109 Times People Did Their Jobs So Poorly That It Was Almost Impressive (New Pics)
In recent years, there’s been a growing sentiment online that everyone should “act their wage” while on the clock. If you’re barely making ends meet, you shouldn’t be expected to go above and beyond every single day. Follow protocol, and do what you need to do to avoid getting fired. But don’t burn yourself out for a minimum wage paycheck!
Some people, however, seem to have started slacking off a little bit too much in the workplace. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and gathered photos of jobs that were clearly completed by people who don’t have a care in the world. From refusing to follow directions to taking their instructions too literally, these pics probably resulted in a few people getting fired. Enjoy scrolling through these workplace fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you deserve a promotion!
This post may include affiliate links.
The Sacred “Your Text” Masterpiece In A Local Restaurant
Done
Am I the only one that wants to sort the puzzle pieces?
Remember to share the road. After shredder before before shredder.
🤣
Countertop's Done, Boss
Everything about this makes me cringe so hard.
I can deal with it. My husband would be b*tching about it until the contractor replaced the countertop just to shut him up
Oof!
NO.
According to Talenlio, a whopping 85% of people report feeling disengaged at work. And considering the fact that we spend about one third of our adult lives working, hating all of those hours will likely decrease overall life satisfaction. When it comes to why exactly most workers quit their jobs, three quarters say that they were pushed to leave because of their boss rather than their actual position.
But plenty of employees also believe that their work just isn’t meaningful, so it’s hard for them to find any motivation. Other issues negatively impacting worker motivation are lack of recognition, a toxic work environment, lack of professional growth, a low salary, and lack of communication. Feeling like you’re alone in your company is never a good sign.
They Didn't Sell Four-Hole Plates
except that they do...
Not at the store this person went to, apparently.Load More Replies...
And this was the solution? Wouldn't 2 doubles fit just as well?
Actually, nope, you have to remove a bit.Load More Replies...
The Signs Are Up, Boss
Ireland?
More than likely swapped by a prankster.
This Door
I'm finding these so hard to look at! God almighty, what's wrong with people???!
It looks like a new floor in an historic building. But why not go the extra mile? Steps, or something. Anything.
Watch that top ste-e-e-ep.
Now, if you’re a business owner or manager who supervises employees, it’s your job to ensure that they don’t become complacent at work. Blaming them won’t solve the problem, it will likely only increase employee turnover. Instead, Diversio recommends some strategies for getting your workers engaged in their roles.
First, they suggest conducting meaningful conversations with your workers. Provide feedback, and make sure that you understand how your employees are feeling. If you never check in with them, you might not be aware of how miserable they really are. It’s also a good idea to make each job intrinsically rewarding. This might require adding in some variety to each and every day, but it will be worth it if it boosts motivation and productivity.
My Hands Are Shaking
When “Rock Moving” Wasn’t In The Job Description
Eh, creative solution.
I love it. Rocks should have some rights to stay put sometimes.
I Hate That I Have To See This Every Morning At Work
Flip it then.
Buy a rug.
You do it. I suddenly don't care.
Another way bosses can motivate their workers is by recognizing and rewarding their hard work. Don’t act like working hard is just the expectation. Employees want to feel appreciated. And if you want to keep them around for years, it’s important that you don’t ignore their progress and growth. If they’re helping the company meet meaningful goals, they should know that the company has their back too.
Corporate Said We Should Put In A New Fire Alarm, Not Remove Old Ones
That is an impressive historical collection.
If these are the kind with a battery that shriek when power is low imagine how much fun it will be figuring out which one it is.
A Road At My Hometown. No Explanation Exists As To Why
Drunkeness, or a very, very, localised earthquake.
My bet is wildlife, probably with claws attached.
What, Do You Think I’m 10 Feet Tall?
Have you ever been worried that you were going to get fired? Depending on where you live, what kind of industry you work in and how long you’ve been in the field, you might be able to get away with a lot before your employer would consider cutting you loose. Perhaps there’s nobody else in the company who could handle your level of responsibility. Then you’ve got great job security!
But unfortunately, this isn’t the case for everyone. A survey from Airtasker found that over a quarter of workers will experience being laid off during their career. Meanwhile, over 15% of people say that they’ve been fired, and 17% admit that they’ve experienced both.
My Job Is To Build Walls, Not Move Screens
Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed
Obviously there's a guarantee involved here.
Ireland again.
New Security Cameras After A SA At Work
I'm guessing these weren't professional security installers.
When it comes to the most common reasons why employees get fired, Airtasker reports that personality conflicts are actually number one. Other reasons often cited are bosses being jerks, office politics, poor performance, budget issues, tardiness or poor attendance, being disliked by upper management, being underqualified, breaking office policy, and making too many errors. Also, over 40% of workers who have been fired admit that they deserved it. I wonder if any of the workers featured on this list would feel the same way…
Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway. Literally Just In The Middle Of An Intersection At A Red Light
... and at the next intersection: "Someone is standing next to his truck scratching his head and looking around"
Finished The Sale Sign, Boss
That’s actually a great deal. A free 12-pack without buying anything.
And you just know there’s gonna be an awful lot of people screaming about wanting their free one
Truth in advertising.
This Actually Hurts Me To Even Look At
How? Why?
I have many questions. Starting with W*F and moving on from there
Now, we can’t all be star employees. There’s a pretty good chance that someone reading this article isn’t great at their job. And that’s totally fine! But you don’t want your performance to be so poor that you’re at risk of getting fired. So if you’re wondering whether or not you’re a valuable employee, Chris Williams, former VP of HR at Microsoft, shared some insight with Business Insider.
First, he notes that the easiest way to realize that you’re not doing well is by listening to the feedback from your manager. “If the feedback is specific, detailed, and — importantly — accurate, you need to listen. There really is an issue with your work,” he warns.
Put The Traffic Signs Up
Not a fail. This has probably just been flipped by pranksters.
For a given value of up
When The Last Person Painted Over A Giant Huntsman Spider
This is sad. All the Aussies I know, introduce me (a Kiwi) to their huntsman as a valued member of the family.
Restaurant Owner Said All His Patio Speakers Were Blown, Found This After Removing The Grill
Next, Williams points out that hearing nothing about your work can also be a bad sign. Your manager might be giving up on you, or even avoiding you, as they make plans to push you out the door. “If you're being isolated from your manager and your peers, it's never a good sign,” he notes. “The silence is a sign of trouble every bit as much as a poor performance review.”
Finally, if you feel like you’re working too hard, that’s a bad sign too. “Most jobs are built to fill a day, not a life,” Williams says. “If you can't get your head above water, the problem is most likely you, not the job.”
Done Adding The Security Tag, Boss
Somehow, I suspect this would defeat more people that you'd expect.
You Want Me To Plant That Where?
I'd love some context for this.
This is the only one to make me actually think "what the hell"
My Dad Hired A Company To Install A Fence After Extending The Driveway. This Is Their Handy Work
Tetris fence.
Are you enjoying this list full of terribly done jobs, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe people considered finished, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever watched a coworker pull a similar move. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more pics from Bored Panda of jobs done by people who definitely should have gotten fired, look no further than right here!
It's Stairs, What's Your Problem Man?
At Least It's Done, Boss
Sad. This probably can't be repaired without risking damage to the tiles.
Sidewalk's Done
You Had One Job
Any bird landing on that light should be prepared to be watched carefully. Because birds are sketchy af
Job Is Done
This was totally done on purpose, and it's funny.
eerT samtsirhC
Not My Job To Keep The Gate Working While Installing Drainage
Taking Brick Work To The Next Level
The New Lock At My Work Has The Handle Placed On Top Of The Keys Making It Quite Difficult To Input The 6+ Key Code To Enter
I’ve Done The Stairs, Boss
Again. These steps almost certainly lad somewhere at one time.
I Finished The Building Boss
No Need To Measure. This Also Isn't An Installation Problem. It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University
I Know What Dairy Is, Boss
No Visitors
It's Fine, Build The Wall
Toilet Piping
These Stairs Must Be For Pets And Children Only
We Have An Open Door Policy Here At Our House
Installed The Street Lights, Boss
“It’s Wheelchair Accessible, Boss”
Trying To Fix An Issue. IT Department Says “Check All The Wire Connections”
Stairs To Nowhere
Sorry to be a killjoy, but obviously there used to be a door there.
Not My Job
Done Stocking The Eggs, Boss
UPS Discreet Hiding Job From Porch Pirates
My Boss Did This Impressive Work That I Had To Fix
That's going to be hard to both explain and fix.
SLOM!
The Infrastructure In The Latvian Capital Is Only Improving, Said No One Ever
Boss Told Me To Build Some Stairs
Clock Placed Boss
I'll say these could be magnetic teaching numbers at a kindergarten or primary school.