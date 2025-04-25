ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing a product to life usually takes research, planning, and purpose. But every now and then, someone flips the script and makes something so creatively ridiculous, it’s impossible not to admire it, even if it’s totally fake.

That’s exactly the charm of the Instagram page “Obvious Plant,” where comedian and prank artist Jeff Wysaski crafts outrageously bizarre items and sneaks them onto store shelves. From laugh-out-loud packaging to brilliantly absurd ideas, these fake products are meant to surprise and amuse unsuspecting shoppers. So settle in, scroll on, and enjoy this wild display of comedic creativity. Don’t forget to pick your favorites and share the ones that made you laugh the hardest!