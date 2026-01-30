Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wealthy GF Expects Guy To Sign Prenup But Won’t Agree To Infidelity Clause, He Cancels Engagement
Man in glasses reading prenup document carefully, contemplating wealthy girlfriend's infidelity clause and engagement decision.
Couples, Relationships

Wealthy GF Expects Guy To Sign Prenup But Won’t Agree To Infidelity Clause, He Cancels Engagement

Love is all fun and games until lawyers get involved, and we’re not talking about the divorce kind. Prenuptial agreements are on the rise and, for many couples getting engaged, they can make things awkward before rings are even exchanged. 

One guy turned to an online community for a sanity check after his wife and her parents sprung a prenup agreement on him that would leave him the loser if he went through with it. So, he pressed pause on the engagement, but now he’s facing a family backlash.  

 More info: Reddit

    Getting married to your best friend is great and all, but sometimes it comes with surprising complications before you even get to the altar

    Couple having a serious conversation at home about prenup disagreements leading to canceled engagement.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One guy, who comes from a poor family but is highly educated, got engaged to his wealthy fiancee who, at 28, has never had a job

    Man cancels engagement after wealthy girlfriend demands prenup but refuses to agree on infidelity clause conditions.

    Text excerpt about a wealthy girlfriend expecting a guy to sign a prenup but refusing an infidelity clause before engagement cancellation.

    Text discussing a man canceling engagement over prenup disagreements and infidelity clause concerns.

    Man in white shirt reviewing prenup document at table, contemplating terms before engagement decision.

    Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Out of the blue, his fiancée and her family told him they wanted him to sign a prenuptial agreement before the marriage to “protect” her

    Text excerpt about a wealthy girlfriend's prenup expectations and concerns over an infidelity clause in the agreement.

    Text excerpt about job prospects diminishing due to technical job limits, related to wealthy GF prenup dispute keywords.

    Man canceling engagement over prenup disagreement, wealthy girlfriend refuses infidelity clause in contract discussion.

    Text discussing a man’s concerns about signing a prenup due to potential lost earnings in a city with his wealthy girlfriend.

    Mature couple sitting on a couch discussing prenup agreement and infidelity clause in a tense engagement conversation.

    Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The guy felt blindsided by the prenup request, especially since getting married would mean moving out of the city and cutting his earning potential in half

    Man explains why he won't sign prenup without infidelity clause, risking engagement cancellation with wealthy girlfriend.

    Text discussing expectations around a prenup agreement and compensation in case of divorce with wealthy girlfriend.

    Man explains losing career opportunity for marriage while seeking prenup security in engagement disagreement.

    Text excerpt explaining a guy's attempt to compromise prenup terms amid concerns over engagement cancellation.

    Man explains prenup dispute as wealthy girlfriend refuses infidelity clause, leading him to cancel their engagement.

    Text image showing a person refusing to sign a prenup not in their best interest and rejecting marriage plans.

    Image credits:

    When the guy asked his fiancée to add an infidelity clause to the prenup, she refused, so he called off the engagement, but asked netizens if doing that was a jerk move

    The original poster (OP), a 29-year-old from a broke background, thought he’d found forever love with his fiancée. Five years in, engaged, mostly unaware her family had serious money. Then she and her parents dropped a prenup in front of him. Full financial independence, no shared gains, assets split cleanly, no room for negotiation. 

    Things got messier when geography entered the chat. Her parents might buy him and his fiancée a rural house near their home. Cute, except his highly technical career lives in big cities. Moving would slash his income from $90k to $40k, torch future prospects, and lock him into a prenup offering zero compensation if their love later imploded.

    OP did the math and panicked. Ten years living rural could cost him half a million in earnings and add up to a stalled career. He’s fine not touching her inheritance but expects some kind of security for his sacrifices. His compromise ideas, a sunset prenup or infidelity clause, were shot down fast, which set some alarm bells ringing.

    So, OP hit pause on the wedding. Families screamed ‘jerk’, but he sees it as survival, not greed. Love, apparently, now comes with t’s and c’s. He’s willing to stay unmarried forever, because unconditional love shouldn’t require signing away your future. Still, he turned to netizens to get their opinion on whether or not postponing is a jerk move.

    Let’s be real: nobody wants to feel cornered just before they take one of the biggest steps of their life. OP’s wife waited until the last minute, and that’s just not fair. Her reaction to his infidelity clause raises a giant red flag, too. Can prenups ruin romance, though? And what should you know before you sign one? Let’s dive in.

    Couple sitting apart on couch looking upset, highlighting issues with prenup and infidelity clause disagreement.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The experts at Money Smart Guides say prenups can feel like a romance assassin, because talking contracts feels a lot like planning for The Breakup That Shall Not Be Named. Many couples shy away from money talks and see prenups as a trust grenade dropped in the middle of a love story.

    But prenups don’t have to be love’s grim reaper. They can actually open up important conversations about shared values and financial compatibility. Talking about money early is linked to less conflict later and clearer expectations before you exchange vows.

    Before signing a prenup, know it’s basically a relationship crystal ball in legal font. It protects assets, sets expectations, and forces frank money talks. Psychologists say prenups can actually reduce anxiety by clarifying finances and future plans. It’s like giving love a spreadsheet so nobody panics later.

    Prenup can’t stop heartbreak, cheating, or emotional chaos, and they shouldn’t ever be one-sided. Experts stress fairness, transparency, and no pressure, otherwise they can feel like a power move, not a partnership. If something feels rushed or unfair, pause. Nice job, OP.

    We’d say OP did the right thing, even if it means taking heat. Signing that prenup as it stands puts him in a position that’s way too risky, and forever love should feel safe. Always.

    What’s your take? Is putting off the engagement the right thing for OP to do, or should he cave and just put his name on the dotted line? Drop your thoughts in the comments! 

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy was not being a jerk and offered him some advice about prenups

    Online discussion about prenuptial agreements, asset sharing, and controversial infidelity clause in engagement disputes.

    Discussion about wealthy girlfriend expecting prenup while rejecting infidelity clause leading to engagement cancellation.

    Discussion about wealthy girlfriend expecting guy to sign prenup but disagreeing on infidelity clause leading to canceled engagement.

    Comment on relationship dispute about prenup and infidelity clause reflects wealthy girlfriend's expectations and engagement cancellation.

    Text post discussing advice about prenups, emphasizing negotiation and legal consultation in relationships with asset disparities.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing hesitations about signing a prenup and issues with infidelity clauses in engagement.

    Comment explaining issues with prenup demands from wealthy girlfriend refusing infidelity clause, leading to canceled engagement.

    Reddit user discusses prenup disagreements and the impact of infidelity clauses on engagement decisions.

    Reddit user sharing opinion on prenup amendments and relationship expectations in a heated engagement discussion.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a couple’s 5-year relationship and moving preferences amid prenup and engagement issues.

    Text from online forum discussing prenup disagreements and relationship issues involving wealth and infidelity clauses.

    Comment explaining the importance of a prenuptial agreement and suggesting legal advice for appropriate distribution terms.

    Comment discussing a wealthy girlfriend expecting a prenup but refusing an infidelity clause, leading to engagement cancellation.

    Screenshot of an online legal advice discussion about prenups and relationship issues in a text forum.

    Comment discussing prenup issues where wealthy girlfriend expects signing but denies infidelity clause, leading to engagement cancellation.

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How did you date for years, all the whole she's not working and you never clocked she had family money? Also, why would you marry someone whose parents seem to be making all the decisions? Just live your life, if she wants to be a part of it, she'll stay, and if she'd rather live in a house in the country she'll do that.

    1
    1point
    reply
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to understand how these two people have anything in common. He's actually had to strive and work for all he has, and she's basically been given everything and obviously has no ambition or motivation to be independent on mommy and daddy. What's the attraction? As far as the pre-nup goes, the fact that she doesn't want the infidelity clauses, certainly indicates she plans to cheat in future, if she's not already cheating. I think OP is right to just forget about getting married altogether. If she wants to be with him, there's no need for marriage, especially on those terms. I know I would NEVER agree to move away from where I can be adequately employed to encourage the obvious enmeshment she has with her parents. If mommy and daddy bank want to buy you all a house, it will have to be where you can work.

    0
    0points
    reply
