Sienna Miller called out the double standards of society, clapping back at people’s obsession with a woman’s age and experience with motherhood.

The 43-year-old actress dropped the names of two Hollywood heavyweights—Al Pacino and Robert De Niro—as she made a statement about how people can be “unbelievably misogynistic and anti-feminist.”

In a recent interview, the American Woman actress spoke about the “noise” after becoming pregnant with her second child in her early 40s.

Image credits: Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

“I now have a 12-year-old [Marlowe] and a 14-month-old. I think there’s a whole load of noise and people have a lot to say and it’s incredibly gendered and unbelievably misogynistic and anti-feminist,” she told Elle in an interview published this week. “It’s insane.”

The actress asserted that people should go ahead and “have all the babies at any time [they] want” if their bodies are capable of it.

Calling herself a “better mother now,” Sienna felt it was a “much more grounded experience” to give birth to another child in her 40s.

Image credits: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

The 21 Bridges star welcomed her second daughter, whose name has not been revealed, with her boyfriend Oli Green.

She shares her firstborn, Marlowe, with actor Tom Sturridge.

“Have all the babies at any time you want to have the babies,” she told the outlet. “And no one has anything to say about—and I love these people, and they’re friends, which I like to name-drop—Al Pacino and Robert De Niro having kids in their 80s.”

Image credits: An Imperfect Murder / Prime Video

“Forget about your age! It’s irrelevant,” she added. “It’s absolutely irrelevant.”

Fans had mixed reactions in the comments, with several of them sharing their own experiences of welcoming babies in their 40s.

“People need to quit judging!” one said, while another asked, “Why is it anyone’s business when and how old she she is when she has a baby?”

Image credits: An Imperfect Murder / Prime Video

“Don’t understand the issue. I had my second at 42 and nobody said a word,” another wrote.

“But it’s ok for some of these 80 year old men to be having babies with a woman who is 50 years younger than them,” said another.

On the other hand, critics expressed their disapproval of her statements.

Image credits: Sienna Miller

“Seems like she just needed to speak out so she could call people anti-feminist,” one said.

“Studies have shown the negative effects older parents have on children, and I’m talking biologically, here. It is irresponsible to have children after a certain age. It is entirely selfish,” one wrote.

“Just don’t get a babysitter,” another quipped.

Image credits: lucas mendes / Pexels (Representational Image)

Sienna candidly spoke about freezing her eggs when she reached the age of 40.

“Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade – that’s the headline, or it certainly was for me,” she told Elle UK in 2022, which was also the same year she was romantically linked with Oli after being spotted on a date with him in New York City.

She said she initially didn’t “expect to take” their relationship “seriously” and hadn’t intended to date someone 14 years her junior.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Beauty (@voguebeauty)

“Quite quickly, I fell in love. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m gonna get a younger boyfriend.’ It was more, ‘F***! Why are you young? That’s so annoying,’” she told Harper’s Bazaar last year.

She went on to reveal that there is a difference in the way men of his generation “respect” women.

“He is very wise and well-adjusted, but I do believe it’s also that generation,” Sienna said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

“They have grown up with a slightly more level playing field,” she continued. “I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

After welcoming a child with him, she called the experience “cathartic” and “healing.”

“I’m in heaven,” she said happily.

