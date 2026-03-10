Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

One Piece Season 2 Just Teased A Game-Changing Reveal (And It’s Not Sabo)
Live-action One Piece Season 2 characters in a snowy, ancient setting with detailed costumes and intense expressions.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

One Piece Season 2 Just Teased A Game-Changing Reveal (And It’s Not Sabo)

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
0

10

0

ADVERTISEMENT

One Piece season 2 debuted on Netflix with several major surprises for longtime fans.

In the very first episode, a major character made a cameo, sending fans into a frenzy. The character is none other than Flame Emperor Sabo, who doesn’t appear in Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga until nearly the halfway point. 

But the series also quietly sets up an even bigger long-term twist that casual viewers may have missed. Fans may have to wait several seasons for answers, making the tease even more intriguing. 

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • One Piece season 2 includes a surprise cameo from Sabo while quietly planting clues about a major future storyline.
    • A subtle reference to an infamous incident hints at deeper lore that won’t be paid off until much later.
    • The Netflix adaptation appears to be laying the groundwork for plotlines that will take multiple seasons to fully unfold.

    One Piece season 2 hints at the manga’s most infamous event

    Live-action One Piece Season 2 cast on ship deck, excitedly looking ahead hinting at a game-changing reveal in the series.

    Image credits: Netflix

    The live-action series is no stranger to taking creative liberties when adapting the long-running manga. Season 1 introduced Monkey D. Garp as Luffy’s grandfather, a reveal that doesn’t occur until Chapter 432 of the source material.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Season 2 expands on Garp’s character by teasing an infamous incident he was a key part of. In episode 1, Garp is referred to as the “Hero of God Valley,” a title that likely means little to first-time viewers.

    Middle-aged man with gray hair and beard wearing a white uniform in a softly lit room, hinting at a game-changing reveal.

    Image credits: Netflix

    In the manga, Garp is called a “Marine Hero,” but how he earned the moniker is revealed much later. God Valley was first mentioned in Chapter 958 and is closely tied to both Garp and the former Pirate King, Gold Roger. 

    A flashback detailing the God Valley incident only recently unfolded in Oda’s manga, revealing several major twists tied to multiple characters, including a certain red-haired pirate fans saw in season 1. 

    Why One Piece setting up future storylines is a good sign

    Man with beard and uniform behind bars in dark setting, evoking suspense related to One Piece season 2 game-changing reveal.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By teasing events that may not pay off for several seasons, the live-action series shows the creative team’s commitment to the long game. 

    For now, Sabo’s cameo, Brook’s introduction, and the God Valley namedrop are merely Easter eggs for longtime fans of the manga. However, introducing these elements this early strengthens the show’s worldbuilding. It also promises answers to some of the story’s biggest mysteries. 

    Man in ornate costume standing in dimly lit prison cell, hinting at One Piece Season 2 game-changing reveal scene.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Both the worldbuilding and its long-running mysteries are key reasons for the manga’s popularity. As a result, the live-action series is simply replicating the formula that has made Luffy and the Straw Hat crew’s journey so beloved.

    How many seasons will the live-action One Piece have?

    Live-action One Piece Season 2 characters in winter clothing, standing in a snowy, historic stone courtyard setting.

    Image credits: Netflix

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While season 2 sets up long-term twists involving the God Valley incident, it’s unclear whether the live-action adaptation will get to deliver the payoff. 

    Although a third season has been greenlit and is now in production, the Straw Hat crew’s adventures beyond that remain uncharted territory. 

    In a 2024 interview with Deadline, producer Marty Adelstein revealed that the creative team had mapped out twelve seasons based on existing source material. However, since Oda’s manga hasn’t concluded yet, that number could increase.

    Earlier this month, actor Mackenyu, who plays Zoro, revealed that Oda wants the live-action series to reach a specific arc in his story. 

    “He has a vision to where he wants to end,” he told The Movie Podcast.

    However, neither Mackenyu nor his co-stars revealed which arc could serve as the show’s final chapter.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    10

    0

    10

    0

    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Homepage
    Next in Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT