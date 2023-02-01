Man Asks Folks Online If He’s A Jerk For Not Asking His Ex For Help With His 10 Y.O. Daughter’s First Period

Splitting the responsibility in parenting can be challenging. There seem to be some key moments in a child’s life that usually both parents wish to participate in. These might include school graduation, performance in a school play, and maybe… a girl’s first period. It is here that divorce might just add some extra weight to communicating such preferences.

This was the experience of redditor@No-Tap8247. The man did get it all right – he provided emotional support for his daughter during her first period, as well as gave her all the necessary information and women’s hygiene products, like pads and tampons. Finally, he suggested his daughter discuss the topic with his sister. However, the father was confronted by his ex-wife and then all hell broke loose!

This redditor explained that after divorcing his ex-wife, he was the one who got full custody of the kids, as he was able to take care of them, while his wife had to work out of town most of the time.

After the divorce, they did not maintain a friendly relationship. The redditor did not approve of his ex-wife’s previous behavior, which turned their relationship into one of “bitterness and recrimination” on both sides. However, as the father emphasized, he made no restrictions on the communication between his ex-wife and their children.

He explains that he was fully qualified to take such responsibility for himself, as he had his sisters around while growing up, so the topic was not new to him. He also did some additional reading on it and even discussed it with his mother and sisters to be prepared to support his daughter. All in all, the father had been ready to help his daughter since she was 8!

The father gave his daughter emotional and educational support. He explained that having periods is part of a healthy woman's life, they discussed the important aspects of the topic, and even watched a video together.

The father gave his daughter emotional and educational support. He explained that having periods is part of a healthy woman’s life, they discussed the important aspects of the topic, and even watched a video together.

He gave her all the necessary women’s hygiene products, like pads and tampons, and finally agreed the girl would discuss the topic with his sister later that week.

The problem started with the redditor’s ex-wife and the girl’s mother not being included in the process, as the father did not inform her. The girl’s mother was really disappointed when she found out about the situation after the fact only when she called a few days later to check on her daughter.

The father made a decision to include his sister in the picture, understanding that his daughter might need someone, who had the same kind of experience in order to relate and to get the best possible education and support. However, he did not see why it had to be the girl’s mother.

The redditor’s ex-wife called her ex-husband a jerk and made a point about the importance of a mother-daughter relationship when it comes to experiences that are specific to women. She confronted him for “excluding her from a milestone in her daughter’s life,” which could not be reduced to a simple medical issue.

The negative effects of divorce were reduced significantly in families where both parents maintained positive relationships, study shows

The impact of divorce upon children depends highly on the relationships between family members after the divorce, based on the study, by Robert D. Hess and Kathleen A. Camara.

Two aspects could be distinguished in the redditor’s problem – the relationship between both parents, the redditor and his ex-wife, and the question of the mother-daughter relationship.

When it comes to the relationship between divorced parents, it was found to be an even more important factor than marital status. The negative effects of divorce were reduced significantly in families where both parents maintained positive relationships.

When it comes to the mother-daughter relationship, the child’s relationship with the non-custodial parent was found to be as important as the one maintained with the primary custodial parent.

Redditors were divided as were the parents, with the majority congratulating the father for taking responsibility and supporting his daughter. The redditors suggested that the father was not the jerk in this situation, as he did everything right, therefore he was highly supported.

However, some Redditors were not that enthusiastic, stating the father should have at least informed his ex-wife. Others pinpointed that the father should have at least suggested that his daughter contact her mother instead of his sister or a girlfriend.

