“I Ordered Doordash”: Babysitter Fired For Doing What Most People Do When They’re Hungry
Parents usually have a set of rules they expect babysitters to follow, and in many cases, they’re perfectly reasonable.
But this Redditor was caught off guard when the mom they were working for suddenly lashed out over something completely routine: ordering DoorDash because they were hungry. She called it “unsafe” and claimed it put her children at risk. Soon after, she ended the arrangement altogether.
Now, the babysitter is left wondering: was that a fair response, or a complete overreaction?
Hungry during their shift, the babysitter ordered DoorDash
Image credits: dasha11 / Envato (not the actual photo)
To their surprise, the mom didn’t take it well—she called it unsafe and insisted it had put her kids in danger
Image credits: South-Eagle-300
Image credits: nunezimage / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: South-Eagle-300
Later, the babysitter clarified that at the very least, they were properly paid for their time
Many readers sided with the babysitter, saying the mom clearly blew things out of proportion
Others, however, felt the babysitter should’ve checked in first to see if ordering food was okay
Of, pffft - they were 3 hours late, this is on the parents, not her. She didn't invite a stranger into the house, ffs. She opened the door, got her food and then locked it again. She shouldn't have been in that situation at all, the parents are at fault here.
Of, pffft - they were 3 hours late, this is on the parents, not her. She didn't invite a stranger into the house, ffs. She opened the door, got her food and then locked it again. She shouldn't have been in that situation at all, the parents are at fault here.
32
1