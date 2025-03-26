ADVERTISEMENT

​Meet Tim Andraka, the artist who looked at the animal kingdom and thought, "Not weird enough." Residing in Bristol, Rhode Island, with his wife and two cats—who probably question his sanity daily—Tim crafts a "natural history collection" that would make Darwin do a double-take.

His pen-and-ink illustrations, often digitally colored, transform familiar creatures into delightful absurdities: giraffes sporting snail shells, sloths with unexpected projectile skills, and other evolutionary plot twists that defy logic. Drawing inspiration from vintage ecology books and Victorian cabinets of curiosity, Tim's work is a masterclass in "plausible nonsense," reminding us all that nature could use a little more imagination and perhaps a sense of humor.

More info: timandraka.com | Instagram