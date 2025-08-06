Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Stands Up To Train Bully Who Ends Up Huffing And Puffing After Not Getting His Way
Man wearing headphones and holding phone, sitting on train and looking out window during a rainy day commute
Entitled People, Society

Every sensible adult is expected to follow the rules of etiquette. These include dressing appropriately for the occasion, putting your phone away in conversations, and respecting the personal space of others. 

But of course, there are people who will deliberately go against basic human decency and let their entitled tendencies take over. This is what happened during a confrontation on a train, where one passenger tried to coerce the other into giving up his seat. 

When his attempt failed, the bratty bully spent the entire ride huffing and puffing. Scroll down to see how this story ends. 

    Bullying can still happen, even in adulthood

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    A man experienced this during one of his train rides to work

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    He stood his ground against the larger individual, who placed himself in an embarrassing situation

    Image credits: MerryMisandrist

    Heavyset individuals may need extra pre-travel planning to accommodate their needs

    Image credits: dragonimages / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Let’s face it: public transportation isn’t very accommodating toward individuals with larger body types. Whether it’s air travel, buses, or trains, the overweight person will deal with a lot of inconvenience from the cramped spaces and seats. 

    It’s a struggle that people like journalist Cheyenne Davis experience regularly, which is why she advises making the effort to do extra pre-travel planning. 

    “We tend to lay out our packing lists extra carefully because once you’re out there, a lack of sizes and availability can make it very difficult to replace anything you’ve forgotten,” Davis wrote in an article for Thrillist

    Pre-travel plans include booking an aisle seat if you’re on a plane, or requesting one if the flight isn’t fully booked. But if you’re traveling by train where seating is limited, you may be left with no choice but to stand. 

    And while it is a great deal of inconvenience, especially for a plus-size person, it is no reason to act entitled and try to coerce your way to getting what you want. Unfortunately, bullies exist, even in adulthood, and asserting yourself in these situations is key. 

    “An assertive response can be simple and brief. You don’t have to work yourself up for a major confrontation,” therapist and mediator Bill Eddy, LCSW, explains in an article for Psychology Today.

    The man did exactly that. He stood his ground and didn’t give in, despite the commotion caused by their confrontation. Things may have gotten heated for a bit, but he did send a message that he wasn’t the type to be pushed around, which is how you’d want to handle an adult bully. 

    People in the comments didn’t shy away from piling on the entitled passenger

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    ruthbarr
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Oh that last commentor is a judgemental a$$hole. Obesity is a disease. You have no idea what's going on in someone else's life. You don't know why they're obese or why they need medical devices like scooters.

    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh that last commentor is a judgemental a$$hole. Obesity is a disease. You have no idea what's going on in someone else's life. You don't know why they're obese or why they need medical devices like scooters.

