As our world changes and improves, it’s only natural that our educational institutions do so too. After all, they are the ones primarily responsible for preparing children for the ever-progressing society. This means that the strategies and tools used in schools are constantly evolving, with new ones pushing out the old ones to rest. Just like chalkboards became whiteboards and TV carts were replaced by modern projectors.

More nostalgic items of the past from schools await you in the list below, carefully curated by our Bored Panda team. Scroll down to find them, and make sure to upvote the ones you still remember as clear as day.

While you're at it, don't forget to check out a conversation with David Grant, teacher and co-host of Inside Voices: A Teacher Podcast, who kindly agreed to share more nostalgic school items from the past.