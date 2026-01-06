Family Drama Erupts After 12-Year-Old Gets Rare Labubu Christmas Gift Worth $250

ADVERTISEMENT

So, Labubu. A plush toy that took the world by storm last year. Who knew it could spark this kind of craze, sometimes even going for more than a hundred thousand dollars? It’s making people’s dreams come true, breaking hearts, and testing friendships and families along the way

This Redditor learned that the hard way. His daughter and her cousin got Labubus as Christmas gifts—one pink, one brown. The cousin really wanted the pink one, so the girls happily swapped and everyone seemed satisfied. But once the cousin’s parents found out the brown Labubu was a rare version that could sell for $250, they demanded it back immediately.

And just like that, the holiday spirit turned into a full-on family feud over a toy. Read the full story below.

Two cousins happily swapped their Labubu Christmas gifts so each could get the one they wanted

Image credits: Declan Sun/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But once the adults learned the other Labubu was a rare version worth about $250, they demanded it back immediately

Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Karola G/Pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: TheSecretLabubuDrama

Most readers sided with the author and said the cousin’s parents crossed a line

One, however, thought the author handled it poorly