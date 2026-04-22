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The Sony World Photography Awards 2026 have once again highlighted just how powerful photography can be, bringing together an incredible selection of images from around the world. With more than 430,000 submissions from over 200 countries and territories, this year’s competition offers a wide-ranging look at the people, places, and stories shaping life today.

Taking the top honor of Photographer of the Year is Citlali Fabián for “Bilha, Stories of My Sisters,” a moving and deeply personal series centered on the lives, resilience, and shared experiences of Indigenous women in southern Mexico. Alongside her work, this year’s winning and shortlisted images explore everything from wildlife and environmental issues to culture, identity, and social change, showing just how much a single frame can communicate. Now on display at Somerset House in London, the selected works bring together more than 300 photographs that capture both the beauty and complexity of the world through contemporary photography.

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