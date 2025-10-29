Woman Finds Out Her Mom Lied To Her About Allergies, The Story Takes A Crazy Turn

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Not everyone agrees with it, but it’s pretty common for parents to tell their kids little white lies. Things like Santa Claus being real or the Tooth Fairy leaving money under their pillow are harmless enough.
But what this Redditor went through was far from innocent. She spent her entire life believing she had severe allergies to milk and chocolate, and was never allowed to eat or drink anything that contained them. Then one day, she discovered it was all a lie.
When she confronted her parents, things quickly spiraled into chaos. Read the full story below.
The woman spent her entire life believing she had severe allergies
Young woman expressing frustration while talking to her mother about food allergies and no contact situation.
Lying to children can have a big impact on them later in life
I’m not a stranger, like I’m sure many aren’t, to parents sprinkling little lies here and there. The ones about how those tiny footprints by the fireplace really were from Santa, or that the Easter Bunny himself had scattered all those chocolate eggs in the garden. Most of us laugh about them later, realizing they were harmless ways to make childhood a bit more magical.
But the woman in the story above had to live with a lie that went far beyond anything playful. For nearly two decades, she was made to believe she had life-threatening allergies. It shaped what she ate, how she lived, and even how she saw herself—until one day, she discovered none of it was real. Her parents had made it all up.
And while her case is extreme, it raises a valid question: what actually happens when parents lie to their children? Turns out, research suggests those “harmless” lies might not be so harmless after all.
The research, led by Peipei Setoh, an assistant professor at Nanyang Technological University and director of the Early Cognition Lab, found that people who were lied to as children were more likely to lie to their parents later in life and experience guilt, shame, and difficulty adjusting socially.
Participants were asked to recall whether their parents had told them lies related to eating, misbehavior, or spending money. Examples included phrases like, “If you don’t come with me now, I’ll leave you here by yourself,” or “I didn’t bring any money today; we can come back another time.”
As Setoh explained to PsyPost, “Being lied to in childhood predicts lying to parents and social challenges in adulthood. The lies we studied were parental lies told to manipulate children’s emotions or behavior. The implication of the study is that parents should consider lying less to their children.”
The problem, she added, is that these lies often teach children that dishonesty is a valid way to solve problems or control situations. Over time, that can lead to trust issues and emotional distance. Instead of learning how to regulate their feelings or handle disappointment, kids learn to model the very behavior their parents are trying to avoid.
Ronald E. Riggio, a professor of leadership and organizational psychology at Claremont McKenna College, made a similar point in an article for Psychology Today. “According to social learning theory, children learn behaviors from modeling/imitating their parents’ behaviors,” he wrote. “So lying to kids may lead them to believe lying is OK and follow suit.”
Of course, not every small fib is equally damaging, Riggio noted. The number and intent of the lies matter. Occasional white lies, especially from parents who are otherwise warm and supportive, may have little impact. But when lies are used to control or manipulate, the effect can be deeply harmful.
Both experts agree that honesty, even when uncomfortable, is the better path. Parents can listen to their child and explain situations truthfully instead of relying on deception.
“As parents, we aim to build a trusting and positive relationship with our children. We can do this by acknowledging children’s feelings, and providing them accurate information so that they can problem solve on their own. This aids the development of their reasoning skills and emotion regulation,” Setoh said.
Readers agreed this was a shocking thing to do, with many suggesting the author should distance herself from her parents
Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing parents lied about food allergies leading to no contact with daughter.
Reddit conversation about parents lied food allergies daughter no contact and discovering new foods like chocolate milk.
Comment text discussing parents who lied about food allergies, reflecting on reactions and no contact with daughter.
Screenshot of a Reddit comment about parents lying regarding food allergies causing no contact with daughter.
Comment providing advice on cutting contact with manipulative parents amid food allergies and family issues.
Comment on coping with parents who lied about food allergies, advising no contact and preparing important documents first.
Screenshot of a forum comment discussing parents lying about food allergies, highlighting parental impact and no contact issues.
Alt text: Screenshot of a heartfelt online comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies and no contact with daughter.
Screenshot of a forum comment advising to eat chocolate cake and drink milk, relating to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.
Text screenshot showing a Reddit comment with 26 points saying, "For all that is holy, go forth and eat cheese!" relating to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents who lied about food allergies causing no contact with their daughter.
Screenshot of an online comment discussing gaslighting related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact with daughter.
Comment on advice to protect oneself from harm related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact situation.
Comment discussing parents lied about food allergies and recommending no contact as the best response for the daughter.
User comment about family boundaries and loyalty related to parents lying about food allergies causing no contact with daughter
Text comment about curiosity on mother's gaslighting, narcissism, and manipulative behavior related to parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.
Comment discussing changes in food allergies and intolerance toward deceptive behavior from parents about allergies.
Commenter discussing food allergies and advising caution when considering cutting ties with parents after being lied to.
Screenshot of a forum comment suggesting to test parents who lied about food allergies by eating chocolate openly.
Comment on a forum post reading gaslighting, related to parents lied about food allergies causing no contact with daughter.
Comment about lactose intolerance and digestion issues related to diary products in a discussion on parents lied food allergies daughter no contact.
Comment explaining gaslighting and advice on support forums related to parents lying about food allergies and no contact.
The woman later returned with an update, revealing that her mom spiraled out of control after the confrontation
Teenage girl looking thoughtful and upset while sitting alone, reflecting on parents lied food allergies no contact situation.
Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.
