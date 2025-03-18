Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Officials Retract Timeline Of Gene Hackman, Wife's Passing After Doctor's Bombshell Claim
Celebrities, News

Officials Retract Timeline Of Gene Hackman, Wife's Passing After Doctor's Bombshell Claim

In a twist that has sent shockwaves through Hollywood and beyond, officials have amended legendary actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa’s time of passing after new evidence came to light from a local doctor. 

This revelation has implications not only for the investigation but also for the handling of the late couple’s substantial fortune.

Highlights
  • Gene Hackman's wife Betsy Arakawa's passing time has changed with new evidence.
  • Dr. Josiah Child said Betsy Arakawa called his clinic a day after she was presumed deceased.
  • Betsy Arakawa’s time of passing could determine the fate of Gene Hackman’s fortune.
    Legendary actor Gene Hackman’s wife Betsy Arakawa’s time of passing was amended

    Man in a light suit and woman in a black jacket smiling, related to Gene Hackman timeline retraction.

    Image credits: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

    Betsy Arakawa, who was found deceased alongside her celebrated actor husband in their New Mexico residence last month, is now believed to have passed away under different circumstances than previously thought with her time of passing amended.

    The couple, married for 24 years, were both discovered in their home, leading to an intense and high-profile investigation into their mysterious passing.

    Betsy Arakawa was thought to have passed on February 11

    Elderly man with a cane walking with a woman near a parked vehicle, related to timeline retraction.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Initially, the New Mexico Medical Investigator’s Office, through Dr. Heather Jarrell, declared that Gene Hackman succumbed to severe heart disease worsened by Alzheimer’s. 

    The actor’s passing was presumed to have occurred when his pacemaker stopped recording cardiac activity on February 18. Simultaneously, Betsy Arakawa was thought to have passed a week earlier on February 11, with the cause being hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, as confirmed by the autopsy findings.

    Dr. Josiah Child said Betsy Arakawa called his clinic a day after she was presumed deceased

    A man outdoors in a blue jacket on a sunny day, discussing timeline retraction and doctor's claim.

    Image credits: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham

    However, this timeline was called into question after Dr. Josiah Child of Cloudberry Health in Santa Fe disclosed that Arakawa had contacted his clinic on February 12, suggesting she was alive a day after the date she was previously thought to have passed. 

    “She’d called me a couple of weeks before her de-th to ask about getting an echocardiogram for her husband,” Dr. Child told the Daily Mail on Sunday, noting that it was not related to any respiratory issues, which are common symptoms of hantavirus.

    The new evidence significantly changed the course of the investigation

    Man seated with a book, wearing a vest and dark shirt, in a room with colorful wall art.

    Image credits: Nightscream

    This claim has significantly changed the course of the investigation. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed through cell phone records that Arakawa indeed made calls to Cloudberry Health on the morning of February 12. 

    “A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical centre. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical centre that afternoon, which appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman’s cell phone,” the sheriff’s office stated, highlighting the need for a revised look at the timeline.

    Arakawa’s last known activities include a visit to a pharmacy

    Two people walking dogs in a park on a sunny day.

    Image credits: SW German Shepherd Rescue

    Adding to the complexity, the sheriff’s office relayed that Arakawa’s last known public activities occurred on February 9, including a visit to a pharmacy where she was spotted on CCTV. 

    These findings challenge the initial conclusions drawn about her passing and have stirred speculations about the circumstances leading up to the couple’s demise.

    Betsy Arakawa’s time of passing could determine the fate of Gene Hackman’s $80 million fortune

    Elderly couple smiling outside a JW Marriott hotel, relating to Gene Hackman timeline retraction news.

    Image credits: Noticias Telemundo

    As the community reels from these developments, questions also loom over the fate of Gene Hackman’s fortune. Valued at $80 million and originally left to his wife, the estate’s direction could shift dramatically depending on the final determination of Arakawa’s actual time of passing. 

    Legal experts have noted that if Arakawa predeceased Hackman, the estate would likely move to probate, opening the door for potential claims.

    Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, stating, “We are awaiting further evidence to fully understand the sequence of events leading up to the tragic de-ths of Mr. and Mrs. Hackman.” 

    Online users commented on the new evidence’s role in the investigation

    Leslie Wright Piatt's comment questioning timeline retraction after doctor's claim.

    Comment discussing investigation timeline after doctor's claim regarding Gene Hackman.

    Barbara M Schaumburg's comment on family concerns about Gene Hackman's condition and care.

    Comment by Elizabeth Johnson expressing sympathy over the situation.

    Comment expressing sadness and regret over Gene Hackman's care and estate issues.

    Sejal Mathur expressing confusion over timeline retraction in a message.

    Comment from Masterful Book Spotlight expressing sadness about Gene Hackman news.

    Comment expressing sadness with heart emoji, amid news about Gene Hackman timeline retraction.

    Comment questioning Gene Hackman's timeline and lack of contact before tragedy, highlighting unanswered questions.

    Comment on Gene Hackman timeline retraction, highlighting concern for children’s involvement and well-being.

    Comment suggesting CCTV at Gene Hackman's house for clarity on events.

    Comment on Gene Hackman timeline retraction, mentioning home care and medical attention.

    Comment discussing Gene Hackman and secrets behind new information in a message board post.

    Officials Retract Timeline Of Gene Hackman, Wife's Passing After Doctor's Bombshell Claim

    Anissa Frieda Anderson shares condolences and reflects on Gene Hackman's legacy amid timeline retraction.

    People Also Ask

    • What determines the value of an estate at the time someone passes away? The fair market value (FMV) of assets on the date of a decedent's death is crucial for estate settlements and taxes. This valuation establishes the assets' worth for these purposes as of the decedent's death date.

    • Is it possible to modify a will after the owner passes away? A will cannot generally be changed once the individual has died. However, amendments can be made if all parties involved agree or if there is evidence that part of the will is invalid.
    paulfarrington-douglas avatar
    PFD
    PFD
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "de-th" is a new one on me, or have I just been reading the wrong BP articles?

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No I think it's new. More imaginative ways BP is finding to skirt around anything that would make an elderly nun blush slightly

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It only appears to have shifted by half a day. Not that significant in reality.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
