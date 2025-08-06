ADVERTISEMENT

Geography shapes human life in multiple ways, from the resources we have available all the way to our diverse cultures. How we study it has evolved significantly over the years, moving from basic drawings to more sophisticated high-resolution satellite maps and interactive GIS platforms. In this collection, you’ll find 50 photos of interesting geography from around the world. The images not only highlight breathtaking landscapes and oceans, but also a variety of maps and charts. They also give us a fascinating glimpse into how we interact with the world around us and how geography influences our daily lives.

Tracking Of An Eagle Over A 20 Year Period

Map of world geography showing extensive purple routes across Middle East, Central Asia, and surrounding regions.

    #2

    Canada Still Has 91% Of The Forest Cover That Existed At The Beginning Of The European Settlement

    Aerial view of lush green forest surrounding a uniquely shaped turquoise lake, showcasing fascinating world geography.

    #3

    I Went To An Unknown (For Me) Island 2 Hours From Home And Mapped It From Scratch With A Compass And A Rangefinder!

    Young man holding a framed vintage map by a rocky shore, showcasing fascinating world geography details outdoors.

    #4

    Fun Fact I Found On A Snapple Cap

    Interesting world geography fact about Britain's involvement with United Nations members and historical invasions.

    #5

    LA Is A Wasted Opportunity

    Aerial view of a sprawling cityscape and highway under dramatic clouds showcasing world geography features.

    Imagine if Los Angeles was built like Barcelona. Dense 15 million people metropolis with great public transportation and walkability.
    They wasted this perfect climate and perfect place for city by building a endless suburban sprawl.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that is a real picture of LA, then I know what my Hell will look like if the Christians are right.

    #6

    Thought This Sub Would Appreciate A Window Seat Picture Of The Maldives

    View from airplane window showing fascinating world geography with islands and blue ocean under a clear sky.

    #7

    The Sahara Desert After Heavy Rain In Morocco

    Green vegetation growing in a desert landscape with sand dunes in the background showcasing world geography features.

    #8

    Friendly Reminder Of Just How Ridiculously Big The Pacific Ocean Is

    View of the Earth dominated by ocean surface, highlighting fascinating world geography from a space perspective.

    #9

    Devil's Tower, Wyoming. A Large Butte, It Reaches 5112 Feet Above Sea Level

    Towering geological formation surrounded by forest under blue sky, showcasing fascinating world geography features.

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Funny, I have an overwhelming compulsion to make a mashed potato replica of this very site . . . .

    #10

    No Hurricane Has Ever Crossed The Equator

    Map showing hurricane paths and intensities across world geography with color-coded storm categories and impact zones.

    #11

    There's A Lake In Finland That Looks Like Finland!

    Aerial view of Neitokainen, a uniquely shaped lake in Finland, showcasing fascinating world geography features.

    sharonll_2000 avatar
S Bow
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I believe this lake was man-made deliberately to look like this.

    #12

    The Scottish Highlands, The Appalachians, And The Atlas Are The Same Mountain Range, Once Connected As The Central Pangean Mountains

    Map showing Appalachian and Caledonian mountain ranges connecting North America, Greenland, British Isles, Scandinavia, and Europe in world geography.

    danielmarsh avatar
BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Florida, that peninsula, is one of the flattest places on Earth.

    Maps play a crucial role in the study of geography. From cave wall drawings to inscribed clay tablets, a variety of maps have existed for decades. The oldest ones in the world date back to the 9th Century and were created in Babylon. By the 20th century, satellite imagery and aerial photography had transformed mapping into a sophisticated and precise science.
    #13

    Mt. Fuji From The ISS

    Snow-capped volcano emitting smoke seen from above, showcasing fascinating world geography features and natural landscape.

    #14

    While I Was On The Highway I Witnessed The Eruption Of Etna Live... It Was Exciting

    Volcanic eruption with dense smoke plume rising over mountain in a fascinating world geography landscape.

    #15

    Namib Desert: Yesterday’s Underrated Desert

    Vast desert dunes meeting the ocean shore with vehicles driving along the unique world geography landscape.

    Fog is the primary source of water in the site, accounting for a unique environment in which endemic invertebrates, reptiles and mammals adapt to an ever-changing variety of microhabitats and ecological niches.

    #16

    50 Percent Of Canadians Live South Of The Red Line

    Map of Canada showing 50 percent of the population living south of the red line illustrating fascinating world geography.

    lauraguevarasa avatar
    Dancing Armadillo
    Dancing Armadillo
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why #5 is possible… their forests are untouched because no one really lives out there.

    #17

    Chances Of Being Born In Each Continent

    World geography map showing continental percentage distribution with colorful regions highlighting population or area data.

    #18

    A Modern Photo Compared With A Photo Taken Over A Century Earlier In The Same Place

    Landscape showing a rocky peak and open terrain with an overlay of a historic Native American group on horseback world geography photo.

    #19

    A Map Of Nations When Asked The Question "Which Country Is The Largest Threat To World Peace?" - In 2013

    World geography map showing countries filled with different national flags, highlighting political boundaries and diversity.

    sharonll_2000 avatar
S Bow
    S Bow
    S Bow
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That map is probably mostly red, white and blue this year, thanks to the chaos caused by the orange menace.

    #20

    North Korea Is Strange

    Aerial view of the Embassy of The Ottoman Empire and nearby embassies showcasing world geography locations.

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Y'all do realize that you can go on google maps and label anything?

    #21

    The Parking Lot By My House Has Been Flooded Long Enough For Google Maps To Recognize It As The Natural Wonder That It Is

    Aerial view of an urban area highlighting streets, parking lots, and a small body of water in world geography.

    #22

    Look At This Curiosity!

    World geography map showing distances of 6400 km and 7200 km between various points across continents.

    #23

    Bro Why Not Use The Metric System?

    World geography map highlighting countries not using the metric system in red, showing global measurement differences.

    kembr12 avatar
K_Tx
    K_Tx
    K_Tx
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe we should try again. Either way, I won't be able to figure out how far a place is. I have bsolutely no spacial awareness.

    #24

    This Person Really Took The Time To Travel To The Right Spot

    Hand in gloves holding Toblerone chocolate with snowy mountain landscape showcasing world geography in the background.

    thomas_knopper avatar
聖楷Thomas
    聖楷Thomas
    聖楷Thomas
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Historic photo, since Toblerone is no longer allowed to use the Matterhorn as its logo, since the chocolate it's no longer produced in Switzerland …

    #25

    Topography Of The Indian Subcontinent

    3D topographic map of the Indian subcontinent showcasing world geography with detailed elevation and terrain features.

    #26

    [Close-Up View] Of Antarctica From Space

    Satellite view of Antarctica showing icy terrain and surrounding ocean in fascinating world geography photo.

    #27

    Huge Landslide Causes Whole Village To Disappear In Switzerland

    Aerial before and after photos showing dramatic changes in world geography with a valley transformed by natural disaster.

    kitwench avatar
    Kit Black
    Kit Black
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The coolest part about this photo is that the entire village was evacuated ahead of time and only one person is considered missing.

    #28

    Never Knew These Big American Cities Were So Close Together

    Map showing population density and major transportation links along the US East Coast highlighting world geography features.

    #29

    How Antarctica Would Look If All The Ice Melted

    A detailed satellite view of varied terrain, showcasing fascinating world geography features with mountains and islands.

    #30

    Fun Fact About Patagonia That Most People Don't Know: 90% Of It Looks Like This

    Sparse dry grassland with a solitary tree under clear sky showcasing unique world geography features.

    toikagao1 avatar
    Toika Gao
    Toika Gao
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Mostly on the Argentinian side. The Chilean side is green and lush.

    #31

    Cross Sea Is A Very Beautiful And Rare Phenomenon That Happens When There Are 2 Wave Systems In The Sea Moving At Oblique Angles

    A coastal lighthouse overlooking a unique natural seawater flow, showcasing fascinating world geography features.

    It might be beautiful from above, but if you get caught in these waves, your vessel can easily turn upside down or lose its way.

    #32

    Europe Used To Look Like This!

    Colorful detailed map highlighting historical regions and territories in Europe, showcasing fascinating world geography features.

    #33

    Madagascar Is Way Bigger Than I Thought

    Map highlighting France, Belgium, and Germany in Europe for world geography with seas and neighboring countries shown.

    #34

    Who Owns More Wealth, The Bottom 80% Or The Top 0.001%?

    World geography map showing wealth ownership distribution between the Bottom 80% and the Top 0.001% by country.

    #35

    I Feel As If Someone Just Got Bored Of Naming Things Here

    Map of Kiribati showing Kiritimati Island and surrounding lagoons, a fascinating example of world geography.

    #36

    All Cities In The World

    Glowing city lights map showing population density across continents in a fascinating world geography representation.

    In addition to making up over 97% of the Earth’s water, oceans also cover 71% of the planet’s surface. The Pacific Ocean, which is the largest of the five major oceans, makes up 31% of the surface and averages about 13,000 feet in depth. Second in size is the Atlantic Ocean, which covers 20% of the planet’s surface. Surprisingly, only 5% of the world's oceans have been explored, with the other 95% remaining a complete mystery.

    #37

    Mean Age Of Women At Birth Of First Child

    Map showing mean age of women at birth of first child across Europe, a fascinating world geography photo highlighting age variations.

    #38

    Estonia Is The Northernmost Country In The World With No Part Of It Being In The Arctic

    Polar projection map showing detailed world geography with a specific country highlighted in blue and red for emphasis.

    #39

    The Actual Map Of Ship Traffic

    World geography map showing global shipping routes with vibrant green and yellow lines highlighting busy maritime pathways.

    #40

    U.S. Counties With A Life Expectancy Above 80 Years

    Map of U.S. counties with life expectancy above 80 years, illustrating fascinating world geography patterns and demographics.

    #41

    Countries With State Religion

    World geography map showing countries with a state religion including Christianity, Islam, and Buddhism highlighted by color.

    #42

    American Fast Food Chains In Europe

    Maps of Europe showing popular fast food franchises' presence by country, illustrating fascinating world geography patterns.

    #43

    The Roman Empire Administrative Divisions In 395 Ad

    Map of the Roman Empire in AD 395 showing geographical divisions and regions for world geography enthusiasts.

    #44

    Asia (And Surrounding Areas) In 1444

    Colorful historical map of Asia’s geography showing various empires and khanates in the year 1444 AD.

    #45

    Every Territory England, Great Britain, And The UK Ever Controlled

    World geography map highlighting countries and territories in various shades of red showing global distribution and locations.

    ga_5 avatar
G A
    G A
    G A
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ....and don't come crying to us when you've broken it!

    #46

    Nato As Of 2024

    Map of Europe at night highlighting NATO countries with illuminated cities, showcasing fascinating world geography in 2024.

