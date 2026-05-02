Dad Found Lifeless In Colombia Was Looking For New Wife After His Previous Marriage Failed

ADVERTISEMENT

A 51-year-old New York father was found lifeless in Colombia after going missing, shocking his family and community.

The case quickly drew attention after authorities confirmed his identity; however, many details about what led to the incident remain unclear.

Friends shared that he traveled to South America with plans for a fresh start, seeking a new relationship after his separation.

Highlights Nachum Israel Eber, a 51-year-old father from Brooklyn’s Boro Park community, was found lifeless in Bogotá after traveling to Colombia to find a new bride.

After being reported missing on April 21, Eber’s dismembered body was discovered on April 26.

Investigators believed Eber may have been targeted by local gangs for robbery.

While his hopeful journey ended in tragedy, this outcome raised questions about his final days.

RELATED:

A New York City dad was found lifeless in Colombia while seeking love after his marriage fell apart

Image credits: Machi/Facebook

Nachum Israel Eber, a member of the Boro Park Belz Hasidic community in Brooklyn, had been searching for a partner for years after separating from his first wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple had four children and two grandchildren.

According to his friend Yosef Matheron, Eber had worked with matchmakers in New York and Ukraine before deciding to travel to Colombia.

Image credits: Machi/Facebook

Image credits: PunishedMaydolf

Image credits: martharbelie

He knew the country through a community rabbi who assisted local conversions to Judaism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He mentioned that he was exploring the possibility of meeting someone to marry, and eventually he made a match,” Matheron said.

After moving to Barranquilla, Eber met a young woman whom he believed was 20. Over the following weeks, they spent time together, often going out for simple dates.

Image credits: Machi/Facebook

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were a religious couple, a very wholesome couple,” Matheron said. “He didn’t drink a*cohol, he didn’t use dr*gs, he was a religious man.”

They eventually married, holding a celebration dinner in Bogotá soon after meeting.

However, despite their initial connection, the relationship ended soon after.

“The young woman eventually broke up with him… she felt she was too young and believed she had rushed into taking that step,” Matheron explained.

Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alrisha6

Image credits: SuziBKota

Despite his heartbreak, Eber chose to stay in Colombia, driven by his desire not to return alone.

“It’s very hard to live alone in our community,” a Brooklyn friend said. “Everyone lives with their families.”

Eber disappeared days before his body was found in Bogotá

Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Eber was last seen on April 21, leaving his Bogotá Airbnb at 9 p.m., as captured on surveillance cameras.

Shortly after that, he stopped responding to calls, prompting concern among his family.

On April 26, Eber’s dismembered body was found inside a wardrobe with visible bloodstains abandoned on a street in another part of the city.

Police have not confirmed a clear motive, but early reports suggest he may have been targeted by local gangs known for robbing tourists.

Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

Matheron also shared that Eber may have unintentionally drawn attention to himself.

“I’d tell him: ‘Nachum, this isn’t New York,’” he said, explaining that Eber often used his phone openly and spoke multiple languages in public, which made him stand out.

He also mentioned concerns about a possible “paseo millionario” setup, a type of robbery where victims are followed and targeted over time.

After Eber’s body was found, his friends remembered him as a kind and devoted family man

📜 The last time anyone saw Nachum Yisrael Eber alive, he was leaving his Airbnb in Bogotá. Just after 9 p.m. April 21, 2026. Surveillance camera. He walked out the door and didn’t come back. Eber was 51. A divorced father of four from Boro Park, Brooklyn. A property developer… pic.twitter.com/gBYHncx3tv — The Great Scrolls (@TheGreatScrolls) May 1, 2026

Image credits: NotRioFromBar

Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

Those close to Eber described him as caring, positive, and devoted to his family.

Another friend, Motti Dresdner, said Eber was always hopeful about the future.

“He was always talking about how he was going to get remarried and find a perfect bride and have a beautiful life,” he said.

Image credits: Noticias Caracol/Youtube

“He wouldn’t hurt a fly. He was always kind, always with a smile.”

The news has left his community shaken.

“The community is devastated… how a person goes there just to take care of personal business and ends up like this,” Dresdner added.

Colombian authorities continue to investigate while Eber’s family works to bring him home for burial.

“Unlucky guy,” wrote one user

Image credits: TovikkaX

Image credits: broncointexas

Image credits: 1snakeofcharm

Image credits: maltstar

Image credits: aiApotheosis

Image credits: karenievers

Image credits: CitNevermore

Image credits: CFC_Thunderbolt

Image credits: JenVRod