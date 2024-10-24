Woman Captured Fainting After Passenger’s Fart Allegedly Forces Mass Evacuation From Bus

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent incident on a bus in Brazil went viral, proving that even the most ordinary bodily functions can lead to extraordinary chaos.

The casual bus ride in Belém quickly spiraled into uproar when a passenger’s flatulence allegedly ignited widespread commotion.

Video footage captured shocked riders quickly streaming out of the vehicle, triggering a mass exit.

Image credits: Linha troncal belem

According to a post shared on X, the passengers allegedly evacuated due to the pungent, unbearable odor.

“Passengers feel sick and evacuate bus after passenger farts inside the vehicle in Belém,” read the translation of the post.

The comments section of the video was a riot, with netizens calling it the “funniest news.”

“What a bomb that was, guys!” one said while another quipped, “Damn, it was a fart or a landslide lol.”

According to a social media post, passengers fled the bus in an unexpected mass exit

Image credits: @choquei

“Wow, it can’t be true! A little fart from all these people sniffing would quickly get rid of the smell…”

Some wondered whether the news was fake, with one saying, “This can only be FAKE, it is not possible.”

It is currently unclear whether flatulence was truly the culprit behind the passengers’ evacuation.

Flatulence, while often met with embarrassment or humor, is a completely normal bodily function. Most healthy people release gas about 12-25 times per day.

The video gained traction on social media, sparking laughter and disbelief among netizens

Image credits: @choquei

As we eat food, we sometimes swallow air, which then passes through the digestive tract in small amounts. The breakdown of certain foods, especially those high in fiber, can also produce gas in the intestines.

Foods like beans, broccoli, cabbage, and asparagus are notorious for their gassy effects.

While it can be uncomfortable, farts are a natural part of how our bodies work, reminding us that everyone experiences it—even in the most unexpected situations.

It’s also important to note that what’s a normal amount of flatulence for one individual might not be the same for another. Hence, it’s only a cause for concern when a change in the “normal” occurs.

🚨BRASIL: Passageiros passam mal e evacuam ônibus após passageiro peidar dentro do veículo em Belém. pic.twitter.com/dbxZ8K7gnc — CHOQUEI (@choquei) October 24, 2024

In some cases, excessive or smelly farts, in addition to other symptoms, could be a sign of medical conditions like constipation, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and lactose intolerance.

Experts recommend seeing a doctor when farting begins to affect your life, even after self help and pharmacy treatments do not work. It’s also advised to see a doctor when passing excessive gas is coupled with stomach ache, persistent bloating, constipation or diarrhea, and blood in your stool.