As our world changes and improves, it’s only natural that our educational institutions do so too. After all, they are the ones primarily responsible for preparing children for the ever-progressing society. This means that the strategies and tools used in schools are constantly evolving, with new ones pushing out the old ones to rest. Just like chalkboards became whiteboards and TV carts were replaced by modern projectors.

More nostalgic items of the past from schools await you in the list below, carefully curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones you still remember as clear as day.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with David Grant, teacher and co-host of Inside Voices: A Teacher Podcast, who kindly agreed to share more nostalgic school items from the past.

#1

Pencils With Cartridges

Hand holding a vintage mechanical pencil, evoking old-school memories.

Lexjiggler Report

    #2

    Scholastic Book Fair...best Week Of The School Year

    Old-school items in a nostalgic book fair setting with colorful displays and vintage book collections.

    JakeRazorClawson Report

    trent-m-perry avatar
    Lost Panda
    Lost Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Grew up poor, but my mom always managed to have enough money for me to get a book or two

    #3

    These TV Carts Always Meant Class Was Going To Be Fun When The Teacher Rolled One In

    Old-school items include a CRT TV on a mobile cart with a DVD player, recalling classroom memories.

    curly1022 Report

    The introduction of technology into the classroom has been one of the most significant changes that pushed out many of the seemingly primitive teaching tools and methods on this list. Even though technology has done a lot to enhance learning and make it more efficient, it still feels bittersweet to remember the things in schools many of us grew up with.

    That’s why we’re reminiscing about some of them with teacher and co-host of Inside Voices: A Teacher Podcast, David Grant.

    The nostalgic things he remembers that are no longer used in the classrooms are blackboards and chalk, overhead projectors, the TV being wheeled in, and old workbooks.
    #4

    I Still Remember The Cold Hard Surface Of These Lab Tables

    Old-school science lab with wooden cabinets and black countertops, evoking memories of past classroom settings.

    Jakeko32 Report

    #5

    Elementary School Paper

    Lined paper from school, evoking old-school memories.

    I can smell this image, as well as the pencils we were given to use

    Lawless660071st Report

    #6

    Stabbing Your Eraser When Bored

    Worn pink eraser with pencil marks evokes old-school items memories.

    tati_y0ung Report

    Even though Grant misses having a chalkboard and cleaning it at the end of the day, he believes that the tools they now have at their disposal are much further advanced.

    "The tech we now use makes life easier and opens up new avenues of learning that weren’t accessible before. I think we also need to be preparing young people for life in the 21st century and an ill-equipped classroom is the first step to defeat this pursuit."
    #7

    Ruler Stencils

    Hand holding an old-school stencil ruler featuring letters, numbers, and shapes, evoking school memories.

    ragincasian1 Report

    christina_herwartz avatar
    Dolevaal
    Dolevaal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They still exist. Some people will use them for their Bullet Journal.

    #8

    The Rope Climb

    Children watching a girl climb a rope in a school gym, evoking old-school memories.

    I remember the fear and anxiety that came when you walked into my grade school gym to see the rope

    Alternative-Data9703 Report

    #9

    Making These Paper Chains At School For Chistmas Decorations

    Colorful paper chain links on a white background, representing old-school memories.

    carmex2121 Report

    However, he doesn't think that classrooms without the now-obsolete things are better per se. "I don’t think I had a bad education without new tech because the world didn’t have them and I wasn’t needing to be prepared to use them. I learned transferable skills, which have equipped me to learn how to use new tech later in life. However, a classroom without new technology today would potentially be a hindrance to 21st-century learners in ways it wasn’t for me 20 years ago," he explained.
    #10

    Did Anyone Else Have A Stage In The Cafeteria Of Their School?

    School cafeteria with empty tables and stage, evoking old-school items memories.

    Zolebrow Report

    #11

    School Textbooks And Seeing If You Knew Any Of The Names Before You

    Old-school item: a library book log with student names and years of use.

    ragincasian1 Report

    #12

    Overhead Projector

    Overhead projector on a table, showcasing old-school items memories.

    Amanda Report

    Since everything is evolving so rapidly, it's inevitable that the things we now consider up-to-date and modern will also be seen as old and obsolete by us in the future. So we were curious to know what Grant thinks will be the things to disappear from classrooms next.

    "I think writing in workbooks and jotters won’t completely disappear but it will continue to dwindle. I also think written exams will move towards a more ‘building a body of work’ type system. I think things like smart boards and panels will be integrated into the walls and things like laptops will be replaced by smart desks, etc."
    #13

    This Student School Desk

    Old-school item, a vintage metal and wood school desk, evoking memories of classroom days.

    ebay.com Report

    #14

    I'm This Old

    Vintage Boston pencil sharpener, an old-school item that sparks memories.

    Bianca Monds Report

    #15

    The Teacher's Pull Down Maps

    Old-school items memories of vintage pull-down classroom maps hanging on a wall.

    mmajunkie77 , acidcow.com Report

    Teachers Ashley Marquez of the Teach Create Motivate podcast and Fernanda Sandoval of the YouTube channel That One Happy Classroom also previously shared with Business Insider the things they noticed going obsolete in most classrooms.

    Just like Grant, the first thing of the past that Marquez mentions is chalkboards. "The only reason you may see chalk is during outdoor lessons with sidewalk chalk, but as far as chalkboards go, they're really less common now," she said. "Even small chalkboards that students used to have at their desks for quizzes or lessons have been replaced with whiteboards."
    #16

    Who Remembers ... The Grade Book ?

    Handwritten spreadsheet page, showcasing old-school items memories with numbers and notes in different ink colors.

    reddit.com Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know they existed but we never got to see them? They were the teacher's notes and therefore top secret.

    #17

    My Mom Was Just Giving This Away

    Finger pressing button on a vintage math multiplication machine; evokes old-school item memories.

    imgur.com Report

    #18

    Old School Fidget Spinner

    Hand holding a pencil supporting a ruler, showcasing old-school items and memories on a wooden desk.

    HawkeyeBubber Report

    Fortunately, the teachers’ punishment of writing lines (aka writing out ‘I will not sleep in class a hundred times) is also disappearing from classrooms, albeit not entirely. Many students, including Bart Simpson, think it to be completely pointless. 

    In hindsight, it might have a counteractive effect too, like children learning to hate writing, which should actually be seen as a creative and enjoyable pastime. Even though I am no longer a student, I’m glad that this once-popular punishment is no longer widely used. 
    #19

    Truth

    Old-school items: stack of books covered in brown paper, evoking childhood memories.

    VaultBoyDanny Report

    firstnamelastname avatar
    Firstname Lastname
    Firstname Lastname
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wait, we aren't supposed to doodle on them when bored during a lecture?

    #20

    The Old School Library Book Pocket Card

    Library checkout card with handwritten notes, an iconic old-school item bringing back memories.

    Jfonzy Report

    #21

    Grade School Scooter Things?

    Colorful gym floor scooters evoke old-school memories in a wooden basketball court setting.

    Beepis2 Report

    Speaking of writing, Marquez says that some schools no longer teach cursive if it’s not a mandatory part of their curriculum. She explains that it’s due to the increasing demands on teachers to meet school and state standards. “I try to make time for teaching cursive, but it's definitely not taught in every classroom like it was when I was a student," she said. "I don't put a ton of emphasis on it, but I do think it's important to learn if I'm able to fit it in the day."

    #22

    Card Catalog - When I Was In School And Needed Google. My Only Option Was To Go To The Library

    Old-school items: Wooden library card catalog, evoking memories of traditional research methods.

    Michael Holley , tjskpr Report

    #23

    Went School Supply Shopping With My Kid. Bought Myself A Trapper Keeper And A Cool Pen

    Purple Trapper Keeper and pen evoke memories of old-school items.

    longleggedwader Report

    #24

    Just Found This While Cleaning My Cupboard. My School Pencil Box From The 90s

    Old-school Lion King geometry set case with colorful design, bringing back memories.

    randomusernameguy4 Report

    Every ‘90s kid probably remembers TV carts, which universally signaled the long-awaited movie time. Over time they were replaced by projectors. "If your teacher rolled that cart into the classroom, you immediately knew it was going to be a fun activity or a movie," Marquez said. "The TV carts are very rare now. Most classrooms now don't even have a TV. Almost everything is done through the computer that's projected onto the wall or screen."

    #25

    Old Bathroom Sink In Toronto

    Old-school wash station in a public restroom, reminiscent of past decades, sparking memories.

    Came across this old sink that I haven’t seen since I was in grade school in 1990. I know these were popular in the 80s…. Maybe 70s?

    Loud_Topic_1672 Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ours were only half of one of these. It was against a wall so it was only a half circle. I believe some of our local schools still have them.

    #26

    Remember Doing This

    Repeated handwriting on paper, "I will not talk in class," evokes old-school items memories.

    Pretty Celebs , Philbert J A Bute-John Report

    #27

    It's 1971 And I Finally Got A Good Report Card To Give To Mom

    Old-school report card showcasing grades in various subjects, evoking memories of school days and personal growth evaluations.

    Oldies But Goodies Report

    Lastly, even classmates’ birthdays and the treats that come with them are a bit more different these days. “In a lot of schools, parents now have to do a lot more before bringing in cupcakes or other snacks for a birthday. It's a whole process," Sandoval said. "They can only bring in store-bought foods and have to check with the school to ensure nobody in the class is allergic to any of the ingredients."

    #28

    I See Your Overhead Projector And Raise You A Mimeograph

    Old-school mimeograph with printed sheets creating nostalgic memories.

    imremembering.com Report

    #29

    Making These

    Student holding a makeshift sword made from old-school markers in a classroom setting.

    AndyMcHale_ Report

    #30

    Judy Blume Books. Who Read These In Elementary School?

    Collection of classic Judy Blume books, evoking old-school memories.

    CincoDeMayoFan Report

    ami-ainsworth avatar
    Phoenix
    Phoenix
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I read a ton of Judy Blume books.. and anything else I could get ahold of. I loved to read!

    #31

    Found An Ancient Resistor At School

    Old-school electrical resistance box on a table, evoking memories of vintage technology and engineering tools.

    JustInsanityforfun Report

    #32

    Did You Take Drivers Ed?

    Old-school driving simulator evokes memories with vintage steering wheel and controls in a wood-paneled room.

    Do you remember the 60s,70s & 80s Report

    #33

    Listening To The Radio Waiting To See If Your School Was Closed When It Snowed

    Snowy neighborhood street with the words "Old School."

    Avenger101 Report

    #34

    School Lunch Menu Showing Days Off

    March 2003 school lunch menu, evoking old-school memories with classic meals listed before Spring Break.

    PharmSystem Report

    #35

    Found Some Of My Old School Folders. Waves Of Nostalgia Washed Over Me

    Vintage cartoon-themed folders featuring hockey, sports, and Garfield evoke old-school memories.

    Tennessee_Lola Report

    #36

    1950s & 1960s School Cafeteria Lunches

    School lunch tray with pizza, corn, fruit cup, pretzel, and chocolate milk. Old-school items evoke nostalgic memories.

    stonekingseminars Report

    #37

    I Remember Those Sheets

    Old-school items memories; a vintage attendance register with handwritten student names and marks.

    Do You Remember When Report

    #38

    You Got Hours Of Enjoyment Out Of A Ball On A Rope

    Old-school memories with a tetherball in a playground setting against a brick wall.

    Do You Remember When Report

    #39

    Fresh Play-Doh

    Colorful old-school modeling clay in yellow containers, lids open, evokes memories of creative play.

    imgur.com Report

    #40

    Running Your Finger Along The Grooves In The Wall While In School

    A finger pointing at textured wall blocks, reminiscent of old-school memories.

    FoxFourTwo Report

    #41

    Anyone Remember Making These Shoebox Dioramas For School?

    Old-school items memories with a jungle diorama featuring toy animals, a pink cake centerpiece, and a colorful rope swing.

    assumingdirectcontrl Report

    #42

    This Ice Cream

    A hand holding a chocolate malt ice cream cup, reminiscent of old-school items memories.

    ebartels_20 Report

    #43

    The Ti-108 Calculators On Their Own Are A Big Time Elementary School Vibe. But The Classic Yellow Caddy Takes It To A Whole Other Level

    Old-school calculator set in a yellow plastic holder, evoking memories of classroom learning.

    Popular_Echo4882 Report

    #44

    When People Came And Sold Yo-Yos In Elementary School

    A person skillfully using a yoyo, reminiscent of old-school items.

    BRAINFORCE22 Report

    #45

    Cracking Your Back On These School Desks

    Old-school classroom desk and chair, evoking memories.

    Loxspar Report

    #46

    The Alpha And Omega Of Elementary School Lunch: Square Pizza

    Rectangle school pizza evokes old-school items memories with its nostalgic shape and cheesy topping.

    just3cutsyo Report

    #47

    POV: It's Valentines Day Morning At School And Your The First One In Your Classroom

    Classroom decorated for Valentine's Day with heart balloons and a chalkboard, evoking old-school memories.

    OtherFootball4636 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    davidoliver_1 avatar
    David Oliver
    David Oliver
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The first one to be in the classroom is probably not the type to confuse "your" and "you're".

    #48

    If You Were 10-14 Years Old In The 1980's And Had This Book, You Were The Most Powerful Nerd At School

    Holding a vintage Dungeon Masters Guide, evoking old-school items and memories.

    OGLothar Report

    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ah, AD&D, great fun. Though I've only played AD&D 2e, this is AD&D 1e, wonder how similar they are.

    #49

    Went To Primary School In The Late 80s/90s. How Did You Rule Your Page And What Year Did You Learn?

    Spiral-bound notebook with red margin lines, reminiscent of old-school items and memories.

    greeknicko Report

    #50

    1970’s Pencil Boxes, They Always Broke In A Week, But We Got 1 Every Year

    Vintage school box with colorful illustrations, evoking old-school memories.

    Ambitious-End-1066 Report

    #51

    Old Mcdonald’s Cup I Found In The Ceiling Of A School I Was Working At

    Old-school items memories evoke with vintage McDonald's cup and classic designs inside a building hallway.

    Psych0matt Report

    #52

    These Battered Library Stools

    Old-school step stool evoking memories, placed on a tile floor near a wooden cabinet.

    reddit.com Report

    #53

    Sanford Permanent Marker

    Old-school item: A Sanford King Size permanent marker with a striped design on the body.

    If you've watched someone open one of these markers and immediately smelled its intense aroma

    Ry4nolson Report

    #54

    Do You Remember What These Were Used For? (Hint- We Had Them In The Classroom)

    Two old-school items, metallic rods with hooks, lying on a concrete surface.

    Maya Tedbury Report

    #55

    Kids Today Will Never Know The Pressure Of The Dreaded Due Date

    Library card with stamped dates, showcasing old-school items memories from book checkouts in the 1980s and 1990s.

    Jersis Khokhri Report

    #56

    Found This Gem Today In My Stash

    Old-school item with a retractable brush on a wooden table, evoking nostalgic memories of traditional tools.

    Typewriter eraser

    Oldies But Goodies Report

    #57

    Middle School Chairs Yay Or Nay

    "Blue vintage school chair with metal legs, evoking old-school memories in a classroom setting."

    Feeling the static from one of these chairs and getting your hair caught

    krunkstep77 Report

    #58

    Overhead Projector Tiles I Found In My Supply Closet Today, Took Me Back To Elementary School!

    Container filled with colorful plastic tokens on a wooden table, evoking old-school memories.

    hyacinths_ Report

    #59

    That One Magic Day When The Janitor Would Go Onto The School Roof & Throw Down All The Balls That Were Lost Up There

    Children playing outside a school while two people stand on the rooftop, evoking old-school memories.

    nthensome Report

    #60

    Using This For School Projects (Before Wordart)

    Old-school items: vintage lettering book showing creative font styles on a wooden table.

    ShaneyDee Report

    #61

    My Old School

    Colorful parachute spread out in a gym, evoking old-school memories.

    Evon10c Report

    #62

    You Are Lucky To Have All Your Fingers After Dealing With One Of These

    Paper cutter from old-school memories, featuring a wooden base and a black lever arm.

    Pubb Fabb Report

    #63

    Remember Doing Shorthand?

    Handwritten shorthand symbols on lined paper, evoking memories of old-school note-taking methods.

    Growing Up In The 70s and 80s Report

    #64

    Eating Your Vanilla Ice Cream With A Wooden Spoon

    Cup of vanilla ice cream with a wooden spoon, evoking old-school memories.

    karlandkat.com Report

    #65

    Everyone Had This Is Their School Library But No One Ever Read It

    Deltora Quest book cover, evoking old-school items memories.

    AUSgoonbag2 Report

    #66

    Memories Unlock

    Millennium 2000 agenda with spiral binding, evoking old-school items' memories.

    Kyle Rockwell Report

    #67

    Powdered Hand Soap At School For My Fellow Classmates Of The 70’s

    Hand under vintage Boraxo dispenser, symbolizing old-school memories.

    PitoChueco Report

    #68

    School Cafeteria Chicken Burgers

    Fish sandwich on a blue cafeteria tray, evoking old-school memories.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    Your School Supplies Weren't Cool Unless You Had A Spacemaker!

    Purple Spacemaker pencil box on an orange surface, evoking old-school memories.

    SuperMarioMom Report

    #70

    Math Blocks

    Old-school educational blocks arranged in stacks, evoking memories of classic learning tools.

    Jenni J's Jems Report

    #71

    Anyone Else Make Damper While At Camp During Primary School?

    Old-school campfire cooking with dough wrapped on sticks, evoking childhood memories.

    Flintelbowpatches Report

    #72

    Gym Class Pinnies That Were Never Washed

    Colorful old-school mesh vests, evoking memories of gym class and childhood sports activities.

    reddit.com Report

    #73

    You Became A Master Salesperson After Dealing With These

    Box of World's Finest Chocolate bars, an old-school item bringing back memories.

    Charlotte Miller Report

    #74

    Did Teachers All Make Us Read This In Elementary School?

    A vintage copy of "Hatchet" by Gary Paulsen, evoking old-school memories.

    SocraticTiger Report

    #75

    Do You Remember? The Room In Your Old School With Floors Like This

    Colorful vintage floor tiles evoke old-school memories.

    Do you remember the 60s,70s & 80s Report

