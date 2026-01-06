Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250
Family, Relationships

oleksandra.k Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
So, Labubu. A plush toy that took the world by storm last year. Who knew it could spark this kind of craze, sometimes even going for more than a hundred thousand dollars? It’s making people’s dreams come true, breaking hearts, and testing friendships and families along the way

This Redditor learned that the hard way. His daughter and her cousin got Labubus as Christmas gifts—one pink, one brown. The cousin really wanted the pink one, so the girls happily swapped and everyone seemed satisfied. But once the cousin’s parents found out the brown Labubu was a rare version that could sell for $250, they demanded it back immediately.

And just like that, the holiday spirit turned into a full-on family feud over a toy. Read the full story below.

    Two cousins happily swapped their Labubu Christmas gifts so each could get the one they wanted

    Image credits: Declan Sun/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But once the adults learned the other Labubu was a rare version worth about $250, they demanded it back immediately

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Karola G/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: TheSecretLabubuDrama

    Most readers sided with the author and said the cousin’s parents crossed a line

    One, however, thought the author handled it poorly

    Children
    family

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past six years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole tale makes me despair of humanity. Just like other crazes like Cabbage Patch Dolls, it's a triumph of marketing over common sense.

    0
    0points
    reply
    marcorichter_1 avatar
    Floeckchen
    Floeckchen
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These_Milk (the last replyer) is obviously coping, I bet he would be someone getting enraged if his daughter end up with the less valuable toy

    0
    0points
    reply
