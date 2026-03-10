One Piece Season 2 Just Teased A Game-Changing Reveal (And It’s Not Sabo)

ADVERTISEMENT

One Piece season 2 debuted on Netflix with several major surprises for longtime fans.

In the very first episode, a major character made a cameo, sending fans into a frenzy. The character is none other than Flame Emperor Sabo, who doesn’t appear in Eiichiro Oda’s bestselling manga until nearly the halfway point.

But the series also quietly sets up an even bigger long-term twist that casual viewers may have missed. Fans may have to wait several seasons for answers, making the tease even more intriguing.

Highlights One Piece season 2 includes a surprise cameo from Sabo while quietly planting clues about a major future storyline.

A subtle reference to an infamous incident hints at deeper lore that won’t be paid off until much later.

The Netflix adaptation appears to be laying the groundwork for plotlines that will take multiple seasons to fully unfold.

One Piece season 2 hints at the manga’s most infamous event

Image credits: Netflix

The live-action series is no stranger to taking creative liberties when adapting the long-running manga. Season 1 introduced Monkey D. Garp as Luffy’s grandfather, a reveal that doesn’t occur until Chapter 432 of the source material.

Season 2 expands on Garp’s character by teasing an infamous incident he was a key part of. In episode 1, Garp is referred to as the “Hero of God Valley,” a title that likely means little to first-time viewers.

Image credits: Netflix

In the manga, Garp is called a “Marine Hero,” but how he earned the moniker is revealed much later. God Valley was first mentioned in Chapter 958 and is closely tied to both Garp and the former Pirate King, Gold Roger.

A flashback detailing the God Valley incident only recently unfolded in Oda’s manga, revealing several major twists tied to multiple characters, including a certain red-haired pirate fans saw in season 1.

Why One Piece setting up future storylines is a good sign

Image credits: Netflix

By teasing events that may not pay off for several seasons, the live-action series shows the creative team’s commitment to the long game.

For now, Sabo’s cameo, Brook’s introduction, and the God Valley namedrop are merely Easter eggs for longtime fans of the manga. However, introducing these elements this early strengthens the show’s worldbuilding. It also promises answers to some of the story’s biggest mysteries.

Image credits: Netflix

Both the worldbuilding and its long-running mysteries are key reasons for the manga’s popularity. As a result, the live-action series is simply replicating the formula that has made Luffy and the Straw Hat crew’s journey so beloved.

How many seasons will the live-action One Piece have?

Image credits: Netflix

While season 2 sets up long-term twists involving the God Valley incident, it’s unclear whether the live-action adaptation will get to deliver the payoff.

Although a third season has been greenlit and is now in production, the Straw Hat crew’s adventures beyond that remain uncharted territory.

In a 2024 interview with Deadline, producer Marty Adelstein revealed that the creative team had mapped out twelve seasons based on existing source material. However, since Oda’s manga hasn’t concluded yet, that number could increase.

Earlier this month, actor Mackenyu, who plays Zoro, revealed that Oda wants the live-action series to reach a specific arc in his story.

“He has a vision to where he wants to end,” he told The Movie Podcast.

However, neither Mackenyu nor his co-stars revealed which arc could serve as the show’s final chapter.

One Piece is currently streaming on Netflix.