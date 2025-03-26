ADVERTISEMENT

​Meet Tim Andraka, the artist who looked at the animal kingdom and thought, "Not weird enough." Residing in Bristol, Rhode Island, with his wife and two cats—who probably question his sanity daily—Tim crafts a "natural history collection" that would make Darwin do a double-take.

His pen-and-ink illustrations, often digitally colored, transform familiar creatures into delightful absurdities: giraffes sporting snail shells, sloths with unexpected projectile skills, and other evolutionary plot twists that defy logic. Drawing inspiration from vintage ecology books and Victorian cabinets of curiosity, Tim's work is a masterclass in "plausible nonsense," reminding us all that nature could use a little more imagination and perhaps a sense of humor.

More info: timandraka.com | Instagram

#1

Surreal animals in scientific style, featuring turtle-like creatures with long legs and spears, humorously illustrated.

timandraka Report

    #2

    Surreal animal illustration in an encyclopedia style, depicting funny-looking creatures with textured bodies and quirky details.

    timandraka Report

    #3

    Surreal animal illustration in an encyclopedia style, depicting a humorous fish-bird transformation.

    timandraka Report

    #4

    Surreal animal illustration of a gharial with a flexible neck, in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #5

    Surreal illustration of a funny-looking snail in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #6

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific encyclopedia style: a long-necked creature, a furry humanoid, and a poodle.

    timandraka Report

    #7

    Surreal animals illustration in a scientific encyclopedia style, featuring humorous hybrids and detailed sketches.

    timandraka Report

    #8

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style with human-like features and whimsical design.

    timandraka Report

    #9

    Surreal animal illustration with a comical goose featuring a long neck and teeth, styled like a scientific encyclopedia.

    timandraka Report

    #10

    Surreal animal illustration with a cow and a bear upside down, depicted in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #11

    Surreal animals illustration in a scientific style, featuring a goblin-like creature with a shark body and fish transformation.

    timandraka Report

    #12

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style, featuring birds with unusual features like flowers and beetles.

    timandraka Report

    #13

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style showing kangaroo lifecycle stages: egg, joey, adolescent, adult.

    timandraka Report

    #14

    Surreal animal illustration featuring a bird with an elongated beak, depicted in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #15

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style, featuring seahorse-like creatures with peanut transformations.

    timandraka Report

    #16

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style, featuring creatures with snail-shell tails and textured skin.

    timandraka Report

    #17

    Surreal animal illustration of a raccoon and bird with eggs, styled like a scientific encyclopedia.

    timandraka Report

    #18

    Surreal animal illustration combining a mantis and newt in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #19

    Surreal animals illustration with plant pot and coiled creature in scientific style.

    timandraka Report

    #20

    Surreal animal illustration with a woman holding a baby, resembling a fly in a scientific encyclopedia style.

    timandraka Report

    #21

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific encyclopedia style, featuring beaver-snake hybrids with scales and fur.

    timandraka Report

    #22

    Surreal animals illustration in a scientific encyclopedia style, featuring a humorous cactus creature with expressive faces.

    timandraka Report

    #23

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific encyclopedia style, featuring whimsical and funny-looking creatures.

    timandraka Report

    #24

    Surreal animals illustrated in a scientific style, featuring unique creatures with elements of dinosaurs and sea life.

    timandraka Report

    #25

    Surreal animals illustrated like scientific encyclopedia showing flamingo life cycle from fungi form to maturity.

    timandraka Report

