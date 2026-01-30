Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Parents Sue Fertility Clinic After Shocking Mix-Up Leads Them To Deliver Another Couple’s Child
Couple holding infant, affected by fertility clinic mix-up leading to another childu2019s delivery, posing indoors together.
Social Issues, Society

Parents Sue Fertility Clinic After Shocking Mix-Up Leads Them To Deliver Another Couple’s Child

Samridhi Goel
A Florida couple alleges their dream of becoming parents through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) turned into a devastating legal and emotional nightmare after they discovered the baby they carried and delivered was not biologically theirs.

According to reports from the Orlando Sentinel, the pair filed a lawsuit on January 22 in Orange County Circuit Court against a fertility clinic that allegedly implanted the wrong embryo.

Highlights
  • A Florida couple discovered the baby they delivered through IVF has zero biological connection to either of them.
  • The parents, who are white, grew suspicious when the child displayed racially non-Caucasian physical traits, leading to DNA confirmation of the mix-up.
  • Judge Margaret Schreiber noted that Florida law lacks clear precedents for resolving such complex "wrong embryo" custody and protection issues.
  • Reports indicated the clinic was previously fined for risk-management issues.

The case has sparked intense online debate, with reactions ranging from disbelief and accusations of infidelity to dark humor and outrage over the IVF industry’s safeguards.

RELATED:

    A Florida couple sued an IVF clinic after discovering a devastating IVF mix-up

    Couple holding baby and cat outdoors, representing parents suing fertility clinic over shocking mix-up.

    Couple holding baby and cat outdoors, representing parents suing fertility clinic over shocking mix-up.

    Image credits: Tiff Score

    According to the lawsuit, Tiffany Score and Steve Mills turned to IVF in 2020, storing three viable embryos at a Florida clinic they trusted to safeguard their future family.

    In April 2025, one embryo was implanted, and the couple welcomed a baby girl on December 11, 2025.

    Almost immediately, the couple claimed something felt wrong. Both parents are white; however, the baby “displayed the physical appearance of a racially non-Caucasian child.”

    Furthermore, genetic testing later confirmed that the baby had no biological connection to either parent.

    Ultrasound image of a fetus with a digitally added Santa hat, related to fertility clinic mix-up lawsuit.

    Ultrasound image of a fetus with a digitally added Santa hat, related to fertility clinic mix-up lawsuit.

    Image credits: Tiff Score

    Screenshot of a tweet describing an unexpected IVF fertility clinic mix-up resulting in parents receiving another couple’s child.

    Screenshot of a tweet describing an unexpected IVF fertility clinic mix-up resulting in parents receiving another couple’s child.

    Image credits: Divine_Sass

    Their attorney, John Scarola, said the emotional fallout has been immense.

    “They have fallen in love with this child. They would be thrilled to raise her — but their concern is that this is someone else’s child, and someone could show up at any time and take her away.”

    The couple further fears that their own embryo may have been implanted into another patient, meaning their biological child could be out there somewhere with another family.

    At the center of the lawsuit has been the head reproductive endocrinologist, Dr. Milton McNichol

    Man kissing pregnant partner’s belly outdoors, highlighting parents suing fertility clinic over shocking mix-up case.

    Man kissing pregnant partner’s belly outdoors, highlighting parents suing fertility clinic over shocking mix-up case.

    Image credits: Tiff Score

    Twitter user expresses shock over fertility clinic mix-up causing parents to deliver another couple’s child due to medical error.

    Twitter user expresses shock over fertility clinic mix-up causing parents to deliver another couple’s child due to medical error.

    Image credits: laurenfranks27

    The lawsuit names IVF Life and Dr. Milton McNichol, the clinic’s head reproductive endocrinologist, alleging the mix-up could have occurred either when embryos were stored years earlier or during the 2025 implantation process.

    McNichol is one of Orlando’s best-known fertility doctors and has received multiple patient-choice and compassionate-care awards over the years.

    Sign for Fertility Center of Orlando on brick wall, related to parents suing fertility clinic after shocking mix-up.

    Sign for Fertility Center of Orlando on brick wall, related to parents suing fertility clinic after shocking mix-up.

    Image credits: Google Maps

    Tweet by Tim Murdock reacting to a fertility clinic mix-up that led parents to deliver another couple’s child.

    Tweet by Tim Murdock reacting to a fertility clinic mix-up that led parents to deliver another couple’s child.

    Image credits: eurorabbit

    Tweet from CitizenGO USAes expressing criticism of the fertility clinic industry after shocking mix-up case.

    Tweet from CitizenGO USAes expressing criticism of the fertility clinic industry after shocking mix-up case.

    Image credits: Citizengo_USAes

    However, court filings reveal the clinic was previously cited by Florida’s Board of Medicine for equipment and risk-management issues, resulting in a $5,000 fine in 2024.

    In a since-deleted statement, the clinic said it was “actively cooperating with an investigation to support one of our patients in determining the source of an error that resulted in the birth of a child who is not genetically related to them.”

    An emergency hearing was held on January 28 before Judge Margaret Schreiber, where Scarola slammed the clinic for the “horrendous error.”

    Man holding a baby in a fertility clinic setting, representing a shocking mix-up at a fertility clinic case.

    Man holding a baby in a fertility clinic setting, representing a shocking mix-up at a fertility clinic case.

    Image credits: Fertility Center of Orlando

    In response, Schreiber noted, “There’s not a lot of Florida law for you all to reach a resolution that will provide the answers that the plaintiffs in this case are seeking, and the protections that the defendants are wanting to ensure remain in place for their clients.”

    As the legal process unfolds, the baby remains in the care of Score and Mills.

    As the news of the lawsuit spread, social media reactions spiraled from shock to dark humor

    Parents sue fertility clinic after mix-up as they hold ultrasound photos with their child and another couple nearby

    Parents sue fertility clinic after mix-up as they hold ultrasound photos with their child and another couple nearby

    Image credits: Fertility Center of Orlando

    Detractors online immediately jumped to baseless speculation about the mother’s infidelity, with one saying, “Clever plan by the wife to cover her cheating.”

    Another wrote, “Who’s gonna tell him?” and “Can we get a picture of the wife’s personal trainer?”

    Others mocked the situation with gallows humor, calling it a “sitcom plot,” “an SNL sketch waiting to happen,” and “what happens when you select ‘Surprise Me’ at checkout.”

    At the same time, many commenters pushed back hard against those narratives.

    Couple holds a baby in their home after a fertility clinic mix-up leads them to deliver another couple's child.

    Couple holds a baby in their home after a fertility clinic mix-up leads them to deliver another couple's child.

    Image credits: Tiff Score

    “This isn’t racism or cheating — it’s about finding the genetic parents,” one person wrote. “They have a right to know what happened.”

    Another added that both families involved could be living in fear, not knowing the truth about their children.

    Amid the noise, one comment captured the parents’ heartbreak, adding, “That baby is cute, and they’ve already bonded with her. It’s going to be devastating if they have to give her up.”

    The Florida case is far from isolated, as IVF mix-ups are common and carry enormous consequences

    Tweet from Bobby Wilson reacting to surprising fertility clinic mix-up leading to wrong child delivery.

    Tweet from Bobby Wilson reacting to surprising fertility clinic mix-up leading to wrong child delivery.

    Image credits: BobbyWilson1004

    A 2024 global review of IVF-related legal cases found that specimen mix-ups account for the vast majority of serious IVF incidents worldwide.

    While the overall error rate remains low compared to the number of procedures performed, when failures do occur, the emotional, financial, and ethical fallout is immense.

    According to a Legal Case Study of Severe IVF Incidents Worldwide by NAPGO, “many IVF clinics still rely on handwritten labels, paper ledgers/Excel spreadsheets, and manual monitoring of cryostorage conditions, which creates room for catastrophic mistakes.

    Newborn baby wrapped in pink and white blankets, representing a fertility clinic mix-up case involving parents and child delivery.

    Newborn baby wrapped in pink and white blankets, representing a fertility clinic mix-up case involving parents and child delivery.

    Image credits: Tiff Score

    These findings echo earlier incidents, including a case reported by Bored Panda, where a mother in China questioned an IVF clinic after seeing a missing child who looked like her own daughter, only to later learn the resemblance was coincidental.

    Beyond the lawsuit, the case has reopened broader ethical debates about assisted reproduction.

    Even critics of IVF seized on the story, alleging that the industry lacks sufficient oversight.

    “The IVF industry has no universal ethical standards beyond profits,” one commenter claimed.

    Others went further, arguing that adoption should replace IVF altogether or that “this is what happens when you buy a baby from a lab.”

    As Score and Mills await answers in court, they remain caught between loving the child they have raised for months and fearing the moment someone may come forward to claim her.

    “I wonder how often this happens. It can’t be that often,” wrote one netizen

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing a fertility clinic mix-up involving delivery of another couple’s child.

    Tweet screenshot showing a user discussing a fertility clinic mix-up involving delivery of another couple’s child.

    Image credits: Michael18022961

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a fertility clinic mix-up leading parents to deliver another couple’s child.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a fertility clinic mix-up leading parents to deliver another couple’s child.

    Image credits: ThatNFTGawd

    Tweet from user Melania G. reacting to fertility clinic mix-up case, discussing parents suing after child delivery error.

    Tweet from user Melania G. reacting to fertility clinic mix-up case, discussing parents suing after child delivery error.

    Image credits: Melania12gG

    Tweet about fertility clinic mix-up causing parents to deliver another couple’s child, highlighting lawsuit concerns.

    Tweet about fertility clinic mix-up causing parents to deliver another couple’s child, highlighting lawsuit concerns.

    Image credits: CatholicCharm

    Tweet from AutisticClips replying to @nypost with text Who’s gonna tell him?, posted January 30, 2026, about fertility clinic child mix-up lawsuit.

    Tweet from AutisticClips replying to @nypost with text Who’s gonna tell him?, posted January 30, 2026, about fertility clinic child mix-up lawsuit.

    Image credits: AutisticClip

    Twitter comment expressing affection for a baby in a discussion about fertility clinic mix-up lawsuit.

    Twitter comment expressing affection for a baby in a discussion about fertility clinic mix-up lawsuit.

    Image credits: T542Twoshoes

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a surprising fertility clinic mix-up leading to parents delivering another couple’s child.

    Screenshot of a tweet referencing a surprising fertility clinic mix-up leading to parents delivering another couple’s child.

    Image credits: aishabajwa

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply with user Blue & White Grit USMC Style commenting on a rare fertility clinic mix-up incident.

    Image credits: TriPSU91

    User profile photo and a tweet reacting to a fertility clinic mix-up leading to parents receiving another couple’s child.

    User profile photo and a tweet reacting to a fertility clinic mix-up leading to parents receiving another couple’s child.

    Image credits: Sq_britt

    Tweet by The Honey Badger commenting on a fertility clinic mix-up that led to parents suing after child delivery error.

    Tweet by The Honey Badger commenting on a fertility clinic mix-up that led to parents suing after child delivery error.

    Image credits: delilahdoo1

    Twitter post expressing outrage over fertility clinic mix-up that led parents to receive another couple’s child.

    Twitter post expressing outrage over fertility clinic mix-up that led parents to receive another couple’s child.

    Image credits: unlimited_ls

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to parents suing fertility clinic after a baby mix-up incident.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to parents suing fertility clinic after a baby mix-up incident.

    Image credits: crpygrvy

    Tweet questioning legal rights when another woman is raising a biological child after a fertility clinic mix-up case.

    Tweet questioning legal rights when another woman is raising a biological child after a fertility clinic mix-up case.

    Image credits: Liez_Liz

    Tweet discussing the emotional impact on parents after fertility clinic mix-up leads to delivering another couple’s child.

    Tweet discussing the emotional impact on parents after fertility clinic mix-up leads to delivering another couple’s child.

    Image credits: DianeRichards10

    Tweet from Astrid expressing sympathy for parents and kids affected by a fertility clinic mix-up causing child delivery errors.

    Tweet from Astrid expressing sympathy for parents and kids affected by a fertility clinic mix-up causing child delivery errors.

    Image credits: AstridGoodDay

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is difficult. A lot of you know I'm adopted myself, so I have a lot of emotions around adopting/fostering and even using IVF or surrogacy to have a child. This couple wanted a child, and they got a child. IMO it's really going to have to be up to them - I'm sure they've already bonded with their daughter (at least for right now, she IS their daughter) and I'm sure they already love her. The article even states that they're ready and willing to raise her as their child. I don't even know if the child's biological relatives would be ready to take her, if the couple decided they did not want to keep her as their daughter, since the bio family was not planning for the embryo to be used. I don't really know how I feel about the bio family being able to just say "give us that child" and the child would be handed over on the basis of DNA - that feels a little too close to "ownership" of a human. This case is a mess and I'm sure it is a legal nightmare for everyone.

