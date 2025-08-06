Man Stands Up To Train Bully Who Ends Up Huffing And Puffing After Not Getting His Way

ADVERTISEMENT

Every sensible adult is expected to follow the rules of etiquette. These include dressing appropriately for the occasion, putting your phone away in conversations, and respecting the personal space of others.

But of course, there are people who will deliberately go against basic human decency and let their entitled tendencies take over. This is what happened during a confrontation on a train, where one passenger tried to coerce the other into giving up his seat.

When his attempt failed, the bratty bully spent the entire ride huffing and puffing. Scroll down to see how this story ends.

Bullying can still happen, even in adulthood

A man experienced this during one of his train rides to work

He stood his ground against the larger individual, who placed himself in an embarrassing situation

Heavyset individuals may need extra pre-travel planning to accommodate their needs

Let’s face it: public transportation isn’t very accommodating toward individuals with larger body types. Whether it’s air travel, buses, or trains, the overweight person will deal with a lot of inconvenience from the cramped spaces and seats.

It’s a struggle that people like journalist Cheyenne Davis experience regularly, which is why she advises making the effort to do extra pre-travel planning.

“We tend to lay out our packing lists extra carefully because once you’re out there, a lack of sizes and availability can make it very difficult to replace anything you’ve forgotten,” Davis wrote in an article for Thrillist.

Pre-travel plans include booking an aisle seat if you’re on a plane, or requesting one if the flight isn’t fully booked. But if you’re traveling by train where seating is limited, you may be left with no choice but to stand.

And while it is a great deal of inconvenience, especially for a plus-size person, it is no reason to act entitled and try to coerce your way to getting what you want. Unfortunately, bullies exist, even in adulthood, and asserting yourself in these situations is key.

“An assertive response can be simple and brief. You don’t have to work yourself up for a major confrontation,” therapist and mediator Bill Eddy, LCSW, explains in an article for Psychology Today.

The man did exactly that. He stood his ground and didn’t give in, despite the commotion caused by their confrontation. Things may have gotten heated for a bit, but he did send a message that he wasn’t the type to be pushed around, which is how you’d want to handle an adult bully.

People in the comments didn’t shy away from piling on the entitled passenger

