Woman Finds Out Her Mom Lied To Her About Allergies, The Story Takes A Crazy Turn

Not everyone agrees with it, but it’s pretty common for parents to tell their kids little white lies. Things like Santa Claus being real or the Tooth Fairy leaving money under their pillow are harmless enough.

But what this Redditor went through was far from innocent. She spent her entire life believing she had severe allergies to milk and chocolate, and was never allowed to eat or drink anything that contained them. Then one day, she discovered it was all a lie.

When she confronted her parents, things quickly spiraled into chaos. Read the full story below.

The woman spent her entire life believing she had severe allergies

Young woman expressing frustration while talking to her mother about food allergies and no contact situation.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

Until one day, she discovered it was all a lie fabricated by her parents

Teen girl discovers parents lied about food allergies, considers no contact due to lifelong deception and trust issues.

Child recounting being given milk chocolate despite food allergies by parents, leading to no contact due to safety concerns.

Text excerpt discussing a college friend visit and reconnecting with a godmother amid parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Person reflecting on parents lied about food allergies to daughter, leading to no contact and family tension.

Text describing a parent's lie about food allergies leading to no contact with their daughter over the truth.

Milk, hazelnuts, and chocolate spread with wheat crackers on a wooden surface, illustrating food allergies and parents lied.

Image credits: Chatham172 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt explaining a mother lied about her daughter's food allergies to cause trouble with daycare, involving chocolate.

Text describing a parents lied about food allergies to their daughter leading to no contact and ongoing family silence.

Text excerpt describing a daughter realizing her parents lied about food allergies, leading to no contact.

Text on a white background describing a conversation about parents who lied about food allergies to their daughter leading to no contact.

Text message exchange showing a daughter confronting dad about parents lying about food allergies causing no contact.

Conversation between daughter and dad discussing parents lied about food allergies, causing no contact and trust issues.

Text on a white background showing a message about a mom joining a conversation via speaker phone, related to parents lied food allergies.

Woman in a red dress talking on phone, expressing emotion indoors, reflecting parents lied food allergies daughter no contact topic.

Image credits: LightFieldStudios / Envato (not the actual photo)

Conversation text showing parents lied about food allergies, leading to confusion and no contact with daughter.

Conversation between mother and daughter revealing parents lied about food allergies, causing daughter no contact.

Text message describing a tense phone call after parents lied about food allergies, leading to no contact with daughter.

Text excerpt discussing parents lying about food allergies to their daughter, causing relationship strain and no contact.

Text expressing upset feelings about parents lying regarding food allergies, leading to no contact with daughter.

Text excerpt discussing feelings about parents lying about food allergies and considering no contact.

Text explaining parents lied about food allergies to daughter causing family no contact and estrangement from aunt.

Young woman eating a chocolate bar, symbolizing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter

Image credits: svitlini / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text message describing confusion and hurt after parents lied about food allergies, causing no contact with daughter.

Image credits: throwawayforcocoa

Lying to children can have a big impact on them later in life

I’m not a stranger, like I’m sure many aren’t, to parents sprinkling little lies here and there. The ones about how those tiny footprints by the fireplace really were from Santa, or that the Easter Bunny himself had scattered all those chocolate eggs in the garden. Most of us laugh about them later, realizing they were harmless ways to make childhood a bit more magical.

But the woman in the story above had to live with a lie that went far beyond anything playful. For nearly two decades, she was made to believe she had life-threatening allergies. It shaped what she ate, how she lived, and even how she saw herself—until one day, she discovered none of it was real. Her parents had made it all up.

And while her case is extreme, it raises a valid question: what actually happens when parents lie to their children? Turns out, research suggests those “harmless” lies might not be so harmless after all.

According to a study published in the Journal of Experimental Child Psychology, childhood experiences of being lied to by parents are linked to social and emotional challenges later in life.

The research, led by Peipei Setoh, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University and director of the Early Cognition Lab, found that people who were lied to as children were more likely to lie to their parents later in life and experience guilt, shame, and difficulty adjusting socially.

Participants were asked to recall whether their parents had told them lies related to eating, misbehavior, or spending money. Examples included phrases like, “If you don’t come with me now, I’ll leave you here by yourself,” or “I didn’t bring any money today; we can come back another time.”

As Setoh explained to PsyPost, “Being lied to in childhood predicts lying to parents and social challenges in adulthood. The lies we studied were parental lies told to manipulate children’s emotions or behavior. The implication of the study is that parents should consider lying less to their children.”

The problem, she added, is that these lies often teach children that dishonesty is a valid way to solve problems or control situations. Over time, that can lead to trust issues and emotional distance. Instead of learning how to regulate their feelings or handle disappointment, kids learn to model the very behavior their parents are trying to avoid.

Ronald E. Riggio, a professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, made a similar point in an article for Psychology Today. “According to social learning theory, children learn behaviors from modeling/imitating their parents’ behaviors,” he wrote. “So lying to kids may lead them to believe lying is OK and follow suit.”

Of course, not every small fib is equally damaging, Riggio noted. The number and intent of the lies matter. Occasional white lies, especially from parents who are otherwise warm and supportive, may have little impact. But when lies are used to control or manipulate, the effect can be deeply harmful.

Both experts agree that honesty, even when uncomfortable, is the better path. Parents can listen to their child and explain situations truthfully instead of relying on deception.

“As parents, we aim to build a trusting and positive relationship with our children. We can do this by acknowledging children’s feelings, and providing them accurate information so that they can problem solve on their own. This aids the development of their reasoning skills and emotion regulation,” Setoh said.

Readers agreed this was a shocking thing to do, with many suggesting the author should distance herself from her parents

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing parents lied about food allergies leading to no contact with daughter.

Reddit conversation about parents lied food allergies daughter no contact and discovering new foods like chocolate milk.

Comment text discussing parents who lied about food allergies, reflecting on reactions and no contact with daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about parents lying regarding food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Comment providing advice on cutting contact with manipulative parents amid food allergies and family issues.

Comment on coping with parents who lied about food allergies, advising no contact and preparing important documents first.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing parents lying about food allergies, highlighting parental impact and no contact issues.

Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies and no contact with daughter.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to eat chocolate cake and drink milk, relating to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Text screenshot showing a Reddit comment with 26 points saying, "For all that is holy, go forth and eat cheese!" relating to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing gaslighting related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact with daughter.

Comment on advice to protect oneself from harm related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact situation.

Comment discussing parents lied about food allergies and recommending no contact as the best response for the daughter.

User comment about family boundaries and loyalty related to parents lying about food allergies causing no contact with daughter

Text comment about curiosity on mother's gaslighting, narcissism, and manipulative behavior related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Comment discussing changes in food allergies and intolerance toward deceptive behavior from parents about allergies.

Commenter discussing food allergies and advising caution when considering cutting ties with parents after being lied to.

Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting to test parents who lied about food allergies by eating chocolate openly.

Comment on a forum post reading gaslighting, related to parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Comment about lactose intolerance and digestion issues related to diary products in a discussion on parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Comment explaining gaslighting and advice on support forums related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact.

The woman later returned with an update, revealing that her mom spiraled out of control after the confrontation

Teenage girl looking thoughtful and upset while sitting alone, reflecting on parents lied food allergies no contact situation.

Image credits: africaimages / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text post showing a person sharing how their parents lied about food allergies causing a no contact situation.

Text outlining a person’s discovery that their parents lied about food allergies, leading to no contact with daughter.

Text on a white background stating a decision to cut contact with parents except through email after an original post.

Text describing a daughter explaining increased calls from parents after they lied about food allergies, leading to no contact.

Text about a daughter requesting a private dorm move due to concerns related to parents lying about food allergies.

Text excerpt discussing tutoring a new student and arranging help through the school’s master tutor list for parents-lied-food-allergies-daughter-no-contact.

Mother enrolling in classes to contact daughter after parents lied about food allergies, causing no contact.

Text excerpt about parents who lied regarding food allergies leading to no contact with their daughter.

Teen girl running on a forest path near water, representing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Image credits: shotprime / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text discussing attempts to report a***e and lack of evidence related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Text about a student dealing with parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact and restrictions in dormitory access.

Text message showing a daughter frustrated with parents after they lied about food allergies causing no contact.

Text on a white background describing emotional struggles after parents lied about food allergies, causing no contact with family members.

Text on a white background reading Any ideas for how to stop the crazy, relating to parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact.

Text excerpt about parents who lied regarding food allergies to their daughter, leading to no contact and stalking concerns.

Surprised middle-aged woman holding phone and card outdoors, reacting to parents lied about food allergies to daughter.

Image credits: voronaman111 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about contacting student affairs to seek a no contact order due to parents lying about food allergies.

Image credits: throwawayforcocoa

Readers shared words of support and expressed hope that she was safe

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about handling parents lied food allergies daughter no contact and pursuing legal advice.

Conversation discussing parents lied about food allergies and seeking no contact solution with daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about food safety concerns highlighting issues relevant to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Text conversation about a daughter’s class schedule, legal advice, and dealing with a controlling parent’s interference.

Reddit conversation showing a parent explaining no contact after parents lied about food allergies to their daughter.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Text post from user iggybiggyblack with advice on handling school meetings about parents lying about food allergies and no contact.

Screenshot of an online comment about parents lying regarding food allergies to their daughter causing no contact.

Forum post discussing parents lied about food allergies leading to no contact with daughter and advice on legal actions and boundaries.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing no contact due to parents lied about food allergies to daughter.

Comment on a forum discussing parents lied about food allergies leading to no contact with daughter, offering advice and support.

Text post about parents who lied regarding food allergies, leading to no contact with their daughter about dairy products.

Screenshot of a forum comment advising to record encounters for evidence in a parents lied food allergies daughter no contact case.

Screenshot of a social media comment about parents lied and food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Reddit comment advising to reconsider stories from mom, relating to parents lying about food allergies and no contact issues.

Comment on online post warning about creepy behavior and recommending pepper spray for self-defense in parents lied food allergies daughter no contact case.

Screenshot of an online forum discussing parents lied about food allergies, causing no contact with their daughter.

Comment advising total no contact to avoid the daughter after parents lied about food allergies, suggesting legal action.

Comment advising to contact school officials about harassment related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact case.

Screenshot of an online comment suggesting to bring a chocolate bar to confront parents who lied about food allergies.

Comment advising to avoid negotiation and seek third parties for support in parents lied food allergies daughter no contact cases.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing confronting parents who lied about food allergies to their daughter with no contact.

Text post on online forum explaining how to prove harassment with phone calls to get a restraining order, related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing sympathy and asking for updates on parents who lied about food allergies, causing no contact.

User discussing arranging a no contact order with student affairs due to parents lying about food allergies.

Screenshot of an online forum post advising on avoiding contact, related to parents lying about food allergies.

Finally, the author shared one last follow-up to explain what happened next

Elderly woman in hospital bed looking unwell, relating to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact situation.

Image credits: acinar13 / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text post about a daughter feeling guilty after parents lied about food allergies causing no contact.

Text on a white background explains how parents lied about food allergies, leading to no contact between daughter and family.

Text about parents lied food allergies daughter no contact involving stalking and university meeting arranged by student affairs.

Text excerpt about a meeting revealing parents lied about food allergies and no contact with their daughter.

Text excerpt showing a daughter describing parents lied about food allergies and no contact situation.

Text describing a daughter confronting parents who lied about food allergies, leading to no contact.

Text excerpt discussing parents who lied about food allergies and a no contact agreement enforced by a school administrator.

Text excerpt discussing parents lied about food allergies and resulting no contact rules involving student ID restrictions.

Voicemail about mom's s*****e attempt revealed after parents lied about food allergies, causing daughter no contact.

Sad young woman looking down pensively indoors, reflecting on parents lied about food allergies and no contact with daughter.

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a distressing conversation related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact with daughter.

Text on screen showing emotional message about Thanksgiving vacation and food tastes, highlighting parents lied food allergies no contact.

Image credits: throwawayforcocoa

Readers told her not to blame herself for any of it

Reddit conversation discussing a daughter’s mental illness and parents lied about food allergies causing no contact.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing parents lied about food allergies causing daughter no contact with family.

Comment from anon discussing a strategy related to parents lying about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Reddit user expressing gratitude for supportive comments about parents lied food allergies daughter no contact situation.

Comment explaining family conflict and boundaries related to parents lied about food allergies and no contact situation.

Screenshot of an online comment about parents lying regarding food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Screenshot of a social media comment about parents lying regarding food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Screenshot of an online comment expressing relief about an example related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Reddit user shares experience of parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter over shellfish and beef.

Comment discussing a daughter with an EpiPen amid parents lying about food allergies and resulting no contact situation.

Screenshot of a social media post discussing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.

Online forum text discussing parents lied about food allergies, leading to daughter's no contact decision and family conflict.

Comment describing a mother lying to her daughter about food allergies, highlighting parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Comment from a user expressing concern about parents lying about food allergies and no contact with their daughter.

Comment discussing lactose intolerance and its relation to enzyme use, relevant to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact topic.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing food allergies and sharing personal family allergy experiences related to parents lied food allergies.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about parental restrictions, relating to parents lying about food allergies and no contact with daughter.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment describing emotional a***e and control, related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact.

Comment discussing whether parents lied about their daughter's food allergies and the unused Epipen replacement.

Text comment on a social platform expressing concern about a person’s well-being after several years, related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.

Screenshot of a comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.

Text describing DARVO manipulation tactics used by parents who lied about food allergies to their daughter causing no contact.

Comment discussing the impact of parents lying about food allergies and resulting no contact with their daughter.

Comment about allergy reaction to specific food, reflecting on parents lied food allergies daughter no contact situation.