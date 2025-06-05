Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Will Living Through Many Decades Help You In This Quiz?” We’re Not Sure, But You Can Prove Your Music Knowledge Isn’t Subpar
Black and white photo of a musician with long hair next to colorful trivia text about iconic music knowledge quiz.
Entertainment

“Will Living Through Many Decades Help You In This Quiz?” We’re Not Sure, But You Can Prove Your Music Knowledge Isn’t Subpar

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you think you know your classic rock anthems and pop culture legends? From unforgettable lyrics to famous nicknames and even iconic festivals, these artists helped shape music history forever. 👨‍🎤 🎹 🎼

It’s time to walk down memory lane through their legacy and test your music general knowledge. You may not remember every detail, but we are sure you can guess who the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll was and the artist who released “Imagine.”

Let’s see how many you can guess correctly! 🎸

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Crowd enjoying a live music concert with bright stage lights and pyrotechnics, showcasing music knowledge and decades of experience.

    Image credits: Wendy Wei

    Ic_chat

    Progress:

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Ic check outlined Dialog close

    Ic_smile Ic_meh
    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Ic_smile Ic_meh

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 32
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing I learned is i do not have the correct spelling or punctuations memorized

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    charlotteparis1982 avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your going to be a stickler for every letter and punctuation mark AT LEAST SPELL IT CORRECTLY YOURSELF WHEN YOU MAKE A QUIZ.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you'll find that The Ronettes made the 'beehive hairstyle' a signature look long before Amy Winehouse did.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only thing I learned is i do not have the correct spelling or punctuations memorized

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    charlotteparis1982 avatar
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If your going to be a stickler for every letter and punctuation mark AT LEAST SPELL IT CORRECTLY YOURSELF WHEN YOU MAKE A QUIZ.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jameskilpatrick avatar
    NetworkMan
    NetworkMan
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think you'll find that The Ronettes made the 'beehive hairstyle' a signature look long before Amy Winehouse did.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda