lifetime. She Was Born From A Seed 170 Days Ago

    t0gepi Report

    15points
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    #15

    Today I Got My First Car Ever. I'm 32 Years Old. I'm Over The Moon. Called My Family And Friends, And Everyone Is Very Happy For Me

    Today I Got My First Car Ever. I'm 32 Years Old. I'm Over The Moon. Called My Family And Friends, And Everyone Is Very Happy For Me

    farinha_lactea Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Blind Friend’s First Time Holding A Cat

    My Blind Friend’s First Time Holding A Cat

    unknown Report

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    #17

    Today I Held My Children’s Book With My Right Hand For The First Time

    Today I Held My Children’s Book With My Right Hand For The First Time

    EatPrayNub Report

    15points
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    #18

    96-Year-Old Grandma Playing VR

    96-Year-Old Grandma Playing VR

    CCIsBetter Report

    14points
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    #19

    The Most Nervous I Have Ever Been Was Leaving The Hospital For The First Time With Our Baby

    The Most Nervous I Have Ever Been Was Leaving The Hospital For The First Time With Our Baby

    Dabzilla_Darby32 Report

    14points
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    #20

    I Sold Out My First Market, And The Entire Building Cheered For Me

    I Sold Out My First Market, And The Entire Building Cheered For Me

    TheOriginalClippy Report

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    #21

    I Ran My First Race Today! It Was A 6.5 Km, And I Did It In 44:27! I Trained For Two Months (And Lost Nearly Three Clothing Sizes), Having Never Been A Runner Before

    I Ran My First Race Today! It Was A 6.5 Km, And I Did It In 44:27! I Trained For Two Months (And Lost Nearly Three Clothing Sizes), Having Never Been A Runner Before

    I’m so proud of myself!

    toriadenofrio Report

    14points
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    #22

    Tried Painting For The First Time In My Life At A Local Brewery Event. Was Told It Was Awesome. Felt Great

    Tried Painting For The First Time In My Life At A Local Brewery Event. Was Told It Was Awesome. Felt Great

    Steampunk1984 Report

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    #23

    An Act Of Kindness From A Compassionate Gentleman

    An Act Of Kindness From A Compassionate Gentleman

    unknown , unknown Report

    14points
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    #24

    Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

    Tony Hawk Meeting His Grandson For The First Time

    holyfruits Report

    14points
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    amylee_2 avatar
    amy lee
    amy lee
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grandpa is going to teach you to ride a bike

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    #25

    Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

    Proud Of My 72-Year-Old Father! After 215 Hours, He Finally Beat His First Console Game Ever, The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

    He loved it. He likes games where he can relax and explore. He was never forced to battle unless he absolutely had to, and when he did, he was able to come up with crafty ways of beating enemies without having to fight them one-on-one. As you can see from the video, he isn’t great with the controller. He could spend hours just exploring and hunting and be perfectly ok. A good starting game for anyone at any age.

    ptrk83 Report

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    #26

    This Is So Adorable

    This Is So Adorable

    halsey Report

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    #27

    My Dad Decided To Build A Brick Walkway For The First Time Ever At His Home. He Turns 70 This Month

    My Dad Decided To Build A Brick Walkway For The First Time Ever At His Home. He Turns 70 This Month

    He used to work on airplane engines behind a computer screen. He’s just one of those guys who can do/build/fix anything. Without a doubt, he has those super dad powers.

    cturn3r Report

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    #28

    At The Age Of 33, I Bought My First Ever Plant

    At The Age Of 33, I Bought My First Ever Plant

    Never really bothered with getting plants before, but my desk was looking barren compared to everyone else, so I went and bought this.

    Quite like the little guy, might give him some water or something.

    JonSnowSeesYou Report

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    #29

    My First Attempt At Snow Carving

    My First Attempt At Snow Carving

    Mr_JCBA Report

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    #30

    My First Attempt At “Shaving” My Head. Been At Work For Two Days Like This And Didn’t Even Realize Until A Coworker Asked, “Are You Okay?”

    My First Attempt At “Shaving” My Head. Been At Work For Two Days Like This And Didn’t Even Realize Until A Coworker Asked, “Are You Okay?”

    packaslimJIM27 Report

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    #31

    I’m A First-Time College Student At 50 Years Old

    I’m A First-Time College Student At 50 Years Old

    I decided to skip college after high school as I was more interested in illegal substances, art, travel, and music. 30 plus years, 3 ex-wives, and raising 26-year-old twins, I’ve decided to start a whole new chapter and get out of retail grocery as a career! Seemed like the perfect time in my life, and now that community college is free for most folks in MA, I’d be silly not to give it a shot! Computer systems engineering technology associates is the goal! Picked up my ID today and signed up for a summer STEM boot camp ( all sorts of cool support stuff, as well as my first math and English classes). I’ve been smiling all day!

    kidspice Report

    13points
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    #32

    My Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time, And After Asking For An Update, I Sent Her This

    My Wife Left Me Alone With The Kids For The First Time, And After Asking For An Update, I Sent Her This

    I will say I should have picked a different game because it turns out RISK takes forever, even if you aren't playing.

    I'm getting a lot of questions:
    1. "Are they triplets?" Yes, identical boys. Pretty rare, happens about 5 times a year in the USA.
    2. "Are you tired?" Yes.
    3. "How are they propped up?" Bumbos! About 5 seconds after this picture was taken, they were NOT happy.
    4. "Who won?" I did, they are terrible at Risk
    5. "CHOKING HAZARD MUCH" I know, I literally risked their life playing this game, but they couldn't even raise their arms, much less pick up a little piece. It was worth it; get ready for the risk.
    6. This isn't answering a question; I just wanted to shout out my wife, she's amazing.
    7. "Are you tired?" Yes, I'll answer this again.

    johnsbuffalo Report

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    jamesuthmann avatar
    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "The same thing we do every night, Pinky. Try to take over the world."

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    #33

    First Time Making Quiche Lorraine. What Do You Think?

    First Time Making Quiche Lorraine. What Do You Think?

    facederaice Report

    13points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nailed it! Extra crispy around the sides!

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    #34

    First Time Visiting Family In Vietnam. Look At All The Food They Prepped For My Arrival

    First Time Visiting Family In Vietnam. Look At All The Food They Prepped For My Arrival

    I'm in a rural town off of Hanoi called Duy Tien!

    You can't tell from the picture, but there were currently 10 people sitting around at the time of the pic, and that's not to mention the 4 kids that ran off to go play after they finished eating. Perhaps the angle was a bit off, but I would say even for American standards, it was a massive amount of food.

    Yeah, I was blown away by the cultural difference between the US and Vietnam. You literally have tons of relatives and in-laws just casually walking up to your house just to sit down and chat over a meal or tea.

    Blue_Phase Report

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    #35

    I Tried Bleach Painting On A Shirt For The First Time, And I'm So Proud Of It

    I Tried Bleach Painting On A Shirt For The First Time, And I'm So Proud Of It

    For my friend's birthday, we decided to all try bleach painting for the first time, and this was the shirt that I came up with! I'm an oil painter usually, but I found this to be very similar to watercolors! I made a stencil using a big piece of cardstock paper, cut it out, and then went in with a brush for the rest of the details. Hope you guys like it!

    LongFineArt Report

    13points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is INCREDIBLE. Clearly a talented artist. Just drawing and carefully cutting out the stencil took a ton of skill!

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    #36

    Harvested My First Carrots. The Good News Is They Tasted Great! Banana For Scale

    Harvested My First Carrots. The Good News Is They Tasted Great! Banana For Scale

    My mom tried to tell me that fancy restaurants would want them for overpriced micro-food.

    I live in Las Vegas, and we had a heat wave that fried everything. I assumed that with everything dead above ground, I needed to pull the dead greens out, and these all came out with them. It’s very hard to grow things here.

    EclecticMagpie22 Report

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    #37

    First Time In My Life Not Living Paycheck To Paycheck. Got My Parents An Early Christmas Present. They Deserve Much More, But It's A Start

    First Time In My Life Not Living Paycheck To Paycheck. Got My Parents An Early Christmas Present. They Deserve Much More, But It's A Start

    Elizerdbreath Report

    13points
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    #38

    My First Ever Professional Cake

    My First Ever Professional Cake

    Everything is homemade; it was my first time doing all of this! I’ve never iced a cake before, done a crumb coat, made a homemade cake, all of it! I took my time and really tried to educate myself before executing this, and it worked out wonderfully!

    The only thing I didn’t like was the colors, but now I know it’s something I have to improve on.

    It’s a chocolate cake with crumbled Oreos between the layers and vanilla/chocolate buttercream!

    ailataann Report

    13points
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    #39

    My First Suit Ever Made

    My First Suit Ever Made

    Hello! I just wanted to share the first fursuit I've ever made. I just finished making this fursuit. It took me about two months to make. I'm really proud of it! I'm really scared of showing this here, but I really wanted to show it off somewhere. I'll be taking this suit to my first-ever furry convention in February. I'm considering getting into fursuit making as a side hobby. So I am interested in some feedback regarding my suit. Please be gentle! This is my first fursuit ever, both in regards to being handmade and just simply owning one. Yes, I am aware of the holes in the flippers. They are there so I can slip my hands in and out. I'm going to add snaps so they aren't constantly open.

    gironangel Report

    13points
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    #40

    It Was My Son’s First Time At A Theme Park. He Was Pretty Stoked And Wouldn’t Stop Talking To The Staff

    It Was My Son’s First Time At A Theme Park. He Was Pretty Stoked And Wouldn’t Stop Talking To The Staff

    thisismydumbbrain Report

    12points
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    #41

    My First Pajamas

    My First Pajamas

    I bought the fabric and cut the pieces four years ago. I finally got around to finishing it, and my goodness! I made a ton of errors. Half the top is cut upside down. The pants are right way up, but I cut two right legs instead of mirroring the piece. (Ergo, the pink left leg). The pockets are wrong side out. And getting the elastic in was an adventure.

    All told, I'm thrilled with my first set of Carolyn Pajamas.

    jmsteveCT Report

    12points
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    #42

    First Attempt At Muffins. I Might’ve Overfilled Them A Little. At Least They Tasted Good With Some Raspberries On Them

    First Attempt At Muffins. I Might’ve Overfilled Them A Little. At Least They Tasted Good With Some Raspberries On Them

    theoskrrt Report

    12points
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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think the issues is that the cups were overfilled, I think the issue is that paper muffin cups don't have the structural integrity to hold the batter as it puffs up while cooking. You need to use a muffin pan; paper muffin cups are supposed to be *liners* for the pan, which provides the structure. Now, it *is* possible to bake muffins on a cookie sheet, but you need to use silicone muffin cups, which are sturdier.

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    #43

    I Took My Daughter Sledding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp

    I Took My Daughter Sledding For The First Time. This Is Her Trying To Avoid The Ramp

    theyork2000 Report

    12points
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    #44

    I Needed A Stocking This Year. First Time Sewing Something, And I Love Dinosaurs

    I Needed A Stocking This Year. First Time Sewing Something, And I Love Dinosaurs

    Saudaze Report

    11points
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    misaonobaka avatar
    setsuriseikou
    setsuriseikou
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Noooo, let him go, the poor tthing is crying!

    1
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    #45

    My Niece Just Got Her First Car And Was Excited To Decorate The Interior. My Niece Is Mimi Bobeck

    My Niece Just Got Her First Car And Was Excited To Decorate The Interior. My Niece Is Mimi Bobeck

    loki2002 Report

    11points
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    #46

    Dad Here, First Time Stylist, Be Honest, Please

    Dad Here, First Time Stylist, Be Honest, Please

    I have zero experience, but I think it looks good. Trying to get into helping my daughters with their hair. It's literally the first time, but I really want to get some skills down to help before school starts. Nothing crazy, but learning so cool braids would be awesome. Advice appreciated, and thank you for the help!

    Psychological-East83 Report

    11points
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    #47

    Tried CrossFit For The First Time, Literally The First Day I Went, & Ended Up With Rhabdomyolysis

    Tried CrossFit For The First Time, Literally The First Day I Went, & Ended Up With Rhabdomyolysis

    I thought I would be fine doing CrossFit (even though I was reluctant to try it in the first place, I got convinced by my boyfriend) because I was already in shape & worked out regularly. I just really pushed myself way harder than I should’ve because I assumed I could handle it, but I was definitely wrong!

    Jxssicascott Report

    11points
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    #48

    Thought I’d Try A Tanning Booth For The First Time. Did Not Notice The Cardboard That I Laid On

    Thought I’d Try A Tanning Booth For The First Time. Did Not Notice The Cardboard That I Laid On

    Tux- Report

    11points
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    #49

    First-Time Flyer

    First-Time Flyer

    I turned my friend in for being a first-time flyer, and look what the Delta crew put together for him! So cool, I was only hoping for wings, but this is so special.

    rochesterrr Report

    11points
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    #50

    I Had My Photo Taken Professionally For The First Time Ever

    I Had My Photo Taken Professionally For The First Time Ever

    littleponine Report

    11points
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    sindhuja avatar
    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I did my arangetram (huge Indian dance performance, like a graduation in dance) at the age of 15 and that was the first time I had my photos taken professionally. We had a photoshoot where we took photos that went in the invitations, and then I got loads more photos from my actual performance. That was a nice time in my life.

    1
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    #51

    My Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12-Year-Old For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

    My Wife Asked Me To “Take It Easy” On My 12-Year-Old For His First Time At The Gym. So I Sent Her This Pic

    Therealfern1 Report

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    #52

    First Bubble Bath In Nearly 35 Years. I Think I Did Something Wrong?

    First Bubble Bath In Nearly 35 Years. I Think I Did Something Wrong?

    Dev-N-Danger Report

    10points
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    #53

    For The First Time In My Life, Someone Told Me I Smelled Amazing And Asked Me What I Was Wearing

    For The First Time In My Life, Someone Told Me I Smelled Amazing And Asked Me What I Was Wearing

    unknown Report

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    #54

    I Took A Selfie On My First-Ever Vacation As An Adult. Probably The First Ever Selfie

    I Took A Selfie On My First-Ever Vacation As An Adult. Probably The First Ever Selfie

    In San Francisco, the public transportation was great! And the wine. And the sushi! And the views! It's a nice city!

    knodel12 Report

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    #55

    It’s Not Much, But I Caught My First-Ever Fish Today

    It’s Not Much, But I Caught My First-Ever Fish Today

    KalebAT Report

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    #56

    We Were Really Excited To Use A Lime From Our Lime Tree For The First Time

    We Were Really Excited To Use A Lime From Our Lime Tree For The First Time

    hehatesthesecansz Report

    9points
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    #57

    My Daughter Bought Her First Pizza With Her Own Money Yesterday. Woke Up To This This Morning. The Note Says Don’t Eat. The Knife Says It’s Not A Suggestion

    My Daughter Bought Her First Pizza With Her Own Money Yesterday. Woke Up To This This Morning. The Note Says Don’t Eat. The Knife Says It’s Not A Suggestion

    Terrorhub Report

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    #58

    There Are Two Types Of Kids On The First Day Of School

    There Are Two Types Of Kids On The First Day Of School

    xMudxCrabx Report

    9points
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    #59

    I Moved To Tokyo Earlier This Year At The Ripe Age Of 21. This Is My First Time Living Alone, So I Get To Do This

    I Moved To Tokyo Earlier This Year At The Ripe Age Of 21. This Is My First Time Living Alone, So I Get To Do This

    Gerald_world Report

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    #60

    A Few Days Ago, I Mistook The Wrong Train & Got Out Of My Hometown For The First Time In My Life

    A Few Days Ago, I Mistook The Wrong Train & Got Out Of My Hometown For The First Time In My Life

    In my entire life of 19 years, I've never really gone out of my state, as I said in the post's title. In fact, there are not more than 5 cities that I have travelled. And honestly, I wanted to keep it like that till late 2027, when I'll graduate. I planned to go on a full tour of my country all by my own right after my graduation, solo. That day, although it was just for 30 or so minutes, I, by mistake, went out of state. Not much of a big deal, but it's just that I wanted to do it after my grad. Anyways. Doesn't bother me, but yeah.

    Immediately got off at the next station and took another train to get back home. clicked this pic while returning when the train stopped at a random place, and I found this beautiful scenery in front of my eyes.

    pablo_excobar Report

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    #61

    Got Funky While Building My First Staircase

    Got Funky While Building My First Staircase

    unknown Report

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    NOPE NOPE NOPE! (And *definitely* not up to building codes.)

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    #62

    My First (And Probably Last) Cake Ever

    My First (And Probably Last) Cake Ever

    Didn’t get the opportunity to do more than a crumb coat. I am devastated. I think it was the bottom layer - I may have undercooked it, and it disintegrated.

    I can confirm, it tastes delicious. Everything was made from scratch, including the strawberry jam.

    PushDiscombobulated8 Report

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If it tastes good, it's a great start. Don't give up!

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    #63

    My First Attempt At Making Sushi

    My First Attempt At Making Sushi

    thenotoriusfap Report

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    #64

    Just Tasted Monster Energy For The First Time

    Just Tasted Monster Energy For The First Time

    Kickfinity12345 Report

    8points
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    #65

    Tried A Century Egg For The First Time

    Tried A Century Egg For The First Time

    I decided that I'd take a chance and try these century eggs that I've seen and heard of. Sometimes I take a trip to my local Asian market to see if there are any interesting foods to try. I finally got a small pack of century eggs. I was definitely afraid to try them, but I knew that their appearance shouldn't be what deters me. The yolks were actually surprisingly delicious. I scooped them out and enjoyed them very much. I was not a fan of the gel-like outside. But it definitely did not disappoint me, and I'm glad that I gave it a try.

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm a huge fan of thousand-year/century eggs! They are especially good with fresh, cold tofu, a little soy sauce, and chopped green onion :)

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    #66

    My First Time Eating Eggs From The Amish

    My First Time Eating Eggs From The Amish

    Probably the best-tasting eggs I've ever had. Is it the type of hen or what they feed them, or both, that the eggs are this color?

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    #67

    Tried A Banana For The First Time

    Tried A Banana For The First Time

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    #68

    My First Attempt At Making Lemon Tea

    My First Attempt At Making Lemon Tea

    Unusual-Tone-2974 Report

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    Khavrinen
    Khavrinen
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    May have left it for just a little too long....

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    #69

    I Think My First Attempt At Sourdough Belongs Here

    I Think My First Attempt At Sourdough Belongs Here

    The process behind this was: I used my starter that I had started roughly 10 days ago (14 now), - add the flour and water (4 cups flour, 1 cup water, and slowly added teaspoons of more water as I needed), but I also added the starter and salt at the same time. I had no idea salt could deactivate it and that I needed to wait - proof for 5 hours with stretch and folds every 30 minutes - preheat at 450 - bake for 20 minutes, check, turn oven to 375, bake for an additional 20 minutes. Let’s not do what I did.

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    #70

    First Attempt At Spoon Failed Miserably

    First Attempt At Spoon Failed Miserably

    Low_Indication3971 Report

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    etcetera5 avatar
    43Duckies
    43Duckies
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    All journeys begin with a first step.

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    #71

    I Snuck Out For The First Time

    I Snuck Out For The First Time

    I snuck out because I wanted to get out of the house (reasons). I walked to the gas station and got a Monster; it was two for 5.50. I went home and didn't get caught; it was quite fun to just walk around.

    ilikegaystuff- Report

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