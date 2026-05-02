Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed
A man with a beard and cap, smiling broadly, representing a Dad found lifeless in Colombia.
Crime, Society

Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
0

27

0

ADVERTISEMENT

A 51-year-old New York father was found lifeless in Colombia after going missing, shocking his family and community.

The case quickly drew attention after authorities confirmed his identity; however, many details about what led to the incident remain unclear.

Friends shared that he traveled to South America with plans for a fresh start, seeking a new relationship after his separation.

Highlights
  • Nachum Israel Eber, a 51-year-old father from Brooklyn’s Boro Park community, was found lifeless in Bogotá after traveling to Colombia to find a new bride.
  • After being reported missing on April 21, Eber’s dismembered body was discovered on April 26.
  • Investigators believed Eber may have been targeted by local gangs for robbery.

While his hopeful journey ended in tragedy, this outcome raised questions about his final days.

RELATED:

    A New York City dad was found lifeless in Colombia while seeking love after his marriage fell apart

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Machi/Facebook

    Nachum Israel Eber, a member of the Boro Park Belz Hasidic community in Brooklyn, had been searching for a partner for years after separating from his first wife.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The couple had four children and two grandchildren.

    According to his friend Yosef Matheron, Eber had worked with matchmakers in New York and Ukraine before deciding to travel to Colombia.

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Machi/Facebook

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: PunishedMaydolf

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: martharbelie

    He knew the country through a community rabbi who assisted local conversions to Judaism.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “He mentioned that he was exploring the possibility of meeting someone to marry, and eventually he made a match,” Matheron said.

    After moving to Barranquilla, Eber met a young woman whom he believed was 20. Over the following weeks, they spent time together, often going out for simple dates.

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Machi/Facebook

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “They were a religious couple, a very wholesome couple,” Matheron said. “He didn’t drink a*cohol, he didn’t use dr*gs, he was a religious man.”

    They eventually married, holding a celebration dinner in Bogotá soon after meeting.

    However, despite their initial connection, the relationship ended soon after.

    “The young woman eventually broke up with him… she felt she was too young and believed she had rushed into taking that step,” Matheron explained.

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Alrisha6

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: SuziBKota

    Despite his heartbreak, Eber chose to stay in Colombia, driven by his desire not to return alone.

    “It’s very hard to live alone in our community,” a Brooklyn friend said. “Everyone lives with their families.”

    Eber disappeared days before his body was found in Bogotá

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Eber was last seen on April 21, leaving his Bogotá Airbnb at 9 p.m., as captured on surveillance cameras.

    Shortly after that, he stopped responding to calls, prompting concern among his family.

    On April 26, Eber’s dismembered body was found inside a wardrobe with visible bloodstains abandoned on a street in another part of the city.

    Police have not confirmed a clear motive, but early reports suggest he may have been targeted by local gangs known for robbing tourists.

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

    Matheron also shared that Eber may have unintentionally drawn attention to himself.

    “I’d tell him: ‘Nachum, this isn’t New York,’” he said, explaining that Eber often used his phone openly and spoke multiple languages in public, which made him stand out.

    He also mentioned concerns about a possible “paseo millionario” setup, a type of robbery where victims are followed and targeted over time.

    After Eber’s body was found, his friends remembered him as a kind and devoted family man

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: NotRioFromBar

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

    Those close to Eber described him as caring, positive, and devoted to his family.

    Another friend, Motti Dresdner, said Eber was always hopeful about the future.

    “He was always talking about how he was going to get remarried and find a perfect bride and have a beautiful life,” he said.

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

    “He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was always kind, always with a smile.”

    The news has left his community shaken.

    “The community is devastated… how a person goes there just to take care of personal business and ends up like this,” Dresdner added.

    Colombian authorities continue to investigate while Eber’s family works to bring him home for burial.

    “Unlucky guy,” wrote one user

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: TovikkaX

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: broncointexas

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: 1snakeofcharm

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: maltstar

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: aiApotheosis

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: karenievers

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: CitNevermore

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: CFC_Thunderbolt

    Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

    Image credits: JenVRod

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime

    27

    0

    27

    0

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Homepage
    Next in Crime
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT