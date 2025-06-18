“Insecure Baby”: BF Mad GF Kissed Female Friend Over A Decade Ago, Folks Shake Heads In Disbelief

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s Pride month, Pride parades, and so much awareness about it. Yet, amidst us lurk the people who are anti-LGBTQ+. Some are unabashedly vocal about it (like a famous, rich author) while some hide behind a facade until their truth finally comes out.

Netizens believe that the original poster’s (OP) partner is definitely homophobic after his reaction to a silly thing she did as a teenager. The poor woman was utterly confused about the way that he behaved and vented online. Read on to find out what really triggered his anger!

Unfortunately, there are a lot of homophobic people who would even go against their loved ones over it

While speaking with her partner, the poster told him that she had kissed a female friend 11 years ago when she was 17 years old

Her partner suddenly flipped and said that he doesn’t want to be with a bi, which completely threw her off

She tried to reason with him that she is straight, but he just refuses to hear her out, as he can’t even look at her

The poster thinks he is overreacting, but also wondered whether she shouldn’t have shared it with him

Today’s story is about a dramatic conflict between a couple who have been together for 2 years now. They were chilling and chatting when the 28-year-old poster told her 34-year-old partner that 11 years ago, she had kissed a female friend. She was probably laughing about how she was just a 17-year-old at a party, having fun, but he took her expression as something else.

Here’s where the drama starts because the guy went radio silent, and the next day, when they spoke about it, he called her bi. He ranted on about how he doesn’t want to be with a bi person as there’s already “competition from men”. Wow, way to jump to conclusions, right? Anyway, our lady is shocked by his extreme anger and keeps telling him she’s straight.

However, it’s all falling on deaf ears as he can’t even look at her now. The man also thinks that the smile on her face when she narrated the incident proves that she thinks fondly of that memory. But, hey, it was a fun and wild moment for her, so, of course, she’s going to remember it fondly; it doesn’t mean she’s bi. Alas, looks like her partner is not smart enough to know this!

Now she is feeling completely lost about it, and even thinks that she should never have mentioned it in the first place. When she vented online, folks instantly jumped to the conclusion that he’s homophobic. While she has doubts about this, she can’t really picture him reacting the same way if she kissed a man.

If you ask me, it’s not a big shocker what netizens are saying, considering that 25% of Americans were reported to be homophobic in 2022. In fact, research has also revealed that homophobes might be people still in the closet for a whole host of reasons.

And look, while we can’t really pin that on the husband in this story, perhaps there’s something deeper or some hidden trauma, especially seeing as his own parents would call him “gay” for being into poetry.

The poster believes that it’s jealousy, while netizens felt that he has some deep-seated insecurity issues. It has been observed that jealousy and insecurity may stem from different traumatic life experiences, but these emotions are definitely not healthy in any relationship.

Many folks also advised that he really needed therapy if he is pondering something that happened before he entered her life, and it’s totally insignificant. After all, OP was just a teenager back then, and all teenagers do silly things and experiment while growing up. People also found it immature of him to completely stop talking to her over it.

The poster also narrated how that is always the case, and how she has to go every time and convince him to communicate with her. Yikes, that sounds quite dreary! I have to say, people online are quite right. This doesn’t look like a relationship that will survive in the long run if he doesn’t get help for his issues and resolve them.

Anyway, that’s my opinion. Now, we want to hear your thoughts and opinions about the story. Just type them away in the comments section!

Netizens shook their head in disbelief and claimed that he is homophobic or has deep-seated insecurity issues

