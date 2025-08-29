ADVERTISEMENT

It often seems there’s no end to some people’s ignorance. These characters move through life in their own little bubbles, blissfully unaware that there are other people in the world to consider besides themselves.

Sometimes, though, these nimrods get what’s coming to them. One netizen turned to an online community to share their story about finding their car parked in after a shopping trip and the lengths they went to to exact ice-cold revenge.

More info: Reddit

Inconsiderate people are everywhere, but this inconvenienced netizen was determined to fight back against intentional ignorance

Image generated by Bored Panda using ChatGPT

After returning from a shopping trip, they arrived back at their car, only to find someone had parked so close to their driver side door they couldn’t use it

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After clambering into their car through the passenger door, they reparked next to the offending car, effectively doing the same thing that had been done to them

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

They then watched from a distance and, before too long, the offending car’s chunky owner showed up, now forced to climb into his car the same way the netizen had

Image credits: No_Employee2238

After watching the guy spend 3 minutes getting behind the wheel, the netizen got back in their car, flipped the guy the bird, and went on their way with a story to share online

Barnes & Noble trips are supposed to be wholesome; just you, your wallet, and a pile of books you’ll probably never end up reading. However, OP’s shopping adventure turned into something far pettier. After snagging a rare parking spot and heading off to hit the bookshelves, they returned to find a car parked so close to their driver’s side that a hamster couldn’t squeeze in.

Annoyed but determined, OP channeled their inner gymnast, clambering across from the passenger side. Then came the thought: why should the idiot who parked them in enjoy easy entry when they didn’t? So, OP waited. As fate would have it, the neighboring car pulled away, delivering the perfect opportunity for some beautifully executed parking lot payback.

Sliding their own car into the tightest of tight squeezes, they settled in for the encore. About 15 minutes later, the rather chunky culprit returned, arms full of unreadable Barnes & Noble treasures, only to find their driver’s door sealed tighter than a hardcover shrink-wrap. Cue the awkward, sweaty climb across the interior.

Unlike OP, this smug parking villain took three painful minutes of leg-twisting misery to crawl into his driver’s seat. Just as he nearly finished, OP strolled over, hopped in their car, reversed, and (chef’s kiss) flipped him off. The guy’s bewildered face said it all: petty revenge, parking lot edition.

Image credits: ArthurHidden / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in their story, this seems like a cut and dried case of bald-faced ignorance in a place where people’s stress levels are already high – the local parking lot. Yes, road rage is a thing, even off the road itself. So, what is it about finding a parking spot that brings out the worst in people? We went looking for answers.

In an article on the SpotKeep website, the author writes that parking can be a source of stress, frustration, and anxiety for many people. From endlessly circling the block to fighting for a spot in a crowded lot, the process of finding a parking space can take a toll on our emotions and behaviors.

According to ParkVIP, psychological factors at play when trying to find a spot include control and predictability, competition and scarcity, and social comparison. With all this going on, it’s no surprise that your blood pressure goes through the roof when someone blatantly snags the spot you were patiently waiting for.

Well, OP’s blood certainly boiled when they got to their parked-in car, but hopefully the dopamine surge they got from their petty revenge cooled things off a little. Until everyone sticks to parking lot etiquette, though, it’s probably going to happen again.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Have you ever had something similar happen to you in a parking lot? Feel free to share in the comments!

In the comments, readers shared their own parking lot payback stories and celebrated the netizen for their tale of petty revenge

