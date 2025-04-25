ADVERTISEMENT

Bringing a product to life usually takes research, planning, and purpose. But every now and then, someone flips the script and makes something so creatively ridiculous, it’s impossible not to admire it, even if it’s totally fake.  

That’s exactly the charm of the Instagram page “Obvious Plant,” where comedian and prank artist Jeff Wysaski crafts outrageously bizarre items and sneaks them onto store shelves. From laugh-out-loud packaging to brilliantly absurd ideas, these fake products are meant to surprise and amuse unsuspecting shoppers. So settle in, scroll on, and enjoy this wild display of comedic creativity. Don’t forget to pick your favorites and share the ones that made you laugh the hardest!

#1

Fake product packaging of "Jazz Crabs" by Obvious Plant, featuring saxophone-playing crabs in a humorous store display.

obviousplant

    #2

    Fake product by Obvious Plant featuring raisins and a pregnancy test, humorously labeled G.O.R.P. in a store setting.

    obviousplant

    #3

    Fake product "Funeral Chews" by Obvious Plant, labeled as a quiet snack for funerals with silent packaging.

    obviousplant

    Sometimes when you're strolling through the supermarket, your brain just decides to go rogue. You suddenly think, “What if cola came in papaya flavor?” or “Why isn’t there a spaghetti-scented air freshener?” Not all ideas are winners, obviously. But they are hilarious. And once in a while, someone makes something so weird, you wish it existed just to try it once. That’s where people like Jeff Wysaski come in.

    Jeff Wysaski, the genius behind “Obvious Plant,” takes supermarket chaos to a new level. He’s a prank artist who creates fake products so convincing and bizarre that people sometimes try to buy them. 
    #4

    Fake product "Barely Any Ketchup" by Obvious Plant on a store shelf among real condiments.

    obviousplant

    #5

    Fake product can labeled "417 Black Beans Exactly" by Obvious Plant on store shelf.

    obviousplant

    #6

    Fake funny product "Grub Mother" placed among real items in a store.

    obviousplant

    But beyond the laughs, how we view a product often depends entirely on its look. Packaging isn’t just pretty, it tells us what the product is, how it should make us feel, and why we need it. To understand more about this, we spoke with Asif Iqbal, a seasoned UX/UI designer. He’s helped shape the identity of popular snack brands. So yes, he might be the reason you picked that one chip bag over another.

    Asif says it all starts with a rough brief from the client. "They tell us the vibe, color scheme, tone, what kind of customer they’re targeting,” he shares. Sometimes the company already has extensive research done. Other times, the design team dives in to help define the direction. "The initial phase is always the most exploratory,” he says. It's like building a puzzle from scratch.
    #7

    Fake product by Obvious Plant: "Divhorse" toy for kids of divorced parents, humorously packaged in a store setting.

    obviousplant

    #8

    Fake product display of a "Daddy's Turn" stroller by Obvious Plant, humorously sized for adults in a store setting.

    obviousplant

    #9

    Fake product "Apology Sock" by Obvious Plant, featuring a white sock with "I AM SORRY" text, humorous packaging design.

    obviousplant

    The brainstorming phase isn’t just about making things look cool. It’s about walking the tightrope between what the company wants and what the customer needs. “You want it to look eye-catching,” Asif says, “but not like a carnival exploded on the shelf.” So, designers simplify without stripping away the fun. It’s about clear hierarchy and strong visuals. Clarity, after all, sells.
    #10

    Fake product by Obvious Plant: Parasitic Brain Worms, symptoms include foolishness and poor choices, humorously packaged.

    obviousplant

    #11

    Funny fake product "Ranch Hand" found in thrift store, humorously labeled as a ranch dressing shooter.

    obviousplant

    #12

    Fake product by Obvious Plant in store, labeled "Horrible Device," parodying a smartphone with humorous packaging.

    obviousplant

    Designers also have to keep an eye on the competition. “You want the product to stand out but not feel out of place,” Asif adds. If it looks too similar to a rival brand, that’s a problem. If it looks too weird, it might never leave the shelf. This balance is where great design lives. And yes, even font choice can make or break it. 
    #13

    Fake product box of "Impressive Bug" toy by Obvious Plant, featuring humorously exaggerated traits.

    obviousplant

    #14

    Funny fake products by Obvious Plant: "Trash Can for Your Dreams" box in store display.

    obviousplant

    #15

    Fake product in store: "Shaquille O'Neal's Pregnancy Test" box with humorous packaging by Obvious Plant.

    obviousplant

    Once the visual identity is settled, the team builds a prototype. This is a rough mock-up of what the product will look like in real life. “We tweak, test, and repeat until it feels just right,” Asif explains. They consider everything, logo placement, material finish, even how it photographs. Especially in today’s world, packaging isn’t just for shelves. It’s for Instagram too.
    #16

    Fake product featuring Garfield mech toy by Obvious Plant, humorously labeled as "Lasagna Force" in a store display.

    obviousplant

    #17

    Funny fake product toy, "Valley of the Bald," displayed with colorful packaging in a store by Obvious Plant.

    obviousplant

    #18

    Fake product "Bagel Fluid" on a store shelf, a humorous creation by Obvious Plant.

    obviousplant

    But even the best design can fall flat if the user experience doesn’t hold up. “You want the product to feel intuitive,” Asif notes. For example, a resealable bag should actually reseal. And a health drink shouldn’t have a design that screams ‘junk food.’ These things sound small but make a big difference. Consumers notice. And their wallets follow.
    #19

    Funny fake frog toy labeled "Weird Frog" by Obvious Plant, humorously displayed among real products.

    obviousplant

    #20

    Funny fake products by Obvious Plant among real school supplies in a store display.

    obviousplant

    #21

    Fake product "Chugger's Cottage Cheese" by Obvious Plant on a store shelf.

    obviousplant

    Clutter is another big no-no in product design. “If your packaging has too much going on, people get overwhelmed,” says Asif. That’s why white space is your friend. It gives the eyes room to breathe and the brain a break. You want the design to say something clearly without yelling. It’s less about stuffing the pack with info, and more about telling one compelling story.
    #22

    Fake product, "Corn Dogs Uninserted," with separate sticks, by Obvious Plant in grocery store display.

    obviousplant

    #23

    Fake therapy diagnosis machine labeled "What Is Wrong With You?" by Obvious Plant in a store.

    obviousplant

    #24

    Funny fake product by Obvious Plant: "Fashion Rats Runway" toy featuring a rat with dress and accessories in a store.

    obviousplant

    In the end, Asif says it’s about creating something people connect with. “The goal is for someone to see the product and think, ‘That’s me,’” he says. Whether it’s a bag of chips or a bottle of cold brew, the right design speaks your language. And when it does, it gets tossed in the cart before you even think twice. That’s the magic of great design. Quiet, powerful, and always human.
    #25

    Funny fake product "Wench Quench Water" placed among real store items, featuring humorous packaging design.

    obviousplant

    #26

    Fake product packaging of scented candles with humorous text by Obvious Plant in a store setting.

    obviousplant

    #27

    Fake product "The Ex-Boyfriends" toy, featuring Mitch with humorous traits, by Obvious Plant in a store display.

    obviousplant

    #28

    Funny fake product: toy soldier action figure with “100 Things To Do Instead of Drugs” packaging.

    obviousplant

    #29

    Fake product "What died in the trunk?" by Obvious Plant, featuring humorous items like a raccoon and cocaine gnome.

    obviousplant

    #30

    Funny fake product "Donkey Kurt" toy in store by Obvious Plant, featuring a parody character in bright packaging.

    obviousplant

    #31

    Fake funny product by Obvious Plant, "Fill Me With Cheeses," displayed among real store items.

    obviousplant

    #32

    Funny fake cat whistle product by Obvious Plant in store, featuring colorful cartoon cats and humorous text.

    obviousplant

    #33

    Fake product display with a toy dinosaur, humorously labeled "Stupidest Animals" by Obvious Plant.

    obviousplant

    #34

    Funny fake product by Obvious Plant: "Stupidest Animals" featuring capybara toys with humorous descriptions.

    obviousplant

    #35

    Fake toy product "Little Unstable Boy" by Obvious Plant, humorously described with barn-related quirks.

    obviousplant

    #36

    Funny fake product "Choose Your Dad" by Obvious Plant, featuring Pumpkin Brad toy and humorous text.

    obviousplant

    #37

    Fake product by Obvious Plant: "Don't Let God See" webcam covers for privacy, humorously mixed with real store items.

    obviousplant

    #38

    Funny fake product, "Poorly Named Cats," with humorous cat illustrations and a "Blind Bag Surprise" package.

    obviousplant

    #39

    Funny fake product by Obvious Plant: "Skin Loosening Wipes" displayed humorously among real store items.

    obviousplant

    #40

    Fake product labeled "Drink More Water" by Obvious Plant, featuring humorous and aggressive packaging design.

    obviousplant

    #41

    Vending machine with fake product by Obvious Plant, offering one random bean for a dollar.

    obviousplant

    #42

    Fake product by Obvious Plant: "King of the Tummy Aches" toy, depicting a blue creature with an antacid theme in store.

    obviousplant

    #43

    Obvious Plant funny fake product "A Tiny Robot" toy package in a store.

    obviousplant

    #44

    "Funny fake product: 'Guess Who? Just Susan Edition' game box by Obvious Plant on store shelf."

    obviousplant

