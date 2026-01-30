Wealthy GF Expects Guy To Sign Prenup But Won’t Agree To Infidelity Clause, He Cancels Engagement

ADVERTISEMENT

Love is all fun and games until lawyers get involved, and we’re not talking about the divorce kind. Prenuptial agreements are on the rise and, for many couples getting engaged, they can make things awkward before rings are even exchanged.

One guy turned to an online community for a sanity check after his wife and her parents sprung a prenup agreement on him that would leave him the loser if he went through with it. So, he pressed pause on the engagement, but now he’s facing a family backlash.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Getting married to your best friend is great and all, but sometimes it comes with surprising complications before you even get to the altar

Couple having a serious conversation at home about prenup disagreements leading to canceled engagement.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One guy, who comes from a poor family but is highly educated, got engaged to his wealthy fiancee who, at 28, has never had a job

Man cancels engagement after wealthy girlfriend demands prenup but refuses to agree on infidelity clause conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a wealthy girlfriend expecting a guy to sign a prenup but refusing an infidelity clause before engagement cancellation.

Text discussing a man canceling engagement over prenup disagreements and infidelity clause concerns.

Man in white shirt reviewing prenup document at table, contemplating terms before engagement decision.

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Out of the blue, his fiancée and her family told him they wanted him to sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage to “protect” her

Text excerpt about a wealthy girlfriend's prenup expectations and concerns over an infidelity clause in the agreement.

Text excerpt about job prospects diminishing due to technical job limits, related to wealthy GF prenup dispute keywords.

Man canceling engagement over prenup disagreement, wealthy girlfriend refuses infidelity clause in contract discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a man’s concerns about signing a prenup due to potential lost earnings in a city with his wealthy girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mature couple sitting on a couch discussing prenup agreement and infidelity clause in a tense engagement conversation.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy felt blindsided by the prenup request, especially since getting married would mean moving out of the city and cutting his earning potential in half

Man explains why he won't sign prenup without infidelity clause, risking engagement cancellation with wealthy girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing expectations around a prenup agreement and compensation in case of divorce with wealthy girlfriend.

Man explains losing career opportunity for marriage while seeking prenup security in engagement disagreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt explaining a guy's attempt to compromise prenup terms amid concerns over engagement cancellation.

Man explains prenup dispute as wealthy girlfriend refuses infidelity clause, leading him to cancel their engagement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text image showing a person refusing to sign a prenup not in their best interest and rejecting marriage plans.

Image credits: Good_Habit

When the guy asked his fiancée to add an infidelity clause to the prenup, she refused, so he called off the engagement, but asked netizens if doing that was a jerk move

The original poster (OP), a 29-year-old from a broke background, thought he’d found forever love with his fiancée. Five years in, engaged, mostly unaware her family had serious money. Then she and her parents dropped a prenup in front of him. Full financial independence, no shared gains, assets split cleanly, no room for negotiation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Things got messier when geography entered the chat. Her parents might buy him and his fiancée a rural house near their home. Cute, except his highly technical career lives in big cities. Moving would slash his income from $90k to $40k, torch future prospects, and lock him into a prenup offering zero compensation if their love later imploded.

ADVERTISEMENT

OP did the math and panicked. Ten years living rural could cost him half a million in earnings and add up to a stalled career. He’s fine not touching her inheritance but expects some kind of security for his sacrifices. His compromise ideas, a sunset prenup or infidelity clause, were shot down fast, which set some alarm bells ringing.

So, OP hit pause on the wedding. Families screamed ‘jerk’, but he sees it as survival, not greed. Love, apparently, now comes with t’s and c’s. He’s willing to stay unmarried forever, because unconditional love shouldn’t require signing away your future. Still, he turned to netizens to get their opinion on whether or not postponing is a jerk move.

Let’s be real: nobody wants to feel cornered just before they take one of the biggest steps of their life. OP’s wife waited until the last minute, and that’s just not fair. Her reaction to his infidelity clause raises a giant red flag, too. Can prenups ruin romance, though? And what should you know before you sign one? Let’s dive in.

ADVERTISEMENT

Couple sitting apart on couch looking upset, highlighting issues with prenup and infidelity clause disagreement.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The experts at Money Smart Guides say prenups can feel like a romance assassin, because talking contracts feels a lot like planning for The Breakup That Shall Not Be Named. Many couples shy away from money talks and see prenups as a trust grenade dropped in the middle of a love story.

But prenups don’t have to be love’s grim reaper. They can actually open up important conversations about shared values and financial compatibility. Talking about money early is linked to less conflict later and clearer expectations before you exchange vows.

Before signing a prenup, know it’s basically a relationship crystal ball in legal font. It protects assets, sets expectations, and forces frank money talks. Psychologists say prenups can actually reduce anxiety by clarifying finances and future plans. It’s like giving love a spreadsheet so nobody panics later.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prenup can’t stop heartbreak, cheating, or emotional chaos, and they shouldn’t ever be one-sided. Experts stress fairness, transparency, and no pressure, otherwise they can feel like a power move, not a partnership. If something feels rushed or unfair, pause. Nice job, OP.

We’d say OP did the right thing, even if it means taking heat. Signing that prenup as it stands puts him in a position that’s way too risky, and forever love should feel safe. Always.

What’s your take? Is putting off the engagement the right thing for OP to do, or should he cave and just put his name on the dotted line? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

ADVERTISEMENT

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy was not being a jerk and offered him some advice about prenups

Online discussion about prenuptial agreements, asset sharing, and controversial infidelity clause in engagement disputes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussion about wealthy girlfriend expecting prenup while rejecting infidelity clause leading to engagement cancellation.

Discussion about wealthy girlfriend expecting guy to sign prenup but disagreeing on infidelity clause leading to canceled engagement.

Comment on relationship dispute about prenup and infidelity clause reflects wealthy girlfriend's expectations and engagement cancellation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post discussing advice about prenups, emphasizing negotiation and legal consultation in relationships with asset disparities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing hesitations about signing a prenup and issues with infidelity clauses in engagement.

Comment explaining issues with prenup demands from wealthy girlfriend refusing infidelity clause, leading to canceled engagement.

Reddit user discusses prenup disagreements and the impact of infidelity clauses on engagement decisions.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user sharing opinion on prenup amendments and relationship expectations in a heated engagement discussion.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a couple’s 5-year relationship and moving preferences amid prenup and engagement issues.

Text from online forum discussing prenup disagreements and relationship issues involving wealth and infidelity clauses.

Comment explaining the importance of a prenuptial agreement and suggesting legal advice for appropriate distribution terms.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a wealthy girlfriend expecting a prenup but refusing an infidelity clause, leading to engagement cancellation.

Screenshot of an online legal advice discussion about prenups and relationship issues in a text forum.

Comment discussing prenup issues where wealthy girlfriend expects signing but denies infidelity clause, leading to engagement cancellation.