Geography shapes human life in multiple ways, from the resources we have available all the way to our diverse cultures. How we study it has evolved significantly over the years, moving from basic drawings to more sophisticated high-resolution satellite maps and interactive GIS platforms. In this collection, you’ll find 50 photos of interesting geography from around the world. The images not only highlight breathtaking landscapes and oceans, but also a variety of maps and charts. They also give us a fascinating glimpse into how we interact with the world around us and how geography influences our daily lives.

#1 Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period

#2 Canada Still Has 91% Of The Forest Cover That Existed At The Beginning Of The European Settlement

#3 I Went To An Unknown (For Me) Island 2 Hours From Home And Mapped It From Scratch With A Compass And A Rangefinder!

#4 Fun Fact I Found On A Snapple Cap

#5 LA Is A Wasted Opportunity
Imagine if Los Angeles was built like Barcelona. Dense 15 million people metropolis with great public transportation and walkability.

They wasted this perfect climate and perfect place for city by building a endless suburban sprawl.



#6 Thought This Sub Would Appreciate A Window Seat Picture Of The Maldives

#7 The Sahara Desert After Heavy Rain In Morocco

#8 Friendly Reminder Of Just How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

#9 Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet Above Sea Level

#10 No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

#11 There's A Lake In Finland That Looks Like Finland!

#12 The Scottish Highlands, The Appalachians, And The Atlas Are The Same Mountain Range, Once Connected As The Central Pangean Mountains

Maps play a crucial role in the study of geography. From cave wall drawings to inscribed clay tablets, a variety of maps have existed for decades. The oldest ones in the world date back to the 9th Century and were created in Babylon. By the 20th century, satellite imagery and aerial photography had transformed mapping into a sophisticated and precise science.

#13 Mt. Fuji From The ISS

#14 While I Was On The Highway I Witnessed The Eruption Of Etna Live... It Was Exciting

#15 Namib Desert: Yesterday's Underrated Desert
Fog is the primary source of water in the site, accounting for a unique environment in which endemic invertebrates, reptiles and mammals adapt to an ever-changing variety of microhabitats and ecological niches.



#16 50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line

#17 Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent

#18 A Modern Photo Compared With A Photo Taken Over A Century Earlier In The Same Place

#19 A Map Of Nations When Asked The Question "Which Country Is The Largest Threat To World Peace?" - In 2013

#20 North Korea Is Strange

#21 The Parking Lot By My House Has Been Flooded Long Enough For Google Maps To Recognize It As The Natural Wonder That It Is

#22 Look At This Curiosity!

#23 Bro Why Not Use The Metric System?

#24 This Person Really Took The Time To Travel To The Right Spot

#25 Topography Of The Indian Subcontinent

#26 [Close-Up View] Of Antarctica From Space

#27 Huge Landslide Causes Whole Village To Disappear In Switzerland

#28 Never Knew These Big American Cities Were So Close Together

#29 How Antarctica Would Look If All The Ice Melted

#30 Fun Fact About Patagonia That Most People Don't Know: 90% Of It Looks Like This

#31 Cross Sea Is A Very Beautiful And Rare Phenomenon That Happens When There Are 2 Wave Systems In The Sea Moving At Oblique Angles
It might be beautiful from above, but if you get caught in these waves, your vessel can easily turn upside down or lose its way.

#32 Europe Used To Look Like This!

#33 Madagascar Is Way Bigger Than I Thought

#34 Who Owns More Wealth, The Bottom 80% Or The Top 0.001%?

#35 I Feel As If Someone Just Got Bored Of Naming Things Here

#36 All Cities In The World

In addition to making up over 97% of the Earth’s water, oceans also cover 71% of the planet’s surface. The Pacific Ocean, which is the largest of the five major oceans, makes up 31% of the surface and averages about 13,000 feet in depth. Second in size is the Atlantic Ocean, which covers 20% of the planet’s surface. Surprisingly, only 5% of the world's oceans have been explored, with the other 95% remaining a complete mystery.

#37 Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

#38 Estonia Is The Northernmost Country In The World With No Part Of It Being In The Arctic

#39 The Actual Map Of Ship Traffic

#40 U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years

#41 Countries With State Religion

#42 American Fast Food Chains In Europe

#43 The Roman Empire Administrative Divisions In 395 Ad

#44 Asia (And Surrounding Areas) In 1444

#45 Every Territory England, Great Britain, And The UK Ever Controlled