Time moves fast—sometimes even a bit too fast. And so, the things that seem to have happened just recently turn out to be from years ago. For example, sometimes you might think you watched a new movie at most a couple of years ago, but it ends up being from a decade ago.

Let’s take one instance—would you believe us if we told you that the movie “Crocodile Dundee” was released almost 40 years ago? Despite that, it is still being talked about from time to time, not losing its momentum completely. Now, the film’s main actor, Paul Hogan, did an interview where he also talked about it (and some other things, too).

Sometimes time moves so fast, you’re shocked by how much time has passed since a certain event

For example, the iconic movie “Crocodile Dundee” will be turning 40 years old in 2026

During the 1980s, a lot of things happened in popular culture, including the release of many iconic movies that are still well-known today.

One of them was a film called “Crocodile Dundee,” which was released back in 1986. It was a comedy about an American reporter who travels to Australia, where she meets eccentric poacher Mick “Crocodile” Dundee and invites him to New York City. The main characters are played by Paul Hogan and Linda Kozlowski.

Interestingly enough, both actors hit it off so well on a set that they got married, which was the man’s 3rd and the woman’s 1st marriage. Unfortunately, it ended in 2014.

Due to the marriage, Paul Hogan, who’s actually from Australia, moved to the United States, just like his character in a movie did. Now, even though the marriage that brought him here ended, the 85-year-old man is still not back in his home country, even though he kind of wishes he were. He explained, “I have business reasons and my son… to stay in the States for now.”

And so, its main actor, Paul Hogan, sat down for a rare interview, where he opened up about the movie’s popularity

Image credits: Crocodile Dundee / Rimfire Films

Speaking of his son Chance, some dub him as “troubled,” since many tabloids like to write about him. So, the actor took a chance to explain his behavior. He said that his son acts like a terrible person, simply because he knows they’re watching him, so “he puts on something for them.”

Of course, in the interview, P. Hogan also talked about the elephant (or maybe better said, crocodile?) in the room – the movie “Crocodile Dundee.” After all, it’s a movie he’s best known for.

Image credits: Crocodile Dundee / Rimfire Films

And not only that—it has also birthed quite a few iconic pop culture phrases that are still alive and well even today, for example: “That’s not a knife… THAT’s a knife.”

In 2026, the movie will celebrate 40 years since its release, but its popularity isn’t dying out. The actor revealed that people still come up to him to quote those iconic phrases.

He also talked a little bit about his personal life, like why he still lives in the United States, or about his “troubled” son

Image credits: Crocodile Dundee / Rimfire Films

Paul even recalled a funny story related to these phrases he had with two Hollywood icons. One time, while he was having dinner, Liz Taylor and Clint Eastwood were two tables over. Then, the man walked over to P. Hogan, picked up a table knife, and said, “How many times have you heard it?” Well, clearly a lot, but since then he also heard it from Clint Eastwood, which only adds to its iconicness.

Well, not just the phrase, but the whole movie is pretty legendary, too, and it wrote Paul Hogan into cinema history for a long time to come.

Have you seen this movie? Did you like it?

People online were delighted to see the actor doing so well, despite his rather old age of 85 years

