Wealthy GF Expects Guy To Sign Prenup But Won’t Agree To Infidelity Clause, He Cancels Engagement
Love is all fun and games until lawyers get involved, and we’re not talking about the divorce kind. Prenuptial agreements are on the rise and, for many couples getting engaged, they can make things awkward before rings are even exchanged.
One guy turned to an online community for a sanity check after his wife and her parents sprung a prenup agreement on him that would leave him the loser if he went through with it. So, he pressed pause on the engagement, but now he’s facing a family backlash.
More info: Reddit
Getting married to your best friend is great and all, but sometimes it comes with surprising complications before you even get to the altar
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One guy, who comes from a poor family but is highly educated, got engaged to his wealthy fiancee who, at 28, has never had a job
Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Out of the blue, his fiancée and her family told him they wanted him to sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage to “protect” her
Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The guy felt blindsided by the prenup request, especially since getting married would mean moving out of the city and cutting his earning potential in half
Image credits: Good_Habit
When the guy asked his fiancée to add an infidelity clause to the prenup, she refused, so he called off the engagement, but asked netizens if doing that was a jerk move
The original poster (OP), a 29-year-old from a broke background, thought he’d found forever love with his fiancée. Five years in, engaged, mostly unaware her family had serious money. Then she and her parents dropped a prenup in front of him. Full financial independence, no shared gains, assets split cleanly, no room for negotiation.
Things got messier when geography entered the chat. Her parents might buy him and his fiancée a rural house near their home. Cute, except his highly technical career lives in big cities. Moving would slash his income from $90k to $40k, torch future prospects, and lock him into a prenup offering zero compensation if their love later imploded.
OP did the math and panicked. Ten years living rural could cost him half a million in earnings and add up to a stalled career. He’s fine not touching her inheritance but expects some kind of security for his sacrifices. His compromise ideas, a sunset prenup or infidelity clause, were shot down fast, which set some alarm bells ringing.
So, OP hit pause on the wedding. Families screamed ‘jerk’, but he sees it as survival, not greed. Love, apparently, now comes with t’s and c’s. He’s willing to stay unmarried forever, because unconditional love shouldn’t require signing away your future. Still, he turned to netizens to get their opinion on whether or not postponing is a jerk move.
Let’s be real: nobody wants to feel cornered just before they take one of the biggest steps of their life. OP’s wife waited until the last minute, and that’s just not fair. Her reaction to his infidelity clause raises a giant red flag, too. Can prenups ruin romance, though? And what should you know before you sign one? Let’s dive in.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The experts at Money Smart Guides say prenups can feel like a romance assassin, because talking contracts feels a lot like planning for The Breakup That Shall Not Be Named. Many couples shy away from money talks and see prenups as a trust grenade dropped in the middle of a love story.
But prenups don’t have to be love’s grim reaper. They can actually open up important conversations about shared values and financial compatibility. Talking about money early is linked to less conflict later and clearer expectations before you exchange vows.
Before signing a prenup, know it’s basically a relationship crystal ball in legal font. It protects assets, sets expectations, and forces frank money talks. Psychologists say prenups can actually reduce anxiety by clarifying finances and future plans. It’s like giving love a spreadsheet so nobody panics later.
Prenup can’t stop heartbreak, cheating, or emotional chaos, and they shouldn’t ever be one-sided. Experts stress fairness, transparency, and no pressure, otherwise they can feel like a power move, not a partnership. If something feels rushed or unfair, pause. Nice job, OP.
We’d say OP did the right thing, even if it means taking heat. Signing that prenup as it stands puts him in a position that’s way too risky, and forever love should feel safe. Always.
What’s your take? Is putting off the engagement the right thing for OP to do, or should he cave and just put his name on the dotted line? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy was not being a jerk and offered him some advice about prenups
How did you date for years, all the whole she's not working and you never clocked she had family money? Also, why would you marry someone whose parents seem to be making all the decisions? Just live your life, if she wants to be a part of it, she'll stay, and if she'd rather live in a house in the country she'll do that.
Trying to understand how these two people have anything in common. He's actually had to strive and work for all he has, and she's basically been given everything and obviously has no ambition or motivation to be independent on mommy and daddy. What's the attraction? As far as the pre-nup goes, the fact that she doesn't want the infidelity clauses, certainly indicates she plans to cheat in future, if she's not already cheating. I think OP is right to just forget about getting married altogether. If she wants to be with him, there's no need for marriage, especially on those terms. I know I would NEVER agree to move away from where I can be adequately employed to encourage the obvious enmeshment she has with her parents. If mommy and daddy bank want to buy you all a house, it will have to be where you can work.
How did you date for years, all the whole she's not working and you never clocked she had family money? Also, why would you marry someone whose parents seem to be making all the decisions? Just live your life, if she wants to be a part of it, she'll stay, and if she'd rather live in a house in the country she'll do that.
Trying to understand how these two people have anything in common. He's actually had to strive and work for all he has, and she's basically been given everything and obviously has no ambition or motivation to be independent on mommy and daddy. What's the attraction? As far as the pre-nup goes, the fact that she doesn't want the infidelity clauses, certainly indicates she plans to cheat in future, if she's not already cheating. I think OP is right to just forget about getting married altogether. If she wants to be with him, there's no need for marriage, especially on those terms. I know I would NEVER agree to move away from where I can be adequately employed to encourage the obvious enmeshment she has with her parents. If mommy and daddy bank want to buy you all a house, it will have to be where you can work.
22
2