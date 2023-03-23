Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy
24points
User submission
Dogs, People1 hour ago

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Hidrėlėy
Pro member

Last month, the heartwarming story of Bruno, a one-eared Pitbull under the care of the SPCA, went viral after his caretakers discovered he had pulled out the same ear he was missing from his plush toy. People were moved by the story and began sharing posts published by the SPCA to help this lovable dog in need.

Bruno is a dog who has faced more than his fair share of adversity. He used to live chained up outside, unable to escape from the elements or danger. One day, he was attacked by another dog, resulting in the loss of one of his ears. Despite all of this, Bruno has a heart of gold, and his resilience and loving nature have won the hearts of many.

More info: Facebook

Meet Bruno, a dog who overcame a tough start to life and whose story went viral across the internet

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

Before being rescued by SPCA, Bruno used to be chained up outside, enduring extreme temperatures and unable to escape harm

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Eventually, he got attacked by another dog, resulting in the loss of one of his ears

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

One day, his SPCA caretakers discovered Bruno’s stuffed toy was missing the exact same ear as him

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

They quickly realized that it was Bruno who tore one of those plush ears off himself

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

Despite his harsh past, Bruno is a kind and loving dog, with a big heart and forgiving soul

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

The SPCA reported that Bruno loves other dogs and every person he meets, and he is well-behaved, cuddly, and very smart

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

In a heartwarming twist of fate, Bruno has since found his forever home and new family

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: SPCAwake

Of course, Bruno’s favorite stuffed toy moved in with him to his new home

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: levi_pinnix

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: levi_pinnix

Despite his tough past, Bruno’s story is one of resilience, love, and hope

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: levi_pinnix

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: levi_pinnix

It serves as a reminder that even dogs who have endured difficult situations can find happiness and love in their forever homes

Meet Bruno, A One-Eared Pitbull Who Went Viral After His Caretakers Discovered He Had Pulled Out The Same Ear From His Plush Toy

Image credits: levi_pinnix

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Hidrėlėy
Hidrėlėy
Author, Pro member

Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about People
Homepage
Trending
People
Homepage
Next in People
Popular on Bored Panda
What do you think ?
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bruno is a beautiful soul. I love that he ripped off one of the ears of his stuffed animal to look like him.

0
0points
reply
POST
glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bruno is a beautiful soul. I love that he ripped off one of the ears of his stuffed animal to look like him.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda