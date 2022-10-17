Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lactose Intolerant Food Thief Is Outraged When His Roommate Switches To Regular Milk To Prove He’s Been Stealing
37points
Food, People4 hours ago

Lactose Intolerant Food Thief Is Outraged When His Roommate Switches To Regular Milk To Prove He’s Been Stealing

Jonas Grinevičius and
Austėja Akavickaitė

You should never, ever, mess with other people’s food. It sounds like common sense, but like anyone who has spent even a bit of time on social media and Reddit knows, common sense isn’t all that common. And one internet user’s story shows to what extent some people might go to steal your food… and what might happen as a result.

Redditor u/gottmilk_ turned to the AITA community for a verdict on whether or not he was a jerk because of how he finally proved that his lactose-intolerant roommate kept stealing his food and milk. In short, he decided to switch the almond milk he’d been drinking with regular milk. And as anyone who is intolerant to lactose knows, the effects of that can be unpleasant, to say the least.

Scroll down for the full story of revenge and how the internet reacted to it, Pandas. Let us know in the comments who you think was in the wrong. Do you think that switching the milk was a fair punishment for food theft? Or do you think playing on someone’s food intolerances is a step too far? Tell us what you would’ve done in this situation.

A guy thought that his lactose-intolerant roommate kept stealing his food and drinking his almond milk

Image credits: cottonbro (not the actual photo)

Here’s what happened when he decided to prove his suspicions by switching to regular milk

 

Image credits: Keira Burton (not the actual photo)

Credits: gottmilk_

It’s difficult to gauge the exact part of the global population that is actually lactose intolerant. For instance, some research shows that a whopping 70% of people are intolerant to lactose around the world. Meanwhile, as many as 48% of United States citizens are said to be intolerant as well. However, newer research suggests that this number may in fact be far smaller, standing at 12%. Which is still significant, but a far smaller proportion of people.

Lactose intolerance, also known as lactose malabsorption, is usually harmless. However, the symptoms can be uncomfortable and include diarrhea, gas, and bloating after eating or drinking dairy products.

The main reason for lactose intolerance is usually your body producing too little of the enzyme lactase (with an ‘a’). If the amount of lactase is too low, your body may be unable to digest milk products. If you consistently feel bloated after eating dairy, you may want to consider seeing your doctor and seeing if you are, in fact, intolerant to lactose.
Though nobody enjoys having their food stolen, it’s worth considering taking the mature approach and having a long and honest discussion with your suspect about their actions. You have to draw clear boundaries and then enforce them. In short, if your roommate keeps stealing your food, that kind of behavior has to have consequences… without waiting an entire year, gritting your teeth, and hoping that they’ll change their ways.

However, before you go switching food items around, have a good long think about the thief’s food intolerances and allergies. Some allergies can be very dangerous and even deadly, which is why you probably should have an honest chat with them before changing up what’s in your food. Though… what person with food allergies eats whatever they find in the fridge, without knowing what the ingredients are?

The author of the post shared a few more details about the situation in the comments

Here’s how other internet users reacted to the viral post

Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography. They have a diverse set of creative skills and a wide portfolio which ranges from photography to digital editing and traditional art. After graduating from Nottingham Trent University in 2018 they have worked as a freelance photographer until Bored Panda. When not editing, they enjoy biking, taking too many pictures of their dog and drawing.

Praecordia
Praecordia
Community Member
59 minutes ago

NTA. You get what’s coming to you. If he wasn’t stealing he wouldn’t have spent 40 minutes in the bathroom, simple as that. It was his actions that led him there not yours. The fact he had the nerve to be upset afterwards is incredible.

3
3points
reply
sturmwesen
sturmwesen
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder how the stealing person did not see the difference puring the milk. As a lactose intolerant: NTA... he had it coming. But don't try it with allergies.

2
2points
reply
Cathelijne Van
Cathelijne Van
Community Member
1 hour ago

just put up a webcam dude.. Pff

-1
-1point
reply
