“It Sounds Good On Paper”: Corporate Perks That Sound Better Than They Actually Are

I think most of you will agree with me that when we are choosing a new job, it’s not only salary, title and location that matters. It’s becoming more and more popular for companies to offer many various benefits to attract new talents or even to keep employees. It may be health insurance, traveling for work or even office catering.

Sharing his opinion about a few work perks, the founder and CEO of Workhap Sho Dewan posted a TikTok video stating that they are overrated and simply just look better on paper than they are in practice.

There are many things that sound way better when they are written – many work perks are no different

Image credits: Sho Dewan

The founder of Workhap lists 3 work perks that are not as valuable as they may seem

Image credits: workhap

“One – It gets old really quickly – traveling for work. Now the first couple of times free food, hotel points, upgrades on flights, it feels cool, but at the end of the day, you just want to sleep in your own bed.

Number two – unlimited PTO. It sounds good on paper, but it’s actually a benefit for the company. They don’t have to pay you out when you leave.

Three – free holiday parties. You’re pretty much obligated to go and they’re always during non-work hours. So you’re pretty much working when you’re not.”

The creator of the video is Sho Dewan, a career coach, content creator, founder and CEO of Workhap. He has helped thousands get hired and paid in careers they love through his programs, and is now expanding his platform to help millions more. On his social media, he posts useful tips and relatable stories that people find inspiring.

As a former recruiter and head of talent development, he posts daily to his community of 1.5M+ followers and reveals the HR secrets and expert strategies he’s learned the hard way. The video where he highlights the most overrated work perks collected more than 40K views and 1.5K likes.

People in the comments agreed with Sho and shared their personal experiences and opinions regarding these perks. Well, to some they seemed like a benefit, but for others more like additional work. “Traveling for work has destroyed me and I’m now numb to ‘fun’ trips,” one user shared.

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov (not the actual photo)

Well, folks online basically summed up that travel for work may be fun, but it’s not for everyone. When it comes to unlimited PTO, people had different opinions – some enjoy this perk while others have had bad experiences, and corporate parties – well, it also depends quite a lot on your colleagues.

But let’s talk about work benefits in general. Are they really a big deal? First off, according to Better Up, businesses who provide the finest benefits to their employees typically see an increase in employee satisfaction and retention. Good employee benefits are also crucial since they raise workers’ quality of life, reduce burnout, promote health, and increase employee satisfaction.

While every person may have a different opinion on what work benefits are the best, there are some which probably would make every employee happy. To begin with – paid time off. It is one of the best ways to improve an employee’s work-life balance. Other valuable perks are a flexible schedule, work from home options or health insurance.

Image credits: Tara Winstead (not the actual photo)

To get a little bit better understanding, Access Perks shared statistics of benefits and employee engagement. So if you are wondering what are the reasons that companies provide benefits, well, the main one is that it increases productivity, attracts and retains employees.

Therefore, these days, benefits are one of the main aspects that keep the employee at the company. 40% of employers think that employees quit their jobs in search of greater benefits and 84% of businesses think it helps them attract top talent, the greatest percentages ever recorded.

So guys, what do you think about these overrated work perks? What would you say are the main benefits that you look for in a company? Share your thoughts below!

People online agreed with the career coach and shared their opinions

