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One moment you're eating breakfast, the next you swear your toast has a face that's smiling back at you. Or perhaps you're daydreaming and you spot some clouds that bear an uncanny resemblance to your childhood pet...

What you've experienced is a something known as pareidolia. It's our brain's weird habit of seeing meaningful images, patterns or faces where none actually exist. These "visions" can be creepy or utterly hilarious. So much so, that many people take photos of what they're seeing so that they have receipts, can check if anyone else sees the same, or simply just want to laugh all over again.

Bored Panda has scoured the net to find some of the best examples of pareidolia. From a very happy humidifier, to tomato that could be easily Satan's cousin, they're proof that our brains truly have a mind of their own.