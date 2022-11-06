Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.
Lisa Betournay is a Massachusetts based self taught surrealism artist working primarily in acrylics. Her paintings are visceral, colorful, dark, and deep capturing both the macabre and playful dualities of life. Lisa has done art shows from coast to coast and dualities of lifes and live paints at pop up art shows and music festivals regularly.
Art has morphed into a way for Lisa to process her relationships and life experiences; it’s her zen, her most beloved passion and practice.
Lisa got into art when she was 25 (18 years ago)
When she turned 25 a lot happened in one week. One of her close friends and her father died, her car broke down she left her job
She was at a difficult point in her life, between the stress, and the losses, she needed to form a healthy outlet
If she lived in her usual routine, Lisa feels she would have been susceptible to substance abuse, and that’s not what She wanted
Lisa chose “it’s easier to destroy than it is to create” as her guide to use her energy to create and never to destroy, and she is now an artist because of it
I would hang every single one of these in my home
