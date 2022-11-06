Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.
Art

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Melinda
Community member

Lisa Betournay is a Massachusetts based self taught surrealism artist working primarily in acrylics. Her paintings are visceral, colorful, dark, and deep capturing both the macabre and playful dualities of life. Lisa has done art shows from coast to coast and dualities of lifes and live paints at pop up art shows and music festivals regularly.

Art has morphed into a way for Lisa to process her relationships and life experiences; it’s her zen, her most beloved passion and practice. 

More info: pyrogenik.com | Facebook | Instagram

Lisa got into art when she was 25 (18 years ago)

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Image credits: lisabetournayart

When she turned 25 a lot happened in one week. One of her close friends and her father died, her car broke down she left her job

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Image credits: lisabetournayart

She was at a difficult point in her life, between the stress, and the losses, she needed to form a healthy outlet

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Image credits: lisabetournayart

If she lived in her usual routine, Lisa feels she would have been susceptible to substance abuse, and that’s not what She wanted

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Image credits: lisabetournayart

Lisa chose “it’s easier to destroy than it is to create” as her guide to use her energy to create and never to destroy, and she is now an artist because of it

Paintings That Capture Macabre And Playful Dualities Of Life.

Image credits: lisabetournayart

Melinda
Melinda
Author, Community member

• love to write about various topics. • I do artwork for my mental health-view it at: Wildsideart.redbubble.com • I am feisty, sarcastic, & fun loving, with a down-to-earth personality. • I love animals and nature•my Instagram is:@wildside.artwork

Read more »
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
7 hours ago

I would hang every single one of these in my home

2
2points
