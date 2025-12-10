ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, there’s been a growing sentiment online that everyone should “act their wage” while on the clock. If you’re barely making ends meet, you shouldn’t be expected to go above and beyond every single day. Follow protocol, and do what you need to do to avoid getting fired. But don’t burn yourself out for a minimum wage paycheck!

Some people, however, seem to have started slacking off a little bit too much in the workplace. Bored Panda has scoured the internet and gathered photos of jobs that were clearly completed by people who don’t have a care in the world. From refusing to follow directions to taking their instructions too literally, these pics probably resulted in a few people getting fired. Enjoy scrolling through these workplace fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you feel like you deserve a promotion!

#1

The Sacred “Your Text” Masterpiece In A Local Restaurant

Painting of a woman holding a cup with Asian symbols, illustrating poor job e*******n in artwork and design.

monsterbeasts Report

    #2

    Done

    Bike lane marking painted poorly on a brick path with misaligned and distorted white paint job.

    StructureNo8655 Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Am I the only one that wants to sort the puzzle pieces?

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Remember to share the road. After shredder before before shredder.

    #3

    Countertop's Done, Boss

    Kitchen sink poorly installed in the corner with an awkward countertop cut, showing a job done almost impressively wrong.

    vernazza Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    Everything about this makes me cringe so hard.

    Val
    Val
    Val
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I would have to move out.

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    I can deal with it. My husband would be b*tching about it until the contractor replaced the countertop just to shut him up

    According to Talenlio, a whopping 85% of people report feeling disengaged at work. And considering the fact that we spend about one third of our adult lives working, hating all of those hours will likely decrease overall life satisfaction. When it comes to why exactly most workers quit their jobs, three quarters say that they were pushed to leave because of their boss rather than their actual position.

    But plenty of employees also believe that their work just isn’t meaningful, so it’s hard for them to find any motivation. Other issues negatively impacting worker motivation are lack of recognition, a toxic work environment, lack of professional growth, a low salary, and lack of communication. Feeling like you’re alone in your company is never a good sign.   
    #4

    They Didn't Sell Four-Hole Plates

    Multiple light switches installed unevenly with mismatched plates showing poor job e*******n almost impressive in craftsmanship.

    SunshineAndNihilism Report

    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Cathleen Cummings
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    except that they do...

    Melody
    Melody
    Melody
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Not at the store this person went to, apparently.

    Bobby
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago

    And this was the solution? Wouldn't 2 doubles fit just as well?

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     24 minutes ago

    Actually, nope, you have to remove a bit.

    #5

    The Signs Are Up, Boss

    Mismatched restroom signs showing poor job e*******n with men and women labels incorrectly placed on doors.

    mohmirza2ooo Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    56 minutes ago

    More than likely swapped by a prankster.

    #6

    This Door

    A poorly executed door installation with a large step and blocks outside, showing job done so poorly it’s almost impressive.

    OloDeepdelver Report

    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Daisydaisy
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    I'm finding these so hard to look at! God almighty, what's wrong with people???!

    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago

    Guess we know what the bricks are for 🫤

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago (edited)

    It looks like a new floor in an historic building. But why not go the extra mile? Steps, or something. Anything.

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Watch that top ste-e-e-ep.

    Now, if you’re a business owner or manager who supervises employees, it’s your job to ensure that they don’t become complacent at work. Blaming them won’t solve the problem, it will likely only increase employee turnover. Instead, Diversio recommends some strategies for getting your workers engaged in their roles.

    First, they suggest conducting meaningful conversations with your workers. Provide feedback, and make sure that you understand how your employees are feeling. If you never check in with them, you might not be aware of how miserable they really are. It’s also a good idea to make each job intrinsically rewarding. This might require adding in some variety to each and every day, but it will be worth it if it boosts motivation and productivity. 
    #7

    My Hands Are Shaking

    Light fixture installation fail with a bare bulb next to an unused decorative ceiling medallion, showing poor job quality.

    Bedirhan-026 Report

    #8

    When “Rock Moving” Wasn’t In The Job Description

    Wooden fence poorly built around a concrete block, showing examples of people doing their jobs poorly.

    B3PO1 Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    Eh, creative solution.

    January Tempis
    January Tempis
    January Tempis
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago (edited)

    I love it. Rocks should have some rights to stay put sometimes.

    #9

    I Hate That I Have To See This Every Morning At Work

    Misaligned floor tiles patched in a way that showcases poor job performance and lack of proper craftsmanship.

    marnikos Report

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago

    You do it. I suddenly don't care.

    Another way bosses can motivate their workers is by recognizing and rewarding their hard work. Don’t act like working hard is just the expectation. Employees want to feel appreciated. And if you want to keep them around for years, it’s important that you don’t ignore their progress and growth. If they’re helping the company meet meaningful goals, they should know that the company has their back too.
    #10

    Corporate Said We Should Put In A New Fire Alarm, Not Remove Old Ones

    Multiple fire alarms and detectors installed unevenly above a hotel door, showcasing a poor job in safety device placement.

    Lev_Astov Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago

    That is an impressive historical collection.

    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    If these are the kind with a battery that shriek when power is low imagine how much fun it will be figuring out which one it is.

    #11

    A Road At My Hometown. No Explanation Exists As To Why

    Road with poorly done and confusing painted lines and stop sign markings showing job fails.

    jus_joshing Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Drunkeness, or a very, very, localised earthquake.

    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago

    My bet is wildlife, probably with claws attached.

    #12

    What, Do You Think I’m 10 Feet Tall?

    Man struggling to reach an awkwardly placed ATM machine, showing poor job e*******n almost impressive in its failure.

    Memester127 Report

    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    OK, I did laugh at this one 😂

    Have you ever been worried that you were going to get fired? Depending on where you live, what kind of industry you work in and how long you’ve been in the field, you might be able to get away with a lot before your employer would consider cutting you loose. Perhaps there’s nobody else in the company who could handle your level of responsibility. Then you’ve got great job security! 

    But unfortunately, this isn’t the case for everyone. A survey from Airtasker found that over a quarter of workers will experience being laid off during their career. Meanwhile, over 15% of people say that they’ve been fired, and 17% admit that they’ve experienced both.
    #13

    My Job Is To Build Walls, Not Move Screens

    Two screens installed at awkward angles on a wall, showing poor job e*******n in placement and alignment.

    Sobek188 Report

    #14

    Needed Some Blinds For Our Dark Room At Work The Guy Came To Measure The Window And Assured Us It Would Be 'Completely Dark' This Is What They Installed

    Window with a roller blind installed so poorly that it covers two different window sections unevenly, showing job failure.

    panoparker Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    Obviously there's a guarantee involved here.

    #15

    New Security Cameras After A SA At Work

    Security camera installed with protective film still on the lens, showing a job done poorly and almost impressive in its oversight.

    schmungeon_schmaster Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago

    I'm guessing these weren't professional security installers.

    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    Do we need to do something with the film? Nah it's fine.

    #16

    Someone Just Left A Freight Container In The Middle Of The Highway. Literally Just In The Middle Of An Intersection At A Red Light

    Overturned trailer blocking intersection under red lights showing a clear example of jobs done poorly and impressively bad.

    DarkHelmet123 Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    ... and at the next intersection: "Someone is standing next to his truck scratching his head and looking around"

    #17

    Finished The Sale Sign, Boss

    Sign showing a poor job with pricing that reads buy zero get one free on Coca-Cola soft drinks.

    THiGames Report

    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Brier Random
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    That’s actually a great deal. A free 12-pack without buying anything.

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago

    And you just know there’s gonna be an awful lot of people screaming about wanting their free one

    #18

    This Actually Hurts Me To Even Look At

    Electrical outlet installed crookedly near the baseboard on a gray wall, showcasing poor workmanship.

    imgur.com Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    I have many questions. Starting with W*F and moving on from there

    #19

    Put The Traffic Signs Up

    Stop sign and street signs installed upside down at a sunny intersection with palm trees and a grassy sidewalk.

    atomicwrites Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago (edited)

    Not a fail. This has probably just been flipped by pranksters.

    #20

    When The Last Person Painted Over A Giant Huntsman Spider

    Peeling paint on door frame oddly resembles a poorly done spider drawing, showcasing job failure almost impressive.

    Maccasfor1 Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago (edited)

    This is sad. All the Aussies I know, introduce me (a Kiwi) to their huntsman as a valued member of the family.

    #21

    Restaurant Owner Said All His Patio Speakers Were Blown, Found This After Removing The Grill

    Poorly done job with a sealed ceiling vent covered by wrinkled masking tape and paper, showing careless work.

    Badusernameguy2 Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    It would help to know what's in there.

    Finally, if you feel like you’re working too hard, that’s a bad sign too. “Most jobs are built to fill a day, not a life,” Williams says. “If you can't get your head above water, the problem is most likely you, not the job.”
    #22

    Done Adding The Security Tag, Boss

    Hand holding a Wesco cordless drill with a security tag still attached, illustrating job done poorly and oversight.

    Polymer15 Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago

    Somehow, I suspect this would defeat more people that you'd expect.

    #23

    You Want Me To Plant That Where?

    Palm tree awkwardly strapped to a streetlamp post, showing a job done poorly and almost impressive in street maintenance.

    samkz Report

    More Information
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago (edited)

    This is the only one to make me actually think "what the hell"

    #24

    My Dad Hired A Company To Install A Fence After Extending The Driveway. This Is Their Handy Work

    Poorly installed fence panels with mismatched heights and gaps, showcasing a job done so poorly it’s almost impressive.

    korosuzo815 Report

    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    No choice given the type of fence installed except leave the panel off.Maybe dad should have communicated the giant slope immediately adjacent to the gate?

    Are you enjoying this list full of terribly done jobs, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you can’t believe people considered finished, and let us know in the comments below if you’ve ever watched a coworker pull a similar move. Then, if you’re interested in checking out even more pics from Bored Panda of jobs done by people who definitely should have gotten fired, look no further than right here!
    #25

    It's Stairs, What's Your Problem Man?

    Man standing next to poorly constructed concrete stairs in an unfinished building showing job done poorly

    TallestToker Report

    #26

    At Least It's Done, Boss

    Ceramic tile artwork of birds on branches showing poor job e*******n with mismatched tile alignment.

    E_Dhan Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    Sad. This probably can't be repaired without risking damage to the tiles.

    #27

    Sidewalk's Done

    Poorly done sidewalk construction ending abruptly near fire hydrant, illustrating job failures that are almost impressive.

    Supa66 Report

    #28

    You Had One Job

    Security camera and light installed too close on brick wall, showing poor job e*******n and careless placement.

    Lazza_broken Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago

    Any bird landing on that light should be prepared to be watched carefully. Because birds are sketchy af

    #29

    Job Is Done

    Tall artificial Christmas tree with sparse lights and missing branches displayed in a store, showing poor job e*******n

    559CLovis Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    This was totally done on purpose, and it's funny.

    #30

    Not My Job To Keep The Gate Working While Installing Drainage

    Poorly installed pipe poorly routed through metal bars along a narrow alley showing job fail in construction work.

    TheRealTipsy Report

    #31

    Taking Brick Work To The Next Level

    Wall made of bricks stacked unevenly and poorly, showcasing an impressive example of bad job e*******n.

    LarsTorstveit Report

    Pandora
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    Not gonna lie, that's impressive. 🧐

    #32

    The New Lock At My Work Has The Handle Placed On Top Of The Keys Making It Quite Difficult To Input The 6+ Key Code To Enter

    Lock with misplaced handle covering keypad numbers, showing job done poorly and confusing to use.

    ncolyer11 Report

    #33

    I’ve Done The Stairs, Boss

    Stairs in a narrow hallway with slippery floor signs, showcasing a poorly executed job in safety placement.

    lewispeel Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago

    Again. These steps almost certainly lad somewhere at one time.

    #34

    I Finished The Building Boss

    Sidewalk abruptly ending at a white building with a narrow dirt path continuing, showing poor job e*******n in construction.

    ignaciomaf Report

    #35

    No Need To Measure. This Also Isn't An Installation Problem. It Appears Multiple Times Throughout The University

    Metal sign with misaligned letters reading Design School, showing poor job e*******n almost impressive work fail.

    izzybee799 Report

    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    The school of how to do it wrong.

    #36

    Installed The Explanation Boss

    Instructional signs for playground equipment are installed incorrectly on poles, showcasing job failure almost impressive.

    reddit.com Report

    Kat
    Kat
    Kat
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago

    Yea backwards lol

    #37

    I Know What Dairy Is, Boss

    Non-dairy creamer cup labeled as containing milk, highlighting a job done so poorly it is almost impressive.

    reddit.com Report

    #38

    No Visitors

    Parking space labeled visitor with a large wooden pole blocking the entire spot, showing poor job e*******n.

    CrazyFlimsy5349 Report

    #39

    It's Fine, Build The Wall

    Electrical outlet mostly hidden behind a wall panel demonstrating a poorly done job in a workspace setting.

    DarthTrout Report

    #40

    Toilet Piping

    Toilet with an overly complicated and poorly executed plumbing system, showcasing job done so poorly it is almost impressive.

    reddit.com Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago

    Steampunk. I'm not going to lie, I like this. A lot.

    #41

    These Stairs Must Be For Pets And Children Only

    Man using a staircase with poorly constructed railing blocking the stairway, showcasing job done almost impressively wrong.

    CapnRedbeard647 Report

    #42

    We Have An Open Door Policy Here At Our House

    Toilet installed in a small bathroom space blocked by a door, showing an example of poor job e*******n.

    AceManCometh Report

    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    JoMeBee
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago (edited)

    Uh, take the door off the hinges and don't be stupid next time?

    #43

    Installed The Street Lights, Boss

    Streetlights poorly installed with one light off making it almost useless in a dark road, showing job fail in street lighting.

    karim_abdelrahreem Report

    #44

    “It’s Wheelchair Accessible, Boss”

    Sidewalk ramp for disabled parking that leads directly to a raised curb, showing poor job e*******n.

    reddit.com Report

    #45

    Trying To Fix An Issue. IT Department Says “Check All The Wire Connections”

    Messy tangled cables and wires in a server rack showing poor cable management by people at their jobs.

    Straight_Ballin11 Report

    #46

    Stairs To Nowhere

    Poorly installed railing that ends abruptly, showcasing a job done so poorly it is almost impressive.

    danedeasy Report

    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    Sorry to be a killjoy, but obviously there used to be a door there.

    #47

    Not My Job

    Motorbikes parked against a yellow curb with tire paint marks, showing an example of poor job e*******n.

    jard12 Report

    #48

    Done Stocking The Eggs, Boss

    Boxes of large white eggs placed incorrectly on store shelves, showcasing poor job performance in stocking tasks.

    reddit.com Report

    Melody
    Melody
    Melody
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Why would anyone (besides a restaurant or something) buy eggs in a box like that? I never buy eggs without personally checking every single one of them.

    #49

    UPS Discreet Hiding Job From Porch Pirates

    Cardboard box used as a doorstep with a doormat on top, showing a poor job that is almost impressive.

    Groundbreaking_M Report

    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago

    There's no way to hide this big box.

    #50

    My Boss Did This Impressive Work That I Had To Fix

    Parking lot with an arrow painted on pavement and the word slow misspelled, showing poor job e*******n.

    K

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's going to be hard to both explain and fix.

    The Infrastructure In The Latvian Capital Is Only Improving, Said No One Ever

    A road barrier awkwardly installed on top of a manhole cover, showing a poor job and construction fail.

    dsgfOG Report

    Boss Told Me To Build Some Stairs

    Wooden stairs lead to a sealed door next to a loading dock, showcasing poor job e*******n and design failure.

    spyd4r Report

    #53

    Clock Placed Boss

    Clock with numbers arranged incorrectly on purple wall, showing a job done so poorly it is almost impressive.

    NarutoZubi Report

    anubis1 avatar
    Hippopotamuses
    Hippopotamuses
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll say these could be magnetic teaching numbers at a kindergarten or primary school.

    Printed Out The Fortune Boss

    Fortune cookie slip with poorly printed and mixed-up text, illustrating job mistakes that are almost impressive.

    namelessalexa Report

    Another One From Portugal

    Poorly done job showing a car parked on a poorly painted and misaligned pedestrian crosswalk on the street.

    rodrigowoulddo_ Report

    Not Double Stacked At All

    Pickup truck carrying double-stacked packages with a visible sign ignoring job instructions, showing poor job performance.

    moikescott Report

    The Sign Is In Place, Boss

    Road signs with confusing directions partially obscured by a fence, showing poor job e*******n in public signage placement.

    CarnivoreLucyDrop Report

    These Swings

    Swing set with one missing swing, two wooden swings, and uneven ground showing poor job e*******n.

    Flootoutcourt Report

    raven_sheridan14 avatar
    Pandora
    Pandora
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When you secretly hate your kids.

    Fixed Whatever It Was Under The Pavement, Boss

    Uneven sidewalk tiles poorly installed, demonstrating bad workmanship and job mistakes with misaligned paving stones.

    trubol Report

    Should We Tow The Car Boss? Not Our Job, Leave It

    Car parked in a spot with freshly laid asphalt that poorly fits the space, showing job done almost impressively wrong

    muswashan Report

    I Did My Job, Boss

    Bent streetlight under overpass showing poor job performance in urban infrastructure and maintenance work.

    ogiso_setsuna214 Report

    Boss: You Used The Cement Bags To Build The Wall, Right? Me: That's Correct! Boss: So What Happened To All The Empty Bags? Me: What Empty Bags?

    Concrete wall built over cement bags left exposed underneath, showing a poor and almost impressive job e*******n.

    ShehrozeAkbar Report

    Got The Copy Done For That Billboard, Boss

    Billboard advertising tire discounts with a large tire held wrongly causing a failed job and poor e*******n.

    Spicy_German_Mustard Report

    Designed To Fail

    Stack of boxes labeled incorrect way up, demonstrating poor job performance almost impressive in placement and handling.

    shadow4148b Report

    Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work

    Ceiling fan installed too close to a high window, showing a poor job that is almost impressive.

    DaNewestGurl Report

    Completed The Road Marking, Boss

    Road with poorly painted lines curving around a branch, illustrating people doing their jobs poorly in a surprising way.

    lekshmikutty Report

    Not Even Close

    Fortune cookie with message saying the job is well done, ironically included in an image about poor job performance.

    More_Western_7927 Report

    Did You Set The Traffic Light? Yes! Did You Encounter Any Problems? No Boss

    Traffic lights showing red on all signals at an intersection, illustrating poor job e*******n in traffic management.

    elecboy Report

    Yeah, I Put The New One Up

    Utility pole with tangled and poorly managed electrical wires against a blue sky, showing a job done so poorly it’s almost impressive.

    SuperLightHeaded Report

    Yes, I See No Problem What So Ever

    Bike lane poorly designed with an unusual barrier making it almost unusable and a clear job fail example.

    khatoz1290 Report

    colleen1969 avatar
    Colleen Glim
    Colleen Glim
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Yeets bike over guard rail”

    Electricity Is Now Safely Delivered To This Street, Boss

    Power lines and a metal tower awkwardly placed in the middle of a narrow street, showcasing poor job e*******n.

    Shadowxp13 Report

    Got That New Fence Installed

    Tree stump poorly cut and left in wooden fence, an example of jobs done so poorly it is almost impressive.

    silentwail Report

    Meanwhile In London

    Escalator steps with poorly painted safety instruction saying stand the right on instead of stand on the right

    machukahn Report

    Went All Out On The Holiday Fashion Display, Boss

    Store display with mannequins poorly dressed, highlighting failed job e*******n from the 109 times people did jobs badly series.

    tygerr39 Report

