Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan delivered a jaw-dropping performance at the Paris Olympics, rewriting the record books with an astonishing javelin throw that left the entire stadium in sheer disbelief.

The 27-year-old athlete’s historic feat was the highlight of the evening on August 8, marking a thrilling and emotional moment for both him and his nation.

“I dedicate my victory to the entire nation of Pakistan,” Arshad said following his victory. “I was told the whole nation is awake just to watch me try to win.”

Image credits: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The evening started with a bit of drama for Arshad. His first throw was red-flagged after he stepped over the line, leaving him with a disappointing start.

But instead of letting it get him down, he channeled his frustration into a mind-blowing second attempt that catapulted him into Olympic history.

The moment it left his hand, viewers could almost hear the collective gasp from the crowd at Stade de France

The Stade de France erupted in deafening cheers as the javelin soared past the 90-meter mark—a feat that had the stadium buzzing with energy.

When the official distance was displayed on the screen, it was confirmed that the Pakistani athlete-turned-legend set a new Olympic record of 92.97m. He surpassed Andreas Thorkildsen’s previous Olympic record of 90.57m, which was set at the 2008 Beijing Games.

His throw on Thursday remained unbeatable throughout the competition, earning him the gold and relegating India’s Neeraj Chopra, the reigning champion, to a well-deserved silver.

The stadium erupted in cheers as Nadeem’s throw secured the gold and set a new Olympic record of 92.97m

Arshad’s clinch of gold was a historic victory for Pakistan, as it marked the first individual gold medal in the nation’s entire Olympic history. It was also the country’s first gold since the men’s field hockey team won bronze in Barcelona more than three decades back.

Previously, the South Asian nation’s gold medals had all come from field hockey in the years 1960, 1968, and 1984.

Even judges on the field were stunned by the Olympic history-making moment

Image credits: BBC Sport

“Our brother has won the gold medal and I’ve lost my voice because I’ve been celebrating all night,” his brother, Shahid Nadeem, told CNN from their family home back in Pakistan.

“When he gets home, we will celebrate him in such a way that the world will never forget! We are simple people and will celebrate with kheer (local rice pudding) and whatever Allah gives us, we are happy!” continued the proud brother.

“When he gets home, we will celebrate him in such a way that the world will never forget,” said the javelin hero’s proud brother

His mother was just as ecstatic and thrilled with her son’s win.

“I am so happy, what can I tell you?” she was quoted telling local outlet Geo News. “I want to hug him and kiss him. He has made Pakistan’s name proud, earned Pakistan a medal and made its flag fly proudly.”