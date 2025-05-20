Beginning his music career in 1973, Brian James, was a songwriter and guitarist who co-founded the English punk rock band The Damned. Sadly, he passed away on March 6 at the age of 60. In 1976, he worked on the band’s first album, Damned Damned Damned, as lead songwriter which led to the birth of their trailblazing single “New Rose". In 1981, after departing from the band, he created The Lords of the New Church with whom he recorded three studio albums before separating in 1989. He also reunited with The Damned for iconic tours in the UK in 1988 and 2022.

