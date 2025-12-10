ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, there’s been a growing sentiment online that everyone should “act their wage” while on the clock. If you’re barely making ends meet, you shouldn’t be expected to go above and beyond every single day. Follow protocol, and do what you need to do to avoid getting fired. But don’t burn yourself out for a minimum wage paycheck!

Some people, however, seem to have started slacking off a little bit too much in the workplace. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and gathered photos of jobs that were clearly completed by people who don’t have a care in the world. From refusing to follow directions to taking their instructions too literally, these pics probably resulted in a few people getting fired. Enjoy scrolling through these workplace fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you deserve a promotion!