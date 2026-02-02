ADVERTISEMENT

Paw Carnival took place in Gulshan, Dhaka, Bangladesh, on January 9, 2026, when the area briefly transformed into a living, breathing celebration of pets and their people. For one day, a public space became a rare environment where animals were not only allowed, but welcomed, admired, and deeply cared for.

The event was designed as a shared experience between humans and their pets. From grooming stations and designer pet wear to handmade treats, food stalls, and accessories, every corner of the carnival invited interaction. Pets walked in fashion shows, received gentle grooming, and enjoyed homemade bakery items, while their owners browsed, socialised, and learned. Alongside the joyful activities, there was also a pet adoption drive, where rescued animals met potential families, and a petition board that allowed visitors to advocate for more pet-friendly public spaces in Bangladesh. This balance between celebration and responsibility gave the event depth beyond mere entertainment.

