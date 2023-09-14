“Respect Your Elders”: Karen Sits On Top Of Healthy-Looking Woman, Causes Her To Scream In Pain

Don’t judge a book by its cover, especially when it comes to people you don’t know. Their looks might not give away certain things that matter and making assumptions can be seriously detrimental.

Redditor u/PigeonLoverAkane shared how a woman scolded her for not giving up her bus seat. The “Karen” based her demands on the fact that the passenger looked healthy, when she was actually in a lot of pain. Scroll down for the full story in the OP’s own words.

Making assumptions about people’s health can have detrimental effects

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

This woman was scolded by a “Karen” for not giving up her bus seat even thought she “looked healthy”

Image credits: Dobrila Vignjevic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: PigeonLoverAkane

People in the comments shared their thoughts, some have had encountered similar situations themselves