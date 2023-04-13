Wanting to help you feel more at home in any environment, we’ve got some tips that will help you up your street smarts and stay safe out there!

If you’ve ever been out at night or visited a shady part of town, you probably didn’t feel welcome in the jungle, no matter how much Guns N’ Roses you listened to.

#1 If a random guy says “Hey man you want to see something?” You don’t.

You don’t want to see something.

#2 Even if you are a tourist, don’t look and act like a tourist.

#3 99% of fights start because someone *said* something offensive to the wrong people. Be careful to not just run your mouth around people you don't know. Real life doesn't always play out like social media.

#4 If you get arrested, shut the f**k up.

#5 Keep your car locked always. And Lock your car as soon as you get inside.

#6 If you think you’re being followed, never go straight home. Have heard of being told to make 4 consecutive same-direction turns (if driving). If they’re still behind you they’re following you.

#7 never do more than 1 illegal thing at a time.

#8 Know when to leave. Is friend getting too drunk? Leave. Is the room getting too crowded? Leave. Are you feeling too intoxicated? Leave. Someone bothering you too much? Leave. Anything that doesn’t feel right, just leave.

#9 Also, there's no such thing as a fair fight. Go for the nuts.

#10 If you know you'll be walking through a sketchy area, look sketchy.



Back when I used to do a lot of night photography in an area with frequent muggings and robberies, this kept me out of bad situations. If people cross the street instead of passing by you, you're doing it right.



Edit to add that these replies are hilarious. This worked for my countless night excursions in a high crime area. The one time someone tried to rob me was when I happened to be out in my regular clothes on my way to meet friends.

"what looks sketchy" depends on where you are. For my situation, it was a plain dark hoodie with the hood always up (hood up shows you'd rather not be recognized and that you're comfortable where you are), slightly tattered pants/shoes (I had these from skateboarding) and walking like you know exactly where you are and where you're going. My camera was compact enough to hold in my hoodie pocket.

#11 Look like you know where you're going.

#12 If someone arguing with you is standing close to you and they look away from you, you are about to get sucker punched.

#13 Look with your eyes, not your head

#14 Don't flash your money especially in bars

#15 Stay aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

#16 If you are in another country & the locals are running, you run too.



example:



Indonesia & the tsunami.

#17 Don't get in the van I don't care how many 10mm sockets they say are in the van ITS A LIE

#18 Never consent to a police search of your vehicle or your home.



If they have to get a warrant, they are *much* more limited in where they can search and what they can take as evidence. Giving them consent to go on a fishing expedition can *only* hurt you. Don't do it.

#19 If someone ask you for a lighter, “sorry, don’t smoke.”

#20 Don’t put yourself in bad situations from the very beginning



If you never been in the hood, stay the f**k outta there



You can’t lose money if you never brought any



Don’t leave your laptop in the car



Don’t park your car there at all

#21 If you have the choice to keep yapping or walk away. Walk

#22 No matter how well you think you fight, you NEVER know if the other guy has a knife.



Being stabbed is indescribable. The pain lasts for weeks and you can still feel it in the cold months later.



Walking away, or running away is always your best form of self defence. Some may call you a coward. I'd rather be a coward and smart than dead and stupid.

#23 Mind your business and watch your back.

#24 Look both ways before you cross one

#25 Look confident, don't be dumb.

#26 When someone hits you up for something/tries to engage you in a scammy way in a public place, the best thing to do is not respond at all. Pretend they don’t exist. It’s cold but it’s your best option and all they really deserve. Even just saying “sorry no” can sometimes provoke a response or follow up with the more aggressive ones. And ffs I promise you they don’t have a job interview/sick relative in the hospital/etc that they need to get to. It really blows my mind how many intelligent urban dwelling people I know still say “Well what if they really did the help?”

#27 not so much street, but general advice an uncle gave me when I was a teen starting to party



- if you're already in bed and someone invites you out, decline and stay in bed-



is eery how many fights, crashes, and drama I avoided, because I stayed in bed.

#28 If there are kids playing in the street when you walk into a shop, but the street is empty when you walk outside 5 minutes later, go back inside.

#29 everybody snitches when facing 25 to life. don't do the crime unless you willing to do the time.

#30 If you find yourself in a street fight the point isn’t to win, but to escape.



It only takes one nasty fall on concrete to f**k up your entire life.



Do whatever it takes to get out

#31 Watch people’s hands and how they’re positioning if you find yourself in a scenario where you’re talking to someone you didn’t expect to, and when walking about, be aware of your surroundings and who’s behind you, but don’t look panicked when doing so.

#32 Never look down at your phone for walking directions - do not have an obvious look, pause, look at street sights, look again. Check it in your watch or stop at a store to “check your phone”. Makes you stand out otherwise.



( basically a longer version of look like you know where you’re going)

#33 Never commit crime with others.

#34 No headphones in busy public places.

#35 In a restaurant, always take the seat facing the front of the establishment and preferably, with the wall behind you.



When pumping gas, do not stand outside with your head buried on your phone. Constantly look around and scan your surroundings. You minimize your chances of being a mark.

#36 -Keep your head on a swivel.

- if you look like you wont go down without a fight most people will recognize and leave you alone.

- don’t take unnecessary risks/trust your gut.

- and most importantly don’t start s**t. Most people are in the same situation as you and more than likely are normal chill human beings.

#37 Get a new TV or a computer in a big box? Don’t let anyone else know you did. Cut down the box or throw it out on trash day before they pickup. Don’t let the neighborhood know the kind of life you’re living.

#38 If you’re chasing someone and you want them to fall it’s easier to make them do so by pushing them forward instead of pulling them backwards. Use their own weight against them.

#39 If someone is annoying in public, don’t confront them or ask anything of them. You might get popped and you have no idea who they are or what their issues are.



Don’t make eye contact with people on the street.



Don’t get involved in other peoples beef when you get asked to take sides or a friend is complaining about others. Just listen and say “good luck with that, that’s a bummer.”



Don’t do drugs. Fetty is in everything and a bump in a bar bathroom can drop you.



**EDIT** People are pointing out harm reduction and drug testing kits. That's great. However, my advice stands - as a recovering alcoholic/addict (6 years clean and sober), I wish I'd never started in the first place. I have friends that normalize carrying around narcan to parties and s**t. You can see the insanity right? They want to keep partying so badly they carry around a f*****g narcan kit in case they hit a hot bag. Just f*****g stop.