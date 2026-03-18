“She Wanted To Be A Boy Mom”: Lady Loses It As Sis Gives Up Daughter For Adoption After Having Son

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We hear so many stories about parents abandoning their children, and it can be unsettling. Why have kids in the first place if they are going to end up ditching them anyway? It’s sad that the little ones have to suffer when it’s not their fault.

This mom always wanted a boy, so when she finally had a son, she gave up her daughter for adoption, which completely horrified her whole family. Her sister just exploded and decided to take her to court. Scroll down to find out how the family drama escalated further!

More info: Reddit

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It’s really awful that children have to suffer because of the mess that their parents make

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster exploded when her sister told them over a Zoom call that she had given up her daughter for adoption after she had a son

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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She started calling out her sister for always wanting a boy and abandoning her daughter, when their grandma had a panic attack

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Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Much to the poster’s anger, her father blamed her for the attack, and got angry at her for calling out her sister, but she decided to sue her

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Fortunately, the daughter was found, and it seemed like the pregnant poster was going to look after both her sister’s kids

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Image credits: Psychedelicorpsycho

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However, she was troubled about her mother-in-law, who had decorated a nursery for their baby, but refused to accept her sister’s kids

Today’s story is like a dramatic soap opera as the original poster (OP) shares her family’s conflict. Her sister had a Zoom call with them to show her newborn son, and all the relatives also wanted to speak to her 2-year-old daughter. Much to everyone’s horror, the woman revealed that she had given up her toddler for adoption as she “couldn’t care” for both the children.

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OP exploded and raged at her as this woman had always wanted a boy, and was disappointed when she had a girl before. Moreover, she didn’t tell anyone in the family about it, when they could’ve taken in the kid themselves. Also, she was well aware that the poster was struggling to get pregnant, and she would have willingly taken in the niece if her sister had just asked.

However, when OP called her out, she hung up on the family, but their grandma had a panic attack. The poster was shocked when her dad rounded up on her for all the drama instead of holding his other daughter accountable. He blamed OP for the granny’s condition, and also stated that he would never meet his grandchildren again because of her.

Obviously, the poster was devastated by all this, but decided to take legal help to find her niece. Fortunately, she succeeded and found her. In an update, she explained that she was expecting her first baby, and might even take in her niblings. What bothered her then was her mother-in-law, as the woman built a nursery for the baby, but refused to accept OP’s niblings.

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Voluntary relinquishment of children in the U.S. is a permanent legal process where a parent willingly terminates their rights, usually to facilitate adoption or when unable to care for the child. It requires court oversight to ensure the decision is non-coerced and aligns with the child’s best interests. However, giving up a child based on its gender sounds like a horrible thing to do.

While the poster’s niece was just a kid when she was given up for adoption, knowing about it later in life might hurt her. Research emphasizes that parental abandonment affects kids long into adulthood, often manifesting as dysfunctional traits in and outside of relationships. Also, those who experience it may struggle with self-image and self-esteem as adults.

Netizens applauded the poster for standing up for her niblings and legally fighting her sister for them. However, they were concerned about her mother-in-law, who was so unwilling to accept the little ones. Experts stress that having a bond with grandparents is important for children and extremely valuable. It feels sad that OP’s niblings might never get to experience it.

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Many netizens suggested that the poster should protect kids from such discrimination. She read the comments and replied that she would never let them suffer and would make sure they were always prioritized over other family members. Well, it seems like OP will be a good mom for all the kids, doesn’t it? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens were outraged by the careless sister, but applauded the poster for taking a stand for her niblings

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