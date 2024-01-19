Employee Notices A Mistake In Their Contract, Boss Has To Pay More Than $10k

ADVERTISEMENT

Being let go from a job is rarely a joyous happening; but it can have a silver lining. For this redditor, the silver lining became bigger than expected thanks to their boss and malicious compliance.

After being terminated, the OP asked their boss about a certain detail regarding commission, and he told them to contact his lawyers. Little did he know that that would end up benefiting the former employee.

It’s important to pay attention to every detail on the employment contract

Share icon

Image credits: August de Richelieu / pexels (not the actual photo)

This redditor nearly missed out on thousands of euros, which they eventually got from their former employer

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Burrows / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: Anna Nekrashevich / pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ExoticEquipments

The OP provided more details in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Fellow netizens shared their opinions and applauded the redditor’s malicious compliance