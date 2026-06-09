ADVERTISEMENT

One moment you're eating breakfast, the next you swear your toast has a face that's smiling back at you. Or perhaps you're daydreaming and you spot some clouds that bear an uncanny resemblance to your childhood pet...

What you've experienced is a something known as pareidolia. It's our brain's weird habit of seeing meaningful images, patterns or faces where none actually exist. These "visions" can be creepy or utterly hilarious. So much so, that many people take photos of what they're seeing so that they have receipts, can check if anyone else sees the same, or simply just want to laugh all over again.

Bored Panda has scoured the net to find some of the best examples of pareidolia. From a very happy humidifier, to tomato that could be easily Satan's cousin, they're proof that our brains truly have a mind of their own.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Dried Plant I Found In My Grandma’s Backyard

Pareidolia of tiny natural objects resembling screaming faces in plant debris

West_Bookkeeper746 Report

14points
POST
ceecee_2 avatar
Cee Cee
Cee Cee
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Snapdragon seed heads.

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    I Was Very Excited To Come Across This Piece Of Driftwood Yesterday Which Is Clearly Recognisable As A Sunbathing Sloth

    Pareidolia in driftwood looks like a reclining person on sandy beach

    Maria Johnston Report

    14points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Paint me like one of your French girls!

    2
    2points
    reply

    Pareidolia, pronounced par-i-DOH-lee-a is defined as the tendency to perceive a specific, often meaningful image in a random or ambiguous visual pattern. The word originates from the Greek words para, meaning "beside," and eidolon, meaning "image" or "form."

    We might see a creepy face on a rock formation, the shape of animal in the clouds, or a strange scene in a plate of food. It happens because we are are hardwired to seek out familiar, recognizable and often meaningful patterns.

    But while we may look back on moments of pareidolia with amusement, for our ancestors, they were an important part of life. According to evolutionary psychologists, seeing patterns in random objects served as survival mechanism. It helped people to quickly identify faces and threats around them.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    No Crumb Left Behind

    Burnt chicken wing with burnt mark shaped like a tiny person in pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

    13points
    POST
    #4

    Compost Surprise

    Kitchen counter clutter with container showing face-like pattern

    minceandtatties Report

    13points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the best so far, for me.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #5

    This Rock Shark In Naxos, Greece

    Rock by the sea shaped and painted to resemble a shark showing pareidolia

    deleted Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    "I think the brain is so carefully wired to process face information that it's evoked into play as soon as anything even vaguely face shape is present," says Ed Connor, director of the Krieger Mind/Brain Institute.

    If you've ever looked up at the moon and seen a face, you're not alone. But interestingly, people around the world tend to see different figures or faces on the moon, depending on their location, the moon's orientation and their own lived experiences.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    You Better Let Him In

    Pancake pattern that looks like Homer Simpson on frying pan

    joshpearson180 Report

    13points
    POST
    #7

    Tomato From Grandparent's Garden. He's Very Happy To Have Grown

    Tomato shaped like a smiling face due to pareidolia

    I think they still have it in the fridge. Should we eat it?

    Flimsy_Junket_860 Report

    12points
    POST
    #8

    Saw This Tree Branch In Ireland

    Tree stump looks like a dog lying on grass due to pareidolia

    Swore a large dog was lying in the grass.

    InconspicuousDingo Report

    12points
    POST

    "In the United States, skygazers tend to see a man’s face, whereas those in East Asia see a rabbit mixing something with a mortar and pestle. In Japan, they think he’s making rice cakes. In Korea and China, he’s whipping up an immortal elixir," reveals the Skillshare site.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It adds that it's not uncommon in New Zealand, for people see a figure of a woman on the moon. They've even got a name for her: Rona. "She is a Maori maiden who disrespected the moon and now has to spend eternity there as punishment," notes the site. 
    #9

    Example Of Pareidolia

    Pareidolia in colorful northern lights resembling a face in the night sky

    RRR-Craigyroo Report

    12points
    POST
    #10

    Be Careful At Night, The Elves Are Watching

    Kitchen shadow creates a face illusion on the wall

    ehwhateverz Report

    12points
    POST
    f-drossaert avatar
    Francois
    Francois
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks more Mr Timmus got angry.

    1
    1point
    reply

    Some people believe pareidolia plays an important part in creativity, and has done so for ages. According to the departments of Archeology and Psychology at Durham University, Ice Age cave art from 40,000 years ago was partly influenced by pareidolia. In fact, researchers from Durham say more than half the cave art they observed was inspired by the cave wall itself.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    "For example, the curved edges of the cave were sometimes used to represent the backs of animals like wild horses and natural cracks were used as bisons’ horns. This strongly suggests that pareidolia inspired their works of art," explains the Skillshare team.
    #11

    Sand Camel

    Man in desert throwing sand with sand shaped like a dancing figure in pareidolia

    I was dune buggying in Dubai and threw sand in the air for a picture: Camel.

    deleted Report

    12points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You got so lucky- desert Gods are happy with you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Dog And Cat In The Leftover Coffee Cup

    Coffee stain in a cup resembling a smiling face in pareidolia

    father_of_twitch Report

    12points
    POST
    #13

    This Plastic Bag Looks Exactly Like A Cat

    Plastic bag on table shaped like a cat head showing pareidolia

    deleted Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Accidentally Created An Ear When Blowing Nacho Cheese Across A Chip

    Close up of chip with cheese dip shaped like an ear showing pareidolia

    fruitpockets Report

    12points
    POST
    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only chips listening

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    This Goat Has A Goat On Its Goat Fur... Goat

    Goat with fur pattern resembling an animal silhouette on body

    KeyzerSoze85 Report

    12points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    My Dog Has A Silhouette Of A Fat Cat In His Fur Pattern

    Dog with fur pattern resembling a cat shape lying on a couch

    littledaikon Report

    12points
    POST
    #17

    The Two Faces Of Humidity

    Dehumidifier with a face-like appearance showing a smile and a sad reflection, illustrating pareidolia

    CodeName_Burner Report

    11points
    POST
    gezgin avatar
    Janissary35680
    Janissary35680
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎵🎶Gray skies are gonna clear up / Put on a happy face; / Brush off the clouds and cheer up / Put on a happy face🎶🎵

    2
    2points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    This Leaf Looks Like An Exotic Frog

    Colorful leaf on pavement resembling a face with pareidolia

    j2e21 Report

    11points
    POST
    #19

    The Duck - Avenida Palace Hotel / Barcelona

    Spiral staircase resembling a keyhole showcasing pareidolia effect

    Carlos Lopez Martinez Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Look At The Doggo

    Pareidolia in a watermelon seed pattern shaped like a dog's face in fruit

    myfavzzal Report

    11points
    POST
    #21

    I Love Finding Faces In Floorboards, They Always Make Me Smile

    Wood knots on floorboards creating pareidolia faces in natural patterns

    contentcrafter Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Just A Little Bit Of Cream

    Pareidolia cream shaped like a white cat on a person's hand

    ColossalLifeline Report

    11points
    POST
    #23

    Log That Looks Like A Horse's Head

    Mossy tree stump shaped like a horse head highlighting pareidolia

    pink-weasel Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    This Shadow Of A Plant Looks Like A Child On A Swing

    Shadow on garden bed resembling a dancing figure showing pareidolia effect

    jul_j37 Report

    11points
    POST
    #25

    A Duck That Looks Like A Red Pepper

    Red pepper shaped like a stretching human figure

    roegetnakkeost Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Scary Potato Face

    Pareidolia face seen among broccoli and potatoes on plate

    Briangasca_1203_ Report

    11points
    POST
    rogierklop avatar
    Roger9er
    Roger9er
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe the face is scared too; it hides behind the broccoli

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    This "Finger" Made By My Coffee Maker

    Pareidolia water droplet on stone resembles a human finger

    PixelPark00 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    I Grew A Beet That Looks Very Similar To A Heart

    Sweet potato resembling a human heart showing pareidolia effect

    urlocalcommie Report

    11points
    POST
    #29

    These Plants In South Africa Look Like They Have Lips

    Succulent leaves showing pareidolia with shapes like lips on green surfaces

    xiaoyaplants Report

    10points
    POST
    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are these plants? What are they?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    This Hand

    Tree branch on sand resembles an animal head with an eye hole

    smol-milk Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    Human Heart Pareidolia Pancake

    Pancake on griddle resembling an anatomical heart in pareidolia

    maoinhibitor Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Zorro

    Sidewalk stain shaped like a person walking with sticks illustrating pareidolia

    A bottle of detergent fell out of the back of the car last night, and we were too tired to clean it up. This morning, we realized it had created this masterpiece.

    TardisKing Report

    10points
    POST
    #33

    Cloud Duck Over The Skies Of Sofia, Bulgaria

    Night cityscape with clouds showing a pareidolia shape near the moon

    akvarista11 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    "The Face Of The Giant" Corno Piccolo Of The Gran Sasso D'italia

    Mountain peak and clouds forming a giant human face pareidolia silhouette

    digiammarcougofoto Report

    10points
    POST
    #35

    This Picture My Dad Sent Me Of A Cloud That Looks Like A Shark

    Pareidolia cloud formation looking like an animal face over highway

    sholbyy Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Ripped Sticker Looks Like A Grimacing Face

    Pareidolia face formed by worn sticker on textured metal surface

    gocolbygo Report

    10points
    POST
    #37

    My 4-Year-Old Grandson Said Look, A Dinosaur

    Tree trimmed to look like a dinosaur demonstrating pareidolia

    bayareathrifter Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    No Matter What, It Just Looks Like Two Indian-Style Uncles Peeking In From The Other Side Of The Glass

    Two turtles reflected in water showing symmetrical faces and shells

    chamao_zoo3 Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    Lifted My Steak And Found A Cameo Of A Victorian Lady

    Coffee spill forming a human silhouette on cherry pattern plate

    deleted Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    This Leaf On My Deck Looks Like A Cat

    Small object on deck resembling a tiny animal from pareidolia

    Sweetfishy Report

    9points
    POST
    #41

    My Mom Thought This Cactus Was A Dog On Our Hike

    Pareidolia appearing as a dog-shaped cactus in desert landscape

    Forgot to say that my mom said “poor dog”, I turned around and suddenly she and I are laughing so hard, that’s truly an interesting looking dog!

    -Evergray- Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    The Bird In My Husband’s Beer

    Pattern in drink resembling a face demonstrating pareidolia

    elmelb Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    These Shells Look Like Little Butterflies

    Sand with seashells scattered in butterfly-like pareidolia shapes

    pablokris Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #44

    Watercolor Sank To The Bottom Looks Like An Eyeball

    Paint palette stain that looks like an eye showing pareidolia effect

    ineedmoresleepz Report

    9points
    POST
    #45

    Spilled Some Wine At Work And It Looks Like Batman With A Long Cape

    Spilled liquid on floor forming an outline resembling a person

    jfreezer Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Eye In The Sky

    Cloud formation with light creating eye-like pareidolia in the sky

    gOPwbi7qqtWeD9o Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    My Chocolate Milk Looks Like The Silhouette Of A Man

    Pareidolia chocolate drink residue inside glass forms human silhouette

    coolbeans182 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Work In Food Production, Found A Baby Carrot We All Thought Was A Human Finger At First

    Gloved hand holding mushroom resembling a finger as pareidolia

    AlwaysAlpharius Report

    9points
    POST
    #49

    Are You Seeing What I'm Seeing?

    Old kettle handle and stove knobs create a face illusion

    Like the Japanese lucky cat! The spout even looks like the paw that it’s always holding up.

    Rapscallion1980 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    This Shark Outline In Wood Siding

    Wooden wall shingles with a cutout shape of a shark illustrating pareidolia

    Holmes02 Report

    8points
    POST
    #51

    This Puddle Looks Like A Silhouette Of Someone From Behind

    Wet stain on pavement resembling a human silhouette

    Itstoolongitwillruno Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    I Ate Fried Onion Rings With A Roasted Chicken Which According To My Friends Looks Like A Dog?

    Dinner plate with grilled chicken and onion rings forming a face pareidolia

    Cigarettes_at_beach Report

    8points
    POST
    #53

    Pareidolia Pics My Dad Took Through The Years. Chicken And Mouse

    Fried egg and pizza grease stain resembling chicken and kangaroo shapes

    Which_Network_993 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    This Slice Of Bread Has Lips

    Pareidolia toasted slice of bread with crust pattern like lips

    too-meta Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    Found This Stump That Looks Like Cthulhus Skull

    Tree root forming pareidolia shape resembling a creature with tentacles

    This stump is off the path at the cypress trail at Hammock State Park in Sebring Florida if anyone wants to go look for it.

    extreme_matt Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    4-Year-Old Kept Complaining About The Monster In Her Room Looking At Her As She Slept. Ohhh

    Lamp and shadows project alien face pareidolia with blue starry light

    latro666 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Follow