38 Hilarious "Off The Leash" Comics That Most Dog Owners Can Relate To
If you’re a dog lover, get ready for another round of laughs and tail-wagging fun! Rupert Fawcett’s “Off The Leash” cartoons are back with more hilarious and heartwarming moments that perfectly capture the everyday life of dogs and their humans.
Whether it’s a dog’s silly behavior, clever thoughts, or just the funny things they do without even trying, these latest comics are sure to make you smile. Scroll down to enjoy our favorite new picks from the series — and don’t forget to share which one made you laugh the most!
Rupert Fawcett has always had a deep love for art—it was the one subject he truly excelled in during his school years, as academics never came naturally to him. He would spend hours absorbed in drawing. Equally important to him was humor; from a young age, comedy played a central role in his life. He looked up to comedians and funny individuals with the same admiration others reserved for pop stars.
"I only draw comics if they are relatable; otherwise, people would not enjoy them. It’s the identification that people enjoy and often say, ‘Have you got cameras in my house?’" the artist said, explaining how people connect with the everyday situations in his work.
Although his cartoons often showcase the funny, endearing side of dogs, we wanted to know what he thinks makes the relationship between dogs and their owners so special. The artist explained that dogs offer unwavering love and loyalty: "Dogs give their owners unconditional love and devotion and communicate with their eyes and body language, which connects with people at a deep level."
Many of Rupert’s comics reveal that what you thought was your dog’s unique quirk might actually be something lots of dogs do. With that in mind, we asked if he ever thinks twice about whether certain behaviors are too specific to be widely understood. He explained, "Some dogs have individual behaviors, but I don’t depict them as most people wouldn’t connect. I like to draw behaviors that are universally recognized."