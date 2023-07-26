Woman Catches Partner Cheating On Her So She Covers His Whole House In Glitter

According to the General Social Survey, 20% of men and 13% of women reported that they have cheated on their spouse while married. Can you believe it? Additionally, that’s the numbers for married couples, so imagine what the numbers would be if we would add couples who are not officially married.

Cheating is one of the most painful things that people can do to their loved ones. It can destroy a person psychologically, mess up mental health, which could lead to issues with physical health. However, we can speak here about how revenge is never the answer, but once people get cheated on, what they want to do? Yep, revenge! And the serious kind, to make sure disloyal people pay for their actions.

More info: Reddit

Very rarely does cheating end without consequences for the disloyal person

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Woman shares her revenge story on cheating partner

Image credits: tallulahtallulah

Image credits: Marina Shemesh (not the actual photo)

She found out he was cheating by going through ‘trash’ in his email and found messages to other woman

Image credits: tallulahtallulah

Image credits: Shanna Waller (not the actual photo)

Then she took glitter and covered all the stuff in his house in it

A few days ago a woman shared her story to one of the Reddit communities after she got revenge on her cheating partner. As she said, ‘that’s literally it’ – she took glitter that she had and covered his house in it. This story went viral instantly and in just 3 days, it had more than 24.3K upvotes and 2k comments.

So you may be wondering, how did she find out? Well, she went through his ‘trash’ emails and found pretty graphic messages to another woman. Later on, through Google maps tracking, she confirmed that he was with her that day and boom – solved. Then she paid a visit to his house with glitter that she had left and scattered it all over his stuff.

OP says that she is going to be fine, though removing all the glitter will not be possible, at least in the nearest future.

Folks loved this story! They even shared a few more revenge ideas such as using water balloons with glitter in them, automotive metal flakes or mixing glitter with granulated sugar – a neverending parade of ants. “That absolutely is diabolical in every sense, I love it,” one user wrote. “Next time put it in every one of his hygiene products. Shampoo, conditioner, toothbrush maybe? Lotion if he uses that. Makes him glitter like Edward,” another added.

Image credits: Vel Toom (not the actual photo)

Bored Panda got in touch with Laura, who has been writing and researching regarding dating and the complicated world of modern love for over 5 years. She kindly agreed to share her insights on infidelity and its impact on a person.

Laura says that to salvage a relationship after infidelity, a couple must be open to honest communication. “Accepting what has happened and addressing what may have caused the adultery are two necessary steps. An adulterer should ask for forgiveness, whereas a faithful partner should express his or her guilt, embarrassment, rejection and sadness,” she emphasizes.

Now, speaking about gender stereotypes when discussing cheating, Laura says that if you approach a conversation presuming men have affairs because they are much more sexual and women do so to get emotional support, you’re probably not able to listen to what someone is saying. Women could need emotional consolation and sexual fulfillment in equal measure.

Additionally, people stereotype how people respond. “Women are considered more emotional and likely to cry while men shout and are more verbally aggressive.” Instead of concentrating just on gender, think about what caused a certain response. A faithful partner may find it difficult to express themselves if they stop speaking. Someone who strikes out right away can be reacting to past trauma.

Moreover, getting cheated on can impact a person’s self-esteem, thus rebuilding their confidence is important. Laura says it’s important to give yourself time, process and accept what happened. Spending more time with friends and trying new things can help you not to overthink the situation. “Be patient with yourself and remember that rebuilding confidence doesn’t happen overnight.”

“Relationships are a two-way street, so you shouldn’t blame yourself.” In the short term, becoming angry and seeking revenge might feel fantastic, but long-term studies indicate that it might result in backlash. You are unable to move on when you get consumed with punishing your partner.

Folks loved this revenge and shared a few more suggestions