 “Respect Your Elders”: Karen Sits On Top Of Healthy-Looking Woman, Causes Her To Scream In Pain | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Respect Your Elders”: Karen Sits On Top Of Healthy-Looking Woman, Causes Her To Scream In Pain
30points
Social Issues

“Respect Your Elders”: Karen Sits On Top Of Healthy-Looking Woman, Causes Her To Scream In Pain

Miglė Miliūtė and
Austėja Akavickaitė

Don’t judge a book by its cover, especially when it comes to people you don’t know. Their looks might not give away certain things that matter and making assumptions can be seriously detrimental.

Redditor u/PigeonLoverAkane shared how a woman scolded her for not giving up her bus seat. The “Karen” based her demands on the fact that the passenger looked healthy, when she was actually in a lot of pain. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.

Making assumptions about people’s health can have detrimental effects

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

This woman was scolded by a “Karen” for not giving up her bus seat even thought she “looked healthy”

Image credits: Dobrila Vignjevic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PigeonLoverAkane

People in the comments shared their thoughts, some have had encountered similar situations themselves

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Austėja Akavickaitė
Austėja Akavickaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Austėja is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Photography.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Social Issues
Homepage
Trending
Social Issues
Homepage
Next in Social Issues
Popular on Bored Panda
Join the conversation
POST
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ideal response (easy to think of when you’re not in the middle of this nonsense like the OP was): “YOU’RE GOING TO MAKE MY COLOSTOMY BAG EXPLODE AND WILL BE COVERED IN MY S**T, AS WILL THE ENTIRE BUS.”

0
0points
reply
POST
Ron Baza
Ron Baza
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ideal response (easy to think of when you’re not in the middle of this nonsense like the OP was): “YOU’RE GOING TO MAKE MY COLOSTOMY BAG EXPLODE AND WILL BE COVERED IN MY S**T, AS WILL THE ENTIRE BUS.”

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda