Most of us have a deep connection to our phones. Whether we use it to doomscroll, search for the best burger in town, or navigate to a new destination, it’s almost always on us, and with it, things we might not feel comfortable revealing to others. 

One netizen asked an online community to share the most unhinged secrets they’d ever found on their partner’s phones, and the answers were disturbing. From dodgy photos to secret dating profiles and double lives, here’s a collection of the most horrifying.

#1

Woman wearing glasses holding a baby in a pink hat, both smiling warmly in a cozy home setting. Messages between him and my MOTHER plotting to raise my baby as their own. Very traumatic. But she’s dead now, he’s in prison, and my baby is 14 and thriving. So I won.

WickedLovely77 , pch.vector Report

    #2

    Man leaning on railing using phone in modern bright corridor. He was googling divorce while we were in the waiting room to confirm whether I had miscarried our baby (I did miscarry)

    user429666754343 , standret Report

    #3

    Couple smiling and taking a selfie together using a phone, enjoying a casual moment inside a cozy café. he posted a pic of me while actively cheating n talking to another girl and when the girl asked who i was he said I was his autistic sister 😐

    Ari 🪼 , freepik Report

    Let's be real: our phones stopped being "gadgets" ages ago. They’re basically extensions of our souls at this point, packed with everything from embarrassing selfies to those 3 AM Google searches we'd rather not discuss. 

    In some cases, they’re also the places we keep secrets. Some small, some that would be life-shattering if they ever got out. So yeah, it makes total sense that even people in rock-solid relationships get a little twitchy when their partner tries to swipe through their screen uninvited.
    #4

    Woman holding her partner's phone with a confused expression. his inbox was full of women turning him down 😭 it was so embarassing, like I was fighting for a prize NO ONE wanted 😭😭😭

    Foo Foo Cuddly Puff. , luis_molinero Report

    #5

    Man using laptop and holding credit card for online payment in a dimly lit workspace. he told me he didn’t get paid & that’s why he couldn’t help w rent. went through his phone that night bc i had a weird gut feeling. he got paid, he just spent it all on cam girls the night before.🫠

    xeskax , Drazen Zigic Report

    #6

    Gray squirrel sitting on mossy tree branch, holding a nut, captured in a natural outdoor setting with blurred background. My husband apparently likes taking pictures of squirrels throughout his day lol

    Michelle🦋 , EyeEm Report

    Here's the thing: phones aren't just practical tools anymore. They're digital treasure chests stuffed with deeply personal fragments of our lives. Confidential work emails sit right next to chats with your bestie, which live two swipes away from that questionable meme collection you hope nobody ever finds. Or those photos of your ex. 

    And get this: even partners we trust with our lives aren't automatically exempt from our phone snooping anxiety. Just because you love someone doesn't mean you're dying for them to read your group chat's inside jokes or scroll through your inbox. 

    Research backs this up too. The average person checks their phone every 12 minutes, or approximately 80 times per day. With that much attention going into these devices, it’s no surprise they've basically become our lifelines and vaults rolled into one. So when somebody casually grabs your phone or peeks at your notifications, it can feel like they’re flipping through your diary without bothering to ask.

    #7

    Young man using partner's phone on a city street at night with buildings and streetlights in the background. my ex was planning to hangout with daddylongneck 😭😭😭😭 had a full conversation over the phone and everything

    Jordan𒌐 , pixaflow Report

    #8

    Man with backpack observing fish in an aquarium tunnel. He swears he can rap, I went through his notes and tell me why bro was rapping about a fish😭😭 he just had lyrics rapping about blue fish red fish two fish😭😭😭😭

    ꙳•̩̩͙𝑔𝒾𝓈𝑒𝓁𝓁𝑒•̩̩͙꙳ , galitskaya Report

    #9

    Young woman in orange sweater looking at partner's phone with shocked expression outdoors. Went looking for cute pictures to send myself , found screenshots of my bank account passwords and usernames…

    Summer 🌻🍄 , sergio_pulp Report

    This whole dynamic sparks some pretty heated debates in relationships. Some folks argue that couples shouldn't have anything to hide, and sharing phone passcodes is the ultimate proof of commitment. Others fire back that secrecy and privacy aren't the same thing; that everyone deserves to keep corners of their inner world to themselves without automatically looking suss.

    They might have a point. It’s ridiculously easy to misinterpret messages when you don't have the full context. A sarcastic text, a half-written draft, or a perfectly harmless photo can suddenly look sketchy to someone who doesn't know the backstory. What starts as innocent curiosity can snowball into full-blown conflict faster than you can say "wait, let me explain."
    #10

    Man lying on couch, smiling while holding partner's phone, relaxing in cozy home environment. A COLLECTION categorized by dates and names of all the women that he had received videos and pictures from over the years in his email. I deleted them all 😌

    Youngzzz , sviatkovskyi Report

    #11

    Young man wearing headphones and a white shirt using a computer. I got cheated on through discord. THROUGH DISCORD

    Emma , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    #12

    Young woman with red hair holding cash in a colorful convenience store aisle. he ran an ice spice fan page 😔

    marisa 🩷 , Ice Spice Report

    Still, some couples happily swap devices like they're trading snacks. Others have ironclad rules about keeping their hands off each other's screens. What really matters is that both partners talk openly about their expectations and actually agree on what feels respectful and comfortable for their specific relationship.

    Here's a wild stat: many people admit they'd rather lose their wallet than their phone. It's not even about the money anymore, it's about the memories, the chat history, the connections all stored in pixels and cloud backups. Giving someone unfiltered access to all that? It feels like leaving the front door to your identity wide open.
    #13

    Couple walking on the beach smiling, showing connection and happiness by the sea. He was cheating on me with his cousin 💀

    Reyna ❣️ , lookstudio Report

    #14

    Person holding partner's phone showing a dating app profile. He was matching with men on tinder😀

    SuNuchi , Elena Helade Report

    #15

    Performer in a bold outfit with turquoise details and black gloves posing with arms outstretched against a red circular background. He DMed Miley Cyrus to ask her out on a date and he legit thought he had a shot

    elizak , Miley Cyrus Report

    The bond we have with our phones shows just how personal technology has become. If you choose to mix your deepest secrets with the digital device in your pocket though, be warned, treachery plus technology can backfire fast.

    Have you ever found something you wish you never had while snooping through a partner’s phone? What do you think of the revelations in this list? Upvote the ones that shocked you most and feel free to leave a comment if you can’t resist!
    #16

    Couple sharing an intimate moment under red neon lights, highlighting partner connection. Texts stating that the “company bonfire” I drove 45 minutes to bring him to was actually a hookup with a girl he was paying. She took the deposit of 300 and never showed up. W for her honestly.

    Haylee9501 , freepik Report

    #17

    Conversation between man and woman reviewing documents in a modern office space. an entire manifesto on manipulation. saying women want to be manipulated and he wants to conquer many women and how he just manipulates different women ... it was the scariest thing i've read.

    𝒶𝒽𝓁𝒶𝓂 , garetsvisual Report

    #18

    Young woman with blonde hair holding a glass, captured in a warm-toned background. we watched euphoria, he emphasized how bad Chloe cherry looked and then as soon as I left his house proceeded to look up her pictures and movies 🤩 like 10 mins after I walked out the door

    adrinchains , Rotten Tomatoes TV Report

    #19

    Person holding partner's phone, typing messages with emojis, next to notebook and coffee cup on table surface. Bro was in the love is blind Instagram inbox begging to be on the show. Not the producers inbox, not the director. The show. We were married.

    rockynoroad , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    Woman offering support to a distressed man during a counseling session about partner's phone secrets. Amex hotel charge from his affair with our couples therapist.

    erinalgie , freepik Report

    sanchezkristin75 avatar
    Kristin
    Kristin
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, ok that's f****n low 😳 hopefully op said something

    #21

    Bride smiling at partner's phone while bridesmaids react with surprise and joy outdoors nudes of a married woman. I sent them to her husband.

    Stephanie Hegland , v.ivash Report

    #22

    Woman in bed using partner's phone while small dog rests next to her in a cozy bedroom setting. went to turn off his alarm while he was out of the room and a message popped up from his high school sweetheart that said "I love you too". I screen shot it, made it his background and left.

    Megan , DC Studio Report

    #23

    Man smiling while checking partner's phone outdoors in casual green shirt. I found his “list” in his notes app. I was #10. He asked what my favorite number was and I said not 10 💀

    Paige Oser , freepik Report

    #24

    Man smiling while using partner's phone, eating breakfast with eggs and tomatoes in modern kitchen. He would DM females saying “let me take you out and feed you” meanwhile I was feeding him because he couldn’t afford to feed himself 🥴

    $amanaconda , freepik Report

    #25

    Young couple taking a selfie in a bright kitchen, smiling and enjoying the moment together. a picture of his mom...and yes THAT kind of picture. he found it in her phone and sent it to himself

    Bree Kenyon , freepik Report

    #26

    Hand holding partner's phone with Tinder app open, illustrating partner's deception. He had tinder. Open tinder and saw how many ppl left him on read and how few matches he had and felt better 😂 we broke up and I told him I’d pay for a month of gold to help bc he clearly needed it

    Jess , Good Faces Agency Report

    #27

    Person holding partner's phone playing an augmented reality game with cartoon character outdoors on the screen. My husband literally only has hundreds of photos of each Pokémon he catches on Pokémon go but it’s a ridiculous amount bro

    Lauryn , Paul Hanaoka Report

    #28

    Couple smiling and hiding under white blankets in bed, sharing a playful and cozy moment together. a video of him s***wing my suppose to be best friend. in my bed in my house 😂 when I tell you I crashed out

    Bambi Michelle , The Yuri Arcurs Collection Report

    #29

    A young couple sharing a moment, enjoying coffee while standing against a light wall outdoors. found him talking s**t about my appearance to HIS EX GIRLFRIEND.

    sunshine 💛 , shurkin_son Report

    #30

    Young woman in a black bikini and hat sitting by the pool, focused on her phone. screenshots of his at the time 15 year old cousin in a locker app (the pics were of her in a bikini and from her snap story, she didn’t know. i beat ts out of him)

    ⛓️𝔪𝔞𝔠𝔞𝔟𝔯𝔢 𝔪𝔬𝔪𝔪𝔶⛓️ , lysenko_andrii Report

