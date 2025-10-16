Average 41YO Forces Hot 39YO Wife Into An Open Marriage, Regrets It When Her Admirers Come Knocking

ADVERTISEMENT

Personally, I’ve never really liked the concept of an open relationship, but I know a couple who are in one, and they seem pretty happy. I guess, as long as it’s not forced on one partner and both choose it, it’s their life and they can do what they want.

This man, however, forced his wife into an open marriage just because he wanted to sleep with his secretary. However, he quickly realized that he had made a mistake as his wife was able to find a lot of men, so he demanded that they stop it, but things escalated as she refused!

As the dating world changes, people are trying out open relationships, but some are even forced into them

The poster’s parents got married pretty young, as her mom got pregnant with her, and they moved to the city where her grandpa set up a business for her father

After years together, her barely present father demanded an open marriage from her mom, who was reluctant at first, but gave in after pressure

The man quickly realized his mistake, as it was just a reason to sleep with his secretary, while his wife was able to find many men

He asked his wife to stop the open marriage, but she refused, so they got a divorce, but he spread rumors to his family that she cheated on him

Today, we dive into the original poster’s (OP) life as she tells us the story about how her parents got divorced. They were really young when they got pregnant with her, so they were married off, and OP’s grandpa set up a business for them in the city. Her mom was taught to be a “submissive wife” when she grew up in the south, and barely socialized after moving away.

She got close with her daughter, who urged her to go out, and she finally made a friend and started socializing. One day, her 41-year-old husband suddenly suggested an “open marriage,” and she was aghast. Being a good Christian, the idea was shocking for her, and she didn’t believe in divorce either. With pressure from him and encouragement from her daughter, she finally agreed.

The truth is that the man only wanted to sleep with his secretary, but he quickly realized the mistake he had made. His 39-year-old athletic wife got a lot of attention from numerous men, and he just couldn’t bear it. It must have hurt his small ego, as he started fighting with her over silly things. Now, she had grown confident, so she also fought back, and they decided to get divorced.

However, the sly man went and told both their parents that she “cheated on him,” and they all came down to berate her. Luckily, she is blessed with a smart daughter, as OP had saved all their messages and revealed the truth to the whole family. The grandparents started fighting each other for their children, and said accusatory things to the poster’s mom.

She even faced backlash from her “church friends,” but she shut them down. Her true friend was very supportive in this, and she even gave her an attorney’s number. Meanwhile, OP also found out that the business given to her dad actually belongs to her mom, and now her father is living in a hotel, while they await more divorce drama.

The truth is that open marriages might seem like a new concept, but in reality, it’s actually a historical phenomenon. In fact, some scientists argue it may be hard-wired into our genetics and confer species survival advantages. No wonder so many people are willing to give it a try. Data shows that 23% of Americans find it acceptable, and out of those, 36% are men, while 30% are women.

However, it’s not everyone’s cup of tea, as we clearly witnessed in this story. The man basically wanted his wife’s “permission” to sleep with his secretary, so he jumped into it. When his wife got a lot of men to hook up with, he got jealous and then conveniently wanted to stop it.

Research suggests that men’s jealousy tends to center around the idea of their partner getting physical with another man, while women tend to get more jealous of emotional intimacy. Jealous people can lash out, and even the man did so, by commenting on his wife’s appearance. Well, it’s a good thing that they are getting divorced because he sounds quite annoying.

Netizens expressed sympathy for the poster that she was stuck in all the drama, but they were glad that her mom was leaving her toxic dad. Don’t you agree with them? Feel free to jot down your thoughts in the comments below!

People online found it funny how the one who wants an open marriage always ends up regretting it

Text screenshot showing a Reddit comment stating a person realized consequences after forcing an open marriage.

Reddit comment discussing consequences of average 41-year-old forcing hot 39-year-old wife into an open marriage.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing regrets about forcing a wife into an open marriage and its consequences.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing regrets about forcing a hot wife into an open marriage and her admirers.

Text post discussing regrets in an open marriage when a 41-year-old husband sees his 39-year-old wife gain admirers.

Comment about open marriage regrets and advice for divorce, highlighting issues with average 41YO husband and hot 39YO wife.

Text comment discussing karma and consequences, related to an average 41-year-old forcing hot 39-year-old wife into open marriage.

Comment discussing regret after forcing an open marriage and the impact on a wife’s admirers.

Comment discussing how men often regret forcing open relationships, highlighting challenges in average 41YO's open marriage.

Text post showing an open marriage confession by an average 41-year-old man about his hot 39-year-old wife’s admirers.

Comment discussing religious views on adultery and marriage, related to open marriage regrets and admirer consequences.

Comment on dating dynamics, highlighting challenges faced by men compared to women in the current relationship market.

Text comment discussing how marriages typically last 8 months after becoming open, referencing open marriage regrets.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing knowledge about parents' private life, related to open marriage regrets.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing insecurities in open marriages and looking for a third partner on Tinder.

Comment discussing open marriage dynamics where women succeed with hookups and men often feel miserable.

Comment discussing regrets in an open marriage where a 41-year-old man forces his 39-year-old wife into it.

Comment expressing disdain towards certain men wanting women who prioritize their children, in an online forum.