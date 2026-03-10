Finished One Piece Season 2? Here’s Where To Continue The Anime And Manga

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix’s live-action One Piece has returned for season 2, and it’s already a certified hit.

It premiered on March 10 with a perfect 100% critic and audience scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the best-selling manga by Eiichiro Oda, the fantasy drama’s season 2 ends on a major cliffhanger.

The finale teases the Straw Hats’ next opponent, Mr. 0, as the Log Pose points toward Alabasta. As a result, fans must be eager for answers about Mr. 0’s true goal and what dangers await Luffy’s crew in Alabasta.

Fortunately, the manga and its anime adaptation already provide those answers.

Which arcs does Netflix’s One Piece season 2 cover?

Image credits: Netflix



The manga debuted in 1997 and now spans more than 1,000 chapters. These chapters are organized into multiple sagas, each comprising several story arcs.

The debut season adapted most of the East Blue Saga, except for the Loguetown Arc. Season 2 begins with that arc before moving into the first half of the Alabasta/Arabasta Saga.

Image credits: Viz Media

Here is a complete breakdown of how the Netflix series adapts the second saga:

Episode 1, The Beginning and the End : Loguetown Arc (East Blue Saga).

Episode 2, Good Whale Hunting : Reverse Mountain Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 3, Whisky Business : Whisky Peak Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 4, Big Trouble in Little Garden : Little Garden Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 5, Wax On, Wax Off : Little Garden Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 6, Nami Deerest : Drum Island Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 7, Reindeer Shames : Drum Island Arc (Arabasta Saga).

Episode 8, Deer and Loathing in Drum Kingdom : Drum Island Arc (Arabasta Saga).

The overall Arabasta Saga is divided into five canon story arcs. Four of them make up most of the live-action show’s second season.

Where to start the One Piece anime and manga after season 2

Image credits: Netflix



The second season ends around chapter 154 of the manga. It is the final entry in the Drum Island Arc and marks Tony Tony Chopper officially joining the Straw Hat crew.

Viewers who want to read the story can start the manga with chapter 155. It marks the beginning of the Arabasta Arc, the final section of the Arabasta Saga. It comprises 63 chapters, ending with chapter 217.

Image credits: Toei Animation



Those who want to watch the next arc can shift to the anime, starting with episode 92. In the anime, the Arabasta Arc is 39 episodes long, excluding the filler content (episodes 93, 98, 99, 101, and 102), ending on episode 130.

The manga is available to subscribers of the Shonen Jump app and the Viz Media website. The One Piece anime can be streamed on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Pluto TV.

Will there be a One Piece season 3 on Netflix?



Image credits: Netflix

Yes, Netflix renewed the live-action adaptation for a third season in August 2025.

Although a release date hasn’t been announced, filming is already underway, suggesting fans won’t have to wait too long for new episodes.

Principal photography on the next installment began on November 24, 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa. It is expected to wrap sometime in June 2026, hinting that the third season could premiere as early as 2027.

In November 2025, Cole Escola was confirmed to be playing Bon Clay, with Xolo Maridueña joining the cast in the role of Portgas D. Ace. Season 3 will also introduce Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1 and Daisy Head as Miss Doublefinger.



One Piece seasons 1 and 2 are currently streaming on Netflix.