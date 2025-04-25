53 Funny Fake Products Placed Among Real Ones In Stores By “Obvious Plant” (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Bringing a product to life usually takes research, planning, and purpose. But every now and then, someone flips the script and makes something so creatively ridiculous, it’s impossible not to admire it, even if it’s totally fake.
That’s exactly the charm of the Instagram page “Obvious Plant,” where comedian and prank artist Jeff Wysaski crafts outrageously bizarre items and sneaks them onto store shelves. From laugh-out-loud packaging to brilliantly absurd ideas, these fake products are meant to surprise and amuse unsuspecting shoppers. So settle in, scroll on, and enjoy this wild display of comedic creativity. Don’t forget to pick your favorites and share the ones that made you laugh the hardest!
This post may include affiliate links.
Sometimes when you're strolling through the supermarket, your brain just decides to go rogue. You suddenly think, “What if cola came in papaya flavor?” or “Why isn’t there a spaghetti-scented air freshener?” Not all ideas are winners, obviously. But they are hilarious. And once in a while, someone makes something so weird, you wish it existed just to try it once. That’s where people like Jeff Wysaski come in.
Jeff Wysaski, the genius behind “Obvious Plant,” takes supermarket chaos to a new level. He’s a prank artist who creates fake products so convincing and bizarre that people sometimes try to buy them.
But beyond the laughs, how we view a product often depends entirely on its look. Packaging isn’t just pretty, it tells us what the product is, how it should make us feel, and why we need it. To understand more about this, we spoke with Asif Iqbal, a seasoned UX/UI designer. He’s helped shape the identity of popular snack brands. So yes, he might be the reason you picked that one chip bag over another.
Asif says it all starts with a rough brief from the client. "They tell us the vibe, color scheme, tone, what kind of customer they’re targeting,” he shares. Sometimes the company already has extensive research done. Other times, the design team dives in to help define the direction. "The initial phase is always the most exploratory,” he says. It's like building a puzzle from scratch.
The brainstorming phase isn’t just about making things look cool. It’s about walking the tightrope between what the company wants and what the customer needs. “You want it to look eye-catching,” Asif says, “but not like a carnival exploded on the shelf.” So, designers simplify without stripping away the fun. It’s about clear hierarchy and strong visuals. Clarity, after all, sells.
Designers also have to keep an eye on the competition. “You want the product to stand out but not feel out of place,” Asif adds. If it looks too similar to a rival brand, that’s a problem. If it looks too weird, it might never leave the shelf. This balance is where great design lives. And yes, even font choice can make or break it.
Once the visual identity is settled, the team builds a prototype. This is a rough mock-up of what the product will look like in real life. “We tweak, test, and repeat until it feels just right,” Asif explains. They consider everything, logo placement, material finish, even how it photographs. Especially in today’s world, packaging isn’t just for shelves. It’s for Instagram too.
But even the best design can fall flat if the user experience doesn’t hold up. “You want the product to feel intuitive,” Asif notes. For example, a resealable bag should actually reseal. And a health drink shouldn’t have a design that screams ‘junk food.’ These things sound small but make a big difference. Consumers notice. And their wallets follow.
Clutter is another big no-no in product design. “If your packaging has too much going on, people get overwhelmed,” says Asif. That’s why white space is your friend. It gives the eyes room to breathe and the brain a break. You want the design to say something clearly without yelling. It’s less about stuffing the pack with info, and more about telling one compelling story.
In the end, Asif says it’s about creating something people connect with. “The goal is for someone to see the product and think, ‘That’s me,’” he says. Whether it’s a bag of chips or a bottle of cold brew, the right design speaks your language. And when it does, it gets tossed in the cart before you even think twice. That’s the magic of great design. Quiet, powerful, and always human.
And hey, whether it’s a real product or one of Jeff Wysaski’s pranks, packaging still pulls you in. You pause. You laugh. You maybe even take a picture to show your group chat. That’s the power of creativity, real or fake. It sticks with you long after you’ve left the store. Which of these ridiculous gems made you laugh the hardest? Or better yet, which one would you proudly display on your shelf? Drop your favorites in the comments, we want to know which fake product you'd totally buy if it were real!