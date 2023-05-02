18 Y.O. With Scars Tries To Negotiate Sister’s Wedding Dress Code That Includes Short-Sleeved Dresses, Gets Disinvited Instead
Who doesn’t love a good wedding? They’re fun; you get to have champagne and celebrate love! However, nothing’s perfect, and the thing about weddings is that sometimes it makes people go a little cray-cray.
It’s normal to want your big day to be “picture perfect,” but sometimes folks get so absorbed by this whole idea that they become intolerably demanding. The author of today’s story, for instance, had to refuse an invitation from her own sibling because she didn’t want to impose some slight changes to her dress code.
18-year-old tries to negotiate sister’s wedding dress code
She requested that her sister consider letting her wear long gloves or a sleeved dress so she could cover up her scars
“AITA for not attending my sister’s wedding because of her dress code?” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s favorite communities, asking its members if it was indeed a jerk move to refuse to attend her sibling’s wedding because she didn’t let her cover her scars. The post managed to garner 7.6K upvotes as well as 1.6K comments discussing the situation.
There has been a whole debate around marriage and its necessity for what seems like forever; some think it’s an old-fashioned belief that does nothing but strip your wallet, while others still view it as this sacred symbol of eternal commitment to their partner.
Either way, folks are entitled to their own opinion – however, I think many will agree that it is, in fact, expensive. For instance, this online publisher has estimated that the average cost of a wedding in the US is $28,000 – $35,000! Insane, but still somewhat understandable, as at the end of the day, weddings are not just your ordinary parties.
But! Other than these whopping costs, there’s also a slight nuance – planning.
Many, if not all, people who decide to tie the knot want the day to go as smoothly and as perfectly as possible, but the stress that ensues can expose the cracks in even the most seemingly stable bonds. Your partner, in-laws, parents, siblings, cousins, friends, aunts, and uncles – nobody is safe.
It just so happens that people tend to get so lost in their own idea of wants and needs that instead of focusing on celebrating their love, they turn the event into some wicked variant of The Hunger Games.
There’re heaps of stories online with demands ranging from unreasonable to plain wicked – and chances are you’re also familiar with the good old case of ‘Bridezilla.’ The author of today’s tale also encountered one – however, what’s worse is that it’s her own sister.
Instead, she was called “difficult” for not wanting to obey the rules on attire
Image credits: Ray Dumas (not the actual photo)
So, let’s see what’s all the fuss is about!
u/cheesyfrie’s sister already has her big day planned out. Cake, venue, the dress, bridesmaids’ dresses, flower arrangements – you name it.
However, here’s the catch – she also wants all the girls on her side of the family to be dressed up in certain things. The bride-to-be, of course, sat everyone down and showed her family members the said dresses, and while they were “cute” and “flowy” pink gowns, the OP had a slight problem.
The dresses were short-sleeved, and the author has scars down her arms; she had no plans on exposing them in front of all the guests, so she pulled her sister aside and politely asked if she could get a long-sleeve dress or wear gloves instead. The woman refused, saying that she wanted everyone to look the same (since when has making a cult out of your big day become a thing, eh?) and instead proposed that she apply some makeup.
That wasn’t an option for the 18-year-old either because she has keloid scars – which, if you don’t know, come from the overgrowth of scar tissue, meaning that it’s impossible to conceal them – so the sister found nothing better to say than blast her for the lack of cooperation and basically disinvite her from the wedding. The bride also told on her to their family and accused her sister of trying to be “different,” prompting the OP to not confirm her attendance upon getting an invite in the mail.
What is your take on this story? What would you do if you were in the bride’s shoes?
And everyone else in the family is okay with this BS? Not the OP not going, I don't even care what they think about that, that they are okay being told *as guests, not the bridal party* what they are to wear? Holy f--- bucket on wheels, this is a contender for Princess Bridezilla. Bridezillas, sigma males, Karens and Kyle's and AH abound - society is screwed
Nobody here is TA.. you have every right to not attend.. but making your sister out to be something awful makes you a jerk.. you said your sister "has been dreaming of her wedding her whole life". so what if she doesnt want you to wear something different at her own wedding? It's her and her partner's wedding.. her dream wedding.. I dont understand the hostility towards someone for wanting their dream wedding.. no where in this rant did you mention her going off the rails on you.. or throwing a major tissy fit.. she just wanted her wedding to be as perfect as she can get it.. that isn't unreasonable. Lots of people throw 'theme' weddings.. does that make them awful for wanting their guests to wear the appropriate attire? No, and your sister isnt neither.
