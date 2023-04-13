If you’ve ever been out at night or visited a shady part of town, you probably didn’t feel welcome in the jungle, no matter how much Guns N’ Roses you listened to.

Wanting to help you feel more at home in any environment, we’ve got some tips that will help you up your street smarts and stay safe out there!

#1

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If a random guy says “Hey man you want to see something?” You don’t.
You don’t want to see something.

Want to see some puppies I have got in the back of this windowless van?

#2

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Even if you are a tourist, don’t look and act like a tourist.

Act as a person who has come to see its culture and what it is like, not like a person who comes to well, buy a lot of junk. (pls don't downvote. I probably phrased this pretty badly, but hope u get the point)

#3

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group 99% of fights start because someone *said* something offensive to the wrong people. Be careful to not just run your mouth around people you don't know. Real life doesn't always play out like social media.

#4

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you get arrested, shut the f**k up.

Always. Ask for a lawyer. Do not talk to the police, they are NOT your friend, they will try everything they can to prosecute you regardless of whether you are innocent or guilty - they have targets.

#5

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Keep your car locked always. And Lock your car as soon as you get inside.

#6

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you think you’re being followed, never go straight home. Have heard of being told to make 4 consecutive same-direction turns (if driving). If they’re still behind you they’re following you.

And drive to a police station

#7

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group never do more than 1 illegal thing at a time.

#8

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Know when to leave. Is friend getting too drunk? Leave. Is the room getting too crowded? Leave. Are you feeling too intoxicated? Leave. Someone bothering you too much? Leave. Anything that doesn’t feel right, just leave.

#9

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Also, there's no such thing as a fair fight. Go for the nuts.

or the eyes. Jab the eyes with the thumb. Or go for the pressure points, or just dont get into fights.

#10

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you know you'll be walking through a sketchy area, look sketchy.

Back when I used to do a lot of night photography in an area with frequent muggings and robberies, this kept me out of bad situations. If people cross the street instead of passing by you, you're doing it right.

Edit to add that these replies are hilarious. This worked for my countless night excursions in a high crime area. The one time someone tried to rob me was when I happened to be out in my regular clothes on my way to meet friends.
"what looks sketchy" depends on where you are. For my situation, it was a plain dark hoodie with the hood always up (hood up shows you'd rather not be recognized and that you're comfortable where you are), slightly tattered pants/shoes (I had these from skateboarding) and walking like you know exactly where you are and where you're going. My camera was compact enough to hold in my hoodie pocket.

#11

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Look like you know where you're going.

#12

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If someone arguing with you is standing close to you and they look away from you, you are about to get sucker punched.

#13

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Look with your eyes, not your head

#14

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Don't flash your money especially in bars

I had a big win (think £1000's) on the horses many years ago, got paid out in cash and decided to hit the town with a few friends with money stuffed into every pocket apart from the £10k I'd sensibly left with the racecourse security chaps. Got hit on pretty much wherever we went and was happy to pay for beer / drinks. Sadly some idiot then decided to try and rob me at knifepoint at about 2am whilst we were between bars ; my friends (and I) are ex military, we don't like knives. Let's leave it that the chap whilst not quite crippled, wasn't going to walk for a while, had a permanently altered look, facially and I suspect he probably wouldn't be a dad again.

#15

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Stay aware of your surroundings and trust your instincts.

#16

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you are in another country & the locals are running, you run too.

example:

Indonesia & the tsunami.

#17

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Don't get in the van I don't care how many 10mm sockets they say are in the van ITS A LIE

#18

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Never consent to a police search of your vehicle or your home.

If they have to get a warrant, they are *much* more limited in where they can search and what they can take as evidence. Giving them consent to go on a fishing expedition can *only* hurt you. Don't do it.

#19

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If someone ask you for a lighter, “sorry, don’t smoke.”

#20

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Don’t put yourself in bad situations from the very beginning

If you never been in the hood, stay the f**k outta there

You can’t lose money if you never brought any

Don’t leave your laptop in the car

Don’t park your car there at all

#21

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you have the choice to keep yapping or walk away. Walk

#22

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group No matter how well you think you fight, you NEVER know if the other guy has a knife.

Being stabbed is indescribable. The pain lasts for weeks and you can still feel it in the cold months later.

Walking away, or running away is always your best form of self defence. Some may call you a coward. I'd rather be a coward and smart than dead and stupid.

#23

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Mind your business and watch your back.

#24

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Look both ways before you cross one

#25

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group Look confident, don't be dumb.

#26

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group When someone hits you up for something/tries to engage you in a scammy way in a public place, the best thing to do is not respond at all. Pretend they don’t exist. It’s cold but it’s your best option and all they really deserve. Even just saying “sorry no” can sometimes provoke a response or follow up with the more aggressive ones. And ffs I promise you they don’t have a job interview/sick relative in the hospital/etc that they need to get to. It really blows my mind how many intelligent urban dwelling people I know still say “Well what if they really did the help?”

#27

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group not so much street, but general advice an uncle gave me when I was a teen starting to party

- if you're already in bed and someone invites you out, decline and stay in bed-

is eery how many fights, crashes, and drama I avoided, because I stayed in bed.

#28

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If there are kids playing in the street when you walk into a shop, but the street is empty when you walk outside 5 minutes later, go back inside.

#29

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group everybody snitches when facing 25 to life. don't do the crime unless you willing to do the time.

#30

40 Pieces Of Street Advice, As Shared In This Online Group If you find yourself in a street fight the point isn’t to win, but to escape.

It only takes one nasty fall on concrete to f**k up your entire life.

Do whatever it takes to get out

#31

Watch people’s hands and how they’re positioning if you find yourself in a scenario where you’re talking to someone you didn’t expect to, and when walking about, be aware of your surroundings and who’s behind you, but don’t look panicked when doing so.

#32

Never look down at your phone for walking directions - do not have an obvious look, pause, look at street sights, look again. Check it in your watch or stop at a store to “check your phone”. Makes you stand out otherwise.

( basically a longer version of look like you know where you’re going)

#33

Never commit crime with others.

#34

No headphones in busy public places.

#35

In a restaurant, always take the seat facing the front of the establishment and preferably, with the wall behind you.

When pumping gas, do not stand outside with your head buried on your phone. Constantly look around and scan your surroundings. You minimize your chances of being a mark.

#36

-Keep your head on a swivel.
- if you look like you wont go down without a fight most people will recognize and leave you alone.
- don’t take unnecessary risks/trust your gut.
- and most importantly don’t start s**t. Most people are in the same situation as you and more than likely are normal chill human beings.

not fighting is not a form of cowardice. Not fighting is a form of strength.

#37

Get a new TV or a computer in a big box? Don’t let anyone else know you did. Cut down the box or throw it out on trash day before they pickup. Don’t let the neighborhood know the kind of life you’re living.

#38

If you’re chasing someone and you want them to fall it’s easier to make them do so by pushing them forward instead of pulling them backwards. Use their own weight against them.

#39

If someone is annoying in public, don’t confront them or ask anything of them. You might get popped and you have no idea who they are or what their issues are.

Don’t make eye contact with people on the street.

Don’t get involved in other peoples beef when you get asked to take sides or a friend is complaining about others. Just listen and say “good luck with that, that’s a bummer.”

Don’t do drugs. Fetty is in everything and a bump in a bar bathroom can drop you.

**EDIT** People are pointing out harm reduction and drug testing kits. That's great. However, my advice stands - as a recovering alcoholic/addict (6 years clean and sober), I wish I'd never started in the first place. I have friends that normalize carrying around narcan to parties and s**t. You can see the insanity right? They want to keep partying so badly they carry around a f*****g narcan kit in case they hit a hot bag. Just f*****g stop.

#40

Never, I repeat never talk to the cops about anything! If questioned, act stupid. If interrogated, lawyer up.

