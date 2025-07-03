ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a dog lover, get ready for another round of laughs and tail-wagging fun! Rupert Fawcett’s “Off The Leash” cartoons are back with more hilarious and heartwarming moments that perfectly capture the everyday life of dogs and their humans.

Whether it’s a dog’s silly behavior, clever thoughts, or just the funny things they do without even trying, these latest comics are sure to make you smile. Scroll down to enjoy our favorite new picks from the series — and don’t forget to share which one made you laugh the most!

#1

Two dogs opening a dishwasher filled with dishes in a humorous off the leash comic for dog owners to relate to.

Rupert Fawcett has always had a deep love for art—it was the one subject he truly excelled in during his school years, as academics never came naturally to him. He would spend hours absorbed in drawing. Equally important to him was humor; from a young age, comedy played a central role in his life. He looked up to comedians and funny individuals with the same admiration others reserved for pop stars.
    #2

    Cartoon of dog owners struggling with multiple dogs lounging on their laps, relatable to dog owners off the leash comics.

    #3

    Cartoon of a dog at puppy school teaching bath time chaos, a comic relatable to dog owners and off the leash behavior.

    "I only draw comics if they are relatable; otherwise, people would not enjoy them. It’s the identification that people enjoy and often say, ‘Have you got cameras in my house?’" the artist said, explaining how people connect with the everyday situations in his work.
    #4

    Woman sitting on couch surrounded by dogs eager for food in a hilarious Off The Leash comic about dog behavior.

    #5

    Two dogs at a table with a bottle and glass, one dog humorously frustrated about walk tricks in Off The Leash comics.

    Although his cartoons often showcase the funny, endearing side of dogs, we wanted to know what he thinks makes the relationship between dogs and their owners so special. The artist explained that dogs offer unwavering love and loyalty:  "Dogs give their owners unconditional love and devotion and communicate with their eyes and body language, which connects with people at a deep level."

    #6

    Family in kitchen surrounded by dogs lying in the way, illustrating hilarious off the leash comics relatable to dog owners.

    #7

    Comic from Off The Leash showing a woman reading a book while her dog stares, reminding her of its existence.

    Many of Rupert’s comics reveal that what you thought was your dog’s unique quirk might actually be something lots of dogs do. With that in mind, we asked if he ever thinks twice about whether certain behaviors are too specific to be widely understood. He explained, "Some dogs have individual behaviors, but I don’t depict them as most people wouldn’t connect. I like to draw behaviors that are universally recognized."
    #8

    Comic of two dogs in a bed, one asking what time to set the snooze button, relating to dog owner humor.

    #9

    Comic showing a person relaxing in bath before dogs and chaotic bath time with dogs, off the leash humor for dog owners.

    #10

    Cartoon showing a man trying to create dog-proof secret codes surrounded by eager dogs, highlighting relatable dog owner humor.

    #11

    Three dogs watching a computer with a warning about scenes of dogs chasing cats, humorous off the leash comics.

    khwahish_n avatar
    Nea
    Nea
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It should be “this wbsite contains scenes of humans chasing cats up trees.”

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #12

    Dog owner walking two dogs on leashes in a comic strip showing a humorous off the leash moment.

    #13

    Dog comic from Off The Leash showing a dog reacting humorously to the postman with playful barking and apology.

    #14

    Comic strip showing humorous dog owner cleaning white dog hair off a black dress, relatable for dog owners.

    #15

    Cartoon from Off The Leash comics showing dogs excitedly taking over the sofa while owners watch in disbelief.

    #16

    Two dogs in a comic strip with one listing a busy week of sleeping and relaxing in a relatable dog owners comic.

    #17

    Black and white comic of a dog and owner inside, dog thinking about how the owner is cramping its style, relatable dog owner humor.

    #18

    Comic strip showing a dog owner and dog on a couch with hilarious off the leash dog owner moments.

    #19

    Comic strip of a dog showing emotions about a ball, illustrating relatable off the leash dog owner humor.

    #20

    Comic from Off The Leash showing a woman humorously cuddling and talking to her dog with funny pet nicknames.

    #21

    Comic strip showing a determined Jack Russell dog dragging a large branch, highlighting dog owner humor.

    #22

    Cartoon from Off The Leash showing a spotted dog and a dachshund saying it’s overkill, relatable for dog owners.

    #23

    Comic from Off The Leash showing a large dog insisting on sitting on a person’s lap despite being told it’s too big.

    #24

    Cartoon dog lying in bed thinking about starting another week in the rat race in a relatable off the leash comic.

    #25

    Comic strip showing doggy facial expressions with playful and attention-seeking looks in hilarious off the leash dog comics.

    #26

    Two dogs on a couch, one upset while watching Masterchef, in a funny Off The Leash comic about dog owner life.

    #27

    Comic panels showing a woman setting up a snack bar on a bed, interrupted by dogs jumping on it, from Off The Leash comics.

    #28

    Comic showing dogs planning to make guests uncomfortable by sniffing crotches, capturing relatable dog owner humor.

    #29

    Comic showing the evolution of dog ownership with humorous dogs on a bed and multiple dogs in the spare room.

    #30

    Comic strip showing dog behavior with owners reacting to dogs barking, illustrating relatable off the leash dog moments.

    #31

    Dog owner greets dog in hilarious off the leash comic, showing relatable pet behavior and funny dog interaction moments.

    #32

    Dog owners browsing a self-help bookshelf with funny off the leash comics about dog behavior and training books.

    #33

    Two dogs in a comic series showing different behaviors, capturing relatable moments for dog owners.

    #34

    Cartoon of a dog owner reading a golf magazine while their dog seeks attention in a relatable off the leash comic.

    #35

    Black and white dog comic from Off The Leash series showing dogs ignoring their owner’s greeting at home.

    #36

    Comic panel from Off The Leash showing dogs humorously discussing a dachshund who calls himself a sawn-off Doberman.

    #37

    Comic strip showing a dog enjoying cuddles during football, relatable to dog owners from Off The Leash comics.

    #38

    Dog in striped sweater asks if stripes make him look taller at doggy clothes store in off the leash comic.

